Disney: 100 Years, 100 Essential Movies

Get the extra big bag of candles because Walt Disney Studios is turning 100! And we’re celebrating the occasion with our selection 100 essential Disney movies that illuminate the company’s century-long commitment to wonder, whimsy, imagination, and family-grade entertainment.

Presented by latest releases first, we’ve covered every corner of the house mouse. Of course, it all starts with 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which kicked out decades of an animation golden age that includes Pinocchio, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Disney also established their style of live-action films in this era, including Mary Poppins, The Love Bug, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Swiss Family Robinson.

The 1980s led the way to the Disney Renaissance, a period which produced The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and Beast, The Little Mermaid and more. And starting in 2010 with Tangled, we saw another Disney resurgence the featured Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Zootopia, and Frozen.

To tighten our selections, we picked only movies that presented the Disney logo on release, so nothing from the 20th Century Fox acquisition or from labels like Touchstone Pictures. But, yes, that means all of Pixar is fair game, since Disney has presented their movies ever since Toy Story revolutionized animation in 1995.

And just like during the early 20th century golden age, plenty of live-action favorites have been produced in recent decades, including National Treasure, Remember the Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and The Muppets.

For a studio so rooted in childhood and nostalgia, it makes sense they’d be adept at navigating their own past for remakes, with The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid.

Come celebrate a century of movies, music, and memories with Disney’s 100 years, 100 essential movies!


#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 88071%
Critics Consensus: With Halle Bailey making a major splash in the title role, Disney's live-action Little Mermaid ranks among the studio's most enjoyable reimaginings.
Synopsis: The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond... [More]
Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#2

Turning Red (2022)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: 110241%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive, Turning Red extends Pixar's long list of family-friendly triumphs.
Synopsis: In "Turning Red", Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos... [More]
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park
Directed By: Domee Shi

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 108094%
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known... [More]
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

#4

Encanto (2021)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 102261%
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the... [More]
Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda
Directed By: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

#5

Onward (2020)
89%

#5
Adjusted Score: 109028%
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#6

Soul (2020)
95%

#6
Adjusted Score: 115753%
Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed.
Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Directed By: Pete Docter

#7

Aladdin (2019)
57%

#7
Adjusted Score: 77528%
Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original.
Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#8

The Lion King (2019)
52%

#8
Adjusted Score: 75247%
Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough.
Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... [More]
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 92213%
Critics Consensus: With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honors its beloved source material.
Synopsis: Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its... [More]
Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline
Directed By: Bill Condon

#10

Coco (2017)
97%

#10
Adjusted Score: 116647%
Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death.
Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More]
Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#11

Queen of Katwe (2016)
94%

#11
Adjusted Score: 102620%
Critics Consensus: Queen of Katwe is a feel-good movie of uncommon smarts and passion, and outstanding performances by Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo help to elevate the film past its cliches.
Synopsis: Living in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda, is a constant struggle for 10-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) and her... [More]
Starring: Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Kabanza
Directed By: Mira Nair

#12

Moana (2016)
95%

#12
Adjusted Score: 108659%
Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages.
Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison
Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#13

The Jungle Book (2016)
94%

#13
Adjusted Score: 109848%
Critics Consensus: As lovely to behold as it is engrossing to watch, The Jungle Book is the rare remake that actually improves upon its predecessors -- all while setting a new standard for CGI.
Synopsis: Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when... [More]
Starring: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#14

The BFG (2016)
75%

#14
Adjusted Score: 89575%
Critics Consensus: The BFG minimizes the darker elements of Roald Dahl's classic in favor of a resolutely good-natured, visually stunning, and largely successful family-friendly adventure.
Synopsis: Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... [More]
Starring: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#15

Zootopia (2016)
98%

#15
Adjusted Score: 112066%
Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained.
Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More]
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba
Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#16

Cinderella (2015)
84%

#16
Adjusted Score: 96392%
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly traditional in a revisionist era, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella proves Disney hasn't lost any of its old-fashioned magic.
Synopsis: After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett)... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#17

Inside Out (2015)
98%

#17
Adjusted Score: 116829%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader
Directed By: Pete Docter

#18

Big Hero 6 (2014)
90%

#18
Adjusted Score: 100742%
Critics Consensus: Agreeably entertaining and brilliantly animated, Big Hero 6 is briskly-paced, action-packed, and often touching.
Synopsis: Robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter) lives in the city of San Fransokyo. Next to his older brother, Tadashi, Hiro's closest... [More]
Starring: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung
Directed By: Don Hall, Chris Williams

#19

Maleficent (2014)
54%

#19
Adjusted Score: 67192%
Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie's magnetic performance outshines Maleficent's dazzling special effects; unfortunately, the movie around them fails to justify all that impressive effort.
Synopsis: As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When... [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Lesley Manville
Directed By: Robert Stromberg

#20

Frozen (2013)
90%

#20
Adjusted Score: 101517%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated, smartly written, and stocked with singalong songs, Frozen adds another worthy entry to the Disney canon.
Synopsis: When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and... [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
Directed By: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

#21

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
87%

#21
Adjusted Score: 95875%
Critics Consensus: Equally entertaining for both kids and parents old enough to catch the references, Wreck-It Ralph is a clever, colorful adventure built on familiar themes and joyful nostalgia.
Synopsis: Arcade-game character Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) is tired of always being the "bad guy" and losing to his "good... [More]
Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch
Directed By: Rich Moore

#22

Frankenweenie (2012)
88%

#22
Adjusted Score: 98461%
Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story.
Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More]
Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan
Directed By: Tim Burton

#23

Winnie the Pooh (2011)
90%

#23
Adjusted Score: 94854%
Critics Consensus: Short, nostalgic, and gently whimsical, Winnie the Pooh offers young audiences -- and their parents -- a sweetly traditional family treat.
Synopsis: Three stories inspired by A.A. Milne add up to a very busy day for Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) and... [More]
Starring: Jim Cummings, Bud Luckey, Craig Ferguson, Jack Boulter
Directed By: Stephen J. Anderson, Don Hall

#24

The Muppets (2011)
95%

#24
Adjusted Score: 104299%
Critics Consensus: Clever, charming, and heartfelt, The Muppets is a welcome big screen return for Jim Henson's lovable creations that will both win new fans and delight longtime devotees.
Synopsis: Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's... [More]
Starring: Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones
Directed By: James Bobin

#25

Toy Story 3 (2010)
98%

#25
Adjusted Score: 110902%
Critics Consensus: Deftly blending comedy, adventure, and honest emotion, Toy Story 3 is a rare second sequel that really works.
Synopsis: With their beloved Andy preparing to leave for college, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#26

Secretariat (2010)
64%

#26
Adjusted Score: 70107%
Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less.
Synopsis: Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Dylan Walsh, Dylan Baker
Directed By: Randall Wallace

#27

Tangled (2010)
89%

#27
Adjusted Score: 98127%
Critics Consensus: While far from Disney's greatest film, Tangled is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining addition to the studio's classic animated canon.
Synopsis: When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of... [More]
Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman
Directed By: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 62392%
Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's Alice sacrifices the book's minimal narrative coherence -- and much of its heart -- but it's an undeniable visual treat.
Synopsis: A young girl when she first visited magical Underland, Alice Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska) is now a teenager with no memory... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway
Directed By: Tim Burton

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 92895%
Critics Consensus: The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.
Synopsis: Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream... [More]
Starring: Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Keith David, Michael-Leon Wooley
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

#30

Up (2009)
98%

#30
Adjusted Score: 110078%
Critics Consensus: An exciting, funny, and poignant adventure, Up offers an impeccably crafted story told with wit and arranged with depth, as well as yet another visual Pixar treat.
Synopsis: Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to... [More]
Starring: Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai, Bob Peterson
Directed By: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

#31

Bolt (2008)
90%

#31
Adjusted Score: 97471%
Critics Consensus: Bolt is a pleasant animated comedy that overcomes the story's familiarity with strong visuals and likable characters.
Synopsis: The days of canine superstar Bolt (John Travolta) are filled with danger and intrigue ... until the cameras stop rolling.... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman, Mark Walton
Directed By: Chris Williams, Byron Howard

#32

WALL-E (2008)
95%

#32
Adjusted Score: 105698%
Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext.
Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More]
Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#33

Enchanted (2007)
93%

#33
Adjusted Score: 100527%
Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams.
Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More]
Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall
Directed By: Kevin Lima

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 91201%
Critics Consensus: Bridge to Terabithia is a faithful adaptation of a beloved children's novel and a powerful portrayal of love, loss, and imagination through children's eyes.
Synopsis: The life of Jesse (Josh Hutcherson), an adolescent, changes when he befriends Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), the class outsider. The children... [More]
Starring: Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Patrick
Directed By: Gabor Csupo

#35

Ratatouille (2007)
96%

#35
Adjusted Score: 106177%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon.
Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy
Directed By: Brad Bird

#36

Cars (2006)
75%

#36
Adjusted Score: 83253%
Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers.
Synopsis: While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy
Directed By: John Lasseter

#37

Invincible (2006)
72%

#37
Adjusted Score: 77260%
Critics Consensus: As simple and authentic as the gritty South Philly invirons in which it's set in, Invincible sends a uplifting and heartfelt message packed with an athletic enthusiasm that shouldn't be missed.
Synopsis: Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, Elizabeth Banks, Kevin Conway
Directed By: Ericson Core

#38

The Incredibles (2004)
97%

#38
Adjusted Score: 105341%
Critics Consensus: Bringing loads of wit and tons of fun to the animated superhero genre, The Incredibles easily lives up to its name.
Synopsis: In this lauded Pixar animated film, married superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Lee
Directed By: Brad Bird

#39

Miracle (2004)
81%

#39
Adjusted Score: 86203%
Critics Consensus: Kurt Russell's performance guides this cliche-ridden tale into the realm of inspirational, nostalgic goodness.
Synopsis: When college coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) is hired to helm the 1980 U.S. men's Olympic hockey team, he brings... [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Noah Emmerich, Sean McCann
Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 51688%
Critics Consensus: National Treasure is no treasure, but it's a fun ride for those who can forgive its highly improbable plot.
Synopsis: Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#41

Freaky Friday (2003)
88%

#41
Adjusted Score: 93200%
Critics Consensus: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan charm in Mark Waters' nicely pitched -- and Disney's second -- remake of the 1976 hit.
Synopsis: Single mother Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) couldn't be more different, and it... [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould
Directed By: Mark Waters

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 87688%
Critics Consensus: May leave you exhausted like the theme park ride that inspired it; however, you'll have a good time when it's over.
Synopsis: Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) arrives at Port Royal in the Caribbean without a ship or crew. His timing is... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#43

Finding Nemo (2003)
99%

#43
Adjusted Score: 108663%
Critics Consensus: Breathtakingly lovely and grounded by the stellar efforts of a well-chosen cast, Finding Nemo adds another beautifully crafted gem to Pixar's crown.
Synopsis: Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clown fish, is overly cautious with his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who has a foreshortened fin.... [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#44

Holes (2003)
78%

#44
Adjusted Score: 82529%
Critics Consensus: Faithful to its literary source, this is imaginative, intelligent family entertainment.
Synopsis: An award-winning bestseller comes to life when young Stanley Yelnats, dogged by bad luck stemming from an ancient family curse,... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Patricia Arquette, Tim Blake Nelson
Directed By: Andrew Davis

#45

The Rookie (2002)
84%

#45
Adjusted Score: 88928%
Critics Consensus: A heart-warming sports flick, The Rookie greatly benefits from understated direction and the emotional honesty Dennis Quaid brings to the role of Jim Morris.
Synopsis: A true story about a coach who discovers that it's never too late for dreams to come true. Jim Morris... [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths, Jay Hernandez, Beth Grant
Directed By: John Lee Hancock

#46

Lilo & Stitch (2002)
87%

#46
Adjusted Score: 91812%
Critics Consensus: Edgier than traditional Disney fare, Lilo and Stitch explores issues of family while providing a fun and charming story.
Synopsis: A tale of a young girl's close encounter with the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl... [More]
Starring: Daveigh Chase, Christopher Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers
Directed By: Dean DeBlois, Christopher Sanders

#47

Monsters, Inc. (2001)
96%

#47
Adjusted Score: 103189%
Critics Consensus: Clever, funny, and delightful to look at, Monsters, Inc. delivers another resounding example of how Pixar elevated the bar for modern all-ages animation.
Synopsis: Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Mary Gibbs, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Pete Docter

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 91052%
Critics Consensus: The Emperor's New Groove isn't the most ambitious animated film, but its brisk pace, fresh characters, and big laughs make for a great time for the whole family.
Synopsis: Arrogant young Emperor Kuzco is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry advisor -- the devious diva Yzma. Stranded in... [More]
Starring: David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton
Directed By: Mark Dindal

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 77233%
Critics Consensus: An inspirational crowd-pleaser with a healthy dose of social commentary, Remember the Titans may be predictable, but it's also well-crafted and features terrific performances.
Synopsis: In Virginia, high school football is a way of life, an institution revered, each game celebrated more lavishly than Christmas,... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Donald Faison, Wood Harris
Directed By: Boaz Yakin

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 99102%
Critics Consensus: With strong performances and director David Lynch at the helm, The Straight Story steers past sentimental byways on its ambling journey across the American heartland.
Synopsis: A retired farmer and widower in his 70s, Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth) learns one day that his distant brother Lyle... [More]
Starring: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, Jane Galloway Heitz, Everett McGill
Directed By: David Lynch

#51

Toy Story 2 (1999)
100%

#51
Adjusted Score: 108718%
Critics Consensus: The rare sequel that arguably improves on its predecessor, Toy Story 2 uses inventive storytelling, gorgeous animation, and a talented cast to deliver another rich moviegoing experience for all ages.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen from his home by toy dealer Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), leaving Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen)... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Ash Brannon, John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich

#52

Tarzan (1999)
89%

#52
Adjusted Score: 93989%
Critics Consensus: Disney's Tarzan takes the well-known story to a new level with spirited animation, a brisk pace, and some thrilling action set-pieces..
Synopsis: In this Disney animated tale, the orphaned Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) grows up in the remote African wilderness, raised by the... [More]
Starring: Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close, Minnie Driver, Rosie O'Donnell
Directed By: Chris Buck, Kevin Lima

#53

The Parent Trap (1998)
87%

#53
Adjusted Score: 89683%
Critics Consensus: Writer-director Nancy Meyers takes the winning formula of the 1961 original and gives it an amiable modern spin, while young star Lindsay Lohan shines in her breakout role.
Synopsis: In this update of a 1961 film, twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan) are strangers until happenstance unites them. The... [More]
Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix
Directed By: Nancy Meyers

#54

Mulan (1998)
86%

#54
Adjusted Score: 90976%
Critics Consensus: Exploring themes of family duty and honor, Mulan breaks new ground as a Disney film, while still bringing vibrant animation and sprightly characters to the screen.
Synopsis: Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot -- though,... [More]
Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, BD Wong, Miguel Ferrer
Directed By: Barry Cook, Tony Bancroft

#55

Hercules (1997)
82%

#55
Adjusted Score: 85299%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and packed with dozens of pop culture references, Hercules might not measure up with the true classics of the Disney pantheon, but it's still plenty of fun.
Synopsis: Disney tackles Greek mythology in this animated feature. Hercules (Tate Donovan), a son of gods, was snatched as a baby... [More]
Starring: Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton, Roger Bart, Danny DeVito
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 74660%
Critics Consensus: Disney's take on the Victor Hugo classic is dramatically uneven, but its strong visuals, dark themes, and message of tolerance make for a more-sophisticated-than-average children's film.
Synopsis: An animated Disney adventure follows disfigured Quasimodo (Tom Hulce), the bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who bides his time locked... [More]
Starring: Tom Hulce, Demi Moore, Tony Jay, Kevin Kline
Directed By: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 96003%
Critics Consensus: The arresting and dynamic visuals, offbeat details and light-as-air storytelling make James and the Giant Peach solid family entertainment.
Synopsis: Featuring stop-motion animation and live action, this inventive adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's tale follows the adventures of James... [More]
Starring: Paul Terry, Joanna Lumley, Miriam Margolyes, Pete Postlethwaite
Directed By: Henry Selick

#58

Toy Story (1995)
100%

#58
Adjusted Score: 107256%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney
Directed By: John Lasseter

#59

Pocahontas (1995)
54%

#59
Adjusted Score: 57853%
Critics Consensus: Pocahontas means well, and has moments of startling beauty, but it's largely a bland, uninspired effort, with uneven plotting and an unfortunate lack of fun.
Synopsis: This is the Disney animated tale of the romance between a young American Indian woman named Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and... [More]
Starring: Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn, Mel Gibson, Linda Hunt
Directed By: Mike Gabriel, Eric Goldberg

#60

The Lion King (1994)
93%

#60
Adjusted Score: 103846%
Critics Consensus: Emotionally stirring, richly drawn, and beautifully animated, The Lion King is a pride within Disney's pantheon of classic family films.
Synopsis: This Disney animated feature follows the adventures of the young lion Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), the heir of his father,... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Madge Sinclair
Directed By: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

#61

The Santa Clause (1994)
73%

#61
Adjusted Score: 77101%
Critics Consensus: The Santa Clause is utterly undemanding, but it's firmly rooted in the sort of good old-fashioned holiday spirit missing from too many modern yuletide films.
Synopsis: Divorced dad Scott (Tim Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve. After he accidentally kills a... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd
Directed By: John Pasquin

#62
#62
Adjusted Score: 89321%
Critics Consensus: Disney's remake of The Incredible Journey successfully replicates, and in some ways improves upon, the simple charms of the original, with its cross-country animal odyssey sure to delight kids.
Synopsis: Before the Seavers leave for a family vacation to San Francisco, they drop off their pets -- Chance (Michael J.... [More]
Starring: Don Ameche, Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, Don Adler
Directed By: Duwayne Dunham

#63

Cool Runnings (1993)
76%

#63
Adjusted Score: 79395%
Critics Consensus: Cool Runnings rises above its formulaic sports-movie themes with charming performances, light humor, and uplifting tone.
Synopsis: Four Jamaican bobsledders dream of competing in the Winter Olympics, despite never having seen snow. With the help of a... [More]
Starring: Leon, Doug E. Doug, Malik Yoba, John Candy
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#64

Hocus Pocus (1993)
40%

#64
Adjusted Score: 45753%
Critics Consensus: Harmlessly hokey yet never much more than mediocre, Hocus Pocus is a muddled family-friendly effort that fails to live up to the talents of its impressive cast.
Synopsis: For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been casting spells, now see them back on the big screen for a... [More]
Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz
Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#65

Newsies (1992)
39%

#65
Adjusted Score: 41879%
Critics Consensus: Extra! Extra! Read all about Newsies instead of suffering through its underwhelming musical interludes, although Christian Bale makes for a spirited hero.
Synopsis: In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Robert Duvall, Ann-Margret, David Moscow
Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#66

Aladdin (1992)
95%

#66
Adjusted Score: 102062%
Critics Consensus: A highly entertaining entry in Disney's renaissance era," Aladdin is beautifully drawn, with near-classic songs and a cast of scene-stealing characters.
Synopsis: When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that... [More]
Starring: Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin, Jonathan Freeman
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 81717%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the finest version of Charles Dickens' tale to grace the screen, but The Muppet Christmas Carol is funny and heartwarming, and serves as a good introduction to the story for young viewers.
Synopsis: The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy... [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson
Directed By: Brian Henson

#68

The Rocketeer (1991)
67%

#68
Adjusted Score: 72513%
Critics Consensus: An action-packed, if anachronistic, look back at pulp matinee serials, The Rocketeer may ring hollow with viewers expecting more than simple fun and gee-whiz special effects.
Synopsis: Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). When... [More]
Starring: Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Timothy Dalton, Alan Arkin
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#69
#69
Adjusted Score: 103904%
Critics Consensus: Enchanting, sweepingly romantic, and featuring plenty of wonderful musical numbers, Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney's most elegant animated offerings.
Synopsis: An arrogant young prince (Robby Benson) and his castle's servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns... [More]
Starring: Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, Richard White, Jerry Orbach
Directed By: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 78803%
Critics Consensus: Even as its special effects take center stage, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids still offers a charming, high-spirited sense of adventure for the whole family.
Synopsis: When kids sneak into inventor Wayne Szalinski's (Rick Moranis) upstairs lab to retrieve an errant baseball, his experimental shrink ray... [More]
Starring: Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman, Kristine Sutherland
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 97672%
Critics Consensus: The Little Mermaid ushered in a new golden era for Disney animation with warm and charming hand-drawn characters and catchy musical sequences.
Synopsis: In Disney's beguiling animated romp, rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) is fascinated with life on land. On one of... [More]
Starring: Jodi Benson, Pat Carroll, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Rene Auberjonois
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

#72
#72
Adjusted Score: 77854%
Critics Consensus: The Great Mouse Detective may not rank with Disney's classics, but it's an amiable, entertaining picture with some stylishly dark visuals.
Synopsis: Rodent supersleuth Basil and his bumbling partner must thwart evil Ratigan's plot to depose the Mouse Queen.... [More]
Starring: Vincent Price, Barrie Ingham, Val Bettin, Susanne Pollatschek
Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements, David Michener, Burny Mattinson

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 86538%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by impressive special effects and a charming performance from its young star, Flight of the Navigator holds up as a solidly entertaining bit of family-friendly sci-fi.
Synopsis: This 1978 Disney adventure tells the story of 12-year-old David (Joey Cramer) who lives with his family in Fort Lauderdale,... [More]
Starring: Joey Cramer, Veronica Cartwright, Cliff DeYoung, Sarah Jessica Parker
Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#74

Tron (1982)
73%

#74
Adjusted Score: 80077%
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation.
Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan
Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#75
#75
Adjusted Score: 74119%
Critics Consensus: The Fox and the Hound is a likeable, charming, unassuming effort that manages to transcend its thin, predictable plot.
Synopsis: After his mother is killed, Tod the fox (Mickey Rooney) is taken in by the kindly Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan).... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rooney, Kurt Russell, Pearl Bailey, Jack Albertson
Directed By: Ted Berman, Richard Rich, Art Stevens

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 101190%
Critics Consensus: Perhaps the most faithful of Disney's literary adaptations, this cute, charming collection of episodes captures the spirit of A.A. Milne's classic stories.
Synopsis: Sebastian Cabot narrates the adventures of bumbling bear Winnie the Pooh as he battles a nest of vicious bees over... [More]
Starring: Sebastian Cabot, John Fiedler, Sterling Holloway, Clint Howard
Directed By: John Lounsbery, Wolfgang Reithermann

#77

The Rescuers (1977)
79%

#77
Adjusted Score: 82011%
Critics Consensus: Featuring superlative animation, off-kilter characters, and affectionate voice work by Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor, The Rescuers represents a bright spot in Disney's post-golden age.
Synopsis: Bernard (Bob Newhart) and Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor), two New York City mice, are members of the Rescue Aid Society,... [More]
Starring: Bob Newhart, Eva Gabor, Geraldine Page, Joe Flynn
Directed By: John Lounsbery, Wolfgang Reitherman, Art Stevens

#78
#78
Adjusted Score: 75994%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tony (Ike Eisenmann) and Tia Malone (Kim Richards) are two orphaned siblings with extraordinary psychic powers. When their abilities attract... [More]
Starring: Eddie Albert, Ray Milland, Donald Pleasence, Kim Richards
Directed By: John Hough

#79

Robin Hood (1973)
58%

#79
Adjusted Score: 60563%
Critics Consensus: One of the weaker Disney adaptations, Robin Hood is cute and colorful but lacks the majesty and excitement of the studio's earlier efforts.
Synopsis: An amiable rooster called Alan-a-Dale (Roger Miller) tells stories and sings songs of the heroic Robin Hood (Brian Bedford) and... [More]
Starring: Brian Bedford, Peter Ustinov, Roger Miller, Pat Buttram
Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman

#80

The Aristocats (1970)
64%

#80
Adjusted Score: 68755%
Critics Consensus: Though The Aristocats is a mostly middling effort for Disney, it is redeemed by terrific work from its voice cast and some jazzy tunes.
Synopsis: When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler... [More]
Starring: Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers
Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman

#81

The Love Bug (1968)
78%

#81
Adjusted Score: 79647%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Race car driver Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and his philosophical mechanic, Tennessee Steinmetz (Buddy Hackett), find themselves in possession of... [More]
Starring: Dean Jones, Michele Lee, David Tomlinson, Buddy Hackett
Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#82

The Jungle Book (1967)
88%

#82
Adjusted Score: 92529%
Critics Consensus: With expressive animation, fun characters, and catchy songs, The Jungle Book endures as a crowd-pleasing Disney classic.
Synopsis: In this classic Walt Disney animation based on Rudyard Kipling's book, Mowgli, an abandoned child raised by wolves, has his... [More]
Starring: Phil Harris, Sebastian Cabot, Louis Prima, George Sanders
Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman

#83

Mary Poppins (1964)
96%

#83
Adjusted Score: 101938%
Critics Consensus: A lavish modern fairy tale celebrated for its amazing special effects, catchy songs, and Julie Andrews's legendary performance in the title role.
Synopsis: When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with... [More]
Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Glynis Johns, David Tomlinson
Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#84
#84
Adjusted Score: 71353%
Critics Consensus: A decent take on the legend of King Arthur, The Sword in the Stone suffers from relatively indifferent animation, but its characters are still memorable and appealing.
Synopsis: This Disney adaptation of the classic fable chronicles King Arthur's humble beginnings. As an orphaned child, Arthur, who was then... [More]
Starring: Sebastian Cabot, Rickie Sorensen, Alan Napier, Karl Swenson
Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman

#85
#85
Adjusted Score: 103948%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pooches and a memorable villain (Cruella De Vil), this is one of Disney's most enduring, entertaining animated films.
Synopsis: In a Disney animation classic, Dalmatian Pongo is tired of his bachelor-dog life. He spies lovely Perdita and maneuvers his... [More]
Starring: Rod Taylor, Betty Lou Gerson, Cate Bauer, Lisa Daniels
Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi

#86

The Parent Trap (1961)
90%

#86
Adjusted Score: 91622%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two identical twin sisters, separated at birth by their parents' divorce, are reunited years later at a summer camp, where... [More]
Starring: Hayley Mills, Maureen O'Hara, Brian Keith, Charlie Ruggles
Directed By: David Swift

#87

Pollyanna (1960)
86%

#87
Adjusted Score: 86965%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young orphan Pollyanna (Hayley Mills) believes life's most difficult problems can always be surmounted by a positive attitude and pragmatism.... [More]
Starring: Hayley Mills, Jane Wyman, Richard Egan, Karl Malden
Directed By: David Swift

#88
#88
Adjusted Score: 85228%
Critics Consensus: Wholesome and energetic, the ingenious Swiss Family Robinson guides us through a thrilling adventure that leaves us wondering whether modern civilization is all it's cracked up to be.
Synopsis: In this family film, the Robinson clan -- mother (Dorothy McGuire), father (John Mills) and their three sons, Fritz, Ernst... [More]
Starring: John Mills, Dorothy McGuire, James MacArthur, Janet Munro
Directed By: Ken Annakin

#89

Sleeping Beauty (1959)
89%

#89
Adjusted Score: 94025%
Critics Consensus: This Disney dreamscape contains moments of grandeur, with its lush colors, magical air, one of the most menacing villains in the Disney canon.
Synopsis: Filled with jealousy, the evil witch Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) to die on her 16th birthday.... [More]
Starring: Mary Costa, Bill Shirley, Eleanor Audley, Verna Felton
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi

#90

Old Yeller (1957)
100%

#90
Adjusted Score: 102520%
Critics Consensus: Old Yeller is an exemplary coming of age tale, packing an emotional wallop through smart pacing and a keen understanding of the elemental bonding between humanity and their furry best friends.
Synopsis: While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... [More]
Starring: Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, Tommy Kirk, Kevin Corcoran
Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#91
#91
Adjusted Score: 97904%
Critics Consensus: A nostalgic charmer, Lady and the Tramp's token sweetness is mighty but the songs and richly colored animation are technically superb and make for a memorable experience.
Synopsis: This Disney animated classic follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady (Barbara Luddy) whose comfortable life slips away once her... [More]
Starring: Peggy Lee, Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Bill Thompson
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

#92
#92
Adjusted Score: 93154%
Critics Consensus: One of Disney's finest live-action adventures, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea brings Jules Verne's classic sci-fi tale to vivid life, and features an awesome giant squid.
Synopsis: In 1866, Professor Pierre M. Aronnax (Paul Lukas) and his assistant Conseil (Peter Lorre), stranded in San Francisco by reports... [More]
Starring: Kirk Douglas, James Mason, Paul Lukas, Peter Lorre
Directed By: Richard Fleischer

#93

Peter Pan (1953)
77%

#93
Adjusted Score: 81672%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't delve deeply into the darkness of J.M. Barrie's tale, Peter Pan is a heartwarming, exuberant film with some great tunes.
Synopsis: In this Disney animated film, Wendy (Kathryn Beaumont) and her two brothers are amazed when a magical boy named Peter... [More]
Starring: Bobby Driscoll, Kathryn Beaumont, Hans Conried, Bill Thompson
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

#94
#94
Adjusted Score: 89019%
Critics Consensus: A good introduction to Lewis Carroll's classic, Alice in Wonderland boasts some of the Disney canon's most surreal and twisted images.
Synopsis: Lewis Carroll's beloved fantasy tale is brought to life in this Disney animated classic. When Alice (Kathryn Beaumont), a restless... [More]
Starring: Kathryn Beaumont, Ed Wynn, Richard Haydn, Sterling Holloway
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

#95

Cinderella (1950)
97%

#95
Adjusted Score: 102050%
Critics Consensus: The rich colors, sweet songs, adorable mice and endearing (if suffering) heroine make Cinderella a nostalgically lovely charmer.
Synopsis: With a wicked stepmother (Eleanor Audley) and two jealous stepsisters (Rhoda Williams, Lucille Bliss) who keep her enslaved and in... [More]
Starring: Ilene Woods, Eleanor Audley, Verna Felton, Claire Du Brey
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

#96

Bambi (1942)
91%

#96
Adjusted Score: 98961%
Critics Consensus: Elegantly animated and deeply touching, Bambi is an enduring, endearing, and moving Disney classic.
Synopsis: In a classic Disney animation, a fawn named Bambi joins his new friends, a young rabbit named Thumper and a... [More]
Starring: Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander, Peter Behn, Tim Davis
Directed By: David Hand

#97

Dumbo (1941)
98%

#97
Adjusted Score: 103809%
Critics Consensus: Dumbo packs plenty of story into its brief runtime, along with all the warm animation and wonderful music you'd expect from a Disney classic.
Synopsis: A young circus elephant is born with comically large ears and given the cruel nickname Dumbo. One day at a... [More]
Starring: Herman Bing, Billy Bletcher, Edward Brophy, Jim Carmichael
Directed By: Ben Sharpsteen

#98

Fantasia (1940)
95%

#98
Adjusted Score: 102624%
Critics Consensus: A landmark in animation (and a huge influence on the medium of music video), Disney's Fantasia is a relentlessly inventive blend of the classics with phantasmagorical images.
Synopsis: Released in 1940, represented Disney's boldest experiment to date. Bringing to life his vision of blending animated imagery with classical... [More]
Starring: Deems Taylor, Leopold Stokowski, Walt Disney, Julietta Novis
Directed By: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe, Norman Ferguson

#99

Pinocchio (1940)
100%

#99
Adjusted Score: 108070%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, adventurous, and sometimes frightening, Pinocchio arguably represents the pinnacle of Disney's collected works -- it's beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant.
Synopsis: When the woodworker Geppetto (Christian Rub) sees a falling star, he wishes that the puppet he just finished, Pinocchio (Dickie... [More]
Starring: Don Brodie, Walter Catlett, Frankie Darro, Cliff Edwards
Directed By: Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske

#100
#100
Adjusted Score: 121902%
Critics Consensus: With its involving story and characters, vibrant art, and memorable songs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set the animation standard for decades to come.
Synopsis: The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney's first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked... [More]
Starring: Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne, Moroni Olsen
Directed By: David Hand

Movie & TV News