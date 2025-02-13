(Photo by Fox Film Corp/courtesy Everett Collect. LOVE, SIMON.)

50 Essential Teen Romance Movies

“I’ve never met anyone who could make me feel so alive.” (from The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

“You are the only one who makes me feel like I can do anything.” (from She’s All That)

“I’m not afraid to fall in love. I’m afraid of not falling in love with you.” (from 10 Things I Hate About You)

Depending on your relationship with romantic films, these quotes may have warmed your heart or triggered your gag reflex. Whether you cooed or cringed at these sweet’n sappy lines, at least we all understand that coming-of-age romance is an idyllic time: Youth’s first foray into the deeper relationships! Filled with puppy love and irreplaceable memories! What better time is there? You don’t know how good you have it until it’s gone! Yeeeeah, any young person could tell you it is so much more complicated than that.

Teen romance films serve a more elegant function than one might give them credit for. Much like in our real lives, we recall the saccharine, lovey-dovey moments. That’s what romance movies are, right? Good old corny schmaltz, meant to illicit a serotonin response in the brain for an hour or two. It can go underappreciated how these movies capture the angsty, insecure, and downright nutty elements of teen life. These films serve as both a trip down memory lane for the initiated adult, and as parables for the young people embarking on their own hormone-fueled roller coaster ride through their formative years.

#4 Spontaneous (2020)

96% 68% #4 Critics Consensus: A dark teen comedy with an explosive twist, Spontaneous reaffirms Katherine Langford as a rising star -- and marks debuting director Brian Duffield as a filmmaker to watch. Synopsis: When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world [More] Starring: Katherine Langford , Charlie Plummer , Yvonne Orji , Hayley Law Directed By: Brian Duffield

It’s no wonder so often cinema turns to classic literature to frame the teen experience. It’s what they make us read in high school! English teachers everywhere rejoice! And yet, a filmmaker’s steady hand and a screenwriter’s clever words can turn some distant material into a modern-day love potions!

Easy A, which views Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter through a modern prism, follows high school student Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone), who volunteers to lie about her virginity to save her classmates from social scorn. Why does “losing it” need to be such a socially important spotlight? Emma Stone addresses the age-old question with humor and 2010 style.

She’s The Man, featuring the comedic prowess of Amanda Bynes, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Bynes madcap performance wit is on full display as prep student Viola, who disguises herself to infiltrate an all-male prep school soccer team. Expect a kick of zaniness for The Bard’s universal story of acceptance despite differences.

More on the classics: If you are looking for a take on Much Ado About Nothing, look no further than 10 Things I Hate About You. George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion? Check out She’s All That! Romeo & Juliet? Well, that one is easy: Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. It’s a bit more of a straight-forward take, by no means should you expect Luhrmann’s version to be a conventional take on the material!

#15 Clueless (1995)

81% 76% #15 Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone , Stacey Dash , Brittany Murphy , Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

Consider the eternal questions of teen romance. Who’s right for you? Do you go for The Jock? The Bad Girl? The Sweet Guy? Maybe after an up-all-night, drive-around-town adventure or a drama-filled school dance, they could all just go to hell! It’s about finding yourself just as finding the true sweetheart in films like Valley Girl, Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, If I Stay, Beautiful Disaster, After, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and The DUFF!

And maybe you’re not all talk. Your bonds with people are music and dance. Turn up the speaks to stories cute, sexy, and sometimes both: Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Grease, Dirty Dancing, Step Up, and Save the Last Dance.

#27 Grease (1978)

66% 87% #27 Critics Consensus: Word is, Grease stars an electrifying John Travolta while serving up some '50s kitsch in a frenetic adaptation that isn't always the one that we want. Synopsis: Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing [More] Starring: John Travolta , Olivia Newton-John , Stockard Channing , Jeff Conaway Directed By: Randal Kleiser

If you like something moody, campy, or unconventional, check out Cruel Intentions, But I’m a Cheerleader, Spontaneous, Your Name, The Spectacular Now, or Summer of 85.

Love in the face of mortality? Like The Fault in Our Stars, Five Feet Apart, A Walk to Remember, and The Last Song? Oh yeah, they made the list too. I’m not crying… you’re crying!

#34 Twilight (2008)

48% 72% #34 Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated. Synopsis: High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart , Robert Pattinson , Billy Burke , Peter Facinelli Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

“Enough! Not Another Teen Movie!” you demand? Then you won’t believe the teen romance movie we have for you. The Chris Evans-starring bawdy and irreverent parody, bursting at the seams with references to many of the classics mentioned in this list, will tickle your nostalgia bone for 2000s comedy AND fill your classic teen romance quota in one fell swoop.