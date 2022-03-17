(Photo by Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Actress Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

See every movie that won the Academy Award for Best Actress in one place!

The Best Actress Oscar has been around since the very first Academy Awards ceremony, starting with Janet Gaynor winning for her 1927 triple play of 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans. Since then, actresses who have won the Oscar multiple times include Katharine Hepburn (Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, On Golden Pond), Frances McDormand (Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Nomadland), Meryl Streep (Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady), Bette Davis (Dangerous, Jezebel), Ingrid Bergman (Gaslight, Anastasia), Elizabeth Taylor (Butterfield 8, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Jodie Foster (The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs), Sally Field (Norma Rae, Places in the Heart), and Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby).

There’s been one tie in the history of the award, when Hepburn, winning for The Lion in Winter, had to share the stage with Barbra Streisand and her Funny Girl win. Movies that had a Best Actress-winning performance that we couldn’t list here because they don’t have a Tomatometer include Gaynor’s Street Angel, 1930’s Min and Bill, and 1931’s The Sin of Madelon Claudet. Every other movie awarded across a century is featured here, so read on and discover all the Best Actress Oscar-winning movies by Tomatometer!

#73 Monster (2003) 81% #73 Adjusted Score: 87979% Critics Consensus: Charlize Theron gives a searing, deglamorized performance as real life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, an intense, disquieting portrait of a profoundly damaged soul. Synopsis: Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, Bruce Dern, Scott Wilson Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#70 Judy (2019) 82% #70 Adjusted Score: 102555% Critics Consensus: Led by a deeply committed performance from Renée Zellweger, Judy captures the waning days of a beloved performer with clear-eyed compassion. Synopsis: Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform... Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform... [More] Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell Directed By: Rupert Goold

#47 Misery (1990) 90% #47 Adjusted Score: 94948% Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date. Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... [More] Starring: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Frances Sternhagen, Richard Farnsworth Directed By: Rob Reiner

#38 Network (1976) 92% #38 Adjusted Score: 97990% Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later. Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... [More] Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#33 Klute (1971) 93% #33 Adjusted Score: 97068% Critics Consensus: Donald Sutherland is coolly commanding and Jane Fonda a force of nature in Klute, a cuttingly intelligent thriller that generates its most agonizing tension from its stars' repartee. Synopsis: This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... [More] Starring: Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, Roy Scheider, Charles Cioffi Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#28 Nomadland (2020) 93% #28 Adjusted Score: 116693% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#24 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #24 Adjusted Score: 97873% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison