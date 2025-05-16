Cannes 2025: Movie Scorecard
Check out every movie that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer at the 2024 Cannes film fest!
#1
Critics Consensus: Gargantuan in action, runtime, and scope, The Final Reckoning is a sentimental sendoff for Ethan Hunt that accomplishes its mission with a characteristic flair for the impossible.
Synopsis:
Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. [More]
“Like reading a slim paperback classic by Camus or Kafka or Orwell, where the pages are spotted with age, but the insights remain painfully, vividly fresh.”– Jessica Kiang, Variety
#2
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
“If you’re down for a trip, Sirat is The Wages of Fear meets The Vanishing on shrooms; startlingly original, jarringly hilarious and deeply disturbing.”– John Bleasdale, Time Out
#3
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
“The great Léa Drucker is — this year — proving that she can play restrained and responsible adults… As Stéphanie, she convinces as a focused and intelligent professional with an easy charm that papers over the script’s disinterest in her inner life.”– Sophie Monks Kaufman, indieWire
#4
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Stéphanie, a police officer working for Internal Affairs, is assigned to a case involving a young man severely wounded during [More]
“This is a film that will travel widely — not just because of the Baker stamp of approval. There’s engagement in its energy, its sense of humour, its simmering feminist anger and the standout performances of three fine leads.”–Lee Marshall, Screen International
#5
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#6
Critics Consensus: Carrying off difficult subject matter with a light touch and wry sense of humor, Sorry, Baby triumphantly announces writer-director and star Eva Victor as a formidable talent.
Synopsis:
Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on... for everyone around her, at least. [More]
“A beautiful, tender, and heartaching coming-of-age story, and a fitting tribute to Cantet… featuring a stunning breakout performance from Eloy Pohu.”– Dallas King, Flick Feast
#7
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Enzo, 16, defies his bourgeois family's expectations by starting a masonry apprenticeship, a path far removed from the prestigious life [More]
“Cinema is too small a word for what this sprawling yet intimate epic achieves in its ethereal, unnerving brilliance; forget Cannes, forget the Competition, forget the whole year, even — Sound of Falling is an all-timer.”– Damon Wise, Deadline Hollywood Daily
#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Over the course of a century, as four girls from different time periods experience their youth on a German farm, [More]
“Without ceremony or mercy, Eddington rips the Band-Aid off, and not everyone is going to want to look at, or think about, what’s there underneath it.”– Damon Wise, Deadline Hollywood Daily
#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg [More]
“It’s a trifle, and not even fully successful on its own small-bauble terms. But oh, is it ever meant to bathe you in a warm retro glow.”– Owen Gleiberman, Variety
#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As Cécile prepares to realize her dream of opening her own gourmet restaurant, she must return to her childhood village [More]