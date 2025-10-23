TAGGED AS: , , ,

25 True Crime TV Show Adaptations Ranked by Tomatometer (Murdaugh: Death in the Family)

The latest: Murdaugh: Death in the Family is now streaming on Hulu.

Television has emerged as the definitive home for true crime adaptations, where real-life events are portrayed on the screen. From acclaimed anthologies like American Crime Story to standout limited series including Unbelievable, Dopesick, and When They See Us, these shows deliver compelling and emotional retellings of some of the most haunting stories in recent memory. 

Below are the Tomatometer scores of 25 true crime adaptations to add to your watchlist. To qualify for the list, a series must have at least 10 reviews counting toward its score. Certified Fresh titles are listed first.

#1

Unbelievable: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#1
Critics Consensus: Heartbreaking and powerful, Unbelievable transcends familiar true-crime beats by shifting its gaze to survivors of abuse, telling their stories with grace and gravity.
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever

#2

Black Bird: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#2
Critics Consensus: Dennis Lehane's penchant for authentic grit is on full display in Blackbird, an absorbing prison drama distinguished by its moral complexity and elevated by an outstanding ensemble.
Starring: Taron Egerton, Ray Liotta, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi

#3

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#3
Critics Consensus: American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson brings top-shelf writing, directing, and acting to bear on a still-topical story while shedding further light on the facts -- and provoking passionate responses along the way.
Starring: Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, John Travolta

#4

When They See Us: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#4
Critics Consensus: Ava DuVernay pulls no punches in When They See Us, laying out the harrowing events endured by the Central Park Five while adding a necessary layer of humanity to their story that challenges viewers to reconsider what it means to find justice in America.
Starring: Michael Kenneth Williams, Vera Farmiga, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash

#5

The Staircase: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#5
Critics Consensus: The Staircase doesn't hold many surprises for those already intimate with the original documentary, but this dramatization brings a fresh perspective and texture to the mystery -- along with a terrific performance by Colin Firth.
Starring: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche

#6

A Friend of the Family: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#6
Critics Consensus: Unspooling like a slow-motion nightmare, A Friend of the Family benefits immeasurably from Eliza Hittman's deft direction and Jake Lacy's unflinching portrayal of insidious evil.
Starring: Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton

#7

The Girl From Plainville: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 51%

#7
Critics Consensus: Grounded by a disturbingly powerful performance by Elle Fanning, The Girl from Plainville dramatizes a sordid true story with tasteful restraint.
Starring: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono

#8

The Dropout: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#8
Critics Consensus: The Dropout succeeds more as a docudrama than a dark comedy, but Amanda Seyfried's disquieting portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes brings fresh blood to this retelling of recent history.
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf

#9

Dopesick: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#9
Critics Consensus: Dopesick at times sinks under the weight of its subject matter, but strong performances from Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever and an empathetic approach to the very real people impacted by the opioid crisis make for harrowing drama.
Starring: Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever

#10

The Act: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#10
Critics Consensus: Disturbingly nuanced performances from Patricia Arquette and Joey King make The Act a convincing case for the ongoing dramatization of true crime stories.
Starring: Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb

#11

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#11
Critics Consensus: The Assassination of Versace starts with a bang and unfurls slowly, moving backward through an intricate (and occasionally convoluted) murder mystery anchored by a career-defining performance from Darren Criss.
Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz

#12

Griselda: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#12
Critics Consensus: Sofía Vergara impressively disappears into the role of Griselda Blanco in this propulsive gangster saga, which plays loose with the facts but achieves genuine grit.
Starring: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán, Martín Rodríguez

#13

Under the Bridge: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#13
Critics Consensus: Unraveling a brutal mystery with a sensitive touch, Under the Bridge occasionally glosses over its most interesting elements but excels as an exploration of cruelty.
Starring: Lily Gladstone, Chloe Guidry, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Izzy G.

#14

Welcome to Chippendales: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#14
Critics Consensus: Blessed with a twisty true story that needs little embellishment to intrigue, Welcome to Chippendales details the battle over a beefcake empire with stylistic verve.
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens


#16

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#16
Synopsis: "American Sports Story" is a scripted anthological limited series that focuses on a prominent event involving a sports figure and [More]
Starring: Josh Andrés Rivera, Jaylen Barron, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos

#17

Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#17
Synopsis: Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties; [More]
Starring: Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Patch Darragh, Andrea Powell

#18

Candy
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#18
Synopsis: Candy Montgomery is a 1980's housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two kids, even the careful [More]
Starring: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber

#19

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#19
Synopsis: An American college student named Amanda goes to Italy for a study abroad program, but is wrongfully imprisoned for murder; [More]
Starring: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico

#20

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Impeachment
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#20
Critics Consensus: Impeachment can't seem to decide whether it's unearthing the humanity of a presidential scandal or indulging the mythology of its media circus, but Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson's performances ring true in the midst of all the noise.
Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Brandon Johnston, Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford

#21

Inventing Anna
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 38%

#21
Synopsis: A journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York [More]
Starring: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes

#22

Love & Death: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#22
Critics Consensus: A terrific Elizabeth Olsen gives Love & Death some life, but this rote retelling of a grisly murder does little to distinguish itself from other true crime tales.
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit

#23

Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: DAHMER -- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#23
Critics Consensus: While Monster is seemingly self-aware of the peril in glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer, creator Ryan Murphy's salacious style nevertheless tilts this horror story into the realm of queasy exploitation.
Starring: Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Molly Ringwald

#24

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#24
Critics Consensus: Well-acted but off-puttingly sordid, Monsters leaves viewers feeling guilty without enough pleasure to compensate.
Starring: Javier Bardem, Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Chloë Sevigny

