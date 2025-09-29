TAGGED AS: , , , , ,

63 Shows that Celebrate latin culture

Before sound systems and hand-held screens, there lived one 19-inch TV per household. Bisabuelas, abuelos, tías, madres, primos, hermanas, y hasta vecinos had to agree on appropriate programming for all generations. Appropriate being subjective here. Telenovelas clásicas such as Laura Guzmán… Culpable and later, the beloved Thalianovelas (we coined it first!), were family staples that sparked dinner conversations and season-long crushes. Leading men Eduardo Captetillo, Fernando Carrillo, and Carlos Vives also starred in many of my dreams. Not at the same time, mind you.

Some TV series reached Latin audiences across the globe — a remarkable feat in the pre-streaming era. Take, for example, the Chilean-originated variety show, Sábado Gigante hosted by “Don Francisco,” that captivated audiences for 53 years. I grew up watching the show in Puerto Rico, and all the way here in California, Rotten Tomatoes Bilingual Curator, Darla Chavez, was also tuning in. She adds: “Sábado Gigante was an integral part of my childhood and a core memory with my family. Watching it meant that I got to stay up late with my parents while I witnessed the chaotic hilarity brought on by El Chacal (not the Cuban Reggaeton artist, but the man dressed as an executioner that would blow a trumpet to eliminate singing contestants) or the iconic interview segments with celebrities like Selena.” We both agree that in hindsight the show may have been a tad sexist, but hey, it spanned the continent and reached the Caribbean, and we’re still talking about it!

Perhaps even more popular across Latin America and Spain were Roberto Gómez Bolaños’ El Chavo and El Chapulín Colorado. Every time anything by Chespirito came on, we assembled in front of the magical box with rabbit ears and two worn channel dials that bathed us in cathode rays. The hugely popular Mexican series aired for almost 50 years, was broadcast in over 20 countries, and remains “an iconic pillar of Latino pop culture,” as TM-approved critic, Carlos Aguilar, wrote for RT. Carlos said it best, so I’ll only add, ¡Síganme los buenos!

Narrative stories continue to evolve and expand as Latin talent creates and becomes increasingly involved in mainstream productions. Today, luminaries like Eugenio Derbez (Acapulco), Tania Saracho (Vida), Julio Torres (Fantasmas, Los Espookys), and Eva Longoria (Telenovela) bring us memorable stories that continue to foster a strong sense of community, authenticity, and identity. Streaming has further bridged puentes across nations and we now have first-row access to many TV shows, old and new. Dom Pembleton, also a Bilingual Curator in our team, recommends recent series such as Women Wearing Shoulder Pads and What We Do in the Shadows, adding that “it has been a wonderfully niche, dark, and funny corner of the tv-verse, thanks in part to Harvey Guillén’s portrayal of Guillermo de la Cruz. As a Mexican, queer, and plus-sized character who also happened to be the descendent of Van Helsing, watching Guillermo go to bat for his quirky vampires has been invigorating, heartbreaking, and fulfilling.” Dom and Darla, who are very much en la onda when it comes to the critical reception of television shows, have helped contribute to this list, and we are so excited to share some of our favorite shows that span over seven decades. We’d love to hear which ones you think are Hot! [Ivette García Dávila]

#1

Primo
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 97%

#1
Synopsis: A San Antonio teenager balances college aspirations, societal expectations and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and [More]
Starring: Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Christina Vidal, Carlos Santos, Henri Esteve

#2

Midnight Family
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 96%

#2
Synopsis: Marigaby is a medical student by day, and by night, she saves lives with her family in Mexico City's business [More]
Starring: Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosio, Óscar Jaenada, Dolores Heredia

#3

Like Water for Chocolate
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#3
Synopsis: Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz, two souls deeply in love, are unable to be together due to entrenched [More]
Starring: Irene Azuela, Azul Guaita, Andrea Chaparro, Andrés Baida

#4

Veneno
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#4
Synopsis: The true life story of Spanish transgender singer and TV personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, better known by the nickname "La [More]
Starring: Jedet, Daniela Santiago, Isabel Torres, Lola Rodriguez

#5

This Fool
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#5
Synopsis: Julio Lopez has a heart of gold and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Julio attempts [More]
Starring: Chris Estrada, Frankie Quiñones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz

#6

Maya and the Three
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#6
Synopsis: A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save [More]
Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz

#7

Rebelde
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#7
Synopsis: Students from different socioeconomic backgrounds cross paths with each other at an elite private school. [More]
Starring: Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Franco Masini, Alejandro Puente

#8

Jane The Virgin
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#8
Synopsis: Jane Villanueva, the daughter of a teen mother, grew up determined not to repeat her mom's mistakes. Jane is studying [More]
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas

#9

Vida
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#9
Synopsis: "Vida" is a drama series about two Mexican-American siblings from East Los Angeles. Party girl Lyn lives a carefree life [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Maria-Elena Laas

#10

Gordita Chronicles
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#10
Synopsis: In the 1980s, Carlota "Cucu" Castelli leaves her home in Santo Domingo to pursue the American Dream after her father's [More]
Starring: Olivia Goncalves, Dianna Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Savannah Nicole Ruiz


#12

Los Espookys
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#12
Synopsis: A primarily Spanish-language comedy (with English subtitles), the series follows the adventures of Renaldo, a horror and gore enthusiast who [More]
Starring: Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco

#13

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon - -

#13
Synopsis: A wealthy Spanish woman from Ecuador navigates the complicated world of love, family, commercials and cuyes. [More]

#14

One Day at a Time
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#14
Synopsis: This comedy-drama is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. This time around, the series follows the [More]
Starring: Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell

#15

The Fosters
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#15
Synopsis: Stef, a dedicated police officer, is in a relationship with Lena. The two have built a close-knit family with Stef's [More]
Starring: Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly

#16

Ugly Betty
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#16
Synopsis: The series focuses on the life of wannabe writer Betty Suarez, a plain girl from Queens, N.Y., who is smart, [More]
Starring: America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz

#17

The Eternaut
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#17
Synopsis: After a deadly snowstorm kills millions, John Salvo and a group of survivors battle an alien menace. [More]
Starring: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra

#18

Andor
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#18
Synopsis: The story of Rebel spy Cassian Andor's formative years of the Rebellion and his difficult missions for the cause. [More]
Starring: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker

#19

What We Do in the Shadows
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#19
Synopsis: A look at the lives of four vampires who've lived together for hundreds of years on Staten Island. The self-appointed [More]
Starring: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén

#20

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#20
Synopsis: The detectives of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct -- hotshot Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted [More]
Starring: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero

#21

Money Heist
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#21
Synopsis: A criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history [More]
Starring: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán

#22

Fantasmas
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#22
Synopsis: Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In [More]
Starring: Julio Torres, Martine Gutierrez, Joe Rumrill, Tomas Matos

#23

On My Block
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#23
Synopsis: "On My Block" follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all [More]
Starring: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco

#24

The Accident
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 36%

#24
Synopsis: A close-knit community in a small Welsh town is hopeful of a better and more prosperous future when a large [More]
Starring: Sarah Lancashire, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Joanna Scanlan, Eiry Thomas

#25

The Lincoln Lawyer
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#25
Synopsis: Idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller runs practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, taking on cases big and [More]
Starring: Manuel García-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson

#26

Orange Is the New Black
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#26
Synopsis: Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to [More]
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks

#27

Narcos: Mexico
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#27
Synopsis: This continuation of "Narcos" explores the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, starting at [More]
Starring: Scoot McNairy, Diego Luna, José María Yazpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez

#28

When No One Sees Us
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon - -

#28
Synopsis: Two female police officers try to solve a series of crimes in a unique place: the political and cultural border [More]
Starring: Austin Amelio, Maribel Verdú, Mariela Garriga, Eloy Azorín

#29

Narcos
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#29
Synopsis: Netflix chronicles the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia and the gripping real-life stories of drug kingpins of the [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Arturo Castro, Kerry Bishé, Michael Stahl-David

#30

The Bridge
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#30
Synopsis: When an American judge known for anti-immigration views is found dead on the bridge connecting El Paso, Texas, with Juarez, [More]
Starring: Diane Kruger, Demián Bichir, Ted Levine, Annabeth Gish

#31

Nada
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 97%

#31
Synopsis: Manuel has been living with a woman who takes care of everything for him for decades until an exceptional event [More]
Starring: Luis Brandoni, María Rosa Fugazot, Robert De Niro, Silvia Kutika

#32

Modern Family
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#32
Synopsis: Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Parents [More]
Starring: Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofía Vergara


#34

Lioness
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#34
Synopsis: Joe attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on [More]
Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly

#35

Lopez
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#35
Synopsis: Comic George Lopez stars as a fictionalized version of himself in this semi-autobiographical sitcom. Lopez portrays America's most successful Hispanic-American [More]
Starring: George Lopez, Alexie Gilmore, Maronzio Vance, Ashley Zamora

#36

Matador
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#36
Synopsis: Antonio Matador Bravo uses soccer as a cover from his real job in a little-known branch of the CIA. [More]
Starring: Gabriel Luna, Nicky Whelan, Neil Hopkins, James Callis

#37

Telenovela
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#37
Synopsis: Ana Sofia Calderon stars on a Latino soap opera packed full of the hot sex, shocking scandals and gut-wrenching heartbreak [More]
Starring: Eva Longoria, Jencarlos Canela, Dianna Maria Riva, Jose Moreno Brooks

#38

Cristela
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#38
Synopsis: Six years into law school, Cristela is on the brink of landing her first big internship at a prestigious firm. [More]
Starring: Cristela Alonzo, Carlos Ponce, Maria Canals-Barrera, Terri Hoyos

#39

Selena: The Series
Tomatometer icon 24% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#39
Synopsis: The tragic life story of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star. [More]
Starring: Christian Serratos, Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña

#40

Hotel Cocaine
Tomatometer icon 17% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#40
Synopsis: The Mutiny Hotel becomes the epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene in the late 1970s and early '80s; at the [More]
Starring: Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Yul Vazquez

#41

I Love Lucy
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 96%

#41
Synopsis: Lucy Ricardo is the wacky wife of Cuban bandleader Ricky Ricardo. Living in New York, Ricky tries to succeed in [More]
Starring: Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, William Frawley

#42

El encargado
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 93%

#42
Synopsis: The manager of a swanky apartment building uses his access to meddle in the lives of the tenants. [More]
Starring: Guillermo Francella, Gabriel Goity, Mariana Anghileri, Gastón Cocchiarale

#43

Wizards of Waverly Place
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 92%

#43
Synopsis: Alex Russo and her brothers Justin and Max come from a long line of wizards and now must master their [More]
Starring: Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise

#44

Queen of the South
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 88%

#44
Synopsis: While living in the barrio of Jalisco, Mexico, poor Teresa Mendoza falls in love with a member of a successful [More]
Starring: Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, David Andrews, Verónica Falcón

#45

From Dusk Till Dawn
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 84%

#45
Synopsis: Bank robber Seth Gecko and his violent brother, Richie, are on the run -- a robbery gone bad left several [More]
Starring: D.J. Cotrona, Zane Holtz, Eiza González, Jesse Garcia

#46

Acapulco
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 85%

#46
Synopsis: In 1984, Maximo Gallardo's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at Acapulco's hottest resort, Las [More]
Starring: Enrique Arrizon, Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar

#47

Community Squad
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 83%

#47
Synopsis: A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces an unexpected danger after stumbling [More]
Starring: Santiago Korovsky, Daniel Hendler, Pilar Gamboa, Martín Garabal

#48

Will Trent
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 83%

#48
Synopsis: Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As [More]
Starring: Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin

#49

El Chapo
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 80%

#49
Synopsis: Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán is notorious for being one of the biggest drug kingpins in history, but he obviously didn't [More]
Starring: Marco De La O, Humberto Busto, Juan Carlos Olivas, Alejandro Aguilar

#50

The House of Flowers
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 78%

#50
Synopsis: The outward perfection of a family-run flower business hides a dark side rife with dysfunctional secrets in this darkly humorous [More]
Starring: Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek, Arturo Ríos

#51

Devious Maids
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 78%

#51
Synopsis: In Beverly Hills, whoever "has the dirt" holds the power. In some of the city's wealthiest families, that power belongs [More]
Starring: Ana Ortiz, Judy Reyes, Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sanchez

#52

Mr. Iglesias
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 72%

#52
Synopsis: Stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias stars in this series as a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted [More]
Starring: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Oscar Nunez, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas

#53

Mayans M.C.
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 69%

#53
Synopsis: "Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. [More]
Starring: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino

#54

Spy Kids: Mission Critical
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 67%

#54
Synopsis: If grown-up spies can't do the job, it's up to junior spies Juni and Carmen Cortez to defeat S.W.A.M.P. [More]
Starring: Ashley Bornancin, Carter Hastings, Caitlyn Bairstow, Nicholas Coombe

#55

Valeria
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 66%

#55
Synopsis: While going through a marital crisis, a writer finds solace in her three friends. [More]
Starring: Diana Gómez, Paula Malia, Silma López, Maxi Iglesias

#56

Lopez vs Lopez
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#56
Synopsis: George and Mayan, a once-estranged father and daughter, navigate dysfunction, reconnection and all the headaches and joy in between as [More]
Starring: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez

#57

East Los High
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#57
Synopsis: This is not your mother's high school. "East Los High," a teen drama original to Hulu, follows a group of [More]
Starring: Danielle Vega, Gabriel Chavarria, Andrea Sixtos, Vannessa Vasquez

#58

Dora the Explorer
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#58
Synopsis: "Dora the Explorer" features the adventures of young Dora, her monkey Boots, Backpack and other animated friends. In each episode, [More]
Starring: Fátima Ptacek, Regan Mizrahi, Alexandria Suarez, Marc Weiner

#59

Maya & Miguel
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#59
Synopsis: Ten-year-old Maya always means well, but she gets in over her head as she meddles in other peoples' business with [More]
Starring: Candi Milo, Nika Futterman, Elizabeth Peña, Lupe Ontiveros

#60

María Marta: El crimen del country
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#60
Synopsis: Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in Argentina, the series intimately follows all those [More]
Starring: Jorge Marrale, Laura Novoa, Mike Amigorena, Carlos Belloso

#61

Elena of Avalor
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#61
Synopsis: Princess Elena is on a journey that began years earlier when evil sorceress Shuriki took her parents and kingdom from [More]
Starring: Aimee Carrero, Jenna Ortega, Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown

#62

El Chavo
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#62
Synopsis: This series tells the misadventures of Chavo, an eight year old orphan living alone in a Mexican 'vecindad'. The roles [More]
Starring: Roberto Gómez Bolaños, María Antonieta de las Nieves, Carlos Villagrán, Ramón Valdés

#63

Monarca
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

#63
Synopsis: A billionaire tequila tycoon and his family thrive in a corrupt environment that caters to Mexico's business elites. [More]
Starring: Irene Azuela, Juan Manuel Bernal, Osvaldo Benavides, Rosa María Bianchi

