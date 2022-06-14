All Bourne Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

The Bourne movies of the 200s introduced a new breed of espionage and international intrigue to the movies: Gritty and mysterious, with purposeful shakycam, real stuntwork, and an involved story. (James Bond had no choice but to take inspiration when he rebooted in 2006’s Casino Royale.) Starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a CIA operative with amnesia and on the constant run, the original trilogy adapted each of Robert Ludlum’s novels, with Doug Liman kicking things off with Identity, and Paul Greegrass taking them to the next level in Supremacy and Ultimatum.

After a seeming test run as Tom Cruise’s replacement in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jeremy Renner took the reins with 2012’s Bourne Legacy. Damon returned for 2016’s Jason Bourne, while an adjacent series, Treadstone, aired on USA Network in 2019. And now, we’re ranking all the Bourne movies (and the show) by Tomatometer!

Adjusted Score: 103341%
Critics Consensus: The Bourne Ultimatum is an intelligent, finely tuned non-stop thrill ride. Another strong performance from Matt Damon and sharp camerawork from Paul Greengrass make this the finest installment of the Bourne trilogy.
Synopsis: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues his international quest to uncover his true identity. From Russia to Europe to northern Africa... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, Joan Allen, David Strathairn
Directed By: Paul Greengrass

Adjusted Score: 89617%
Critics Consensus: Expertly blending genre formula with bursts of unexpected wit, The Bourne Identity is an action thriller that delivers -- and then some.
Synopsis: The story of a man (Matt Damon), salvaged, near death, from the ocean by an Italian fishing boat. When he... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen
Directed By: Doug Liman

Adjusted Score: 89058%
Critics Consensus: A well-made sequel that delivers the thrills.
Synopsis: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is living in India when he is framed by Russian agent Kirill (Karl Urban) for the... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Brian Cox, Julia Stiles
Directed By: Paul Greengrass

Adjusted Score: 64393%
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role.
Synopsis: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Stacy Keach
Directed By: Tony Gilroy

Jason Bourne (2016)
54%

Adjusted Score: 75396%
Critics Consensus: Jason Bourne delivers fans of the franchise more of what they've come to expect -- which is this sequel's biggest selling point as well as its greatest flaw.
Synopsis: It's been 10 years since Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) walked away from the agency that trained him to become a... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel
Directed By: Paul Greengrass

Treadstone (2019)
47%

Synopsis: From the world of Jason Bourne, "Treadstone" is an action-packed thriller set amidst the black ops program Operation Treadstone. exploring... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor

