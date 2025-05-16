Cannes 2025: Movie Scorecard

(Photo by A24/Courtesy Everett Collection. EDDINGTON.)

Check out every movie that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer at the 2024 Cannes film fest!



And for more, see our guide to the 10 most-hyped movies playing (including Kristen Stewart’s The Chronology of Water, Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, Ari Aster’s Eddington, Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t!), along with our daily recap Ketchup.

“Like reading a slim paperback classic by Camus or Kafka or Orwell, where the pages are spotted with age, but the insights remain painfully, vividly fresh.”“If you’re down for a trip, Sirat is The Wages of Fear meets The Vanishing on shrooms; startlingly original, jarringly hilarious and deeply disturbing.”“The great Léa Drucker is — this year — proving that she can play restrained and responsible adults… As Stéphanie, she convinces as a focused and intelligent professional with an easy charm that papers over the script’s disinterest in her inner life.”“This is a film that will travel widely — not just because of the Baker stamp of approval. There’s engagement in its energy, its sense of humour, its simmering feminist anger and the standout performances of three fine leads.”“A beautiful, tender, and heartaching coming-of-age story, and a fitting tribute to Cantet… featuring a stunning breakout performance from Eloy Pohu.”“Cinema is too small a word for what this sprawling yet intimate epic achieves in its ethereal, unnerving brilliance; forget Cannes, forget the Competition, forget the whole year, even — Sound of Falling is an all-timer.”“Without ceremony or mercy, Eddington rips the Band-Aid off, and not everyone is going to want to look at, or think about, what’s there underneath it.”“It’s a trifle, and not even fully successful on its own small-bauble terms. But oh, is it ever meant to bathe you in a warm retro glow.”