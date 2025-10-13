RT Recommends: Our Favorite Droids in the Movies

Those waiting for the Rotten Tomatoes app to become available on the Google Play store are now in luck, because this is the droid you’re looking for. RT is coming to Android, so you can download it today, catch up on all the latest movie and TV news, read reviews, leave your own ratings, and create watchlists. You can also get recommendations from aRTi, our generative AI search assistant, to find something new to watch.

To celebrate the arrival of the RT app on Android, we’re taking a look at some noteworthy androids that made it to the big screen and we’ve listed them below in alphabetical order. From Metropolis and I, Robot to Ex Machina, WALL-E, and beyond, here are a few of our favorite android movies. Be sure to also check out the Android Collection on Fandango at Home!

#3 Alien (1979)

93% #3 Critics Consensus: A modern classic, Alien blends science fiction, horror and bleak poetry into a seamless whole. Synopsis: In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey [More] Starring: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright Directed By: Ridley Scott

#7 Companion (2025)

93% #7 Critics Consensus: A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss. Synopsis: New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a [More] Starring: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri Directed By: Drew Hancock

#16 Rocky IV (1985)

39% #16 Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise. Synopsis: Heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a match against the Soviet fighter who killed Apollo Creed. In front Heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a match against the Soviet fighter who killed Apollo Creed. In front [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#17 Short Circuit (1986)

62% #17 Critics Consensus: Amiable and good-natured but also shallow and predictable, Short Circuit is hardly as deep or emotionally resonant as E.T. -- though Johnny Five makes for a charming robot protagonist. Synopsis: After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home [More] Starring: Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg, Fisher Stevens, Austin Pendleton Directed By: John Badham

#20 WALL-E (2008)

95% #20 Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#21 Westworld (1973)

84% #21 Critics Consensus: Yul Brynner gives a memorable performance as a robotic cowboy in this amusing sci-fi/western hybrid. Synopsis: Westworld is a futuristic theme park where paying guests can pretend to be gunslingers in an artificial Wild West populated Westworld is a futuristic theme park where paying guests can pretend to be gunslingers in an artificial Wild West populated [More] Starring: Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, James Brolin, Norman Bartold Directed By: Michael Crichton





Thumbnail image by John Nacion/Getty Images