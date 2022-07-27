VIDEO
Donnie Yen Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
#1
Adjusted Score: 102644%
Critics Consensus: With death-defying action sequences and epic historic sweep, Hero offers everything a martial arts fan could ask for.
Synopsis:
In this visually arresting martial arts epic set in ancient China, an unnamed fighter (Jet Li) is being honored for...
#2
Adjusted Score: 93407%
Critics Consensus: Iron Monkey may not have the poetic lyricism of Crouching Tiger, it makes up for it in fun and energy.
Synopsis:
In a desperate and unjust land, where government corruption rules the day, only one man has the courage to challenge...
#3
Adjusted Score: 92110%
Critics Consensus: Raging Fire forsakes character development to go all in on action -- and fortunately, writer-director Benny Chan Chi-Shun and star Donnie Yen are more than capable of delivering the goods.
Synopsis:
Bong (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his...
#4
Adjusted Score: 114501%
Critics Consensus: Rogue One draws deep on Star Wars mythology while breaking new narrative and aesthetic ground -- and suggesting a bright blockbuster future for the franchise.
Synopsis:
Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing...
#5
Adjusted Score: 78485%
Critics Consensus: Ip Man 3 isn't the most tightly plotted biopic a kung fu fan could ask for, but the fight scenes are fun to watch -- and at times, the drama is even genuinely poignant.
Synopsis:
Martial-arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) takes on a crooked developer (Mike Tyson) and his gang of brutal thugs....
#6
Adjusted Score: 95222%
Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.
Synopsis:
To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man...
#7
Adjusted Score: 96319%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this film inspired by a true story, Wing Chun martial arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) and his family...
#8
Adjusted Score: 59722%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A martial arts teacher (Jet Li) protects his students and his aunt (Rosamund Kwan) from a mercenary....
#9
Adjusted Score: 86376%
Critics Consensus: At once beholden to the established conventions of the genre and delightfully subversive of them, Ip Man is one of the most exciting -- and refreshingly character-driven -- martial arts films in years.
Synopsis:
The life story of Yip Man, the first person to teach the Chinese martial art of Wing Chun....
#10
Adjusted Score: 85185%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and featuring some of Donnie Yen's finest fighting, Ip Man 4: The Finale serves as a satisfying rebound -- and fitting finale -- for the franchise.
Synopsis:
Ip Man and his son encounter racial discrimination after traveling to the United States to seek a better life....
#11
Adjusted Score: 85252%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A martial arts master with a dark past wants to start a new and tranquil life. His tranquility is wrecked...
#12
Adjusted Score: 19559%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Detective Chan (Simon Yam) learns he has a fatal brain tumor, he makes it his primary mission to put...
#13
Adjusted Score: 75097%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Released from prison, a kung-fu expert (Donnie Yen) tries to help the police find a vicious serial killer (Wang Baoqiang)...
#14
Adjusted Score: 68111%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A police officer investigates the mysterious death of a suspect who was in his custody during a routine transfer....
#15
Adjusted Score: 43021%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After he's framed for treason, a legendary royal guard (Donnie Yen) joins forces with a gang of outlaws to save...
#16
Adjusted Score: 70336%
Critics Consensus: A silly, anachronistic mess, but the pairing of Chan and Wilson makes the movie fun.
Synopsis:
After taming the wild west in the comedy "Shanghai Noon," Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) and Roy O'Bannon (Owen Wilson) are...
#17
Adjusted Score: 61970%
Critics Consensus: Though Blade II offers more of what worked in the original, its plot and character development appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.
Synopsis:
Exploding from the pages of Marvel Comics comes the thrilling follow-up to the blockbuster "Blade." Half Man ... half vampire,...
#18
Adjusted Score: 25943%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Illegal immigrant and drug kingpin Crippled Ho arrives in Hong Kong in 1963. He quickly and ruthlessly builds an underworld...
#19
Adjusted Score: 18148%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1906 Hong Kong, a newspaper editor and a tycoon learn of an assassination plot against Sun Yat-sen, and recruit...
#20
Adjusted Score: 23738%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An undercover cop (Donnie Yen) infiltrates one of China's most ruthless crime syndicates. He must risk everything to protect his...
#21
Adjusted Score: 47637%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Chen fakes his death and returns as a caped crime fighter....
#22
Adjusted Score: 55050%
Critics Consensus: xXx: Return of Xander Cage should satisfy fans of the first two installments, but its preponderance of set pieces can't quite make up for a tired storyline that fails to take the franchise -- or action fans -- anywhere new.
Synopsis:
After coming out of self-imposed exile, daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) must race against time to recover a sinister...
#23
Adjusted Score: 41539%
Critics Consensus: Flash Point features some nice mindless martial-arts action, but too much of the already thin story treads familiar ground.
Synopsis:
Sgt. Ma Jun (Donnie Yen) is a Hong Kong police officer with a reputation for violent behavior. He is determined...
#24
Adjusted Score: 19892%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Seven exceptional swordsmen (Donnie Yen, Leon Lai) band together to save villagers from bounty hunters....
#25
Adjusted Score: 21812%
Critics Consensus: Paling in comparison to its predecessor in every conceivable way, Sword of Destiny is a lazy sequel that never justifies its own cynical existence.
Synopsis:
A martial arts master (Michelle Yeoh) assembles a band of fighters to protect a legendary sword from a warlord (Jason...
#26
Adjusted Score: 4795%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An imperial guard and his three traitorous friends become buried and frozen in time. When they wake up 400 years...
#27
Adjusted Score: 12312%
Critics Consensus: The fourth and supposedly last Highlander movie is a confusing mess, complete with bad acting and dialogue.
Synopsis:
This is the pulse-pounding final chapter, as one last battle is waged among earth's immortals -- and the fate of...
