25 True Crime TV Show Adaptations Ranked by Tomatometer (Murdaugh: Death in the Family)

Television has emerged as the definitive home for true crime adaptations, where real-life events are portrayed on the screen. From acclaimed anthologies likeAmerican Crime Storyto standout limited series including Unbelievable, Dopesick, and When They See Us, these shows deliver compelling and emotional retellings of some of the most haunting stories in recent memory.
Below are the Tomatometer scores of 25 true crime adaptations to add to your watchlist. To qualify for the list, a series must have at least 10 reviews counting toward its score. Certified Fresh titles are listed first.
Critics Consensus:American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson brings top-shelf writing, directing, and acting to bear on a still-topical story while shedding further light on the facts -- and provoking passionate responses along the way.
Critics Consensus: Ava DuVernay pulls no punches in When They See Us, laying out the harrowing events endured by the Central Park Five while adding a necessary layer of humanity to their story that challenges viewers to reconsider what it means to find justice in America.
Critics Consensus:The Staircase doesn't hold many surprises for those already intimate with the original documentary, but this dramatization brings a fresh perspective and texture to the mystery -- along with a terrific performance by Colin Firth.
Critics Consensus:Dopesick at times sinks under the weight of its subject matter, but strong performances from Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever and an empathetic approach to the very real people impacted by the opioid crisis make for harrowing drama.
Critics Consensus:The Assassination of Versace starts with a bang and unfurls slowly, moving backward through an intricate (and occasionally convoluted) murder mystery anchored by a career-defining performance from Darren Criss.
Critics Consensus:Impeachment can't seem to decide whether it's unearthing the humanity of a presidential scandal or indulging the mythology of its media circus, but Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson's performances ring true in the midst of all the noise.
Critics Consensus: While Monster is seemingly self-aware of the peril in glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer, creator Ryan Murphy's salacious style nevertheless tilts this horror story into the realm of queasy exploitation.