100 Best Musical Movies of All Time

Harspray celebrates its 15th anniversary!

If you’ve got a song in your heart, we’ve got a list for your eyes: The best-reviewed musicals from Wizard of Oz to La La Land! With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights finally making the leap from Broadway to screen, we’ve put together 100 showstoppers that’s all-singing, all-dancing!

Every expression of the musical movie is present in this cavalcade of the 100 best-reviewed: the classics (All That Jazz, The Sound of Music), the mostly moderns (La La Land, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Mary Poppins Returns), the MGMs (Singin’ in the Rain, An American in Paris), the Astaire & Rogers (Top Hat, Swing Time), intimate indies (Once, Dancer in the Dark), and stuff for the kids (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). We kept this countdown to live-action musicals, so nothing animated except for the partially so, like Mary Poppins.

And we picked movies where people break into song and dance, not ones where they just perform music; in other words, Crazy Heart, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the 2018 A Star Is Born don’t work for this list, but the Judy Garland A Star Is Born does. Recently, we’ve added Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, tick, tick…BOOM!, which netted an Andrew Garfield Best Actor Oscar nomination, and Cryano, starring Peter Dinklage. Then, we sorted all the movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

And now it’s time for the big showstopper: The 100 Best Musical Movies of All Time!

#2 Top Hat (1935) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 107901% Critics Consensus: A glamorous and enthralling Depression-era diversion, Top Hat is nearly flawless, with acrobatics by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that make the hardest physical stunts seem light as air. Synopsis: The story centers on wealthy Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers), on holiday in London and Venice. She assumes that American entertainer... The story centers on wealthy Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers), on holiday in London and Venice. She assumes that American entertainer... [More] Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edward Everett Horton, Helen Broderick Directed By: Mark Sandrich

#9 Once (2006) 97% #9 Adjusted Score: 102957% Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh. Synopsis: A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More] Starring: Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova, Hugh Walsh, Gerry Hendrick Directed By: John Carney

#13 The Muppets (2011) 95% #13 Adjusted Score: 103551% Critics Consensus: Clever, charming, and heartfelt, The Muppets is a welcome big screen return for Jim Henson's lovable creations that will both win new fans and delight longtime devotees. Synopsis: Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's... Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's... [More] Starring: Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones Directed By: James Bobin

#14 Sing Street (2016) 95% #14 Adjusted Score: 107758% Critics Consensus: Sing Street is a feel-good musical with huge heart and irresistible optimism, and its charmimg cast and hummable tunes help to elevate its familiar plotting. Synopsis: In 1985, a Dublin teenager (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) forms a rock 'n' roll band to win the heart of an aspiring... In 1985, a Dublin teenager (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) forms a rock 'n' roll band to win the heart of an aspiring... [More] Starring: Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Jack Reynor, Aidan Gillen Directed By: John Carney

#18 Cabaret (1972) 94% #18 Adjusted Score: 97620% Critics Consensus: Great performances and evocative musical numbers help Cabaret secure its status as a stylish, socially conscious classic. Synopsis: In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... [More] Starring: Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Michael York, Helmut Griem Directed By: Bob Fosse

#19 Enchanted (2007) 93% #19 Adjusted Score: 100650% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#22 Hairspray (2007) 92% #22 Adjusted Score: 100891% Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing. Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken Directed By: Adam Shankman

#25 West Side Story (2021) 91% #25 Adjusted Score: 111846% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it. Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#28 Topsy-Turvy (1999) 90% #28 Adjusted Score: 92360% Critics Consensus: Dressed to the nines in exquisite production value and buoyed by Mike Leigh's sardonic wit, Topsy-Turvy is rich entertainment that is as brainy as it is handsome. Synopsis: The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... [More] Starring: Jim Broadbent, Allan Corduner, Lesley Manville, Eleanor David Directed By: Mike Leigh

#31 Rocketman (2019) 89% #31 Adjusted Score: 113227% Critics Consensus: It's going to be a long, long time before a rock biopic manages to capture the highs and lows of an artist's life like Rocketman. Synopsis: Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... [More] Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones Directed By: Dexter Fletcher

#32 Oliver! (1968) 89% #32 Adjusted Score: 97638% Critics Consensus: Oliver! transforms Charles Dickens' muckraking novel into a jaunty musical Victorian fairytale, buoyed by Ron Moody's charming star turn and Onna White's rapturous choreography. Synopsis: In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... [More] Starring: Ron Moody, Oliver Reed, Mark Lester, Shani Wallis Directed By: Carol Reed

#36 Funny Face (1957) 88% #36 Adjusted Score: 91447% Critics Consensus: A timeless and elegant musical feast, Funny Face thrives on the agile and vibrant performances from legendary screen titans Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire. Synopsis: Dispatched on an assignment, New York City-based fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) is struck by the beauty of Jo... Dispatched on an assignment, New York City-based fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) is struck by the beauty of Jo... [More] Starring: Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson, Michel Auclair Directed By: Stanley Donen

#38 Gigi (1958) 87% #38 Adjusted Score: 95793% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#40 Chicago (2002) 86% #40 Adjusted Score: 95240% Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well. Synopsis: Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... [More] Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah Directed By: Rob Marshall

#45 Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 83% #45 Adjusted Score: 85773% Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version. Synopsis: A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More] Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon Directed By: Norman Jewison

#46 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #46 Adjusted Score: 91317% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#47 Hair (1979) 82% #47 Adjusted Score: 85934% Critics Consensus: Spiritedly performed by a groovy cast and imaginatively directed by Milos Forman, Hair transports audiences straight to the Age of Aquarius. Synopsis: In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... [More] Starring: John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden Directed By: Milos Forman

#51 Dreamgirls (2006) 79% #51 Adjusted Score: 87073% Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers. Synopsis: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Bill Condon

#55 White Christmas (1954) 77% #55 Adjusted Score: 80993% Critics Consensus: It may be too sweet for some, but this unabashedly sentimental holiday favorite is too cheerful to resist. Synopsis: Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen)... Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen)... [More] Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#58 Grease (1978) 76% #58 Adjusted Score: 83785% Critics Consensus: Grease is a pleasing, energetic musical with infectiously catchy songs and an ode to young love that never gets old. Synopsis: Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#74 Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 90% #74 Adjusted Score: 93005% Critics Consensus: James Cagney deploys his musical gifts to galvanizing effect in Yankee Doodle Dandy, a celebration of patriotic fervor as much as it is a biopic of George M. Cohan. Synopsis: Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M.... Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M.... [More] Starring: James Cagney, Joan Leslie, Walter Huston, Richard Whorf Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#77 Help! (1965) 89% #77 Adjusted Score: 91212% Critics Consensus: Help! finds the Fab Four displaying their infectious charm and humor in an enjoyably madcap adventure. Synopsis: In the follow-up to their successful debut musical, "A Hard Day's Night," the Beatles once again offer up a melding... In the follow-up to their successful debut musical, "A Hard Day's Night," the Beatles once again offer up a melding... [More] Starring: The Beatles, Leo McKern, Eleanor Bron, Victor Spinetti Directed By: Richard Lester

#82 The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) 84% #82 Adjusted Score: 85145% Critics Consensus: If it's not quite as sharp as The Muppet Movie, The Muppets Take Manhattan is still a smart, delightfully old-fashioned tale that follows the formula established by the first two movies -- a madcap adventure assisted by a huge group of human stars. Synopsis: When Kermit the Frog and friends start a stage act, they decide to take the show from their college town... When Kermit the Frog and friends start a stage act, they decide to take the show from their college town... [More] Starring: James Coco, Joan Rivers, Brooke Shields, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Frank Oz

#85 Fame (1980) 81% #85 Adjusted Score: 83084% Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics. Synopsis: Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... [More] Starring: Irene Cara, Eddie Barth, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean Directed By: Alan Parker

#91 Labyrinth (1986) 75% #91 Adjusted Score: 78540% Critics Consensus: While it's arguably more interesting on a visual level, Labyrinth provides further proof of director Jim Henson's boundless imagination. Synopsis: Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... [More] Starring: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson Directed By: Jim Henson

#93 Cry Baby (1990) 74% #93 Adjusted Score: 76699% Critics Consensus: John Waters' musical ode to the teen rebel genre is infectious and gleefully camp, providing star Johnny Depp with the perfect vehicle in which to lampoon his pin-up image. Synopsis: A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother's wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent.... A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother's wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent.... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Amy Locane, Susan Tyrrell, Polly Bergen Directed By: John Waters

#94 Annette (2021) 72% #94 Adjusted Score: 84813% Critics Consensus: Annette's experimental approach to its emotional extremes marks an ambitious, if not peculiar, return for director Leos Carax. Synopsis: Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love... Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love... [More] Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell Directed By: Leos Carax