RT Recommends: Our Favorite Droids in the Movies

Those waiting for the Rotten Tomatoes app to become available on the Google Play store are now in luck, because this is the droid you’re looking for. RT is coming to Android, so you can download it today, catch up on all the latest movie and TV news, read reviews, leave your own ratings, and create watchlists. You can also get recommendations from aRTi, our generative AI search assistant, to find something new to watch.

To celebrate the arrival of the RT app on Android, we’re taking a look at some noteworthy androids that made it to the big screen and we’ve listed them below in alphabetical order. From Metropolis and I, Robot to Ex Machina, WALL-E, and beyond, here are a few of our favorite android movies. Be sure to also check out the Android Collection on Fandango at Home!

Download the Rotten Tomatoes app for Android on the Google Play store today.

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Tomatometer icon 76%

Critics Consensus: A curious, not always seamless, amalgamation of Kubrick's chilly bleakness and Spielberg's warm-hearted optimism, A.I. is, in a word, fascinating.
Synopsis: A robotic boy, the first programmed to love, David (Haley Joel Osment) is adopted as a test case by a [More]
Starring: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O'Connor, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

After Yang (2021)
Tomatometer icon 89%

Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis: When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
Directed By: Kogonada

Alien (1979)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: A modern classic, Alien blends science fiction, horror and bleak poetry into a seamless whole.
Synopsis: In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey [More]
Starring: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright
Directed By: Ridley Scott

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Tomatometer icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

Bicentennial Man (1999)
Tomatometer icon 38%

Critics Consensus: Bicentennial Man is ruined by a bad script and ends up being dull and mawkish.
Synopsis: Richard Martin (Sam Neill) buys a gift, a new NDR-114 robot. The product is named Andrew (Robin Williams) by the [More]
Starring: Robin Williams, Sam Neill, Embeth Davidtz, Oliver Platt
Directed By: Chris Columbus

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor's story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.
Synopsis: Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Companion (2025)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss.
Synopsis: New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a [More]
Starring: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri
Directed By: Drew Hancock

D.A.R.Y.L. (1985)
Tomatometer icon 50%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Daryl (Barret Oliver) is a normal 10-year-old boy in many ways. However, unbeknown to his foster parents and friends, Daryl [More]
Starring: Mary Beth Hurt, Michael McKean, Barret Oliver, Kathryn Walker
Directed By: Simon Wincer

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis: The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
Directed By: Irvin Kershner

Ex Machina (2014)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: Ex Machina leans heavier on ideas than effects, but it's still a visually polished piece of work -- and an uncommonly engaging sci-fi feature.
Synopsis: Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) a programmer at a huge Internet company, wins a contest that enables him to spend a [More]
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno
Directed By: Alex Garland

Ghost in the Shell (2017)
Tomatometer icon 43%

Critics Consensus: Ghost in the Shell boasts cool visuals and a compelling central performance from Scarlett Johansson, but the end result lacks the magic of the movie's classic source material.
Synopsis: In the near future, Major is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt
Directed By: Rupert Sanders

I, Robot (2004)
Tomatometer icon 57%

Critics Consensus: Bearing only the slightest resemblance to Isaac Asimov's short stories, I, Robot is still a summer blockbuster that manages to make viewers think -- if only a little.
Synopsis: In 2035, highly intelligent robots fill public service positions throughout the world, operating under three rules to keep humans safe. [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell
Directed By: Alex Proyas

M3GAN 2.0 (2025)
Tomatometer icon 58%

Critics Consensus: M3gan 2.0 swaps the original's horror software for a more action-leaning programming that doesn't prove to be an upgrade, although the quippy A.I. remains an amusing mascot of slay.
Synopsis: Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage [More]
Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis
Directed By: Gerard Johnstone

Metropolis (1927)
Tomatometer icon 97%

Critics Consensus: A visually awe-inspiring science fiction classic from the silent era.
Synopsis: In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city's mastermind [More]
Starring: Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich, Rudolf Klein-Rogge
Directed By: Fritz Lang

Robot & Frank (2012)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Led by a brilliant performance from star Frank Langella, Robot & Frank works as both a quirky indie drama and as a smart, thoughtful meditation on aging.
Synopsis: An aging, cantankerous ex-cat burglar finds his zest for life renewed when he trains his robotic caretaker to help him [More]
Starring: Frank Langella, Peter Sarsgaard, Susan Sarandon, Liv Tyler
Directed By: Jake Schreier

Rocky IV (1985)
Tomatometer icon 39%

Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise.
Synopsis: Heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a match against the Soviet fighter who killed Apollo Creed. In front [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers
Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

Short Circuit (1986)
Tomatometer icon 62%

Critics Consensus: Amiable and good-natured but also shallow and predictable, Short Circuit is hardly as deep or emotionally resonant as E.T. -- though Johnny Five makes for a charming robot protagonist.
Synopsis: After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home [More]
Starring: Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg, Fisher Stevens, Austin Pendleton
Directed By: John Badham

The Stepford Wives (2004)
Tomatometer icon 25%

Critics Consensus: In exchanging the chilling satire of the original into mindless camp, this remake has itself become Stepford-ized.
Synopsis: After enduring setbacks in her television career, executive Joanna Eberhart (Nicole Kidman) relocates with her family from New York City [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, Bette Midler, Glenn Close
Directed By: Frank Oz

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: T2 features thrilling action sequences and eye-popping visual effects, but what takes this sci-fi action landmark to the next level is the depth of the human (and cyborg) characters.
Synopsis: In this sequel set eleven years after "The Terminator," young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the key to civilization's victory over [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick
Directed By: James Cameron

WALL-E (2008)
Tomatometer icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext.
Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying [More]
Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

Westworld (1973)
Tomatometer icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Yul Brynner gives a memorable performance as a robotic cowboy in this amusing sci-fi/western hybrid.
Synopsis: Westworld is a futuristic theme park where paying guests can pretend to be gunslingers in an artificial Wild West populated [More]
Starring: Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, James Brolin, Norman Bartold
Directed By: Michael Crichton


The Wild Robot (2024)
Tomatometer icon 97%

Critics Consensus: A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim.
Synopsis: The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy
Directed By: Christopher Sanders

Thumbnail image by John Nacion/Getty Images

