The Best Mockumentary Films Ranked

The latest: This weekend in theaters, Charli XCX satirizes the music industry in the mockumentary The Moment.

When This is Spinal Tap released in 1984, audiences left the movie theater and walked right into their favorite record stores to catch up on the hit songs of legendary rock band Spinal Tap. There was only one problem: The band didn’t exist. The satirical film was so effective in its presentation that it convinced millions of people they just watched a real life rock star stick a cucumber down his pants. 

That’s the magic of a mockumentary: making us believe something fake may actually be real. It’s how What We Do In the Shadows had us wondering if there really were vampires politely taking the bus into town, or how Borat convinced us that there’s a real Kazakhstan reporter wrestling with their naked producer, or how Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul made us believe that megachurch pastors could absolutely have six-pack abs. Well, sort of. But don’t worry, our list of the best mockumentary films is real, and we’re ranking them beginning with Certified Fresh films, followed by Fresh ones, and then the Rotten. Check it out to see where your favorites rank, and if you watch any of them, don’t forget to turn the volume up to 11!  — Bryce Marrero

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
Tomatometer icon 98%

Critics Consensus: Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart.
Synopsis: Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, [More]
Starring: Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Isabella Rossellini
Directed By: Dean Fleischer-Camp
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tomatometer icon 98%

Critics Consensus: Smartly directed, brilliantly acted, and packed with endlessly quotable moments, This Is Spinal Tap is an all-time comedy classic.
Synopsis: "This Is Spinal Tap" shines a light on the self-contained universe of a metal band struggling to get back on [More]
Starring: Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer
Directed By: Rob Reiner
Tomatometer icon Popcornmeter icon

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
Tomatometer icon 96%

Critics Consensus: Smarter, fresher, and funnier than a modern vampire movie has any right to be, What We Do in the Shadows is bloody good fun.
Synopsis: Vampire housemates (Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh) try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a [More]
Starring: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonny Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi
Best in Show (2000)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: A fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, Best in Show boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast.
Synopsis: The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds [More]
Starring: Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Christopher Guest
Bob Roberts (1992)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: Behind and in front of the camera, Tim Robbins delivers a landslide comedic victory with Bob Roberts -- a shrewdly crackling lampoon of modern politics.
Synopsis: Millionaire conservative Bob Roberts (Tim Robbins) launches an insurgent campaign against incumbent senator Brickley Paiste (Gore Vidal), firing up crowds [More]
Starring: Tim Robbins, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Wise, Brian Murray
Directed By: Tim Robbins
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Part satire, part shockumentary, Borat gets high-fives almost all-around for being offensive in the funniest possible way. Jagshemash!
Synopsis: Outrageous situations occur when a popular reporter (Sacha Baron Cohen) from Kazakhstan comes to the United States to film a [More]
Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Pamela Anderson, Ken Davitian, Luenell
Directed By: Larry Charles
Waiting for Guffman (1996)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: This riotously deadpan mockumentary about aspiring community theater performers never stoops to ridicule oft-ridiculous characters.
Synopsis: When the town of Blaine, Mo., approaches its sesquicentennial, there's only one way to celebrate: with a musical revue called [More]
Starring: Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Fred Willard, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Christopher Guest
A Mighty Wind (2003)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Though not as uproariously funny as Guest's previous movies, A Mighty Wind is also more heartfelt.
Synopsis: In this hilarious backstage mockumentary, three eclectic, never-quite-famous folk bands come together for the first time in decades following the [More]
Starring: Bob Balaban, Christopher Guest, John Michael Higgins, Eugene Levy
Directed By: Christopher Guest
Theater Camp (2023)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Theater Camp's authentic depiction of the theater experience may not resonate as strongly with non-actors, but they'll probably be laughing too hard to seriously complain.
Synopsis: Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane [More]
Starring: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro
Directed By: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
Tomatometer icon 85%

Critics Consensus: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided -- or utterly repugnant -- corners of American culture.
Synopsis: Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to [More]
Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, Manuel Vieru
Directed By: Jason Woliner
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
Tomatometer icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping updates the rock mockumentary for the 21st century mainstream -- and hits many of its low-hanging targets with side-splitting impact.
Synopsis: Childhood friends Conner (Andy Samberg), Owen (Jorma Taccone) and Lawrence (Akiva Schaffer) found fame and fortune after forming the hip-hop [More]
Starring: Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Sarah Silverman
Directed By: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone
C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America (2004)
Tomatometer icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Through the eyes of a British "documentary", this film takes a satirically humorous, and sometimes frightening, look at the history of an America where the South won the Civil War.
Synopsis: In mockumentary format, director Kevin Willmott examines an alternate world in which the Confederates won the American Civil War to [More]
Starring: Rupert Pate, Evamarii Johnson, Larry Peterson, Charles Frank
Directed By: Kevin Willmott
Chalk (2006)
Tomatometer icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Chalk approaches its potentially rich subject matter with a light touch, but still emerges with a humorous, heartfelt tribute to a noble profession.
Synopsis: Educators (Troy Schremmer, Janelle Schremmer, Chris Mass) try to make it through a new school year. [More]
Starring: Troy Schremmer, Janelle Schremmer, Chris Mass, Jeff Guerrero
Directed By: Mike Akel
Surf's Up (2007)
Tomatometer icon 78%

Critics Consensus: Surf's Up is a laid back, visually stunning animated movie that brings a fresh twist to some familiar conventions. Its witty mockumentary format is fun and inventive, and the CGI is breathtakingly realistic.
Synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick. Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home in Antarctica [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder
Directed By: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck
Sweet and Lowdown (1999)
Tomatometer icon 77%

Critics Consensus: Critics praise Woody Allen's Sweet and Lowdown for its charming, light-hearted comedy and quality acting.
Synopsis: Emmet Ray (Sean Penn) isn't an easy guy to be around -- among other things, he's inconsiderate and egomaniacal. He [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Samantha Morton, Uma Thurman, Brian Markinson
Directed By: Woody Allen
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006)
Tomatometer icon 76%

Critics Consensus: A smart mockumentary that presents a gory, funny, and obviously affectionate skewering of the slasher genre.
Synopsis: Nice, normal-looking Leslie Vernon (Nathan Baesel) has an obsession with movie-style slashers like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger. [More]
Starring: Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, Robert Englund, Scott Wilson
Directed By: Scott Glosserman
It's All Gone Pete Tong (2004)
Tomatometer icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Part raucous mockumentary, part drama-filled biopic, It's All Gone Pete Tong amuses and warms hearts with its touching, comic, and candid look at a musician faced with a career-ending handicap.
Synopsis: A deaf woman (Beatriz Batarda) tries to help a depressed, drug-addicted disc jockey (Paul Kaye) get back on his feet. [More]
Starring: Paul Kaye, Beatriz Batarda, Mike Wilmot, Kate Magowan
Directed By: Michael Dowse
Kenny (2006)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: Kenny uses its seemingly lowbrow mockumentary premise as the foundation for a well-acted and surprisingly thoughtful character study.
Synopsis: Australian Kenny Smyth (Shane Jacobson) has possibly one of the most thankless and off-putting occupations imaginable: He's a plumber who [More]
Starring: Shane Jacobson
Directed By: Clayton Jacobson
The Clowns (1970)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This lighthearted pseudo-documentary from one of the world's most serious filmmakers, Federico Fellini, is full of vivid imagery of clown [More]
Starring: Maya Morin, Lina Alberti, Alberto Vitali, Gigi Reder
Directed By: Federico Fellini
Cunk on Life (2025)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: "What’s the point of it all?" is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But [More]
Starring: Diane Morgan, Michelle Greenidge, Charles Aitken
Directed By: Al Campbell
Forgotten Silver (1995)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: This mockumentary about a non-existent New Zealand film pioneer and inventor features fake interviews and recreated archive footage that are so effective that many viewers were stunned to learn it wasn't real.
Synopsis: This mockumentary by Peter Jackson and Costa Botes details the life of innovative -- and fictional -- filmmaker Colin McKenzie [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Leonard Maltin, Harvey Weinstein, John O'Shea
Directed By: Peter Jackson, Costa Botes
The Tunnel (2011)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A film crew learns of a government cover-up and investigates abandoned subway tunnels that are home to something sinister. [More]
Starring: Bel Deliá, Andy Rodoreda, Steve Davis, Luke Arnold
Directed By: Carlo Ledesma
Zelig (1983)
Tomatometer icon 97%

Critics Consensus: Wryly amusing, technically impressive, and ultimately thought-provoking, Zelig represents Woody Allen in complete command of his craft.
Synopsis: In this fictional documentary, a man achieves notoriety for his ability to look and act like anyone he meets. With [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, Garrett M. Brown, John Buckwalter
Directed By: Woody Allen
All You Need Is Cash (1978)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This seminal mockumentary satirizes the career of the Beatles via a fictional pop group called the Rutles. Commonly known as [More]
Starring: Eric Idle, Neil Innes, Rikki Fataar, John Halsey
Directed By: Gary Weis
Take the Money and Run (1969)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Virgil Starkwell (Woody Allen) is intent on becoming a notorious bank robber. Unfortunately for Virgil and his not-so-budding career, he [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Janet Margolin, Marcel Hillaire, Jacquelyn Hyde
Directed By: Woody Allen
David Holzman's Diary (1967)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In writer-director Jim McBride's deadpan spoof of pretentious 1960s cinema verité documentaries, idealistic but easily confused young filmmaker David Holzman [More]
Starring: L.M. Kit Carson, Eileen Dietz, Louise Levine, Lorenzo Mans
Directed By: Jim McBride
Tour De Pharmacy (2017)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: .
Starring: Andy Samberg, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Webber, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Directed By: Jake Szymanski
Tanner '88
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon - -

Synopsis: "Tanner" satirizes political campaigning in the media age. Jack Tanner is a former congressman and dark-horse candidate in a crowded [More]
Starring: Michael Murphy, Pamela Reed, Cynthia Nixon
7 Days in Hell (2015)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tennis champions Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and Charles Poole (Kit Harington) have an epic tennis match that lasts for seven [More]
Starring: Andy Samberg, Kit Harington, Karen Gillan, Lena Dunham
Directed By: Jake Szymanski
Real Life (1979)
Tomatometer icon 84%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Albert Brooks wants to create a documentary that will get to the very heart of what it means to [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks, Charles Grodin, Frances Lee McCain, Dick Haynes
Directed By: Albert Brooks
Everybody Dies by the End (2022)
Tomatometer icon 83%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A documentary crew follows cult classic horror director Alfred Costella as he makes his final film, an all-practical masterpiece with [More]
Starring: Vinny Curran, Bill Oberst Jr., Brendan Cahalan, Iliyana Apostolova
Directed By: Ian Tripp, Ryan Schafer
Fear of a Black Hat (1993)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This mock documentary follows sociologist Nina Blackburn (Kasi Lemmons) during the year she spends studying hip-hop artists Ice Cold (Rusty [More]
Starring: Larry B. Scott, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Rusty Cundieff, Kasi Lemmons
Directed By: Rusty Cundieff
The Falls (1980)
Tomatometer icon 80%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Peter Greenaway's experimental film depicts a cataclysmic event that leaves Earth's survivors obsessed with birds. [More]
Starring: Peter Westley, Aad Wirtz, Michael Murray, Lorna Poulter
Directed By: Peter Greenaway
The Delicate Art of Parking (2003)
Tomatometer icon 78%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A would-be filmmaker (Dov Tiefenbach) makes a documentary to ridicule his nemesis, a parking-ticketer. [More]
Starring: Dov Tiefenbach, Fred Ewanuick, Tony Conte, Diana Pavlovská
Directed By: Trent Carlson
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)
Tomatometer icon 72%

Critics Consensus: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. has some broad targets but refuses to take cheap shots at them, instead offering a pointed, well-acted satire of organized religion.
Synopsis: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs -- the proud first [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Austin Crute, Conphidance
Directed By: Adamma Ebo
Brothers of the Head (2005)
Tomatometer icon 69%

Critics Consensus: As bizarre as it is, this mockumentary about a pair of conjoined rockers is surprisingly poignant and filled with authentic period details.
Synopsis: Untalented but charismatic, conjoined twins Barry (Harry Treadaway) and Tom (Luke Treadaway) Howe become rock stars in 1970s England, until [More]
Starring: Harry Treadaway, Luke Treadaway, Bryan Dick, Sean Harris
Directed By: Keith Fulton, Louis Pepe
Hard Core Logo (1996)
Tomatometer icon 69%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lead singer Joe Dick (Hugh Dillon) decides to reunite his cult punk band, Hard Core Logo, for a Canadian tour. [More]
Starring: Hugh Dillon, Callum Keith Rennie, John Pyper-Ferguson, Bernie Coulson
Directed By: Bruce McDonald
Brüno (2009)
Tomatometer icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Crude and offensive, but with ample cultural insights and gut-busting laughs, Bruno is another outlandish and entertaining mockumentary from Sacha Baron Cohen.
Synopsis: Blacklisted after crashing a runway presentation, a flamboyant Austrian fashionista travels to the United States, where he hopes to launch [More]
Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Gustaf Hammarsten, Paula Abdul, Harrison Ford
Directed By: Larry Charles
Mister America (2019)
Tomatometer icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Mister America misses a number of its targets, but fans of Tim Heidecker's unique brand of comedy will find moments worth savoring in this dry political satire.
Synopsis: Despite being completely inexperienced and broke and having just defeated a murder charge, a man mounts a campaign to unseat [More]
Starring: Tim Heidecker, Gregg Turkington, Terri Parks, Curtis Webster
Directed By: Eric Notarnicola
Man Bites Dog (1992)
Tomatometer icon 68%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The activities of rampaging, indiscriminate serial killer Ben (Benoît Poelvoorde) are recorded by a willingly complicit documentary team, who eventually [More]
Starring: Benoît Poelvoorde, Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Jean-Marc Chenut
Directed By: Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel
The Nowhere Inn (2020)
Tomatometer icon 67%

Critics Consensus: The Nowhere Inn may be a clever concept in search of substance, but the results are often oddly appealing.
Synopsis: From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes [More]
Starring: St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson, Ezra Buzzington
Directed By: Bill Benz
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Tomatometer icon 66%

Critics Consensus: Incident at Loch Ness will undoubtedly be of greatest interest to Herzog fans, but for those in on the inside jokes, it delivers on its weirdly unique premise.
Synopsis: Believing that the Loch Ness monster is a figment of the collective psyche of the Scottish people, famed avant-garde film [More]
Starring: Werner Herzog, Gabriel Beristain, Russell Williams, Michael Karnow
Directed By: Zak Penn
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025)
Tomatometer icon 65%

Critics Consensus: Getting the band back together for an encore, Spinal Tap II's dry sense of humor doesn't reach the heights of the original's comedic brilliance but still hits the right nostalgia chords while wisely acting its own age.
Synopsis: Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, [More]
Starring: Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner
Directed By: Rob Reiner
The Moment (2026)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: Satirizing Brat Summer and the pitfalls of pop stardom, The Moment is a mockumentary that could've used sharper barbs, but Charli XCX acquits herself well as a presence that can bind even an unwieldy movie together.
Synopsis: A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut. [More]
Starring: Charli XCX, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott
Directed By: Aidan Zamiri
Houston, We Have a Problem (2016)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In March of 1961, Yugoslavia sold its secret space program to the United States. Two months later, Kennedy announced that [More]
Directed By: Ziga Virc
Never Been Thawed (2005)
Tomatometer icon 58%

Critics Consensus: Pokes fun at the obsessive personalities that make up peculiar American subcultures, but misses its targets too often to be more than merely passable.
Synopsis: A dental hygienist (Sean Anders) collects frozen dinners and sings in a Christian punk-rock band. [More]
Starring: Allen Zwolle, Sean Anders, Shelly Frasier, John Morris
Directed By: Sean Anders
Confetti (2006)
Tomatometer icon 57%

Critics Consensus: This improvised mockumentary has its funny and even sweet moments, but it's not as witty or sharp as Christopher Guest's offerings.
Synopsis: Three couples engage in a no-holds-barred battle to win a magazine's coveted title of "Most Original Wedding of the Year." [More]
Starring: Martin Freeman, Jessica Hynes, Stephen Mangan, Meredith MacNeill
Directed By: Debbie Isitt
I'm Still Here (2010)
Tomatometer icon 53%

Critics Consensus: As unkempt and inscrutable as Joaquin Phoenix himself, I'm Still Here raises some interesting questions about its subject, as well as the nature of celebrity, but it fails to answer many of them convincingly.
Synopsis: Director Casey Affleck follows Joaquin Phoenix as he carries out a plan to retire from acting and concentrate on a [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Antony Langdon, Carey Perloff
Directed By: Casey Affleck
For Your Consideration (2006)
Tomatometer icon 53%

Critics Consensus: As the object of satire gets bigger the jokes become thinner, and Christopher Guest isn't as droll or insightful here than when he was lampooning smaller subjects.
Synopsis: The possibility of Oscar gold holds the cast and crew of an independent film in its grip after the performance [More]
Starring: Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Harry Shearer
Directed By: Christopher Guest
CB4 (1993)
Tomatometer icon 50%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After many failed attempts to establish themselves as rappers, Albert (Chris Rock), Euripides (Allen Payne) and Otis (Deezer D) get [More]
Starring: Chris Rock, Allen Payne, Deezer D, Chris Elliott
Directed By: Tamra Davis
Mascots (2016)
Tomatometer icon 48%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sports mascots reveal the peculiarities of their ultra-competitive world as they pursue the highest honor in their field: the Gold [More]
Starring: Zach Woods, Wayne Wilderson, Sarah Baker, Michael Hitchcock
Directed By: Christopher Guest
Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)
Tomatometer icon 47%

Critics Consensus: It's dark humor sometimes hits, but mostly misses the target.
Synopsis: An annual beauty pageant in small-town Minnesota turns ridiculously competitive and ultimately chaotic in this biting comedy. Amber Atkins (Kirsten [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, Denise Richards
Directed By: Michael Patrick Jann
Killing Gunther (2017)
Tomatometer icon 46%

Critics Consensus: Despite a game cast led by an enjoyably over the top Arnold Schwarzenegger, Killing Gunther feels like a sketch overstretched to feature length.
Synopsis: Robert Gunther Bendik is renowned as the world's greatest hitman. A group of self-obsessed assassins team up to take Gunther [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bobby Moynihan, Hannah Simone, Cobie Smulders
Directed By: Taran Killam
Death to 2020 (2020)
Tomatometer icon 45%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: 2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up... but [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani
Directed By: Al Campbell, Alice Mathias
Comic Book: The Movie (2004)
Tomatometer icon 40%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hired as a consultant on a movie about one of his favorite characters, a lifelong comic fan (Mark Hamill) accompanies [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Donna D'Errico, Billy West, Joseph Burns
Directed By: Mark Hamill
Mike Bassett: England Manager (2001)
Tomatometer icon 40%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: England's Football Association scrambles to find a replacement for the national team's manager after Phil Cope (Malcolm Terris) dies of [More]
Starring: Ricky Tomlinson, Amanda Redman, Philip Jackson, Bradley Walsh
Directed By: Steve Barron
The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Human (1999)
Tomatometer icon 36%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this mockumentary, an observant alien reveals the bizarre and hilarious truth about human dating rituals and relationships. The alien [More]
Starring: Mackenzie Astin, Carmen Electra, Markus Redmond, Lucy Liu
Directed By: Jeff Abugov
RENO 911!: Miami (2007)
Tomatometer icon 35%

Critics Consensus: Reno 911!'s anarchic brand of comedy loses much in translation to the big screen where it feels slapdash and shallow.
Synopsis: Bumbling officers (Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney) of the Reno (Nevada) Police Department finally get an opportunity to attend [More]
Starring: Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney, Cedric Yarbrough
Directed By: Robert Ben Garant
Finishing the Game (2007)
Tomatometer icon 34%

Critics Consensus: Though Justin Lin's premise is precocious enough, the sight gags and comic timing are tired in this mockumentary about Asian typecasting in the 1970s.
Synopsis: In 1973 legendary martial artist Bruce Lee dies while filming "Game of Death." Rather than scrap the movie, producers decide [More]
Starring: Roger Fan, McCaleb Burnett, Sung Kang, Dustin Nguyen
Directed By: Justin Lin
A Day Without a Mexican (2004)
Tomatometer icon 27%

Critics Consensus: A Day Without a Mexican is a preachy and heavy-handed satire that fails to deliver anything of substance.
Synopsis: Californians awaken to the discovery that everyone of Hispanic heritage has inexplicably disappeared. [More]
Starring: Yareli Arizmendi, John Getz, Maureen Flannigan, Muse Watson
Directed By: Sergio Arau
Man of the Year (1996)
Tomatometer icon 25%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Shafer's semi-documentary account of his reign as Playgirl's Man of the Year as he led a double life as a [More]
Starring: Dirk Shafer, Vivian Paxton, Claudette Sutherland, Michael Ornstein
Directed By: Dirk Shafer
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn, Hollywood, Burn (1997)
Tomatometer icon 8%

Critics Consensus: A witless Hollywood satire whose hammy, obvious jokes are neither funny nor insightful of the movie business.
Synopsis: The cast and crew of an action movie tell why its institutionalized director stole and destroyed the film. [More]
Starring: Ryan O'Neal, Coolio, Chuck D, Richard Jeni
Directed By: Arthur Hiller

