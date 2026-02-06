(Photo by A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection. ITHE MOMENT)

The Best Mockumentary Films Ranked

The latest: This weekend in theaters, Charli XCX satirizes the music industry in the mockumentary The Moment.

When This is Spinal Tap released in 1984, audiences left the movie theater and walked right into their favorite record stores to catch up on the hit songs of legendary rock band Spinal Tap. There was only one problem: The band didn’t exist. The satirical film was so effective in its presentation that it convinced millions of people they just watched a real life rock star stick a cucumber down his pants.

That’s the magic of a mockumentary: making us believe something fake may actually be real. It’s how What We Do In the Shadows had us wondering if there really were vampires politely taking the bus into town, or how Borat convinced us that there’s a real Kazakhstan reporter wrestling with their naked producer, or how Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul made us believe that megachurch pastors could absolutely have six-pack abs. Well, sort of. But don’t worry, our list of the best mockumentary films is real, and we’re ranking them beginning with Certified Fresh films, followed by Fresh ones, and then the Rotten. Check it out to see where your favorites rank, and if you watch any of them, don’t forget to turn the volume up to 11! — Bryce Marrero

#19 Kenny (2006)

100% #19 Critics Consensus: Kenny uses its seemingly lowbrow mockumentary premise as the foundation for a well-acted and surprisingly thoughtful character study. Synopsis: Australian Kenny Smyth (Shane Jacobson) has possibly one of the most thankless and off-putting occupations imaginable: He's a plumber who Australian Kenny Smyth (Shane Jacobson) has possibly one of the most thankless and off-putting occupations imaginable: He's a plumber who [More] Starring: Shane Jacobson Directed By: Clayton Jacobson

#29 Tanner '88

89% - - #29 Synopsis: "Tanner" satirizes political campaigning in the media age. Jack Tanner is a former congressman and dark-horse candidate in a crowded "Tanner" satirizes political campaigning in the media age. Jack Tanner is a former congressman and dark-horse candidate in a crowded [More] Starring: Michael Murphy, Pamela Reed, Cynthia Nixon

#40 Mister America (2019)

68% #40 Critics Consensus: Mister America misses a number of its targets, but fans of Tim Heidecker's unique brand of comedy will find moments worth savoring in this dry political satire. Synopsis: Despite being completely inexperienced and broke and having just defeated a murder charge, a man mounts a campaign to unseat Despite being completely inexperienced and broke and having just defeated a murder charge, a man mounts a campaign to unseat [More] Starring: Tim Heidecker, Gregg Turkington, Terri Parks, Curtis Webster Directed By: Eric Notarnicola

#45 The Moment (2026)

60% #45 Critics Consensus: Satirizing Brat Summer and the pitfalls of pop stardom, The Moment is a mockumentary that could've used sharper barbs, but Charli XCX acquits herself well as a presence that can bind even an unwieldy movie together. Synopsis: A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut. A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut. [More] Starring: Charli XCX, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott Directed By: Aidan Zamiri

#46 Houston, We Have a Problem (2016)

60% #46 Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In March of 1961, Yugoslavia sold its secret space program to the United States. Two months later, Kennedy announced that In March of 1961, Yugoslavia sold its secret space program to the United States. Two months later, Kennedy announced that [More] Directed By: Ziga Virc

#48 Confetti (2006)

57% #48 Critics Consensus: This improvised mockumentary has its funny and even sweet moments, but it's not as witty or sharp as Christopher Guest's offerings. Synopsis: Three couples engage in a no-holds-barred battle to win a magazine's coveted title of "Most Original Wedding of the Year." Three couples engage in a no-holds-barred battle to win a magazine's coveted title of "Most Original Wedding of the Year." [More] Starring: Martin Freeman, Jessica Hynes, Stephen Mangan, Meredith MacNeill Directed By: Debbie Isitt