Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

(Photo by Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Cannes 2023 Movie Scorecard

Updated: May 18, 2023

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway, running from May 16 through 27, and we’re tracking the best of the fest right here in our “Cannes Movie Scorecard.” Check back as we update this list with the latest from the French Riviera, including Harrison Ford returning for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Pixar animated film Elemental, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City with (of course) an all-star cast, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in Todd Haynes’ May December, and much more. –Debbie Day

Here’s where the films stand so far:

#1

Monster (2023)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 100264%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong. Discovering that a... [More]
Starring: Sakura Andô, Eita Nagayama, Yuko Tanaka, Soya Kurokawa
Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

#2

The Delinquents (2023)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Morán and Román are two bank employees that at some point in their lives question the routine life they carry... [More]
Starring: Daniel Elias, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino, Germán de Silva
Directed By: Rodrigo Moreno

#3

The Goldman Case (2023)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 38052%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Arieh Worthalter, Arthur Harari, Patrick Pineau, Nicolas Briançon
Directed By: Cédric Kahn

#4

Tiger Stripes (2023)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 31686%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The first amongst her friends to hit puberty, Zaffan, 12, discovers a terrifying secret about her body. Ostracized by her... [More]
Starring: Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral, Piqa, Sam Shaheizy
Directed By: Amanda Nell Eu

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 50684%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake.... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernández, José Condessa
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#6

The Sweet East (2023)
83%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Sweet East is a picaresque journey through the cities and woods of the Eastern seaboard of the United States... [More]
Starring: Talia Ryder, Simon Rex, Earl Cave, Jacob Elordi
Directed By: Sean Price Williams

#7

Youth (Spring) (2023)
83%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Zhili, 150 km from Shanghai. In this city dedicated to textile manufacturing, young people come from all the rural regions... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Bing Wang

#8

Occupied City (2023)
80%

#8
Adjusted Score: 75888%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The past collides with our precarious present in Steve McQueen's bravura documentary Occupied City, informed by the book Atlas of... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#9

Homecoming (2023)
60%

#9
Adjusted Score: 19000%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Khédidja works for a wealthy Parisian family who offered her to mind their children for a summer in Corsica. Bringing... [More]
Starring: Aïssatou Diallo Sagna, Denis Podalydès, Virginie Ledoyen, Esther Gohourou
Directed By: Catherine Corsini

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 25023%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: James Mangold

#11

Jeanne du Barry (2023)
48%

#11
Adjusted Score: 48834%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, uses her charms to escape her impoverished condition. Her... [More]
Starring: Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud
Directed By: Maïwenn

#12

Hypnotic (2023)
37%

#12
Adjusted Score: 40612%
Critics Consensus: Although Hypnotic isn't without glimmers of inspiration, the ultimate effect of this often clunky crime caper will be to leave you feeling rather sleepy.
Synopsis: Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

