(Photo by Sony Pictures Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection. DISTRICT 9.)

The 100 Best Movies of 2009, Ranked by Tomatometer

District 9 celebrates its 15th anniversary!

To put together our guide to the 100 best movies of 2009, we collected every Certified Fresh movie from the year and…what’s that? Huh, yep. Not a single superhero movie in sight. 2008 may have been the year the comic book barrier broke with Iron Man and The Dark Knight, but the machine would need another year to get oiled up and running, so 2009 represents that final moment before the industry was laid sieged by superheroes and cinematic universes.

Streaming wasn’t the full-bore threat to the business yet either, so mid-budget movies and comedies could still thrive in theaters, like Up in the Air, The Hangover, and Crazy Heart. You could even make a war thriller back then on a measly 15 million bucks like with The Hurt Locker, which would go on to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Fantasy, revitalized as the escapist genre of choice in the post-9/11 days starting with The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, was nearing a conclusion with The Half-Blood Prince. At the same time, science fiction pulled ahead with franchise starters Avatar and Star Trek, indie hits Moon and District 9, and its overall upcoming compatibility with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elevated horror would have its initial blood bubbling with The House of the Devil, The Loved Ones, Thirst, and maybe even Drag Me to Hell.

And it was a great year for animation (The Secret of Kells, The Princess and the Frog, Golden Tomato-winning Up, and Fantastic Mr. Fox) and animated directors (Inglourious Basterds).

#1 Afghan Star (2009) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 101814% Critics Consensus: An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan's very own X-Factor. Synopsis: Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... Starring: Directed By: Havana Marking

#2 Last Train Home (2009) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 101501% Critics Consensus: Last Train Home is a haunting, vivid documentary exploring the human toll of China's economic boom in intimate, unforgettable detail. Synopsis: Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... Starring: Directed By: Lixin Fan

#9 A Prophet (2009) 96% #9 Adjusted Score: 102414% Critics Consensus: Featuring an impressive star turn by newcomer Tahar Rahim, A Prophet is a French gangster film filled with arresting, immediate details. Synopsis: This acclaimed crime drama follows Malik El Djebena (Tahar Rahim), a delinquent young Muslim man, who is struggling to get... Starring: Tahar Rahim, Niels Arestrup, Adel Bencherif, Reda Kateb Directed By: Jacques Audiard

#10 Mother (2009) 96% #10 Adjusted Score: 100404% Critics Consensus: As fleshy as it is funny, Bong Joon-Ho's Mother straddles family drama, horror and comedy with a deft grasp of tone and plenty of eerie visuals. Synopsis: A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... Starring: Kim Hye-ja, Won-bin, Jin Goo, Yoon Je-moon Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

#17 Good Hair (2009) 94% #17 Adjusted Score: 96796% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#20 An Education (2009) 93% #20 Adjusted Score: 100887% Critics Consensus: Though the latter part of the film may not appeal to all, An Education is a charming coming-of-age tale powered by the strength of relative newcomer Carey Mulligan's standout performance. Synopsis: Despite her sheltered upbringing, Jenny (Carey Mulligan) is a teen with a bright future; she's smart, pretty, and has aspirations... Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Carey Mulligan, Alfred Molina, Dominic Cooper Directed By: Lone Scherfig

#21 The Maid (2009) 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 95349% Critics Consensus: Catalina Saavedra's devastating performance would be reason enough to see The Maid, but Sebastian Silva's empathetic direction and finely tuned script only add to the movie's pleasing heft. Synopsis: Raquel (Catalina Saavedra) has been the live-in maid for the Valdes family for over two decades, coming to regard them... Starring: Catalina Saavedra, Claudia Celedón, Alejandro Goic, Andrea García-Huidobro Directed By: Sebastián Silva

#22 Dogtooth (2009) 93% #22 Adjusted Score: 95171% Critics Consensus: It'll be too disturbing -- and meandering -- for some, but Dogtooth is as disturbing and startlingly original as modern filmmaking gets. Synopsis: A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them... Starring: Christos Stergioglou, Michelle Valley, Aggeliki Papoulia, Mary Tsoni Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#27 Il Divo (2008) 92% #27 Adjusted Score: 93297% Critics Consensus: While the web of corruption in this Italian political thriller can be hard for a non-native to follow, the visuals and the intrigue are compelling and thrilling in equal measure. Synopsis: Writer-director Paolo Sorrentino received the Cannes Jury Prize for his biopic of the fabled Italian politician Giulio Andreotti (Toni Servillo).... Starring: Toni Servillo, Anna Bonaiuto, Piera Degli Esposti, Paolo Graziosi Directed By: Paolo Sorrentino

#30 Vincere (2009) 91% #30 Adjusted Score: 94153% Critics Consensus: Part political treatise, part melodrama, Marco Bellocchio's Mussolini biopic forsakes historical details in favor of absorbing emotion -- and provides a showcase for a stunning performance from Giovanna Mezzogiorno. Synopsis: Inspired by the life of Benito Mussolini's first wife, Ida Dalser (Giovanna Mezzogiorno), the film tells the story of tragic... Starring: Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Filippo Timi, Corrado Invernizzi, Fausto Russo Alesi Directed By: Marco Bellocchio

#31 Cropsey (2009) 91% #31 Adjusted Score: 92055% Critics Consensus: Riveting and bone-chillingly creepy, Cropsey manages to be one of the best documentaries and one of the best horror movies of the year. Synopsis: Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... Starring: Joshua Zeman, Barbara Brancaccio Directed By: Barbara Brancaccio, Joshua Zeman

#32 Lourdes (2009) 91% #32 Adjusted Score: 91965% Critics Consensus: As bewitchingly ambiguous as it is beautifully shot, Lourdes explores profound themes with subtlety and a deft comic touch -- and a marvelous performance from its star, Sylvie Testud. Synopsis: Afflicted with multiple sclerosis, Christine makes a pilgrimage to the holy site of Lourdes in hopes of a miracle. Among... Starring: Sylvie Testud, Léa Seydoux, Bruno Todeschini, Elina Löwensohn Directed By: Jessica Hausner

#35 Crazy Heart (2009) 90% #35 Adjusted Score: 98558% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story. Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower Directed By: Scott Cooper

#36 Moon (2009) 90% #36 Adjusted Score: 97754% Critics Consensus: Boosted by Sam Rockwell's intense performance, Moon is a compelling work of science-fiction, and a promising debut from director Duncan Jones. Synopsis: Astronaut Sam Bell's (Sam Rockwell) three-year shift at a lunar mine is finally coming to an end, and he's looking... Starring: Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott, Kaya Scodelario, Benedict Wong Directed By: Duncan Jones

#37 The Messenger (2009) 90% #37 Adjusted Score: 96236% Critics Consensus: A dark but timely subject is handled deftly by writer/directer Owen Moverman and superbly acted by Woody Harrleson and Ben Foster. Synopsis: After being injured in Iraq, soldier Will Montgomery (Ben Foster) returns home to finish the rest of his tour of... Starring: Ben Foster, Woody Harrelson, Samantha Morton, Jena Malone Directed By: Oren Moverman

#38 Lebanon (2009) 90% #38 Adjusted Score: 93958% Critics Consensus: A powerful and personal account of war on the front line, writer-director Samuel Maoz takes the viewer inside an Israeli tank to deliver an exhausting, original film. Synopsis: This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982... Starring: Yoav Donat, Itay Tiran, Oshri Cohen, Michael Moshonov Directed By: Samuel Maoz

#40 Winnebago Man (2009) 90% #40 Adjusted Score: 91769% Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't quite answer all of the questions it raises, Winnebago Man is nevertheless a fascinating, hilarious, and surprisingly poignant look at a geniunely colorful internet celebrity. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ben Steinbauer interviews Jack Rebney, whose profanity-strewn outtakes from a 1988 industrial film about a line of recreational vehicles... Starring: Ben Steinbauer, Jack Rebney, Nick Prueher, Mike Mitchell Directed By: Ben Steinbauer

#43 Zombieland (2009) 89% #43 Adjusted Score: 99523% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#46 Adventureland (2009) 88% #46 Adjusted Score: 96692% Critics Consensus: Full of humor and nostalgia, Adventureland is a sweet, insightful coming-of-age comedy that will resonate with teens and adults alike. Synopsis: It's the summer of 1987, and recent college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) can't wait to begin his long-anticipated dream... Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Martin Starr, Kristen Wiig Directed By: Greg Mottola

#49 Amreeka (2009) 88% #49 Adjusted Score: 90216% Critics Consensus: A dramedy that's got a taste for the tragic as well as the poignantly comic, Amreeka adds a new sweetness to the hope and distress of the immigrant experience. Synopsis: A vivacious Palestinian woman (Nisreen Faour) and her teenage son (Melkar Muallem) cope with culture clash and more as they... Starring: Nisreen Faour, Melkar Muallem, Hiam Abbass, Alia Shawkat Directed By: Cherien Dabis

#55 White Material (2009) 86% #55 Adjusted Score: 89243% Critics Consensus: Isabelle Huppert is an immoveable object surrounded by unstoppable forces in White Material, an incendiary character study and political thriller that showcases director Claire Denis' expertise in ratcheting tension. Synopsis: As the owner of a coffee plantation in Africa, Maria (Isabelle Huppert) wants only to see her business through the... Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Isaach de Bankolé, Christopher Lambert, Nicolas Duvauchelle Directed By: Claire Denis

#65 The Art of the Steal (2009) 85% #65 Adjusted Score: 86764% Critics Consensus: Deeply esoteric and unapologetically one-sided, The Art of the Steal proves a documentary doesn't have to make an objective argument as long as it argues well. Synopsis: This film looks at the controversy surrounding the art collection of Dr. Albert C. Barnes, a millionaire who amassed a... Starring: Directed By: Don Argott

#68 Get Low (2009) 84% #68 Adjusted Score: 89520% Critics Consensus: Subtle to a fault, this perfectly cast ensemble drama is lifted by typically sharp performances from Robert Duvall and Bill Murray. Synopsis: When much-feared hermit Felix Bush (Robert Duvall) comes to town with a wad of cash and announces his intention to... Starring: Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Bill Murray, Lucas Black Directed By: Aaron Schneider

#71 Bright Star (2009) 83% #71 Adjusted Score: 89994% Critics Consensus: Jane Campion's direction is as refined as her screenplay, and she gets the most out of her cast -- especially Abbie Cornish -- in this understated period drama. Synopsis: In 1818, high-spirited young Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish) finds herself increasingly intrigued by the handsome but aloof poet John Keats... Starring: Abbie Cornish, Ben Whishaw, Paul Schneider, Kerry Fox Directed By: Jane Campion

#75 Collapse (2009) 83% #75 Adjusted Score: 83872% Critics Consensus: Collapse can't prove its subject's theories, but it poses too many terrifyingly sobering questions to turn away from or ignore. Synopsis: Independent American reporter Michael Ruppert is the subject of this documentary, which looks at how the ex-police officer managed to... Starring: Michael Ruppert Directed By: Chris Smith

#76 Broken Embraces (2009) 82% #76 Adjusted Score: 88011% Critics Consensus: Pedro Almodovar's fourth film with Penélope Cruz isn't his finest work, but he brings his signature visual brilliance to this noirish tale, and the cast turns in some first-class performances. Synopsis: The death of Ernesto Martel (José Luis Gómez) sets off a chain of events that forces one man to come... Starring: Penélope Cruz, Lluís Homar, Blanca Portillo, José Luis Gómez Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#79 Avatar (2009) 81% #79 Adjusted Score: 95097% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney We

#82 Thirst (2009) 81% #82 Adjusted Score: 85315% Critics Consensus: The stylish Thirst packs plenty of bloody thrills to satisfy fans of both vampire films and director Chan Wook Park. Synopsis: Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Hae-sook Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#84 Oceans (2009) 81% #84 Adjusted Score: 83573% Critics Consensus: Oceans adds another visually stunning chapter to the Disney Nature library. Synopsis: Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... [More] Starring: Jacques Perrin, Lancelot Perrin Directed By: Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud

#86 The Informant! (2009) 80% #86 Adjusted Score: 89273% Critics Consensus: A charismatic turn by star Matt Damon and a consistently ironic tone boost this quietly funny satire about a corporate whistle-blower. Synopsis: Though a rising star in the ranks of Archer Daniels Midland, Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon) suddenly exposes a price-fixing conspiracy... Though a rising star in the ranks of Archer Daniels Midland, Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon) suddenly exposes a price-fixing conspiracy... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Scott Bakula, Joel McHale, Melanie Lynskey Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#88 Cairo Time (2009) 80% #88 Adjusted Score: 82617% Critics Consensus: Though potentially too slowly paced for some, Cairo Time lingers long after the closing credits, largely due to a wonderful performance by Patricia Clarkson. Synopsis: With some time off from her job as a magazine editor, New Yorker Juliette (Patricia Clarkson) decides to share a... With some time off from her job as a magazine editor, New Yorker Juliette (Patricia Clarkson) decides to share a... [More] Starring: Patricia Clarkson, Alexander Siddig, Elena Anaya, Tom McCamus Directed By: Ruba Nadda

#90 Humpday (2009) 79% #90 Adjusted Score: 84119% Critics Consensus: Observant and insightful, this indie comedy takes a different tack on the "bromance" but still makes a point without sermonizing. Synopsis: Two college buddies reunite after a decade apart. Ben (Mark Duplass) is married and planning to start a family; Andrew... Two college buddies reunite after a decade apart. Ben (Mark Duplass) is married and planning to start a family; Andrew... [More] Starring: Mark Duplass, Joshua Leonard, Alycia Delmore, Lynn Shelton Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#92 Triangle (2009) 79% #92 Adjusted Score: 79697% Critics Consensus: Triangle sails into some strange waters, but this intelligent, well-acted horror outing anchors its idiosyncrasies in a satisfyingly scary story. Synopsis: Yacht passengers encounter mysterious weather conditions that force them to jump onto another ship, only to have the odd havoc... Yacht passengers encounter mysterious weather conditions that force them to jump onto another ship, only to have the odd havoc... [More] Starring: Melissa George, Liam Hemsworth, Rachael Carpani, Emma Lung Directed By: Christopher Smith

#96 Heartless (2009) 77% #96 Adjusted Score: 77742% Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and unsettling, Heartless marks a mostly satisfying return to genre thrills for writer-director Philip Ridley. Synopsis: Jamie Morgan, who was born with a heart-shaped birthmark on his face, discovers demons on the streets of East London.... Jamie Morgan, who was born with a heart-shaped birthmark on his face, discovers demons on the streets of East London.... [More] Starring: Jim Sturgess, Noel Clarke, Timothy Spall, Clémence Poésy Directed By: Philip Ridley