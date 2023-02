(Photo by Sony Pictures Classics)

There isn’t a whole lot that can be consistently counted on to deliver in this crazy modern world, but Cate Blanchett movies come pretty close. From Elizabeth to Carol, the Lord of the Rings franchise to Blue Jasmine (for which she won the Best Actress Oscar), she’s tackled a preposterously eclectic list of roles — and she’s nailed pretty much all of them, consistently imbuing her characters with enough inner life to elevate even subpar material and earning a mantel full of awards along the way.

By just about any criteria, Blanchett has put together one of the most widely acclaimed careers enjoyed by any actor working today — which makes it only natural for us to celebrate all that success by taking a fond look back at all the steps she took along the way. From her first major role to her most recent release, here’s Cate Blanchett’s complete filmography, ranked from worst to best.

#3 Carol (2015) 94% #3 Adjusted Score: 105919% Critics Consensus: Shaped by Todd Haynes' deft direction and powered by a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol lives up to its groundbreaking source material. Synopsis: Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two... Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy Directed By: Todd Haynes

#4 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 93% #4 Adjusted Score: 123595% Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba Directed By: Taika Waititi

#7 Tár (2022) 91% #7 Adjusted Score: 104197% Critics Consensus: Led by the soaring melody of Cate Blanchett's note-perfect performance, Tár riffs brilliantly on the discordant side of fame-fueled power. Synopsis: From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.... From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer Directed By: Todd Field

#10 Ponyo (2008) 91% #10 Adjusted Score: 97158% Critics Consensus: While not Miyazaki's best film, Ponyo is a visually stunning fairy tale that's a sweetly poetic treat for children of all ages. Synopsis: During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Tina Fey Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#13 The Aviator (2004) 86% #13 Adjusted Score: 93860% Critics Consensus: With a rich sense of period detail, The Aviator succeeds thanks to typically assured direction from Martin Scorsese and a strong performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who charts Howard Hughes' descent from eccentric billionaire to reclusive madman. Synopsis: Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#16 Cinderella (2015) 83% #16 Adjusted Score: 92462% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly traditional in a revisionist era, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella proves Disney hasn't lost any of its old-fashioned magic. Synopsis: After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett)... After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett)... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham-Carter Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#17 Elizabeth (1998) 83% #17 Adjusted Score: 85695% Critics Consensus: No mere historical drama, Elizabeth is a rich, suspenseful journey into the heart of British Royal politics, and features a typically outstanding performance from Cate Blanchett. Synopsis: Elizabeth Tudor (Cate Blanchett) becomes queen of a divided and dangerous England in 1558. She is roundly perceived as weak... Elizabeth Tudor (Cate Blanchett) becomes queen of a divided and dangerous England in 1558. She is roundly perceived as weak... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Christopher Eccleston, Joseph Fiennes Directed By: Shekhar Kapur

#24 Little Fish (2005) 90% #24 Adjusted Score: 90164% Critics Consensus: Fueled by powerful work from a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett, Little Fish is a hard-hitting story worth watching -- and a major step forward for director Rowan Woods. Synopsis: Four years clean, video store manager Tracy (Cate Blanchett) lives quietly, avoiding anything that might trigger a heroin relapse. Her... Four years clean, video store manager Tracy (Cate Blanchett) lives quietly, avoiding anything that might trigger a heroin relapse. Her... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Sam Neill, Hugo Weaving, Martin Henderson Directed By: Rowan Woods

#26 Hanna (2011) 71% #26 Adjusted Score: 79371% Critics Consensus: Fantastic acting and crisply choreographed action sequences propel this unique, cool take on the revenge thriller. Synopsis: Raised by her father (Eric Bana) in the Finnish wilderness, teenage Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) has trained all her life to... Raised by her father (Eric Bana) in the Finnish wilderness, teenage Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) has trained all her life to... [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hollander Directed By: Joe Wright

#27 Ocean's 8 (2018) 69% #27 Adjusted Score: 86712% Critics Consensus: Ocean's 8 isn't quite as smooth as its predecessors, but still has enough cast chemistry and flair to lift the price of a ticket from filmgoers up for an undemanding caper. Synopsis: Debbie Ocean assembles an all-female team of thieves and specialists for a heist during the Met Gala, aiming for the... Debbie Ocean assembles an all-female team of thieves and specialists for a heist during the Met Gala, aiming for the... [More] Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter Directed By: Gary Ross

#28 Babel (2006) 69% #28 Adjusted Score: 76225% Critics Consensus: In Babel, there are no villains, only victims of fate and circumstance. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu weaves four of their woeful stories into this mature and multidimensional film. Synopsis: An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Gael García Bernal, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Alejandro González Iñárritu

#34 Truth (2015) 63% #34 Adjusted Score: 69392% Critics Consensus: Truth's terrific cast and compelling message are often enough to overcome its occasionally didactic and facile dramatization of a nuanced real-life tale. Synopsis: Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather (Robert Redford) and "60 Minutes" producer Mary Mapes (Cate Blanchett) after the network broadcasts... Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather (Robert Redford) and "60 Minutes" producer Mary Mapes (Cate Blanchett) after the network broadcasts... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, Topher Grace, Elisabeth Moss Directed By: James Vanderbilt

#38 The Gift (2000) 57% #38 Adjusted Score: 60899% Critics Consensus: With a reported budget of around 10 million, The Gift is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory. Synopsis: In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes Directed By: Sam Raimi