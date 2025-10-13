RT Recommends: Our Favorite Droids in the Movies
Those waiting for the Rotten Tomatoes app to become available on the
are now in luck, because this Google Play store is the droid you’re looking for. RT is coming to Android, so you can download it today, catch up on all the latest movie and TV news, read reviews, leave your own ratings, and create watchlists. You can also get recommendations from aRTi, our generative AI search assistant, to find something new to watch.
To celebrate the arrival of the RT app on Android, we’re taking a look at some noteworthy androids that made it to the big screen and we’ve listed them below in alphabetical order. From
Metropolis and I, Robot to Ex Machina, WALL-E, and beyond, here are a few of our favorite android movies. Be sure to also check out the on Fandango at Home! Android Collection
Download the Rotten Tomatoes app for Android on the . Google Play store today
#1
Critics Consensus: A curious, not always seamless, amalgamation of Kubrick's chilly bleakness and Spielberg's warm-hearted optimism, A.I. is, in a word, fascinating.
Synopsis:
A robotic boy, the first programmed to love, David (Haley Joel Osment) is adopted as a test case by a
[More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis:
When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way
[More]
#3
Critics Consensus: A modern classic, Alien blends science fiction, horror and bleak poetry into a seamless whole.
Synopsis:
In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey
[More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis:
When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),
[More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Bicentennial Man is ruined by a bad script and ends up being dull and mawkish.
Synopsis:
Richard Martin (Sam Neill) buys a gift, a new NDR-114 robot. The product is named Andrew (Robin Williams) by the
[More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor's story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.
Synopsis:
Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has
[More]
#7
Critics Consensus: A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss.
Synopsis:
New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a
[More]
#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Daryl (Barret Oliver) is a normal 10-year-old boy in many ways. However, unbeknown to his foster parents and friends, Daryl
[More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis:
The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)
[More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Ex Machina leans heavier on ideas than effects, but it's still a visually polished piece of work -- and an uncommonly engaging sci-fi feature.
Synopsis:
Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) a programmer at a huge Internet company, wins a contest that enables him to spend a
[More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Ghost in the Shell boasts cool visuals and a compelling central performance from Scarlett Johansson, but the end result lacks the magic of the movie's classic source material.
Synopsis:
In the near future, Major is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect
[More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Bearing only the slightest resemblance to Isaac Asimov's short stories, I, Robot is still a summer blockbuster that manages to make viewers think -- if only a little.
Synopsis:
In 2035, highly intelligent robots fill public service positions throughout the world, operating under three rules to keep humans safe.
[More]
#13
Critics Consensus: M3gan 2.0 swaps the original's horror software for a more action-leaning programming that doesn't prove to be an upgrade, although the quippy A.I. remains an amusing mascot of slay.
Synopsis:
Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage
[More]
#14
Critics Consensus: A visually awe-inspiring science fiction classic from the silent era.
Synopsis:
In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city's mastermind
[More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Led by a brilliant performance from star Frank Langella, Robot & Frank works as both a quirky indie drama and as a smart, thoughtful meditation on aging.
Synopsis:
An aging, cantankerous ex-cat burglar finds his zest for life renewed when he trains his robotic caretaker to help him
[More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise.
Synopsis:
Heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a match against the Soviet fighter who killed Apollo Creed. In front
[More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Amiable and good-natured but also shallow and predictable, Short Circuit is hardly as deep or emotionally resonant as E.T. -- though Johnny Five makes for a charming robot protagonist.
Synopsis:
After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home
[More]
#18
Critics Consensus: In exchanging the chilling satire of the original into mindless camp, this remake has itself become Stepford-ized.
Synopsis:
After enduring setbacks in her television career, executive Joanna Eberhart (Nicole Kidman) relocates with her family from New York City
[More]
#19
Critics Consensus: T2 features thrilling action sequences and eye-popping visual effects, but what takes this sci-fi action landmark to the next level is the depth of the human (and cyborg) characters.
Synopsis:
In this sequel set eleven years after "The Terminator," young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the key to civilization's victory over
[More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext.
Synopsis:
WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying
[More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Yul Brynner gives a memorable performance as a robotic cowboy in this amusing sci-fi/western hybrid.
Synopsis:
Westworld is a futuristic theme park where paying guests can pretend to be gunslingers in an artificial Wild West populated
[More]
#22
Critics Consensus: A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim.
Synopsis:
The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an
[More]
Thumbnail image by John Nacion/Getty Images