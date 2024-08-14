(Photo by Sony Pictures Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection. DISTRICT 9.)

The 100 Best Movies of 2009, Ranked by Tomatometer

District 9 celebrates its 15th anniversary!

To put together our guide to the 100 best movies of 2009, we collected every Certified Fresh movie from the year and…what’s that? Huh, yep. Not a single superhero movie in sight. 2008 may have been the year the comic book barrier broke with Iron Man and The Dark Knight, but the machine would need another year to get oiled up and running, so 2009 represents that final moment before the industry was laid sieged by superheroes and cinematic universes.

Streaming wasn’t the full-bore threat to the business yet either, so mid-budget movies and comedies could still thrive in theaters, like Up in the Air, The Hangover, and Crazy Heart. You could even make a war thriller back then on a measly 15 million bucks like with The Hurt Locker, which would go on to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Fantasy, revitalized as the escapist genre of choice in the post-9/11 days starting with The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, was nearing a conclusion with The Half-Blood Prince. At the same time, science fiction pulled ahead with franchise starters Avatar and Star Trek, indie hits Moon and District 9, and its overall upcoming compatibility with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elevated horror would have its initial blood bubbling with The House of the Devil, The Loved Ones, Thirst, and maybe even Drag Me to Hell.

And it was a great year for animation (The Secret of Kells, The Princess and the Frog, Golden Tomato-winning Up, and Fantastic Mr. Fox) and animated directors (Inglourious Basterds).

#1 Afghan Star (2009) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 101814% Critics Consensus: An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan's very own X-Factor. Synopsis: Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... [More] Starring: Directed By: Havana Marking

#2 Last Train Home (2009) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 101501% Critics Consensus: Last Train Home is a haunting, vivid documentary exploring the human toll of China's economic boom in intimate, unforgettable detail. Synopsis: Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... [More] Starring: Directed By: Lixin Fan

#10 Mother (2009) 96% #10 Adjusted Score: 100404% Critics Consensus: As fleshy as it is funny, Bong Joon-Ho's Mother straddles family drama, horror and comedy with a deft grasp of tone and plenty of eerie visuals. Synopsis: A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... [More] Starring: Kim Hye-ja, Won-bin, Jin Goo, Yoon Je-moon Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

#17 Good Hair (2009) 94% #17 Adjusted Score: 96796% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#22 Dogtooth (2009) 93% #22 Adjusted Score: 95171% Critics Consensus: It'll be too disturbing -- and meandering -- for some, but Dogtooth is as disturbing and startlingly original as modern filmmaking gets. Synopsis: A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them... A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them... [More] Starring: Christos Stergioglou, Michelle Valley, Aggeliki Papoulia, Mary Tsoni Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#31 Cropsey (2009) 91% #31 Adjusted Score: 92055% Critics Consensus: Riveting and bone-chillingly creepy, Cropsey manages to be one of the best documentaries and one of the best horror movies of the year. Synopsis: Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... [More] Starring: Joshua Zeman, Barbara Brancaccio Directed By: Barbara Brancaccio, Joshua Zeman

#32 Lourdes (2009) 91% #32 Adjusted Score: 91965% Critics Consensus: As bewitchingly ambiguous as it is beautifully shot, Lourdes explores profound themes with subtlety and a deft comic touch -- and a marvelous performance from its star, Sylvie Testud. Synopsis: Afflicted with multiple sclerosis, Christine makes a pilgrimage to the holy site of Lourdes in hopes of a miracle. Among... Afflicted with multiple sclerosis, Christine makes a pilgrimage to the holy site of Lourdes in hopes of a miracle. Among... [More] Starring: Sylvie Testud, Léa Seydoux, Bruno Todeschini, Elina Löwensohn Directed By: Jessica Hausner

#38 Lebanon (2009) 90% #38 Adjusted Score: 93958% Critics Consensus: A powerful and personal account of war on the front line, writer-director Samuel Maoz takes the viewer inside an Israeli tank to deliver an exhausting, original film. Synopsis: This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982... This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982... [More] Starring: Yoav Donat, Itay Tiran, Oshri Cohen, Michael Moshonov Directed By: Samuel Maoz

#40 Winnebago Man (2009) 90% #40 Adjusted Score: 91769% Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't quite answer all of the questions it raises, Winnebago Man is nevertheless a fascinating, hilarious, and surprisingly poignant look at a geniunely colorful internet celebrity. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ben Steinbauer interviews Jack Rebney, whose profanity-strewn outtakes from a 1988 industrial film about a line of recreational vehicles... Filmmaker Ben Steinbauer interviews Jack Rebney, whose profanity-strewn outtakes from a 1988 industrial film about a line of recreational vehicles... [More] Starring: Ben Steinbauer, Jack Rebney, Nick Prueher, Mike Mitchell Directed By: Ben Steinbauer

#43 Zombieland (2009) 89% #43 Adjusted Score: 99523% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#49 Amreeka (2009) 88% #49 Adjusted Score: 90216% Critics Consensus: A dramedy that's got a taste for the tragic as well as the poignantly comic, Amreeka adds a new sweetness to the hope and distress of the immigrant experience. Synopsis: A vivacious Palestinian woman (Nisreen Faour) and her teenage son (Melkar Muallem) cope with culture clash and more as they... A vivacious Palestinian woman (Nisreen Faour) and her teenage son (Melkar Muallem) cope with culture clash and more as they... [More] Starring: Nisreen Faour, Melkar Muallem, Hiam Abbass, Alia Shawkat Directed By: Cherien Dabis

#65 The Art of the Steal (2009) 85% #65 Adjusted Score: 86764% Critics Consensus: Deeply esoteric and unapologetically one-sided, The Art of the Steal proves a documentary doesn't have to make an objective argument as long as it argues well. Synopsis: This film looks at the controversy surrounding the art collection of Dr. Albert C. Barnes, a millionaire who amassed a... This film looks at the controversy surrounding the art collection of Dr. Albert C. Barnes, a millionaire who amassed a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Don Argott

#75 Collapse (2009) 83% #75 Adjusted Score: 83872% Critics Consensus: Collapse can't prove its subject's theories, but it poses too many terrifyingly sobering questions to turn away from or ignore. Synopsis: Independent American reporter Michael Ruppert is the subject of this documentary, which looks at how the ex-police officer managed to... Independent American reporter Michael Ruppert is the subject of this documentary, which looks at how the ex-police officer managed to... [More] Starring: Michael Ruppert Directed By: Chris Smith

#79 Avatar (2009) 81% #79 Adjusted Score: 95097% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#84 Oceans (2009) 81% #84 Adjusted Score: 83573% Critics Consensus: Oceans adds another visually stunning chapter to the Disney Nature library. Synopsis: Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... [More] Starring: Jacques Perrin, Lancelot Perrin Directed By: Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud

#90 Humpday (2009) 79% #90 Adjusted Score: 84119% Critics Consensus: Observant and insightful, this indie comedy takes a different tack on the "bromance" but still makes a point without sermonizing. Synopsis: Two college buddies reunite after a decade apart. Ben (Mark Duplass) is married and planning to start a family; Andrew... Two college buddies reunite after a decade apart. Ben (Mark Duplass) is married and planning to start a family; Andrew... [More] Starring: Mark Duplass, Joshua Leonard, Alycia Delmore, Lynn Shelton Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#92 Triangle (2009) 79% #92 Adjusted Score: 79697% Critics Consensus: Triangle sails into some strange waters, but this intelligent, well-acted horror outing anchors its idiosyncrasies in a satisfyingly scary story. Synopsis: Yacht passengers encounter mysterious weather conditions that force them to jump onto another ship, only to have the odd havoc... Yacht passengers encounter mysterious weather conditions that force them to jump onto another ship, only to have the odd havoc... [More] Starring: Melissa George, Liam Hemsworth, Rachael Carpani, Emma Lung Directed By: Christopher Smith