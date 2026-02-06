TAGGED AS:
Comedy, Film, mockumentary
(Photo by A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection. ITHE MOMENT) The Best Mockumentary Films Ranked
The latest: This weekend in theaters, Charli XCX satirizes the music industry in the mockumentary . The Moment
When
released in 1984, audiences left the movie theater and walked right into their favorite record stores to catch up on the hit songs of legendary rock band Spinal Tap. There was only one problem: The band didn’t exist. The satirical film was so effective in its presentation that it convinced millions of people they just watched a real life rock star stick a cucumber down his pants. This is Spinal Tap
That’s the magic of a mockumentary: making us believe something fake may actually be real. It’s how
had us wondering if there really were vampires politely taking the bus into town, or how What We Do In the Shadows convinced us that there’s a real Kazakhstan reporter wrestling with their naked producer, or how Borat made us believe that megachurch pastors could absolutely have six-pack abs. Well, sort of. But don’t worry, our list of the best mockumentary films Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul real, and we’re ranking them beginning with Certified Fresh films, followed by Fresh ones, and then the Rotten. Check it out to see where your favorites rank, and if you watch any of them, don’t forget to turn the volume up to 11! — is Bryce Marrero
#1
Critics Consensus: Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart.
Synopsis:
Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint,
[More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Smartly directed, brilliantly acted, and packed with endlessly quotable moments, This Is Spinal Tap is an all-time comedy classic.
Synopsis:
"This Is Spinal Tap" shines a light on the self-contained universe of a metal band struggling to get back on
[More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Smarter, fresher, and funnier than a modern vampire movie has any right to be, What We Do in the Shadows is bloody good fun.
Synopsis:
Vampire housemates (Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh) try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a
[More]
#5
Critics Consensus: A fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, Best in Show boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast.
Synopsis:
The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds
[More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Behind and in front of the camera, Tim Robbins delivers a landslide comedic victory with Bob Roberts -- a shrewdly crackling lampoon of modern politics.
Synopsis:
Millionaire conservative Bob Roberts (Tim Robbins) launches an insurgent campaign against incumbent senator Brickley Paiste (Gore Vidal), firing up crowds
[More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Part satire, part shockumentary, Borat gets high-fives almost all-around for being offensive in the funniest possible way. Jagshemash!
Synopsis:
Outrageous situations occur when a popular reporter (Sacha Baron Cohen) from Kazakhstan comes to the United States to film a
[More]
#8
Critics Consensus: This riotously deadpan mockumentary about aspiring community theater performers never stoops to ridicule oft-ridiculous characters.
Synopsis:
When the town of Blaine, Mo., approaches its sesquicentennial, there's only one way to celebrate: with a musical revue called
[More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Though not as uproariously funny as Guest's previous movies, A Mighty Wind is also more heartfelt.
Synopsis:
In this hilarious backstage mockumentary, three eclectic, never-quite-famous folk bands come together for the first time in decades following the
[More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Theater Camp's authentic depiction of the theater experience may not resonate as strongly with non-actors, but they'll probably be laughing too hard to seriously complain.
Synopsis:
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane
[More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided -- or utterly repugnant -- corners of American culture.
Synopsis:
Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to
[More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping updates the rock mockumentary for the 21st century mainstream -- and hits many of its low-hanging targets with side-splitting impact.
Synopsis:
Childhood friends Conner (Andy Samberg), Owen (Jorma Taccone) and Lawrence (Akiva Schaffer) found fame and fortune after forming the hip-hop
[More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Through the eyes of a British "documentary", this film takes a satirically humorous, and sometimes frightening, look at the history of an America where the South won the Civil War.
Synopsis:
In mockumentary format, director Kevin Willmott examines an alternate world in which the Confederates won the American Civil War to
[More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Chalk approaches its potentially rich subject matter with a light touch, but still emerges with a humorous, heartfelt tribute to a noble profession.
Synopsis:
Educators (Troy Schremmer, Janelle Schremmer, Chris Mass) try to make it through a new school year.
[More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Surf's Up is a laid back, visually stunning animated movie that brings a fresh twist to some familiar conventions. Its witty mockumentary format is fun and inventive, and the CGI is breathtakingly realistic.
Synopsis:
Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick. Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home in Antarctica
[More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Critics praise Woody Allen's Sweet and Lowdown for its charming, light-hearted comedy and quality acting.
Synopsis:
Emmet Ray (Sean Penn) isn't an easy guy to be around -- among other things, he's inconsiderate and egomaniacal. He
[More]
#17
Critics Consensus: A smart mockumentary that presents a gory, funny, and obviously affectionate skewering of the slasher genre.
Synopsis:
Nice, normal-looking Leslie Vernon (Nathan Baesel) has an obsession with movie-style slashers like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger.
[More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Part raucous mockumentary, part drama-filled biopic, It's All Gone Pete Tong amuses and warms hearts with its touching, comic, and candid look at a musician faced with a career-ending handicap.
Synopsis:
A deaf woman (Beatriz Batarda) tries to help a depressed, drug-addicted disc jockey (Paul Kaye) get back on his feet.
[More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Kenny uses its seemingly lowbrow mockumentary premise as the foundation for a well-acted and surprisingly thoughtful character study.
Synopsis:
Australian Kenny Smyth (Shane Jacobson) has possibly one of the most thankless and off-putting occupations imaginable: He's a plumber who
[More]
#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This lighthearted pseudo-documentary from one of the world's most serious filmmakers, Federico Fellini, is full of vivid imagery of clown
[More]
#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"What’s the point of it all?" is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But
[More]
#22
Critics Consensus: This mockumentary about a non-existent New Zealand film pioneer and inventor features fake interviews and recreated archive footage that are so effective that many viewers were stunned to learn it wasn't real.
Synopsis:
This mockumentary by Peter Jackson and Costa Botes details the life of innovative -- and fictional -- filmmaker Colin McKenzie
[More]
#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A film crew learns of a government cover-up and investigates abandoned subway tunnels that are home to something sinister.
[More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Wryly amusing, technically impressive, and ultimately thought-provoking, Zelig represents Woody Allen in complete command of his craft.
Synopsis:
In this fictional documentary, a man achieves notoriety for his ability to look and act like anyone he meets. With
[More]
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This seminal mockumentary satirizes the career of the Beatles via a fictional pop group called the Rutles. Commonly known as
[More]
#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Virgil Starkwell (Woody Allen) is intent on becoming a notorious bank robber. Unfortunately for Virgil and his not-so-budding career, he
[More]
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In writer-director Jim McBride's deadpan spoof of pretentious 1960s cinema verité documentaries, idealistic but easily confused young filmmaker David Holzman
[More]
#29
Synopsis:
"Tanner" satirizes political campaigning in the media age. Jack Tanner is a former congressman and dark-horse candidate in a crowded
[More]
#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tennis champions Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and Charles Poole (Kit Harington) have an epic tennis match that lasts for seven
[More]
#31
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Albert Brooks wants to create a documentary that will get to the very heart of what it means to
[More]
#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A documentary crew follows cult classic horror director Alfred Costella as he makes his final film, an all-practical masterpiece with
[More]
#33
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This mock documentary follows sociologist Nina Blackburn (Kasi Lemmons) during the year she spends studying hip-hop artists Ice Cold (Rusty
[More]
#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Peter Greenaway's experimental film depicts a cataclysmic event that leaves Earth's survivors obsessed with birds.
[More]
#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A would-be filmmaker (Dov Tiefenbach) makes a documentary to ridicule his nemesis, a parking-ticketer.
[More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. has some broad targets but refuses to take cheap shots at them, instead offering a pointed, well-acted satire of organized religion.
Synopsis:
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs -- the proud first
[More]
#37
Critics Consensus: As bizarre as it is, this mockumentary about a pair of conjoined rockers is surprisingly poignant and filled with authentic period details.
Synopsis:
Untalented but charismatic, conjoined twins Barry (Harry Treadaway) and Tom (Luke Treadaway) Howe become rock stars in 1970s England, until
[More]
#38
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Lead singer Joe Dick (Hugh Dillon) decides to reunite his cult punk band, Hard Core Logo, for a Canadian tour.
[More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Crude and offensive, but with ample cultural insights and gut-busting laughs, Bruno is another outlandish and entertaining mockumentary from Sacha Baron Cohen.
Synopsis:
Blacklisted after crashing a runway presentation, a flamboyant Austrian fashionista travels to the United States, where he hopes to launch
[More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Mister America misses a number of its targets, but fans of Tim Heidecker's unique brand of comedy will find moments worth savoring in this dry political satire.
Synopsis:
Despite being completely inexperienced and broke and having just defeated a murder charge, a man mounts a campaign to unseat
[More]
#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The activities of rampaging, indiscriminate serial killer Ben (Benoît Poelvoorde) are recorded by a willingly complicit documentary team, who eventually
[More]
#42
Critics Consensus: The Nowhere Inn may be a clever concept in search of substance, but the results are often oddly appealing.
Synopsis:
From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes
[More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Incident at Loch Ness will undoubtedly be of greatest interest to Herzog fans, but for those in on the inside jokes, it delivers on its weirdly unique premise.
Synopsis:
Believing that the Loch Ness monster is a figment of the collective psyche of the Scottish people, famed avant-garde film
[More]
#44
Critics Consensus: Getting the band back together for an encore, Spinal Tap II's dry sense of humor doesn't reach the heights of the original's comedic brilliance but still hits the right nostalgia chords while wisely acting its own age.
Synopsis:
Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins,
[More]
#45
Critics Consensus: Satirizing Brat Summer and the pitfalls of pop stardom, The Moment is a mockumentary that could've used sharper barbs, but Charli XCX acquits herself well as a presence that can bind even an unwieldy movie together.
Synopsis:
A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.
[More]
#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In March of 1961, Yugoslavia sold its secret space program to the United States. Two months later, Kennedy announced that
[More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Pokes fun at the obsessive personalities that make up peculiar American subcultures, but misses its targets too often to be more than merely passable.
Synopsis:
A dental hygienist (Sean Anders) collects frozen dinners and sings in a Christian punk-rock band.
[More]
#48
Critics Consensus: This improvised mockumentary has its funny and even sweet moments, but it's not as witty or sharp as Christopher Guest's offerings.
Synopsis:
Three couples engage in a no-holds-barred battle to win a magazine's coveted title of "Most Original Wedding of the Year."
[More]
#49
Critics Consensus: As unkempt and inscrutable as Joaquin Phoenix himself, I'm Still Here raises some interesting questions about its subject, as well as the nature of celebrity, but it fails to answer many of them convincingly.
Synopsis:
Director Casey Affleck follows Joaquin Phoenix as he carries out a plan to retire from acting and concentrate on a
[More]
#50
Critics Consensus: As the object of satire gets bigger the jokes become thinner, and Christopher Guest isn't as droll or insightful here than when he was lampooning smaller subjects.
Synopsis:
The possibility of Oscar gold holds the cast and crew of an independent film in its grip after the performance
[More]
#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After many failed attempts to establish themselves as rappers, Albert (Chris Rock), Euripides (Allen Payne) and Otis (Deezer D) get
[More]
#52
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sports mascots reveal the peculiarities of their ultra-competitive world as they pursue the highest honor in their field: the Gold
[More]
#53
Critics Consensus: It's dark humor sometimes hits, but mostly misses the target.
Synopsis:
An annual beauty pageant in small-town Minnesota turns ridiculously competitive and ultimately chaotic in this biting comedy. Amber Atkins (Kirsten
[More]
#54
Critics Consensus: Despite a game cast led by an enjoyably over the top Arnold Schwarzenegger, Killing Gunther feels like a sketch overstretched to feature length.
Synopsis:
Robert Gunther Bendik is renowned as the world's greatest hitman. A group of self-obsessed assassins team up to take Gunther
[More]
#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up... but
[More]
#56
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hired as a consultant on a movie about one of his favorite characters, a lifelong comic fan (Mark Hamill) accompanies
[More]
#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
England's Football Association scrambles to find a replacement for the national team's manager after Phil Cope (Malcolm Terris) dies of
[More]
#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this mockumentary, an observant alien reveals the bizarre and hilarious truth about human dating rituals and relationships. The alien
[More]
#59
Critics Consensus: Reno 911!'s anarchic brand of comedy loses much in translation to the big screen where it feels slapdash and shallow.
Synopsis:
Bumbling officers (Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney) of the Reno (Nevada) Police Department finally get an opportunity to attend
[More]
#60
Critics Consensus: Though Justin Lin's premise is precocious enough, the sight gags and comic timing are tired in this mockumentary about Asian typecasting in the 1970s.
Synopsis:
In 1973 legendary martial artist Bruce Lee dies while filming "Game of Death." Rather than scrap the movie, producers decide
[More]
#61
Critics Consensus: A Day Without a Mexican is a preachy and heavy-handed satire that fails to deliver anything of substance.
Synopsis:
Californians awaken to the discovery that everyone of Hispanic heritage has inexplicably disappeared.
[More]
#62
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Shafer's semi-documentary account of his reign as Playgirl's Man of the Year as he led a double life as a
[More]
#63
Critics Consensus: A witless Hollywood satire whose hammy, obvious jokes are neither funny nor insightful of the movie business.
Synopsis:
The cast and crew of an action movie tell why its institutionalized director stole and destroyed the film.
[More]