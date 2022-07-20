100 Best Musical Movies of All Time
Harspray celebrates its 15th anniversary!
If you’ve got a song in your heart, we’ve got a list for your eyes: The best-reviewed musicals from Wizard of Oz to La La Land! With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights finally making the leap from Broadway to screen, we’ve put together 100 showstoppers that’s all-singing, all-dancing!
Every expression of the musical movie is present in this cavalcade of the 100 best-reviewed: the classics (All That Jazz, The Sound of Music), the mostly moderns (La La Land, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Mary Poppins Returns), the MGMs (Singin’ in the Rain, An American in Paris), the Astaire & Rogers (Top Hat, Swing Time), intimate indies (Once, Dancer in the Dark), and stuff for the kids (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). We kept this countdown to live-action musicals, so nothing animated except for the partially so, like Mary Poppins.
And we picked movies where people break into song and dance, not ones where they just perform music; in other words, Crazy Heart, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the 2018 A Star Is Born don’t work for this list, but the Judy Garland A Star Is Born does. Recently, we’ve added Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, tick, tick…BOOM!, which netted an Andrew Garfield Best Actor Oscar nomination, and Cryano, starring Peter Dinklage. Then, we sorted all the movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.
And now it’s time for the big showstopper: The 100 Best Musical Movies of All Time!
#1
Adjusted Score: 110437%
Critics Consensus: Clever, incisive, and funny, Singin' in the Rain is a masterpiece of the classical Hollywood musical.
Synopsis:
A spoof of the turmoil that afflicted the movie industry in the late 1920s when movies went from silent to... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 107901%
Critics Consensus: A glamorous and enthralling Depression-era diversion, Top Hat is nearly flawless, with acrobatics by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that make the hardest physical stunts seem light as air.
Synopsis:
The story centers on wealthy Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers), on holiday in London and Venice. She assumes that American entertainer... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 104014%
Critics Consensus: Jacques Demy elevates the basic drama of everyday life into a soaring opera full of bittersweet passion and playful charm, featuring a timeless performance from Catherine Deneuve.
Synopsis:
Geneviève (Catherine Deneuve), a beautiful young Frenchwoman who works at a small-town boutique selling umbrellas, falls for dashing mechanic Guy... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 114788%
Critics Consensus: An absolute masterpiece whose groundbreaking visuals and deft storytelling are still every bit as resonant, The Wizard of Oz is a must-see film for young and old.
Synopsis:
When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 108621%
Critics Consensus: A Hard Day's Night, despite its age, is still a delight to watch and has proven itself to be a rock-and-roll movie classic.
Synopsis:
The Beatles in their feature film debut, one of the greatest rock-and-roll comedy adventures ever. The film has a fully... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 101552%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell's sparkling magnetism, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a delightfully entertaining 1950s musical.
Synopsis:
Lorelei Lee (Marilyn Monroe) is a beautiful showgirl engaged to be married to the wealthy Gus Esmond (Tommy Noonan), much... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 101107%
Critics Consensus: A Star is Born is a movie of grand scope and intimate moments, featuring Judy Garland's possibly greatest performance.
Synopsis:
Hollywood actor Norman Maine (James Mason) is a celebrity whose star is on the wane, but when he meets aspiring... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100603%
Critics Consensus: The Young Girls of Rochefort pays colorful homage to classic Hollywood musicals while earning its own emotionally affecting place of honor in the genre.
Synopsis:
Delphine (Catherine Deneuve) and Solange (Françoise Dorléac) are twin sisters who each want to find romance and leave their small... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 102957%
Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh.
Synopsis:
A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 110834%
Critics Consensus: Watermelons may go out of season, but in A Night at the Opera, the Marx Brothers' daffy laughs are never anything less than uproariously fresh.
Synopsis:
The Marx Brothers run amuck in the world of opera when Otis B. Driftwood (Groucho Marx) meets aspiring singer Ricardo... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 109436%
Critics Consensus: The plot may be problematic, but such concerns are rendered superfluous by Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron's star power, the Gershwins' classic songs, and Vincente Minnelli's colorful, sympathetic direction.
Synopsis:
Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly) is an American ex-GI who stays in post-war Paris to become a painter, and falls for... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 100758%
Critics Consensus: A lavish modern fairy tale celebrated for its amazing special effects, catchy songs, and Julie Andrews's legendary performance in the title role.
Synopsis:
When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 103551%
Critics Consensus: Clever, charming, and heartfelt, The Muppets is a welcome big screen return for Jim Henson's lovable creations that will both win new fans and delight longtime devotees.
Synopsis:
Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 107758%
Critics Consensus: Sing Street is a feel-good musical with huge heart and irresistible optimism, and its charmimg cast and hummable tunes help to elevate its familiar plotting.
Synopsis:
In 1985, a Dublin teenager (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) forms a rock 'n' roll band to win the heart of an aspiring... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 96412%
Critics Consensus: Lagaan is lavish, rousing entertainment in the old-fashioned tradition of Hollywood musicals.
Synopsis:
The year is 1893 and India is under British occupation. In a small village, the tyrannical Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne)... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 113911%
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis:
The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 96734%
Critics Consensus: George Cukor's elegant, colorful adaptation of the beloved stage play is elevated to new heights thanks to winning performances by Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison.
Synopsis:
In this beloved musical, pompous phonetics professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) is so sure of his abilities that he takes... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 97620%
Critics Consensus: Great performances and evocative musical numbers help Cabaret secure its status as a stylish, socially conscious classic.
Synopsis:
In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 100650%
Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams.
Synopsis:
Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 104273%
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Robert Wise's dazzling direction, Leonard Bernstein's score, and Stephen Sondheim's lyrics, West Side Story remains perhaps the most iconic of all the Shakespeare adaptations to visit the big screen.
Synopsis:
A musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 97833%
Critics Consensus: Barbara Streisand elevates this otherwise rote melodramatic musical with her ultra-memorable star turn as Fanny Brice.
Synopsis:
In this bittersweet, classic musical drama, the vibrant and beautiful young Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) starts out as a bit... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 100891%
Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing.
Synopsis:
In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 96326%
Critics Consensus: Hedwig and the Angry Inch may very well be the next Rocky Horror midnight movie. It not only knows how to rock, but Hedwig's story has an emotional poignancy.
Synopsis:
A German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Adapted from the... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 121045%
Critics Consensus: La La Land breathes new life into a bygone genre with thrillingly assured direction, powerful performances, and an irresistible excess of heart.
Synopsis:
Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 111846%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis:
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 96444%
Critics Consensus: While it's plenty predictable and sentimental, The Sapphires also has an irresistible feel-good vibe, winning music and charming performances to spare.
Synopsis:
A would-be music promoter (Chris O'Dowd) sees something special in a girl group of four Australian singers and takes them... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 95287%
Critics Consensus: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is strange yet comforting, full of narrative detours that don't always work but express the film's uniqueness.
Synopsis:
The last of five coveted "golden tickets" falls into the hands of a sweet but very poor boy. He and... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 92360%
Critics Consensus: Dressed to the nines in exquisite production value and buoyed by Mike Leigh's sardonic wit, Topsy-Turvy is rich entertainment that is as brainy as it is handsome.
Synopsis:
The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 94540%
Critics Consensus: Remixing Roger Corman's B-movie by way of the Off-Broadway musical, Little Shop of Horrors offers camp, horror and catchy tunes in equal measure -- plus some inspired cameos by the likes of Steve Martin and Bill Murray.
Synopsis:
Meek flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) pines for co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). During a total eclipse, he discovers an... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 90947%
Critics Consensus: Sunshine on Leith is a musical so charmingly good-natured that even viewers who don't like musicals may find it difficult to resist.
Synopsis:
Davy and Ally have to relearn how to live in Edinburgh after serving in Afghanistan.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 113227%
Critics Consensus: It's going to be a long, long time before a rock biopic manages to capture the highs and lows of an artist's life like Rocketman.
Synopsis:
Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 97638%
Critics Consensus: Oliver! transforms Charles Dickens' muckraking novel into a jaunty musical Victorian fairytale, buoyed by Ron Moody's charming star turn and Onna White's rapturous choreography.
Synopsis:
In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 92702%
Critics Consensus: The Lure adds a sexually charged, genre-defying twist to well-established mermaid lore, more than overpowering its flaws through sheer variety and wild ambition.
Synopsis:
Two mermaid sisters become caught in a love triangle when they fall for the same man.... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 104219%
Critics Consensus: Like a life-affirming rock anthem, Blinded by the Light hits familiar chords with confidence and flair, building to a conclusion that leaves audiences cheering for an encore.
Synopsis:
Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil while living in Luton, England, in 1987. He writes... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 92056%
Critics Consensus: The Muppet Movie, the big-screen debut of Jim Henson's plush creations, is smart, lighthearted, and fun for all ages.
Synopsis:
After Kermit the Frog decides to pursue a movie career, he starts his cross-country trip from Florida to California. Along... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 91447%
Critics Consensus: A timeless and elegant musical feast, Funny Face thrives on the agile and vibrant performances from legendary screen titans Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire.
Synopsis:
Dispatched on an assignment, New York City-based fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) is struck by the beauty of Jo... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 98162%
Critics Consensus: tick, tick... BOOM! makes musical magic out of a story focused on the creative process -- an impressive feat for debuting director Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Synopsis:
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 95793%
Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy.
Synopsis:
Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 89377%
Critics Consensus: Director Bob Fosse and star Roy Scheider are at the top of their games in this dazzling, self-aware stage drama about a death-obsessed director-choreographer.
Synopsis:
When he is not planning for his upcoming stage musical or working on his Hollywood film, choreographer/director Joe Gideon (Roy... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 95240%
Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well.
Synopsis:
Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 95587%
Critics Consensus: Full of pith and Grand Guignol grossness, this macabre musical is perfectly helmed and highly entertaining. Tim Burton masterfully stages the musical in a way that will make you think he has done this many times before.
Synopsis:
Evil Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman) lusts for the beautiful wife of a London barber (Johnny Depp) and transports him to... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 98367%
Critics Consensus: Uneven yet ultimately hard to resist, Joe Wright's Cyrano puts a well-acted musical spin on the oft-adapted classic tale.
Synopsis:
Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 92074%
Critics Consensus: Closer to the source material than 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is for people who like their Chocolate visually appealing and dark.
Synopsis:
Based on the beloved Roald Dahl tale, this comedic and fantastical film follows young Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore) and his... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 93231%
Critics Consensus: Unapologetically sweet and maybe even a little corny, The Sound of Music will win over all but the most cynical filmgoers with its classic songs and irresistible warmth.
Synopsis:
A tuneful, heartwarming story, it is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 85773%
Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version.
Synopsis:
A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 91317%
Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work.
Synopsis:
The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 85934%
Critics Consensus: Spiritedly performed by a groovy cast and imaginatively directed by Milos Forman, Hair transports audiences straight to the Age of Aquarius.
Synopsis:
In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 102578%
Critics Consensus: Mary Poppins Returns relies on the magic of its classic forebear to cast a familiar -- but still solidly effective -- family-friendly spell.
Synopsis:
Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 88686%
Critics Consensus: While it may not reach the delirious heights of The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted still packs in enough clever gags, catchy songs, and celebrity cameos to satisfy fans of all ages.
Synopsis:
Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais), the Muppets' new manager, convinces the gang to embark on a world tour. Kermit the Frog... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 95076%
Critics Consensus: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again doubles down on just about everything fans loved about the original -- and my my, how can fans resist it?
Synopsis:
In 1979 young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University -- leaving Donna free to embark on a series... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 87073%
Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers.
Synopsis:
Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 82901%
Critics Consensus: Featuring some of the best French actresses working today, 8 Women is frothy, delirious, over-the-top fun.
Synopsis:
At an isolated mansion in the snowy countryside of 1950s France, a family is gathered for the holiday season. But... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 81322%
Critics Consensus: Guy Maddin perfectly recreates the look and feel of a 1930s in this bizarre picture.
Synopsis:
In this experimental musical set in 1930s Winnipeg, Canada, amputee baroness Lady Port-Huntley (Isabella Rossellini) organizes a competition offering $25,000... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 81721%
Critics Consensus: Rocky Horror Picture Show brings its quirky characters in tight, but it's the narrative thrust that really drives audiences insane and keeps 'em doing the time warp again.
Synopsis:
In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm,... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 80993%
Critics Consensus: It may be too sweet for some, but this unabashedly sentimental holiday favorite is too cheerful to resist.
Synopsis:
Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen)... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 79128%
Critics Consensus: A likable, infectious musical, Woody Allen's Everyone Says I Love You is sometimes uneven but always toe-tapping and fun.
Synopsis:
The daughter of wealthy Manhattanites Joe (Woody Allen) and Steffi (Goldie Hawn), D.J. (Natasha Lyonne) has to contend with her... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 84183%
Critics Consensus: A love-it-or-hate-it experience, Moulin Rouge is all style, all giddy, over-the-top spectacle. But it's also daring in its vision and wildly original.
Synopsis:
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 83785%
Critics Consensus: Grease is a pleasing, energetic musical with infectiously catchy songs and an ode to young love that never gets old.
Synopsis:
Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 77959%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the finest version of Charles Dickens' tale to grace the screen, but The Muppet Christmas Carol is funny and heartwarming, and serves as a good introduction to the story for young viewers.
Synopsis:
The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 80578%
Critics Consensus: Too over the top for its own good, but ultimately rescued by the cast's charm, director John Landis' grace, and several soul-stirring musical numbers.
Synopsis:
After his release from prison, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) -- collectively known as the... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 104250%
Critics Consensus: A disarmingly sweet musical led by outstanding performances from Judy Garland and Margaret O'Brien, Meet Me in St. Louis offers a holiday treat for all ages.
Synopsis:
"Meet Me in St. Louis" is a classic MGM romantic musical comedy that focuses on four sisters (one of whom... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 101566%
Critics Consensus: Oftentimes nostalgic and extremely charming, French Cancan is a breathtaking homage to Moulin Rouge.
Synopsis:
Hoping to keep his financially unstable cafe in business, Henri (Jean Gabin) takes a trip to Monmartre, where he witnesses... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 98493%
Critics Consensus: A witty spoof of medieval swashbuckler movies, The Court Jester showcases Danny Kaye at his nimble, tongue-twisting best.
Synopsis:
Former carnival performer Hubert Hawkins (Danny Kaye) and maid Jean (Glynis Johns) are assigned to protect the infant royal heir... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 100278%
Critics Consensus: Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire are brilliant in Swing Time, one of the duo's most charming and wonderfully choreographed films.
Synopsis:
Dexterous and risk-taking Lucky Garnett (Fred Astaire) pursues dancing and gambling with equal verve. Engaged to the pretty Margaret Watson... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 99329%
Critics Consensus: Driven by a fantastic lead turn from Julie Andrews, Blake Edwards' musical gender-bender is sharp, funny and all-round entertaining.
Synopsis:
Victoria Grant (Julie Andrews), a down-and-out British soprano, struggles to find work in the nightclubs of 1930s Paris. While trying... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 99331%
Critics Consensus: Bubsy Berkeley does it again in 42nd Street, a brilliant depression-era romp with stellar musical numbers and impeccable choreography.
Synopsis:
When revered Broadway director Julian Marsh (Warner Baxter) falls on hard times with both his health and his finances, he... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 91620%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by the Marx Brothers' charming anarchy, The Cocoanuts is a groundbreaking musical romp.
Synopsis:
In an effort to keep his business, Hotel de Cocoanuts, from bankruptcy, owner Hammer (Groucho Marx) flatters and cajoles the... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 94895%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Harold Hill, a traveling con man, arrives in River City, he convinces the locals to start a band by... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 97169%
Critics Consensus: Overflowing with infectious enthusiasm, On the Town is an exhilarating musical ride across the real streets of New York featuring another graceful performance from Gene Kelly.
Synopsis:
Fun-loving sailors Gabey (Gene Kelly), Chip (Frank Sinatra) and Ozzie (Jules Munshin) have 24 hours of shore leave in New... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 94144%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, widowed Welsh mother Anna Loenowens (Deborah Kerr) becomes a governess... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 93984%
Critics Consensus: Vintage MGM musical stuff, characterized by Stanley Donen's fleet direction and some amazing dance performances from star Fred Astaire.
Synopsis:
American sibling song-and-dance team Tom (Fred Astaire) and Ellen Bowen (Jane Powell) are in London in 1947, when all of... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 93224%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this lavish musical, Broadway star Don Hewes' (Fred Astaire) dancing partner (Ann Miller) goes solo, and Don declares that... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 93034%
Critics Consensus: An escapist and inventive cinemascope delight, Guys and Dolls glistens thanks to the charm of its ensemble.
Synopsis:
Gambler Nathan Detroit (Frank Sinatra) has few options for the location of his big craps game. Needing $1,000 to pay... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 93005%
Critics Consensus: James Cagney deploys his musical gifts to galvanizing effect in Yankee Doodle Dandy, a celebration of patriotic fervor as much as it is a biopic of George M. Cohan.
Synopsis:
Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M.... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 91207%
Critics Consensus: A poppy satire on pop music, Bye Bye Birdie is silly, light, and very, very pink.
Synopsis:
When the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie, his fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 90064%
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by crowd-pleasing tunes and charming performances, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers makes a successful transition from Broadway to screen that's sure to please the whole family.
Synopsis:
During the 1850s, Milly (Jane Powell), a pretty young cook, marries Adam (Howard Keel), a grizzled woodsman, after a brief... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 91212%
Critics Consensus: Help! finds the Fab Four displaying their infectious charm and humor in an enjoyably madcap adventure.
Synopsis:
In the follow-up to their successful debut musical, "A Hard Day's Night," the Beatles once again offer up a melding... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 87496%
Critics Consensus: Monty Python's the Meaning of Life is rude, ribald, and unafraid to take comedic risks -- which is to say it should more than satisfy fans of the titular troupe.
Synopsis:
The stages of life are told through multiple sketches and songs by the British comedy troupe. The seven parts of... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 88036%
Critics Consensus: Ann-Margret keeps Elvis on his toes and together they elevate Viva Las Vegas into a naughty and rockin' mild delight.
Synopsis:
All musically gifted race-driver Lucky Jackson (Elvis Presley) wants in Las Vegas is to score enough money for a new... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 88292%
Critics Consensus: Brian De Palma's subversive streak is on full display in Phantom of the Paradise, an ebullient rock opera that rhapsodizes creativity when it isn't seething with disdain for the music industry.
Synopsis:
After record producer Swan (Paul Williams) steals the music of songwriter Winslow Leach (William Finley) and gives it to one... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 88543%
Critics Consensus: Aye-yip-aye-yo-ee-ay! The critics are sayin' you're doin' fine, Oklahoma! Oklahoma, O.K.!
Synopsis:
There's a box social coming up, and Curly (Gordon MacRae) asks Laurey (Shirley Jones) if she'll be his date. Trouble... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 85145%
Critics Consensus: If it's not quite as sharp as The Muppet Movie, The Muppets Take Manhattan is still a smart, delightfully old-fashioned tale that follows the formula established by the first two movies -- a madcap adventure assisted by a huge group of human stars.
Synopsis:
When Kermit the Frog and friends start a stage act, they decide to take the show from their college town... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 83490%
Critics Consensus: A complicated little musical, Pennies from Heaven is a dazzling, tragic spectacle.
Synopsis:
This heavily stylized production with lip-synched musical numbers follows Arthur Parker (Steve Martin), a Depression-era sheet-music salesman with big dreams.... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 84921%
Critics Consensus: Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald are eminently likable, and film is pleasantly sentimental, but Going My Way suffers from a surplus of sweetness.
Synopsis:
Father Charles O'Malley (Bing Crosby) is an easy-going, golf-playing young priest whose entry into a tough neighborhood parish in midtown... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 83084%
Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics.
Synopsis:
Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 82943%
Critics Consensus: Delightfully bizarre, Bugsy Malone harnesses immense charm from its cast of child actors playing wise guys with precocious pluck.
Synopsis:
Fat Sam (John Cassisi), Bugsy (Scott Baio) and Tallulah (Jodie Foster) are kids playing adults in Roaring '20s New York.... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 80137%
Critics Consensus: Breezy, colorful, and suffused with joy, Hipsters offers audiences an engaging Cold War musical told from the other side of the Iron Curtain.
#88
Adjusted Score: 82461%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young Jakie Rabinowitz (Bobby Gordon) loves jazz and ragtime, and wants to be a performer. But his father (Warner Oland)... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 77272%
Critics Consensus: The Wayward Cloud may baffle more literally minded viewers, but its surreal pleasures will resonate with fans of thoroughly unique cinema.
Synopsis:
Hsiao-Kang reunites with Shiang-chyi during a water shortage.... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 79610%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Screen version of the musical "Carmen Jones," which adapted Bizet's opera Carmen for an African-American cast. A soldier falls for... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 78540%
Critics Consensus: While it's arguably more interesting on a visual level, Labyrinth provides further proof of director Jim Henson's boundless imagination.
Synopsis:
Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 76096%
Critics Consensus: The Great Muppet Caper is overplotted and uneven, but the appealing presence of Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang ensure that this heist flick is always breezily watchable.
Synopsis:
In the second live-action Muppets film, intrepid journalists Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo snag an assignment reporting on a British jewel... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 76699%
Critics Consensus: John Waters' musical ode to the teen rebel genre is infectious and gleefully camp, providing star Johnny Depp with the perfect vehicle in which to lampoon his pin-up image.
Synopsis:
A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother's wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent.... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 84813%
Critics Consensus: Annette's experimental approach to its emotional extremes marks an ambitious, if not peculiar, return for director Leos Carax.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 82830%
Critics Consensus: This biopic is undeniably stylish, but loses points for excessive length, an overreliance on clichés, and historical inaccuracies.
Synopsis:
This lively biopic depicts the rise of Florenz Ziegfeld (William Powell), a theater producer who became renowned during the 1920s... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 99769%
Critics Consensus: With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honors its beloved source material.
Synopsis:
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 79838%
Critics Consensus: On the whole, this Disney adaptation of the Sondheim classic sits comfortably at the corner of Hollywood and Broadway -- even if it darkens to its detriment in the final act.
Synopsis:
As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch (Meryl Streep), a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 72488%
Critics Consensus: Tommy is as erratic and propulsive as a game of pinball, incorporating The Who's songs into an irreverent odyssey with the visual imagination that only director Ken Russell can conjure.
Synopsis:
After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 71991%
Critics Consensus: Though less Muppet-centric than the original trilogy, Muppet Treasure Island is an energetic, cheerful take on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic adventure, with typically solid gags.
Synopsis:
Kermit, Long John Silver (Tim Curry) and Young Jim Hawkins (Kevin Bishop) set sail for riches using a dead pirate's... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 70077%
Critics Consensus: Charming, endearing, and a little clunky, Were the World Mine is an entertaining, if somewhat unnecessary, musical adaptation.
Synopsis:
A gay teen (Tanner Cohen) uses a love potion to turn close-minded townspeople into homosexuals, including the handsome jock with... [More]