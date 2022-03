(Photo by Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Actress Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

See every movie that won the Academy Award for Best Actress in one place!

The Best Actress Oscar has been around since the very first Academy Awards ceremony, starting with Janet Gaynor winning for her 1927 triple play of 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans. Since then, actresses who have won the Oscar multiple times include Katharine Hepburn (Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, On Golden Pond), Frances McDormand (Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Nomadland), Meryl Streep (Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady), Bette Davis (Dangerous, Jezebel), Ingrid Bergman (Gaslight, Anastasia), Elizabeth Taylor (Butterfield 8, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Jodie Foster (The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs), Sally Field (Norma Rae, Places in the Heart), and Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby).

There’s been one tie in the history of the award, when Hepburn, winning for The Lion in Winter, had to share the stage with Barbra Streisand and her Funny Girl win. Movies that had a Best Actress-winning performance that we couldn’t list here because they don’t have a Tomatometer include Gaynor’s Street Angel, 1930’s Min and Bill, and 1931’s The Sin of Madelon Claudet. Every other movie awarded across a century is featured here, so read on and discover all the Best Actress Oscar-winning movies by Tomatometer!

#83 La môme (2007) 74% #83 Adjusted Score: 79594% Critics Consensus: The set design and cinematography are impressive, but the real achievement of La Vie en Rose is Marion Cotillard's mesmerizing, wholly convincing performance as Edith Piaf. Synopsis: Born into poverty and raised in a brothel, Édith Piaf (Marion Cotillard) manages to achieve worldwide fame. Though her extraordinary... Born into poverty and raised in a brothel, Édith Piaf (Marion Cotillard) manages to achieve worldwide fame. Though her extraordinary... [More] Starring: Marion Cotillard, Clotilde Courau, Jean-Paul Rouve, Sylvie Testud Directed By: Olivier Dahan

#73 Monster (2003) 81% #73 Adjusted Score: 87979% Critics Consensus: Charlize Theron gives a searing, deglamorized performance as real life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, an intense, disquieting portrait of a profoundly damaged soul. Synopsis: Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, Bruce Dern, Scott Wilson Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#71 Walk the Line (2005) 82% #71 Adjusted Score: 91039% Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch. Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick Directed By: James Mangold

#70 Judy (2019) 82% #70 Adjusted Score: 102555% Critics Consensus: Led by a deeply committed performance from Renée Zellweger, Judy captures the waning days of a beloved performer with clear-eyed compassion. Synopsis: Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform... Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform... [More] Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell Directed By: Rupert Goold

#67 Hud (1963) 83% #67 Adjusted Score: 85517% Critics Consensus: A Western that swaps out the Hollywood glamor for shades of moral gray, Hud is a sobering showcase for a sterling ensemble of actors at the top of their respective games. Synopsis: Hard-drinking, arrogant, womanizing Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) lives a self-centered, indolent life supported by his hard-working and morally upstanding father,... Hard-drinking, arrogant, womanizing Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) lives a self-centered, indolent life supported by his hard-working and morally upstanding father,... [More] Starring: Paul Newman, Melvyn Douglas, Patricia Neal, Brandon de Wilde Directed By: Martin Ritt

#65 Coming Home (1978) 85% #65 Adjusted Score: 87173% Critics Consensus: Coming Home's stellar cast elevates the love triangle in the center of its story - and adds a necessary human component to its none-too-subtle political message. Synopsis: The wife of a Marine serving in Vietnam, Sally Hyde (Jane Fonda) decides to volunteer at a local veterans hospital... The wife of a Marine serving in Vietnam, Sally Hyde (Jane Fonda) decides to volunteer at a local veterans hospital... [More] Starring: Jane Fonda, Jon Voight, Bruce Dern, Robert Ginty Directed By: Hal Ashby

#62 Erin Brockovich (2000) 85% #62 Adjusted Score: 89388% Critics Consensus: Taking full advantage of Julia Roberts's considerable talent and appeal, Erin Brockovich overcomes a few character and plot issues to deliver a smart, thoughtful, and funny legal drama. Synopsis: Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not... Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart, Marg Helgenberger Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#49 Norma Rae (1979) 90% #49 Adjusted Score: 91943% Critics Consensus: Spearheaded by a galvanizing Sally Field, Norma Rae is a heartening and politically powerful drama about an ordinary woman taking an extraordinary stand. Synopsis: Like a lot of her family before her, Norma Rae (Sally Field) works at the local textile mill, where the... Like a lot of her family before her, Norma Rae (Sally Field) works at the local textile mill, where the... [More] Starring: Sally Field, Ron Leibman, Beau Bridges, Pat Hingle Directed By: Martin Ritt

#47 Misery (1990) 90% #47 Adjusted Score: 94948% Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date. Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... [More] Starring: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Frances Sternhagen, Richard Farnsworth Directed By: Rob Reiner

#45 Million Dollar Baby (2004) 90% #45 Adjusted Score: 101375% Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood's assured direction - combined with knockout performances from Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman - help Million Dollar Baby to transcend its clichés, and the result is deeply heartfelt and moving. Synopsis: Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#38 Network (1976) 92% #38 Adjusted Score: 97990% Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later. Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... [More] Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#33 Klute (1971) 93% #33 Adjusted Score: 97068% Critics Consensus: Donald Sutherland is coolly commanding and Jane Fonda a force of nature in Klute, a cuttingly intelligent thriller that generates its most agonizing tension from its stars' repartee. Synopsis: This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... [More] Starring: Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, Roy Scheider, Charles Cioffi Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#32 Cabaret (1972) 93% #32 Adjusted Score: 97529% Critics Consensus: Great performances and evocative musical numbers help Cabaret secure its status as a stylish, socially conscious classic. Synopsis: In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... [More] Starring: Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Michael York, Helmut Griem Directed By: Bob Fosse

#29 Room (2015) 93% #29 Adjusted Score: 106478% Critics Consensus: Led by incredible work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing -- and undeniably rewarding -- experience. Synopsis: Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain... Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain... [More] Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

#28 Nomadland (2020) 93% #28 Adjusted Score: 116693% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#27 The Favourite (2018) 93% #27 Adjusted Score: 118573% Critics Consensus: The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars. Synopsis: In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.... In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.... [More] Starring: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#24 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #24 Adjusted Score: 97873% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#14 Annie Hall (1977) 96% #14 Adjusted Score: 104587% Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic. Synopsis: Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... [More] Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane Directed By: Woody Allen

#11 Suspicion (1941) 97% #11 Adjusted Score: 99781% Critics Consensus: Not even notorious studio meddling can diminish the craft and tantalizing suspense of Suspicion, a sly showcase for Joan Fontaine's nervy prowess and Alfred Hitchcock's flair for disquiet. Synopsis: Charming scoundrel Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant) woos wealthy but plain Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine), who runs away with him despite... Charming scoundrel Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant) woos wealthy but plain Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine), who runs away with him despite... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine, Cedric Hardwicke, Nigel Bruce Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#9 Roman Holiday (1953) 97% #9 Adjusted Score: 102343% Critics Consensus: With Audrey Hepburn luminous in her American debut, Roman Holiday is as funny as it is beautiful, and sets the standard for the modern romantic comedy. Synopsis: Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... [More] Starring: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert, Tullio Carminati Directed By: William Wyler