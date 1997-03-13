(Photo by Artisan Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection. The Blair Witch Project.)
100 Best Found Footage Movies
The Blair Witch Project wasn’t the first found footage movie — those honors belong to the bohemian exposé The Connection (made in 1961!) and The Last Broadcast (beating Blair to the punch by releasing a few months earlier), but Blair Witch‘s marketing campaign that claimed to present the actual final days of a trio of doomed amateur filmmakers was a viral monster before that was even a thing. Grossing over 250 times its less-than-a-million budget, the Project paved the way for hordes of films following in the found footage footsteps.
Naturally, most found footage movies are firmly in the horror camp, as the style gives ample room for dreadful atmosphere and jump scores, frequently presenting the movie as unearthed or forbidden media exposing people at their most up-close and vulnerable. Think Cloverfield, Host, Trollhunter, and Late Night With the Devil. Meanwhile, Paranormal Activity, V/H/S, and [REC] have created entire frachises out of found footage.
And the whole ‘up-close and vulnerable’ thing also works majorly for comedies, like What We Do in the Shadows, Project X, and One Cut of the Dead. Outside of those two major genres, we’ve also seen success with superheroes (Chronicle) and high-stakes dramatic thrillers (End of Watch, Searching).
To sort our guide to the 100 best found footage movies ever, we went by Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh movies first.
#1
Adjusted Score: 104681%
Critics Consensus: Brainy and bloody in equal measure, One Cut of the Dead reanimates the moribund zombie genre with a refreshing blend of formal daring and clever satire.
Synopsis:
Real zombies attack a hack director and a film crew who are shooting a low budget zombie film in an...
#2
Adjusted Score: 104070%
Critics Consensus: Lean, suspenseful, and scary, Host uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in...
#3
Adjusted Score: 109517%
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark, Late Night with the Devil proves possession horror isn't played out -- and serves as an outstanding showcase for David Dastmalchian.
Synopsis:
Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated talk show 'Night Owls' that has long been a trusted companion to...
#4
Adjusted Score: 104913%
Critics Consensus: Smarter, fresher, and funnier than a modern vampire movie has any right to be, What We Do in the Shadows is bloody good fun.
Synopsis:
Vampire housemates (Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh) try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a...
#5
Adjusted Score: 106412%
Critics Consensus: Searching's timely premise and original execution are further bolstered by well-rounded characters brought to life by a talented cast.
Synopsis:
David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides...
#6
Adjusted Score: 92729%
Critics Consensus: V/H/S/94 gets the franchise back on track with a gory buffet of shorts that should delight horror anthology fans.
Synopsis:
A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of...
#7
Adjusted Score: 92570%
Critics Consensus: Proof that there's still life in the found-footage gimmick, Deadstream is a scarily good bit of B-movie fun.
Synopsis:
After a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, a washed up internet personality tries to win back his followers...
#8
Adjusted Score: 90868%
Critics Consensus: Plunging viewers into the nightmarish hellscape of an apartment complex under siege, [Rec] proves that found footage can still be used as an effective delivery mechanism for sparse, economic horror.
Synopsis:
A reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman record the horrifying outbreak of a disease that turns humans into vicious cannibals.
#9
Adjusted Score: 94848%
Critics Consensus: Full of creepy campfire scares, mock-doc The Blair Witch Project keeps audiences in the dark about its titular villain, proving once more that imagination can be as scary as anything onscreen.
Synopsis:
Found video footage tells the tale of three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams) who've traveled to...
#10
Adjusted Score: 93589%
Critics Consensus: Chronicle transcends its found-footage gimmick with a smart script, fast-paced direction, and engaging performances from the young cast.
Synopsis:
Andrew (Dane DeHaan) is a socially awkward, introverted teen whose main form of escape and expression is a video camera.
#11
Adjusted Score: 93434%
Critics Consensus: End of Watch has the energy, devotion to characters, and charismatic performances to overcome the familiar pitfalls of its genre and handheld format.
Synopsis:
Longtime LAPD partners and friends, Brian Taylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Mike Zavala (Michael Peña) patrol one of the most dangerous...
#12
Adjusted Score: 91338%
Critics Consensus: Using its low-budget effects and mockumentary method to great result, Paranormal Activity turns a simple haunted house story into 90 minutes of relentless suspense.
Synopsis:
Soon after moving into a suburban tract home, Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) become increasingly disturbed by what...
#13
Adjusted Score: 85939%
Critics Consensus: Trollhunter is a mockumentary with an appropriate level of creeping dread, but one that also benefits from generous helpings of dry wit.
Synopsis:
While investigating reports of illegal poaching, three student filmmakers encounter a man (Otto Jespersen) who slays trolls for the Norwegian...
#14
Adjusted Score: 84012%
Critics Consensus: The Dirties uses likable characters and a surprisingly twisted story to deconstruct the power of violent revenge -- and the audience's expectations when viewing it.
Synopsis:
The line between reality and fiction starts two blur when two best friends start making a movie about getting revenge...
#15
Adjusted Score: 82967%
Critics Consensus: Writer-director Bobcat Goldthwait's first foray into horror doesn't break any new ground, but it does wring fresh terror from a well-worn genre formula -- and offers a few nasty laughs in the bargain.
Synopsis:
A man (Bryce Johnson) and his girlfriend (Alexie Gilmore) camp in the woods to capture firsthand evidence of Bigfoot.
#16
Adjusted Score: 83073%
Critics Consensus: Claustrophobic and stylish, Europa Report is a slow-burning thriller that puts the science back into science fiction.
Synopsis:
When unmanned probes suggest that a hidden ocean and single-celled life exists on one of Jupiter's moons, six astronauts embark...
#17
Adjusted Score: 86773%
Critics Consensus: A sort of Blair Witch Project crossed with Godzilla, Cloverfield is economically paced, stylistically clever, and filled with scares.
Synopsis:
As a group of New Yorkers (Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, Odette Yustman) enjoy a going-away party, little do they know...
#18
Adjusted Score: 79485%
Critics Consensus: Barry Levinson's eco-horror flick cleverly utilizes familiar found-footage methods in service of a gruesome yet atmospheric chiller.
Synopsis:
The residents of a seaside Maryland community become the unfortunate hosts of mutant, waterborne parasites that take control of their...
#19
Adjusted Score: 78160%
Critics Consensus: Like most anthologies, V/H/S/99 has its ups and downs -- but more often than not, this collection of shorts continues the franchise's recent creative rebound.
Synopsis:
V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the...
#20
Adjusted Score: 78037%
Critics Consensus: The Outwaters may strike some viewers as frustratingly withholding, but it remains an ambitious -- and overall effective -- slice of found-footage horror.
Synopsis:
Four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert.
#21
Adjusted Score: 100581%
Critics Consensus: Creep 2 has everything that made the original work and more -- more laughs, more awkwardness, more unsettling terror.
Synopsis:
A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.
#22
Adjusted Score: 27828%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An ambitious vlogger experiences the dark side of the internet when his latest video, which features an alleged haunting, goes...
#23
Adjusted Score: 96940%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a cramped and dirty apartment, eight junkies variously goof off, chat and play jazz music while waiting for their...
#24
Adjusted Score: 94124%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Alice drowns while swimming and her family begins experiencing inexplicable events in their home. The family hires a parapsychologist whose...
#25
Adjusted Score: 70081%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The crew of a horror web series travels to an abandoned asylum for a live broadcast. It soon encounters much...
#26
Adjusted Score: 56713%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mia records the daily lives of Deborah and her daughter Sarah as part of her thesis. As the days progress,...
#27
Adjusted Score: 91798%
Critics Consensus: A smart, oddball take on found-footage horror, Creep is clever and well-acted enough to keep viewers on the edges of their seats.
Synopsis:
Aaron answers an online ad and drives to a stranger's house to film him for the day. The man wants...
#28
Adjusted Score: 52714%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ghosts, demons and other paranormal creatures invade the mortal world.
#29
Adjusted Score: 52778%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When happy-go-lucky siblings Iris and Lucas are left alone while their parents recover from an illness, a series of playful...
#30
Adjusted Score: 88026%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland...
#31
Adjusted Score: 36296%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two young filmmakers select a crazed conspiracy theorist as the subject for their next project, but they soon come to...
#32
Adjusted Score: 83458%
Critics Consensus: It isn't without its share of clichés, but Afflicted proves there's still life in the found-footage horror genre.
Synopsis:
Two friends' tour of Europe takes a dark turn when one of them contracts a mysterious illness. They race to...
#33
Adjusted Score: 26025%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Millers return home after a vacation and discover that their home was robbed. After the mess is cleaned up,...
#34
Adjusted Score: 48763%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A comedy about making a horror movie from the director who brought you Truth or Dare (2017). With their hit...
#35
Adjusted Score: 43256%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Followers is an intelligent "found-footage" horror movie set in the world of "social media influencers". Four very different students move...
#36
Adjusted Score: 23425%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A documentary crew follows cult classic horror director Alfred Costella as he makes his final film, an all-practical masterpiece with...
#37
Adjusted Score: 35951%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 2009, three young men are killed in Yellowstone National Park.
#38
Adjusted Score: 76283%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young woman studying the habits of webcam users witnesses a murder online and becomes the killer's next target.
#39
Adjusted Score: 76465%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A social media influencer and his video crew encounter true evil when they visit one of the most haunted hotels...
#40
Adjusted Score: 70315%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To rescue the soul of their deceased dog, a young boy and girl enter a forest and dig a hole...
#41
Adjusted Score: 36790%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Terror strikes when three American filmmakers travel to Quebec to research the story of a murdered girl.
#42
Adjusted Score: 74914%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The activities of rampaging, indiscriminate serial killer Ben (Benoît Poelvoorde) are recorded by a willingly complicit documentary team, who eventually...
#43
Adjusted Score: 75138%
Critics Consensus: One of the franchise's stronger entries, V/H/S/85 largely avoids the quality control issues common to anthologies, with consistently creepy results.
Synopsis:
An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal,...
#44
Adjusted Score: 41966%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A documentary crew visits Hell House to investigate what really happened 5 years earlier, when 15 people were killed during...
#45
Adjusted Score: 77365%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't fully deliver on the chilly promise of its Blair Witch-style premise, but The Last Exorcism offers a surprising number of clever thrills.
Synopsis:
After years of gulling the faithful, cleric Cotton Marcus (Patrick Fabian) feels remorse and decides to expose his chicanery through...
#46
Adjusted Score: 73420%
Critics Consensus: It's as scattershot as its predecessor, but V/H/S/2 rounds up enough horror filmmaking talent to deliver a satisfyingly nasty -- albeit uneven -- dose of gore.
Synopsis:
As they search for clues to the whereabouts of a missing student, a couple view the ghastly stories recorded on...
#47
Adjusted Score: 71328%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Recruited by the CIA in 1967, young filmmakers (Matt Johnson, Owen Williams) shoot footage of a fake moon landing after...
#48
Adjusted Score: 79020%
Critics Consensus: The Visit provides horror fans with a satisfying blend of thrills and laughs -- and also signals a welcome return to form for writer-director M. Night Shyamalan.
Synopsis:
Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and younger brother Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) say goodbye to their mother as they board a train and...
#49
Adjusted Score: 68632%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Andre (Andre Keuck) and Cal (Cal Robertson) are a pair of military-loving misfits from small-town America. They harbor a hatred...
#50
Adjusted Score: 68117%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A professor (Francesca Ciardi) finds the remains of a film crew in the Amazon and brings the camera footage back...
#51
Adjusted Score: 41296%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A reality show crew descends upon the home of a teenager struggling with drug addiction and uncover instead a terrifying...
#52
Adjusted Score: 70550%
Critics Consensus: While the jolts and thrills are undeniably subject to the diminishing returns that plague most horror sequels, Paranormal Activity 3 is a surprisingly spine-tingling treat.
Synopsis:
A videographer becomes obsessed with finding the source of disturbing late-night noises in his home and discovers its terrifying origin.
#53
Adjusted Score: 69905%
Critics Consensus: Joe Keery's magnetic screen presence can't disguise Spree's shallow critique of social media culture -- although that lack of depth may be precisely the point.
Synopsis:
Thirsty for a following, a rideshare driver has figured out a deadly plan to go viral.
#54
Adjusted Score: 68165%
Critics Consensus: It lacks the surprising jolt of the first installment, but [REC] 2 almost maintains the original's chilling momentum -- and proves not all horror sequels were made equal.
Synopsis:
A doctor and a SWAT team enter a quarantined building where a virus has turned the residents into a pack...
#55
Adjusted Score: 49622%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The crew of a ghost-hunting TV show goes insane after being locked in an abandoned psychiatric hospital.
#56
Adjusted Score: 66620%
Critics Consensus: While it may be a bit too slow for some, The Sacrament offers enough tense atmosphere and intriguing ideas to satisfy discerning horror buffs.
Synopsis:
Found footage reveals the events surrounding an investigative team's visit to a remote commune, led by a dangerous fanatic who...
#57
Adjusted Score: 70554%
Critics Consensus: Unfriended subverts found-footage horror clichés to deliver a surprisingly scary entry in the teen slasher genre with a technological twist.
Synopsis:
One night, while teenagers Blaire, Mitch, Jess, Adam Ken and Val take part in an online group chat session, they...
#58
Adjusted Score: 65825%
Critics Consensus: As Diary of the Dead proves, time hasn't subdued George A. Romero's affection for mixing politics with gore, nor has it given him cinematic grace or subtlety.
Synopsis:
While on location filming a horror movie, a group of college students find themselves overrun by zombies, and ultimately end...
#59
Adjusted Score: 61202%
Critics Consensus: An artsy horror flick, Wendigo effectively creates an eerie atmosphere.
Synopsis:
A blue Volvo makes its way through the fading light this chilly winter evening in upstate New York. Kim (Patricia...
#60
Adjusted Score: 60557%
Critics Consensus: Though Adam Rifkin's voyeuristic film sometimes feels like only a clever gimmick, it's for the most part a compelling thriller with political overtones.
Synopsis:
Interconnected stories are told entirely through images captured on security cameras in storage rooms, police cars, parking lots, shopping malls...
#61
Adjusted Score: 60028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A filmmaker (Adam Green) sets out on a bone-chilling odyssey after meeting a man (Ray Wise) who says that he...
#62
Adjusted Score: 46197%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Friends (Brandy Schaefer, Mikey Roe, Jeff Larson) encounter genuine horror during a road trip to visit haunted houses.
#63
Adjusted Score: 15671%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Emma, a graduate student living alone in New York City, is watched by a stalker on all of her technological...
#64
Adjusted Score: 13214%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A teenager (Rachel Quinn) disappears after meeting an online acquaintance (Dean Waite).
#65
Adjusted Score: 65032%
Critics Consensus: Unfriended: Dark Web is more interested in chills than an exploration of its timely themes, but horror fans should still find this sequel to be steadily, undeniably effective.
Synopsis:
After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He...
#66
Adjusted Score: 58308%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A squad of Russian soldiers must go to a remote East German village to locate missing comrades in the waning...
#67
Adjusted Score: 62152%
Critics Consensus: Paranormal Activity 2 doesn't cover any new ground, but its premise is still scary -- and in some respects, it's a better film than the original.
Synopsis:
When the Reys move into their new Southern California home, little do they realize that the house is already occupied.
#68
Adjusted Score: 60568%
Critics Consensus: An uneven collection of found-footage horror films, V/H/S has some inventive scares but its execution is hit-and-miss.
Synopsis:
Hired to steal a rare VHS tape from a remote house, a ragtag band of crooks finds a dead body,...
#69
Adjusted Score: 58873%
Critics Consensus: Quarantine uses effective atmosphere and consistent scares to stand above the crop of recent horror films.
Synopsis:
Reporter Angela (Jennifer Carpenter) and her cameraman Scott (Steve Harris) are doing a story on night-shift firefighters for a reality-TV...
#70
Adjusted Score: 45264%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Spanish police find film footage that documents a vacationing family's fatal encounter with a terrifying urban legend.
#71
Adjusted Score: 57630%
Critics Consensus: Hardcore Henry seems poised to reinvent the action flick, but without a story or characters worth caring about, its first-person gimmick quickly loses its thrill.
Synopsis:
A man wakes up in a Moscow laboratory to learn that he's been brought back from the dead as a...
#72
Adjusted Score: 55472%
Critics Consensus: Earth to Echo doesn't do itself any favors by beggaring comparison to E.T., but for younger viewers, it should prove a reasonably entertaining diversion.
Synopsis:
After a construction project begins in their neighborhood, best friends Tuck (Brian "Astro" Bradley), Alex (Teo Halm) and Munch (Reese...
#73
Adjusted Score: 50171%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On March 13, 1997, several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix. Three teens went into the desert shortly after the incident,...
#74
Adjusted Score: 50260%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man (David Beard) films a documentary about four men who went into the Pine Barrens of New Jersey looking...
#75
Adjusted Score: 20905%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Residents of Arizona see mysterious lights in the night sky.
#76
Adjusted Score: 18395%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While filming a documentary about an agoraphobic woman, a celebrity psychologist is drawn into supernatural events.
#77
Adjusted Score: 13345%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hundreds of video tapes of torture, murder and dismemberment show a killer's decadelong reign of terror.
#78
Adjusted Score: 50702%
Critics Consensus: DASHCAM is visually and thematically provocative, although the film's grating protagonist undercuts its effectiveness.
Synopsis:
At the start of the pandemic, an indulgent and self-deluded livestreaming improv musician abandons L.A. for London, steals her ex-band...
#79
Adjusted Score: 40913%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Crew members (Kris Lemche, David Alpay) of a reality TV show become embroiled in a centuries-old web of revenge and...
#80
Adjusted Score: 47804%
Critics Consensus: Despite DePalma's obvious commitment to the material and passion for the issues at hand, Redacted suffers from stereotypical characters and a forced faux-doc style.
Synopsis:
A fictional documentary discusses the effects the Iraq war has had on soldiers and local people through interviews with members...
#81
Adjusted Score: 43263%
Critics Consensus: A change of setting breathes some new life into the franchise, but Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones fails to provide enough consistent thrills to justify a fifth film in the series.
Synopsis:
Teenagers Jesse and Hector look forward to a carefree summer, but the murder of a neighbor leads to a terrifying...
#82
Adjusted Score: 26428%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Brody, his girlfriend Kerry and Leo spend the night in a haunted forest. Sexual tension, jealousy and strained relationships turn...
#83
Adjusted Score: 42174%
Critics Consensus: Project Almanac isn't without wit or originality, but its thin story and irritating found-footage camerawork ultimately make it difficult to recommend.
Synopsis:
David Raskin (Jonny Weston) is a high-school science nerd who dreams of going to MIT. When he and his friends...
#84
Adjusted Score: 36284%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Five friends travel to a remote cabin in the woods and plan to record their entire weekend. Their party plans...
#85
Adjusted Score: 34644%
Critics Consensus: V/H/S/: Viral is hardly a sensation as it cycles through the franchise's least frightening vignettes yet.
Synopsis:
A police chase through the streets of Los Angeles inspires dozens of fame-obsessed teens to try to capture the salacious...
#86
Adjusted Score: 15208%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Six college students face a night of terror when they venture deep into the backwoods of Louisiana to film a...
#87
Adjusted Score: 31209%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An evil force takes control of a grieving filmmaker (Shane Johnson) who has vowed to disprove the existence of the...
#88
Adjusted Score: 31540%
Critics Consensus: Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin gives the long-running found-footage franchise a new level of visual polish; unfortunately, effective scares are few and far between.
Synopsis:
A documentary filmmaker follows Margot as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning...
#89
Adjusted Score: 35373%
Critics Consensus: Unoriginal, unfunny, and all-around unattractive, Project X mines the depths of the teen movie and found-footage genres for 87 minutes of predictably mean-spirited debauchery.
Synopsis:
Thomas (Thomas Mann), Costa (Oliver Cooper) and JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown) are three anonymous high-school seniors who are determined to...
#90
Adjusted Score: 31656%
Critics Consensus: The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) attempts to weave in social commentary but as the movie wears on, it loses its ability to repulse and shock and ends up obnoxious and annoying.
Synopsis:
A depraved mama's boy (Laurence R. Harvey) goes on a killing and collecting spree to recreate the experiment portrayed in...
#91
Adjusted Score: 31058%
Critics Consensus: After an intriguing setup that threatens to claw its way out of found-footage overkill, As Above/So Below plummets into clichéd mediocrity.
Synopsis:
Archaeologist Scarlett Marlowe (Perdita Weeks) has devoted her whole life to finding one of history's greatest treasures: Flamel's Philosopher's Stone.
#92
Adjusted Score: 25887%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An 11-year-old autistic boy uses a camcorder to document his family's ill-fated camping trip and subsequent encounter with malevolent aliens.
#93
Adjusted Score: 28155%
Critics Consensus: A found footage farce without any trace of believability, The Virginity Hit is a painfully unfunny sex comedy that is even more amateurish than its hapless protagonist.
Synopsis:
Obsessed with the YouTube Web site, four New Orleans teens make a pact to lose their virginity, document the experience,...
#94
Adjusted Score: 11714%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a...
#95
Adjusted Score: 26348%
Critics Consensus: A boring, suspense-free Paranormal Activity rip-off that feels long even at just 90 minutes.
Synopsis:
Apollo 17 was the last U.S.-sponsored lunar voyage -- or was it? Hours of found footage, classified for decades, point...
#96
Adjusted Score: 27826%
Critics Consensus: While it does manage to wring a few more screams out of the franchise's surprisingly durable premise, Paranormal Activity 4 provides fans of the series with dismayingly diminishing returns.
Synopsis:
It has been five years since Katie (Katie Featherston) murdered her sister and disappeared with her infant nephew, Hunter, in...
#97
Adjusted Score: 28167%
Critics Consensus: Clumsily scripted and populated with forgettable characters, Into the Storm has little to offer beyond its admittedly thrilling special effects.
Synopsis:
As a new day begins in the town of Silverton, its residents have little reason to believe it will be...
#98
Adjusted Score: 22979%
Critics Consensus: Derivative and mostly uninspired, Devil's Due adds little to either the found-footage or horror genres that it's content to mimic.
Synopsis:
After their wedding, Zach (Zach Gilford) and Samantha McCall (Allison Miller) head to the Dominican Republic for the honeymoon. The...
#99
Adjusted Score: 21250%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this dramatic thriller, traveling from the United States to Afghanistan, documentary filmmaker Lars (George Calil) -- along with his...
#100
Adjusted Score: 10517%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Film students break into an abandoned insane asylum to do paranormal research and quickly discover ghosts are real.