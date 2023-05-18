(Photo by Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Cannes 2023 Movie Scorecard

Updated: May 18, 2023

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway, running from May 16 through 27, and we’re tracking the best of the fest right here in our “Cannes Movie Scorecard.” Check back as we update this list with the latest from the French Riviera, including Harrison Ford returning for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Pixar animated film Elemental, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City with (of course) an all-star cast, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in Todd Haynes’ May December, and much more. –Debbie Day

Here’s where the films stand so far:

#7 Youth (Spring) (2023) 83% #7 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Zhili, 150 km from Shanghai. In this city dedicated to textile manufacturing, young people come from all the rural regions... Zhili, 150 km from Shanghai. In this city dedicated to textile manufacturing, young people come from all the rural regions... [More] Starring: Directed By: Bing Wang

#8 Occupied City (2023) 80% #8 Adjusted Score: 75888% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The past collides with our precarious present in Steve McQueen's bravura documentary Occupied City, informed by the book Atlas of... The past collides with our precarious present in Steve McQueen's bravura documentary Occupied City, informed by the book Atlas of... [More] Starring: Directed By: Steve McQueen