Donnie Yen Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of martial arts legend Donnie Yen! We start with Yen’s Certified Fresh films, including his first starring role in folk hero tale Iron Monkey from 1993, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (where he played blind Force disciple Chirrut Îmwe), and 2002’s Hero, which became the first Chinese-language film to top the American box office. Along with its packed cast featuring Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, and Zhang Ziyi, Hero reunited Yen with Jet Li; the two had sparred in the epic Once Upon a Time in China II a decade earlier.

Yen’s versatility in choreography led to some of his first Hollywood appearances in the early 2000s (Blade II, Highlander: Endgame, Shanghai Knights), and he’s credited with popularizing in Asia both MMA (2007’s Flashpoint) and Wing Chun (the Ip Man series). Yen appears next in a highly anticipated match-up against Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4.

Hero (2002)
94%

Critics Consensus: With death-defying action sequences and epic historic sweep, Hero offers everything a martial arts fan could ask for.
Synopsis: In this visually arresting martial arts epic set in ancient China, an unnamed fighter (Jet Li) is being honored for... [More]
Starring: Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Maggie Cheung Man-yuk, Donnie Yen
Directed By: Zhang Yimou

Iron Monkey (1993)
91%

Critics Consensus: Iron Monkey may not have the poetic lyricism of Crouching Tiger, it makes up for it in fun and energy.
Synopsis: In a desperate and unjust land, where government corruption rules the day, only one man has the courage to challenge... [More]
Starring: Rongguang Yu, Donnie Yen, Sze-Man Tsang, Jean Wang
Directed By: Woo-Ping Yuen

Raging Fire (2021)
91%

Critics Consensus: Raging Fire forsakes character development to go all in on action -- and fortunately, writer-director Benny Chan Chi-Shun and star Donnie Yen are more than capable of delivering the goods.
Synopsis: Bong (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Nicholas Tse, Ray Lui, Patrick Tam
Directed By: Benny Chan

Critics Consensus: Rogue One draws deep on Star Wars mythology while breaking new narrative and aesthetic ground -- and suggesting a bright blockbuster future for the franchise.
Synopsis: Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing... [More]
Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen
Directed By: Gareth Edwards

#5

Ip Man 3 (2015)
76%

Critics Consensus: Ip Man 3 isn't the most tightly plotted biopic a kung fu fan could ask for, but the fight scenes are fun to watch -- and at times, the drama is even genuinely poignant.
Synopsis: Martial-arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) takes on a crooked developer (Mike Tyson) and his gang of brutal thugs.... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Zhang Jin, Patrick Tam, Mike Tyson
Directed By: Wilson Yip

#6

Mulan (2020)
73%

Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.
Synopsis: To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man... [More]
Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An
Directed By: Niki Caro

#7

Yip Man 2 (2010)
97%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this film inspired by a true story, Wing Chun martial arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) and his family... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Lynn Hung, Simon Yam, Sammo Hung
Directed By: Wilson Yip

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A martial arts teacher (Jet Li) protects his students and his aunt (Rosamund Kwan) from a mercenary.... [More]
Starring: Jet Li, Rosamund Kwan, David Chiang, Yan Yee Kwan
Directed By: Hark Tsui

#9

Ip Man (2008)
86%

Critics Consensus: At once beholden to the established conventions of the genre and delightfully subversive of them, Ip Man is one of the most exciting -- and refreshingly character-driven -- martial arts films in years.
Synopsis: The life story of Yip Man, the first person to teach the Chinese martial art of Wing Chun.... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Siu-wong Fan, Ka Tung Lam
Directed By: Wilson Yip

Critics Consensus: Packed with action and featuring some of Donnie Yen's finest fighting, Ip Man 4: The Finale serves as a satisfying rebound -- and fitting finale -- for the franchise.
Synopsis: Ip Man and his son encounter racial discrimination after traveling to the United States to seek a better life.... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Kwok-Kwan Chan, Chris Collins
Directed By: Wilson Yip

#11

Wu Xia (2011)
85%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A martial arts master with a dark past wants to start a new and tranquil life. His tranquility is wrecked... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Kara Hui, Wei Tang
Directed By: Peter Chan

#12

SPL (2005)
80%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When Detective Chan (Simon Yam) learns he has a fatal brain tumor, he makes it his primary mission to put... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Sammo Hung, Simon Yam, Jing Wu
Directed By: Wilson Yip

#13

Kung Fu Jungle (2014)
75%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Released from prison, a kung-fu expert (Donnie Yen) tries to help the police find a vicious serial killer (Wang Baoqiang)... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Charlie Yeung, Wang Baoqiang, Bing Bai
Directed By: Teddy Chen

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A police officer investigates the mysterious death of a suspect who was in his custody during a routine transfer.... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Teresa Mo, Niki Chow, Wong Jing
Directed By: Kenji Tanigaki

#15

14 Blades (2010)
69%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After he's framed for treason, a legendary royal guard (Donnie Yen) joins forces with a gang of outlaws to save... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Wei Zhao, Kate Tsui, Yuwu Qi
Directed By: Daniel Lee

#16

Shanghai Knights (2003)
66%

Critics Consensus: A silly, anachronistic mess, but the pairing of Chan and Wilson makes the movie fun.
Synopsis: After taming the wild west in the comedy "Shanghai Noon," Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) and Roy O'Bannon (Owen Wilson) are... [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Aaron Johnson, Tom Fisher
Directed By: David Dobkin

#17

Blade II (2002)
58%

Critics Consensus: Though Blade II offers more of what worked in the original, its plot and character development appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.
Synopsis: Exploding from the pages of Marvel Comics comes the thrilling follow-up to the blockbuster "Blade." Half Man ... half vampire,... [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman, Leonor Varela
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Illegal immigrant and drug kingpin Crippled Ho arrives in Hong Kong in 1963. He quickly and ruthlessly builds an underworld... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Andy Lau, Kent Cheng, Philip Keung
Directed By: Wong Jing, Jason Kwan

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1906 Hong Kong, a newspaper editor and a tycoon learn of an assassination plot against Sun Yat-sen, and recruit... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Leon Lai, Xueqi Wang, Tony Leung Ka Fai
Directed By: Teddy Chan

#20

Special ID (2013)
56%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An undercover cop (Donnie Yen) infiltrates one of China's most ruthless crime syndicates. He must risk everything to protect his... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Tian Jing, Collin Chou, Andy On
Directed By: Clarence Fok Yiu-leung

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Chen fakes his death and returns as a caped crime fighter.... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Qi Shu, Anthony Wong Chau-Sang, Yasuaki Kurata
Directed By: Wai Keung Lau

Critics Consensus: xXx: Return of Xander Cage should satisfy fans of the first two installments, but its preponderance of set pieces can't quite make up for a tired storyline that fails to take the franchise -- or action fans -- anywhere new.
Synopsis: After coming out of self-imposed exile, daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) must race against time to recover a sinister... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu
Directed By: D.J. Caruso

#23

Flashpoint (2007)
43%

Critics Consensus: Flash Point features some nice mindless martial-arts action, but too much of the already thin story treads familiar ground.
Synopsis: Sgt. Ma Jun (Donnie Yen) is a Hong Kong police officer with a reputation for violent behavior. He is determined... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Louis Koo, Collin Chou, Ray Lui
Directed By: Wilson Yip

#24

Seven Swords (2005)
25%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Seven exceptional swordsmen (Donnie Yen, Leon Lai) band together to save villagers from bounty hunters.... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Leon Lai, Charlie Young, Honglei Sun
Directed By: Tsui Hark

Critics Consensus: Paling in comparison to its predecessor in every conceivable way, Sword of Destiny is a lazy sequel that never justifies its own cynical existence.
Synopsis: A martial arts master (Michelle Yeoh) assembles a band of fighters to protect a legendary sword from a warlord (Jason... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Michelle Yeoh, Harry Shum Jr., Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Directed By: Yuen Wo-Ping

#26

Iceman (2014)
20%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An imperial guard and his three traitorous friends become buried and frozen in time. When they wake up 400 years... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Baoqiang Wang, Shengyi Huang, Kang Yu
Directed By: Wing-cheong Law

Critics Consensus: The fourth and supposedly last Highlander movie is a confusing mess, complete with bad acting and dialogue.
Synopsis: This is the pulse-pounding final chapter, as one last battle is waged among earth's immortals -- and the fate of... [More]
Starring: Adrian Paul, Christopher Lambert, Bruce Payne, Lisa Barbuscia
Directed By: Douglas Aarniokoski

