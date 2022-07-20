100 Best Musical Movies of All Time

Harspray celebrates its 15th anniversary!

If you’ve got a song in your heart, we’ve got a list for your eyes: The best-reviewed musicals from Wizard of Oz to La La Land! With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights finally making the leap from Broadway to screen, we’ve put together 100 showstoppers that’s all-singing, all-dancing!

Every expression of the musical movie is present in this cavalcade of the 100 best-reviewed: the classics (All That Jazz, The Sound of Music), the mostly moderns (La La Land, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Mary Poppins Returns), the MGMs (Singin’ in the Rain, An American in Paris), the Astaire & Rogers (Top Hat, Swing Time), intimate indies (Once, Dancer in the Dark), and stuff for the kids (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). We kept this countdown to live-action musicals, so nothing animated except for the partially so, like Mary Poppins.

And we picked movies where people break into song and dance, not ones where they just perform music; in other words, Crazy Heart, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the 2018 A Star Is Born don’t work for this list, but the Judy Garland A Star Is Born does. Recently, we’ve added Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, tick, tick…BOOM!, which netted an Andrew Garfield Best Actor Oscar nomination, and Cryano, starring Peter Dinklage. Then, we sorted all the movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

And now it’s time for the big showstopper: The 100 Best Musical Movies of All Time!

#9 Once (2006) 97% #9 Adjusted Score: 102957% Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh. Synopsis: A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More] Starring: Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova, Hugh Walsh, Gerry Hendrick Directed By: John Carney

#19 Enchanted (2007) 93% #19 Adjusted Score: 100650% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#22 Hairspray (2007) 92% #22 Adjusted Score: 100891% Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing. Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken Directed By: Adam Shankman

#28 Topsy-Turvy (1999) 90% #28 Adjusted Score: 92360% Critics Consensus: Dressed to the nines in exquisite production value and buoyed by Mike Leigh's sardonic wit, Topsy-Turvy is rich entertainment that is as brainy as it is handsome. Synopsis: The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... [More] Starring: Jim Broadbent, Allan Corduner, Lesley Manville, Eleanor David Directed By: Mike Leigh

#31 Rocketman (2019) 89% #31 Adjusted Score: 113227% Critics Consensus: It's going to be a long, long time before a rock biopic manages to capture the highs and lows of an artist's life like Rocketman. Synopsis: Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... [More] Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones Directed By: Dexter Fletcher

#32 Oliver! (1968) 89% #32 Adjusted Score: 97638% Critics Consensus: Oliver! transforms Charles Dickens' muckraking novel into a jaunty musical Victorian fairytale, buoyed by Ron Moody's charming star turn and Onna White's rapturous choreography. Synopsis: In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... [More] Starring: Ron Moody, Oliver Reed, Mark Lester, Shani Wallis Directed By: Carol Reed

#38 Gigi (1958) 87% #38 Adjusted Score: 95793% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#40 Chicago (2002) 86% #40 Adjusted Score: 95240% Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well. Synopsis: Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... [More] Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah Directed By: Rob Marshall

#46 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #46 Adjusted Score: 91317% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#47 Hair (1979) 82% #47 Adjusted Score: 85934% Critics Consensus: Spiritedly performed by a groovy cast and imaginatively directed by Milos Forman, Hair transports audiences straight to the Age of Aquarius. Synopsis: In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... [More] Starring: John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden Directed By: Milos Forman

#58 Grease (1978) 76% #58 Adjusted Score: 83785% Critics Consensus: Grease is a pleasing, energetic musical with infectiously catchy songs and an ode to young love that never gets old. Synopsis: Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#85 Fame (1980) 81% #85 Adjusted Score: 83084% Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics. Synopsis: Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... [More] Starring: Irene Cara, Eddie Barth, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean Directed By: Alan Parker