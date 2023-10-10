Disney: 100 Years, 100 Essential Movies

Get the extra big bag of candles because Walt Disney Studios is turning 100! And we’re celebrating the occasion with our selection 100 essential Disney movies that illuminate the company’s century-long commitment to wonder, whimsy, imagination, and family-grade entertainment.

Presented by latest releases first, we’ve covered every corner of the house mouse. Of course, it all starts with 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which kicked out decades of an animation golden age that includes Pinocchio, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Disney also established their style of live-action films in this era, including Mary Poppins, The Love Bug, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Swiss Family Robinson.

The 1980s led the way to the Disney Renaissance, a period which produced The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and Beast, The Little Mermaid and more. And starting in 2010 with Tangled, we saw another Disney resurgence the featured Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Zootopia, and Frozen.

To tighten our selections, we picked only movies that presented the Disney logo on release, so nothing from the 20th Century Fox acquisition or from labels like Touchstone Pictures. But, yes, that means all of Pixar is fair game, since Disney has presented their movies ever since Toy Story revolutionized animation in 1995.

And just like during the early 20th century golden age, plenty of live-action favorites have been produced in recent decades, including National Treasure, Remember the Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and The Muppets.

For a studio so rooted in childhood and nostalgia, it makes sense they’d be adept at navigating their own past for remakes, with The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid.

Come celebrate a century of movies, music, and memories with Disney’s 100 years, 100 essential movies!







#5 Onward (2020) 89% #5 Adjusted Score: 109028% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#7 Aladdin (2019) 57% #7 Adjusted Score: 77528% Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#15 Zootopia (2016) 98% #15 Adjusted Score: 112066% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#26 Secretariat (2010) 64% #26 Adjusted Score: 70107% Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less. Synopsis: Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... [More] Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Dylan Walsh, Dylan Baker Directed By: Randall Wallace

#32 WALL-E (2008) 95% #32 Adjusted Score: 105698% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#33 Enchanted (2007) 93% #33 Adjusted Score: 100527% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#37 Invincible (2006) 72% #37 Adjusted Score: 77260% Critics Consensus: As simple and authentic as the gritty South Philly invirons in which it's set in, Invincible sends a uplifting and heartfelt message packed with an athletic enthusiasm that shouldn't be missed. Synopsis: Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the... Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, Elizabeth Banks, Kevin Conway Directed By: Ericson Core

#65 Newsies (1992) 39% #65 Adjusted Score: 41879% Critics Consensus: Extra! Extra! Read all about Newsies instead of suffering through its underwhelming musical interludes, although Christian Bale makes for a spirited hero. Synopsis: In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers... In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Robert Duvall, Ann-Margret, David Moscow Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#74 Tron (1982) 73% #74 Adjusted Score: 80077% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger