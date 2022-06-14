All Bourne Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

The Bourne movies of the 200s introduced a new breed of espionage and international intrigue to the movies: Gritty and mysterious, with purposeful shakycam, real stuntwork, and an involved story. (James Bond had no choice but to take inspiration when he rebooted in 2006’s Casino Royale.) Starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a CIA operative with amnesia and on the constant run, the original trilogy adapted each of Robert Ludlum’s novels, with Doug Liman kicking things off with Identity, and Paul Greegrass taking them to the next level in Supremacy and Ultimatum.
After a seeming test run as Tom Cruise’s replacement in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jeremy Renner took the reins with 2012’s Bourne Legacy. Damon returned for 2016’s Jason Bourne, while an adjacent series, Treadstone, aired on USA Network in 2019. And now, we’re ranking all the Bourne movies (and the show) by Tomatometer!
Critics Consensus:The Bourne Ultimatum is an intelligent, finely tuned non-stop thrill ride. Another strong performance from Matt Damon and sharp camerawork from Paul Greengrass make this the finest installment of the Bourne trilogy.
Synopsis: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues his international quest to uncover his true identity. From Russia to Europe to northern Africa... [More]
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role.
Synopsis: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... [More]