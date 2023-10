Disney: 100 Years, 100 Essential Movies

Get the extra big bag of candles because Walt Disney Studios is turning 100! And we’re celebrating the occasion with our selection 100 essential Disney movies that illuminate the company’s century-long commitment to wonder, whimsy, imagination, and family-grade entertainment.

Presented by latest releases first, we’ve covered every corner of the house mouse. Of course, it all starts with 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which kicked out decades of an animation golden age that includes Pinocchio, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Disney also established their style of live-action films in this era, including Mary Poppins, The Love Bug, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Swiss Family Robinson.

The 1980s led the way to the Disney Renaissance, a period which produced The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and Beast, The Little Mermaid and more. And starting in 2010 with Tangled, we saw another Disney resurgence the featured Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Zootopia, and Frozen.

To tighten our selections, we picked only movies that presented the Disney logo on release, so nothing from the 20th Century Fox acquisition or from labels like Touchstone Pictures. But, yes, that means all of Pixar is fair game, since Disney has presented their movies ever since Toy Story revolutionized animation in 1995.

And just like during the early 20th century golden age, plenty of live-action favorites have been produced in recent decades, including National Treasure, Remember the Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and The Muppets.

For a studio so rooted in childhood and nostalgia, it makes sense they’d be adept at navigating their own past for remakes, with The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid.

Come celebrate a century of movies, music, and memories with Disney’s 100 years, 100 essential movies!







#5 Onward (2020) 89% #5 Adjusted Score: 109028% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#6 Soul (2020) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 115753% Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed. Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Directed By: Pete Docter

#7 Aladdin (2019) 57% #7 Adjusted Score: 77528% Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#8 The Lion King (2019) 52% #8 Adjusted Score: 75247% Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough. Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... [More] Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard Directed By: Jon Favreau

#10 Coco (2017) 97% #10 Adjusted Score: 116647% Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death. Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More] Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#12 Moana (2016) 95% #12 Adjusted Score: 108659% Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages. Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#13 The Jungle Book (2016) 94% #13 Adjusted Score: 109848% Critics Consensus: As lovely to behold as it is engrossing to watch, The Jungle Book is the rare remake that actually improves upon its predecessors -- all while setting a new standard for CGI. Synopsis: Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when... Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when... [More] Starring: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba Directed By: Jon Favreau

#14 The BFG (2016) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 89575% Critics Consensus: The BFG minimizes the darker elements of Roald Dahl's classic in favor of a resolutely good-natured, visually stunning, and largely successful family-friendly adventure. Synopsis: Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... [More] Starring: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#15 Zootopia (2016) 98% #15 Adjusted Score: 112066% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#19 Maleficent (2014) 54% #19 Adjusted Score: 67192% Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie's magnetic performance outshines Maleficent's dazzling special effects; unfortunately, the movie around them fails to justify all that impressive effort. Synopsis: As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When... As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When... [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Lesley Manville Directed By: Robert Stromberg

#22 Frankenweenie (2012) 88% #22 Adjusted Score: 98461% Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story. Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More] Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan Directed By: Tim Burton

#24 The Muppets (2011) 95% #24 Adjusted Score: 104299% Critics Consensus: Clever, charming, and heartfelt, The Muppets is a welcome big screen return for Jim Henson's lovable creations that will both win new fans and delight longtime devotees. Synopsis: Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's... Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's... [More] Starring: Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones Directed By: James Bobin

#26 Secretariat (2010) 64% #26 Adjusted Score: 70107% Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less. Synopsis: Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... [More] Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Dylan Walsh, Dylan Baker Directed By: Randall Wallace

#32 WALL-E (2008) 95% #32 Adjusted Score: 105698% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#33 Enchanted (2007) 93% #33 Adjusted Score: 100527% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#35 Ratatouille (2007) 96% #35 Adjusted Score: 106177% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon. Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More] Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy Directed By: Brad Bird

#36 Cars (2006) 75% #36 Adjusted Score: 83253% Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers. Synopsis: While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy Directed By: John Lasseter

#37 Invincible (2006) 72% #37 Adjusted Score: 77260% Critics Consensus: As simple and authentic as the gritty South Philly invirons in which it's set in, Invincible sends a uplifting and heartfelt message packed with an athletic enthusiasm that shouldn't be missed. Synopsis: Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the... Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, Elizabeth Banks, Kevin Conway Directed By: Ericson Core

#64 Hocus Pocus (1993) 40% #64 Adjusted Score: 45753% Critics Consensus: Harmlessly hokey yet never much more than mediocre, Hocus Pocus is a muddled family-friendly effort that fails to live up to the talents of its impressive cast. Synopsis: For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been casting spells, now see them back on the big screen for a... For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been casting spells, now see them back on the big screen for a... [More] Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#65 Newsies (1992) 39% #65 Adjusted Score: 41879% Critics Consensus: Extra! Extra! Read all about Newsies instead of suffering through its underwhelming musical interludes, although Christian Bale makes for a spirited hero. Synopsis: In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers... In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Robert Duvall, Ann-Margret, David Moscow Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#68 The Rocketeer (1991) 67% #68 Adjusted Score: 72513% Critics Consensus: An action-packed, if anachronistic, look back at pulp matinee serials, The Rocketeer may ring hollow with viewers expecting more than simple fun and gee-whiz special effects. Synopsis: Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). When... Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). When... [More] Starring: Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Timothy Dalton, Alan Arkin Directed By: Joe Johnston

#74 Tron (1982) 73% #74 Adjusted Score: 80077% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#80 The Aristocats (1970) 64% #80 Adjusted Score: 68755% Critics Consensus: Though The Aristocats is a mostly middling effort for Disney, it is redeemed by terrific work from its voice cast and some jazzy tunes. Synopsis: When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler... When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler... [More] Starring: Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman

#90 Old Yeller (1957) 100% #90 Adjusted Score: 102520% Critics Consensus: Old Yeller is an exemplary coming of age tale, packing an emotional wallop through smart pacing and a keen understanding of the elemental bonding between humanity and their furry best friends. Synopsis: While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... [More] Starring: Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, Tommy Kirk, Kevin Corcoran Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#96 Bambi (1942) 91% #96 Adjusted Score: 98961% Critics Consensus: Elegantly animated and deeply touching, Bambi is an enduring, endearing, and moving Disney classic. Synopsis: In a classic Disney animation, a fawn named Bambi joins his new friends, a young rabbit named Thumper and a... In a classic Disney animation, a fawn named Bambi joins his new friends, a young rabbit named Thumper and a... [More] Starring: Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander, Peter Behn, Tim Davis Directed By: David Hand