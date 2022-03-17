(Photo by Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)
Best Actress Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
See every movie that won the Academy Award for Best Actress in one place!
The Best Actress Oscar has been around since the very first Academy Awards ceremony, starting with Janet Gaynor winning for her 1927 triple play of 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans. Since then, actresses who have won the Oscar multiple times include Katharine Hepburn (Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, On Golden Pond), Frances McDormand (Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Nomadland), Meryl Streep (Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady), Bette Davis (Dangerous, Jezebel), Ingrid Bergman (Gaslight, Anastasia), Elizabeth Taylor (Butterfield 8, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Jodie Foster (The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs), Sally Field (Norma Rae, Places in the Heart), and Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby).
There’s been one tie in the history of the award, when Hepburn, winning for The Lion in Winter, had to share the stage with Barbra Streisand and her Funny Girl win. Movies that had a Best Actress-winning performance that we couldn’t list here because they don’t have a Tomatometer include Gaynor’s Street Angel, 1930’s Min and Bill, and 1931’s The Sin of Madelon Claudet. Every other movie awarded across a century is featured here, so read on and discover all the Best Actress Oscar-winning movies by Tomatometer!
#93
Adjusted Score: 44527%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The object of many a local man's attraction, Norma Besant (Mary Pickford) shrugs off her father's suggestion that she take... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 48375%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Manhattan call girl (Elizabeth Taylor) has a tragic affair with a rich married man (Laurence Harvey).... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 62501%
Critics Consensus: Meryl Streep's performance as The Iron Lady is reliably perfect, but it's mired in bland, self-important storytelling.
Synopsis:
In her twilight years, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep) reflects on her life and career as she... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 59956%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on a play by Tennessee Williams, this classic drama centers on Serafina (Anna Magnani), a widowed Sicilian woman living... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 71608%
Critics Consensus: Despite Kate Winslet's superb portrayal, The Reader suggests an emotionally distant, Oscar-baiting historical drama.
Synopsis:
Michael Berg (David Kross), a teen in postwar Germany, begins a passionate but clandestine affair with Hanna Schmitz (Kate Winslet),... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 63892%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a provincial town, an actress harbors aspirations of greatness. Dying to be Broadway's next big thing, Eva Lovelace (Katharine... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 73743%
Critics Consensus: It might strike some viewers as a little too pat, but The Blind Side has the benefit of strong source material and a strong performance from Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis:
Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless black teen, has drifted in and out of the school system for years. Then... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 67794%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Beautiful but easily bored Diana Scott (Julie Christie) becomes a popular model and actress in London in the 1960s while... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 74159%
Critics Consensus: More well-intentioned than insightful in its approach to interracial marriage, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner succeeds thanks to the fizzy chemistry of its star-studded ensemble.
Synopsis:
When Joanna Drayton (Katharine Houghton), a free-thinking white woman, and black doctor John Prentice (Sidney Poitier) become engaged, they travel... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 81653%
Critics Consensus: This biopic is undeniably stylish, but loses points for excessive length, an overreliance on clichés, and historical inaccuracies.
Synopsis:
This lively biopic depicts the rise of Florenz Ziegfeld (William Powell), a theater producer who became renowned during the 1920s... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 79594%
Critics Consensus: The set design and cinematography are impressive, but the real achievement of La Vie en Rose is Marion Cotillard's mesmerizing, wholly convincing performance as Edith Piaf.
Synopsis:
Born into poverty and raised in a brothel, Édith Piaf (Marion Cotillard) manages to achieve worldwide fame. Though her extraordinary... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 75358%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After three years of marriage, Ted (Chester Morris) has an affair that threatens to destroy his happiness with wife Jerry... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 77448%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two decades after their hasty wedding, Doc (Burt Lancaster) and Lola (Shirley Booth) are stuck in a deadening and loveless... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 80960%
Critics Consensus: Sophie's Choice may be more sobering than stirring, but Meryl Streep's Oscar-winning performance holds this postwar period drama together.
Synopsis:
Stingo (Peter MacNicol), a young writer, moves to Brooklyn in 1947 to begin work on his first novel. As he... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 81427%
Critics Consensus: A classic tearjerker, Terms of Endearment isn't shy about reaching for the heartstrings -- but is so well-acted and smartly scripted that it's almost impossible to resist.
Synopsis:
Widow Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter, Emma (Debra Winger), have a strong bond, but Emma marries teacher Flap... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 85663%
Critics Consensus: The movie may be a downer, but it packs an emotional wallop. Some fine acting on display here.
Synopsis:
"The Hours" is the story of three women searching for more potent, meaningful lives. Each is alive at a different... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 80277%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Working-class Philadelphia teen Kitty Foyle (Ginger Rogers) dreams of life in the city's fashionable society circles, but when she impulsively... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 80888%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the late 1950s, the U.S. Army assigns nuclear engineer Hank Marshall (Tommy Lee Jones) to an isolated weapons testing... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 82732%
Critics Consensus: Children of a Lesser God transcends its transparently noble goals thanks to a pair of absorbing performances from William Hurt and Marlee Matlin.
Synopsis:
Starting his new job as an instructor at a New England school for the deaf, James Leeds (William Hurt) meets... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 82016%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During a night watch in London, middle-aged American Jody Norris (Olivia de Havilland) meets the brisk but kind Lord Desham... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 87979%
Critics Consensus: Charlize Theron gives a searing, deglamorized performance as real life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, an intense, disquieting portrait of a profoundly damaged soul.
Synopsis:
Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 85982%
Critics Consensus: While it's fueled in part by outdated stereotypes, Driving Miss Daisy takes audiences on a heartwarming journey with a pair of outstanding actors.
Synopsis:
Daisy Werthan (Jessica Tandy), an elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta, is determined to maintain her independence. However, when she... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 91039%
Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch.
Synopsis:
The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 102555%
Critics Consensus: Led by a deeply committed performance from Renée Zellweger, Judy captures the waning days of a beloved performer with clear-eyed compassion.
Synopsis:
Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 83267%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An affair between a married American insurance executive and a British divorcee does not run entirely smoothly. His back problems... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 83634%
Critics Consensus: A quartet of nuanced performances and Ken Russell's off-kilter direction brings D.H. Lawrence's battle of the sexes to tactile life.
Synopsis:
Close friends Rupert Birkin (Alan Bates) and Gerald Crich (Oliver Reed) begin romances with siblings Ursula (Jennie Linden) and Gudrun... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 85517%
Critics Consensus: A Western that swaps out the Hollywood glamor for shades of moral gray, Hud is a sobering showcase for a sterling ensemble of actors at the top of their respective games.
Synopsis:
Hard-drinking, arrogant, womanizing Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) lives a self-centered, indolent life supported by his hard-working and morally upstanding father,... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 86786%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jean Brodie (Maggie Smith) is a free-spirited teacher at a Scottish girls' school during the 1930s. She encourages her young... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 87173%
Critics Consensus: Coming Home's stellar cast elevates the love triangle in the center of its story - and adds a necessary human component to its none-too-subtle political message.
Synopsis:
The wife of a Marine serving in Vietnam, Sally Hyde (Jane Fonda) decides to volunteer at a local veterans hospital... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 88618%
Critics Consensus: James L. Brooks and Jack Nicholson, doing what they do best, combine smart dialogue and flawless acting to squeeze fresh entertainment value out of the romantic-comedy genre.
Synopsis:
Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson) is an obsessive-compulsive writer of romantic fiction who's rude to everyone he meets, including his gay... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 90520%
Critics Consensus: Somber and thought provoking, Monster's Ball has great performances all around.
Synopsis:
Hank, an embittered racist prison guard working on death row, begins an unlikely, emotionally charged sexual relationship with Leticia, a... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 89388%
Critics Consensus: Taking full advantage of Julia Roberts's considerable talent and appeal, Erin Brockovich overcomes a few character and plot issues to deliver a smart, thoughtful, and funny legal drama.
Synopsis:
Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 93438%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a gripping performance from Julianne Moore, Still Alice is a heartfelt drama that honors its delicate themes with bravery and sensitivity.
Synopsis:
Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore) is a renowned linguistics professor at Columbia University. When words begin to escape her and... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 97206%
Critics Consensus: Bracingly intense, passionate, and wildly melodramatic, Black Swan glides on Darren Aronofsky's bold direction -- and a bravura performance from Natalie Portman.
Synopsis:
Nina (Natalie Portman) is a ballerina whose passion for the dance rules every facet of her life. When the company's... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 71923%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This adaptation of Clifford Odets' stage drama features Bing Crosby as the hard-drinking Frank Elgin, a once-popular Broadway star whose... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 85450%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Joyce Heath (Bette Davis) plays a difficult actress in this film, based loosely on the life of early-20th-century Broadway and... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 87222%
Critics Consensus: Like a classic traditional country song, Coal Miner's Daughter draws on time-tested formula -- and undeniable talent -- to tell a solidly affecting story.
Synopsis:
Raised in rural Kentucky poverty and married at the age of 13, Loretta Lynn (Sissy Spacek) begins writing and singing... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 90704%
Critics Consensus: Tied together by a powerhouse performance from Joan Crawford, Mildred Pierce blends noir and social drama to soapily intoxicating effect.
Synopsis:
When Mildred Pierce's (Joan Crawford) wealthy husband leaves her for another woman, Mildred decides to raise her two daughters on... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 80191%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During World War II, Italian widow Cesira (Sophia Loren) must leave Rome with her devout daughter when the city comes... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 89941%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the popular novel by Franz Werfel, this drama focuses on Bernadette Soubirous (Jennifer Jones), a young French woman... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 91011%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After the death of her famous opera-singing aunt, Paula (Ingrid Bergman) is sent to study in Italy to become a... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 90842%
Critics Consensus: Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore finds Martin Scorsese wielding a somewhat gentler palette than usual, with generally absorbing results.
Synopsis:
After her husband dies, Alice (Ellen Burstyn) and her son, Tommy, leave their small New Mexico town for California, where... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 91306%
Critics Consensus: Places in the Heart is a quiet character piece with grand ambitions that it more than fulfills, thanks to absorbing work from writer-director Robert Benton and a tremendous cast.
Synopsis:
In 1935 rural Texas, recently widowed Edna Spaulding (Sally Field) struggles to survive with two small children, a farm to... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 91020%
Critics Consensus: Harrowing yet stirring, Boys Don't Cry powerfully commemorates the life -- and brutally unjust death -- of transgender teen Brandon Teena.
Synopsis:
Young female-to-male transgender Brandon Teena (Hilary Swank) leaves his hometown under threat when his ex-girlfriend's brother discovers that he's biologically... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 91943%
Critics Consensus: Spearheaded by a galvanizing Sally Field, Norma Rae is a heartening and politically powerful drama about an ordinary woman taking an extraordinary stand.
Synopsis:
Like a lot of her family before her, Norma Rae (Sally Field) works at the local textile mill, where the... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 94316%
Critics Consensus: Sharper and wittier than your average period piece, The Lion in Winter is a tale of palace intrigue bolstered by fantastic performances from Peter O'Toole, Katharine Hepburn, and Anthony Hopkins in his big-screen debut.
Synopsis:
It's Christmas 1183, and King Henry II (Peter O'Toole) is planning to announce his successor to the throne. The jockeying... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 94948%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date.
Synopsis:
After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 100187%
Critics Consensus: Gone with the Wind's epic grandeur and romantic allure encapsulate an era of Hollywood filmmaking -- but that can't excuse a blinkered perspective that stands on the wrong side of history.
Synopsis:
Presented as originally released in 1939. Includes themes and character depictions which may be offensive and problematic to contemporary audiences.... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 101375%
Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood's assured direction - combined with knockout performances from Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman - help Million Dollar Baby to transcend its clichés, and the result is deeply heartfelt and moving.
Synopsis:
Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 90537%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this acclaimed drama, Belinda McDonald (Jane Wyman), a young deaf-mute woman living off the coast of Canada on Cape... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 96491%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Holly Hunter's main performance, The Piano is a truth-seeking romance played in the key of erotic passion.
Synopsis:
After a long voyage from Scotland, pianist Ada McGrath (Holly Hunter) and her young daughter, Flora (Anna Paquin), are left... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 100123%
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine finds the director in peak late-period form -- and benefiting from a superb cast led by Cate Blanchett.
Synopsis:
After her marriage to a wealthy businessman (Alec Baldwin) collapses, New York socialite Jasmine (Cate Blanchett) flees to San Francisco... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 122106%
Critics Consensus: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri deftly balances black comedy against searing drama -- and draws unforgettable performances from its veteran cast along the way.
Synopsis:
After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 120966%
Critics Consensus: La La Land breathes new life into a bygone genre with thrillingly assured direction, powerful performances, and an irresistible excess of heart.
Synopsis:
Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 91986%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Out drinking one night after a fight with her boyfriend, Sarah Tobias (Jodie Foster) is brutally raped by three men... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 97990%
Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later.
Synopsis:
In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 99515%
Critics Consensus: Endlessly witty, visually rapturous, and sweetly romantic, Shakespeare in Love is a delightful romantic comedy that succeeds on nearly every level.
Synopsis:
"Shakespeare in Love" is a romantic comedy for the 1990s set in the 1590s. It imaginatively unfolds the witty, sexy... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 102823%
Critics Consensus: Silver Linings Playbook walks a tricky thematic tightrope, but David O. Russell's sensitive direction and some sharp work from a talented cast gives it true balance.
Synopsis:
After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 92606%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Could an amnesiac refugee named Anna Anderson (Ingrid Bergman) truly be the Grand Duchess Anastasia, purported sole survivor of the... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 95937%
Critics Consensus: Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn are a wondrous duo in On Golden Pond, a wistful drama that movingly explores the twilight years of a loving marriage.
Synopsis:
Cantankerous retiree Norman Thayer (Henry Fonda) and his conciliatory wife, Ethel (Katharine Hepburn), spend summers at their New England vacation... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 97068%
Critics Consensus: Donald Sutherland is coolly commanding and Jane Fonda a force of nature in Klute, a cuttingly intelligent thriller that generates its most agonizing tension from its stars' repartee.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 97529%
Critics Consensus: Great performances and evocative musical numbers help Cabaret secure its status as a stylish, socially conscious classic.
Synopsis:
In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 97823%
Critics Consensus: Barbara Streisand elevates this otherwise rote melodramatic musical with her ultra-memorable star turn as Fanny Brice.
Synopsis:
In this bittersweet, classic musical drama, the vibrant and beautiful young Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) starts out as a bit... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 103692%
Critics Consensus: Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher are worthy adversaries in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, with Miloš Forman’s more grounded and morally ambiguous approach to Ken Kesey’s surrealistic novel yielding a film of outsized power.
Synopsis:
When Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 106478%
Critics Consensus: Led by incredible work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing -- and undeniably rewarding -- experience.
Synopsis:
Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 116693%
Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession.
Synopsis:
A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 118573%
Critics Consensus: The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars.
Synopsis:
In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 94227%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This film tells the riveting true story of brazen bad girl Barbara Graham (Susan Hayward, in an Academy Award-winning performance),... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 94191%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Suffering from headaches and inexplicable blackouts, timid housewife Eve White (Joanne Woodward) begins seeing a psychiatrist, Dr. Luther (Lee J.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 97873%
Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies.
Synopsis:
No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 99651%
Critics Consensus: A superbly-mounted adaptation of E.M. Forster's tale of British class tension, with exceptional performances all round, Howard's End ranks among the best of Merchant-Ivory's work.
Synopsis:
Helen Schlegel falls for Paul Wilcox, but is rebuffed. Her sister Margaret becomes friends with his mother, who promises her... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 100230%
Critics Consensus: Violent, quirky, and darkly funny, Fargo delivers an original crime story and a wonderful performance by McDormand.
Synopsis:
"Fargo" is a reality-based crime drama set in Minnesota in 1987. Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) is a car salesman... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 98768%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Inspired by a Pearl S. Buck novel, this inspiring drama follows the many ups and downs in the lives of... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 98211%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In one of her most renowned roles, Bette Davis portrays Julie Marsden, a spoiled Southern belle who risks losing her... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 99987%
Critics Consensus: Led by a volcanic performance from Elizabeth Taylor, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a scathing adaptation of the Edward Albee play that serves as a brilliant calling card for debuting director Mike Nichols.
Synopsis:
History professor George (Richard Burton) and his boozy wife, Martha (Elizabeth Taylor), return late one Saturday night from a cocktail... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 98668%
Critics Consensus: A powerful, thought-provoking film that covers different angles of its topic without resorting to preaching, Dead Man Walking will cause the viewer to reflect regardless of their political viewpoint.
Synopsis:
As death row inmate Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn) nears his execution date, he calls upon Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon)... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 102339%
Critics Consensus: An excessively sentimental piece of propaganda, Mrs. Miniver nonetheless succeeds, due largely to Greer Garson's powerful performance.
Synopsis:
A moving drama about a middle-class English family learning to cope with war, told in a series of dramatic vignettes.... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 97866%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Blind and deaf after suffering a terrible fever as a baby, young Helen Keller (Patty Duke) has spent years unable... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 100546%
Critics Consensus: A lavish modern fairy tale celebrated for its amazing special effects, catchy songs, and Julie Andrews's legendary performance in the title role.
Synopsis:
When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 104587%
Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic.
Synopsis:
Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 104136%
Critics Consensus: Director Jonathan Demme's smart, taut thriller teeters on the edge between psychological study and all-out horror, and benefits greatly from stellar performances by Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.
Synopsis:
Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy. Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) wants Clarice... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 104883%
Critics Consensus: Full of wit, humor, and pathos, Stephen Frears' moving portrait looks at life of the British royals during the period after Princess Diana's death.
Synopsis:
Following the death of Princess Diana in an auto accident, Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) and Prime Minister... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 99781%
Critics Consensus: Not even notorious studio meddling can diminish the craft and tantalizing suspense of Suspicion, a sly showcase for Joan Fontaine's nervy prowess and Alfred Hitchcock's flair for disquiet.
Synopsis:
Charming scoundrel Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant) woos wealthy but plain Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine), who runs away with him despite... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 100294%
Critics Consensus: Marrying screwball romance with political satire, Born Yesterday is a substantive romp with a ferociously smart performance by Judy Holliday as an uncouth bombshell.
Synopsis:
Brassy blonde moll Billie Dawn (Judy Holliday) hits Washington, D.C., with her unscrupulous millionaire sugar daddy, Harry Brock (Broderick Crawford),... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 102343%
Critics Consensus: With Audrey Hepburn luminous in her American debut, Roman Holiday is as funny as it is beautiful, and sets the standard for the modern romantic comedy.
Synopsis:
Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 105402%
Critics Consensus: A feverish rendition of a heart-rending story, A Streetcar Named Desire gives Tennessee Williams' stage play explosive power on the screen thanks to Elia Kazan's searing direction and a sterling ensemble at the peak of their craft.
Synopsis:
Based on the play by Tennessee Williams, this renowned drama follows troubled former schoolteacher Blanche DuBois (Vivien Leigh) as she... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 103680%
Critics Consensus: Boasting masterful cinematography to match its well-acted, wonderfully romantic storyline, Sunrise is perhaps the final -- and arguably definitive -- statement of the silent era.
Synopsis:
Bored with his wife (Janet Gaynor), their baby and the dull routine of farm life, a farmer (George O'Brien) falls... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 118355%
Critics Consensus: Capturing its stars and director at their finest, It Happened One Night remains unsurpassed by the countless romantic comedies it has inspired.
Synopsis:
In Frank Capra's acclaimed romantic comedy, spoiled heiress Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) impetuously marries the scheming King Westley, leading her... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 100333%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young Swedish-American Katrin "Katie" Holstrom (Loretta Young) leaves her family farm in Minnesota, headed for nursing school. After her tuition... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 95934%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Carrie Watts (Geraldine Page) may be old, but she suffers no shortage of spirit. When her carping daughter-in-law (Carlin Glynn)... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 96967%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Chico (Charles Farrell) is a poor Parisian sewer cleaner who aspires to work his way out of his dead-end job... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101490%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Catherine (Olivia de Havilland), a young woman who stands to inherit her father's large fortune, falls in love when she... [More]
#1
Adjusted Score: 101320%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An ambitious young man from a poor family, gets a job in a mill town in Northern England. He woos... [More]