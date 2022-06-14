All Bourne Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

The Bourne movies of the 200s introduced a new breed of espionage and international intrigue to the movies: Gritty and mysterious, with purposeful shakycam, real stuntwork, and an involved story. (James Bond had no choice but to take inspiration when he rebooted in 2006’s Casino Royale.) Starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a CIA operative with amnesia and on the constant run, the original trilogy adapted each of Robert Ludlum’s novels, with Doug Liman kicking things off with Identity, and Paul Greegrass taking them to the next level in Supremacy and Ultimatum.

After a seeming test run as Tom Cruise’s replacement in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jeremy Renner took the reins with 2012’s Bourne Legacy. Damon returned for 2016’s Jason Bourne, while an adjacent series, Treadstone, aired on USA Network in 2019. And now, we’re ranking all the Bourne movies (and the show) by Tomatometer!