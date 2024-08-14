(Photo by Sony Pictures Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection. DISTRICT 9.)
The 100 Best Movies of 2009, Ranked by Tomatometer
District 9 celebrates its 15th anniversary!
To put together our guide to the 100 best movies of 2009, we collected every Certified Fresh movie from the year and…what’s that? Huh, yep. Not a single superhero movie in sight. 2008 may have been the year the comic book barrier broke with Iron Man and The Dark Knight, but the machine would need another year to get oiled up and running, so 2009 represents that final moment before the industry was laid sieged by superheroes and cinematic universes.
Streaming wasn’t the full-bore threat to the business yet either, so mid-budget movies and comedies could still thrive in theaters, like Up in the Air, The Hangover, and Crazy Heart. You could even make a war thriller back then on a measly 15 million bucks like with The Hurt Locker, which would go on to win the Best Picture Oscar.
Fantasy, revitalized as the escapist genre of choice in the post-9/11 days starting with The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, was nearing a conclusion with The Half-Blood Prince. At the same time, science fiction pulled ahead with franchise starters Avatar and Star Trek, indie hits Moon and District 9, and its overall upcoming compatibility with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elevated horror would have its initial blood bubbling with The House of the Devil, The Loved Ones, Thirst, and maybe even Drag Me to Hell.
And it was a great year for animation (The Secret of Kells, The Princess and the Frog, Golden Tomato-winning Up, and Fantastic Mr. Fox) and animated directors (Inglourious Basterds).
#1
Adjusted Score: 101814%
Critics Consensus: An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan's very own X-Factor.
Synopsis:
Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101501%
Critics Consensus: Last Train Home is a haunting, vivid documentary exploring the human toll of China's economic boom in intimate, unforgettable detail.
Synopsis:
Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 110264%
Critics Consensus: An exciting, funny, and poignant adventure, Up offers an impeccably crafted story told with wit and arranged with depth, as well as yet another visual Pixar treat.
Synopsis:
Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 103215%
Critics Consensus: A touching, uplifting and inspirational rockumentary about an aging metal band, both hilarious and heart-warming in equal measure.
Synopsis:
Canadian heavy-metal band Anvil delivered a highly influential 1982 album that would inspire the likes of Anthrax and Metallica, and... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 99591%
Critics Consensus: Successfully mixing the conventions of the teen and horror genres with a twist, Australian director Sean Byrne makes a striking directorial debut with The Loved Ones.
Synopsis:
After a classmate (Xavier Samuel) declines her invitation to the school dance, a teenager (Robin McLeavy) kidnaps him and makes... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 99055%
Critics Consensus: A uniquely sharp, well-acted prison drama, Cell 211 avoids exploitative thrills in favor of expertly ratcheted tension.
Synopsis:
When an inmate leads a rebellion, a young guard tries to survive by impersonating a prisoner.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 99082%
Critics Consensus: This multi-character drama balances intimate portrayals and broad political implications to paint a bracing and moving portrait of the Middle East conflict.
Synopsis:
A revenge killing has a ripple effect in a multi-ethnic neighborhood in Tel Aviv.... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 108151%
Critics Consensus: A well-acted, intensely shot, action filled war epic, Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker is thus far the best of the recent dramatizations of the Iraq War.
Synopsis:
Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are members of... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 102414%
Critics Consensus: Featuring an impressive star turn by newcomer Tahar Rahim, A Prophet is a French gangster film filled with arresting, immediate details.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed crime drama follows Malik El Djebena (Tahar Rahim), a delinquent young Muslim man, who is struggling to get... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 100404%
Critics Consensus: As fleshy as it is funny, Bong Joon-Ho's Mother straddles family drama, horror and comedy with a deft grasp of tone and plenty of eerie visuals.
Synopsis:
A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 99935%
Critics Consensus: Though decidedly one-sided, The Cove is an impeccably crafted, suspenseful expose of the covert slaughter of dolphins in Japan.
Synopsis:
In Taiji, Japan, local fishermen hide a gruesome secret: the capture and slaughter of dolphins. Activist Ric O'Barry, who trained... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 96948%
Critics Consensus: Mary and Max is a lovingly crafted, startlingly inventive piece of animation whose technical craft is equaled by its emotional resonance.
Synopsis:
A lonely Australian girl (Toni Collette) and an elderly Jewish man (Philip Seymour Hoffman) in New York develop an unlikely... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 96811%
Critics Consensus: Bringing a dose of humor and a fresh perspective to a very serious subject, No One Knows About Persian Cats is an exhilarating, quietly powerful tribute to the courage of Iran's underground musicians.
Synopsis:
Two young musicians, Negar (Negar Shaghaghi) and Ashkan (Ashkan Koshanejad), are released from prison. They immediately immerse themselves in the... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 96501%
Critics Consensus: Alternately beautiful and heartrending, Samson and Delilah is terrifically acted and shot, and presents a complex portrait of what it means to be Australian.
Synopsis:
A couple's world changes forcing them to go on a journey of survival.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 108899%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Synopsis:
Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 100995%
Critics Consensus: In the Loop is an uncommonly funny political satire that blends Dr. Strangelove with Spinal Tap for the Iraq war era.
Synopsis:
During an interview, British Cabinet Minister Simon Foster (Tom Hollander) delivers an off-the-cuff remark that war in the Middle East... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 96796%
Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair.
Synopsis:
Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 96126%
Critics Consensus: Good-natured and mirthful, Best Worst Movie is a sweet deconstruction of how a cinematic folly can become a triumph.
Synopsis:
This documentary reviews the making of the film "Troll 2" from the perspective of its former child actor star, Michael... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 103122%
Critics Consensus: Fantastic Mr. Fox is a delightfully funny feast for the eyes with multi-generational appeal -- and it shows Wes Anderson has a knack for animation.
Synopsis:
After 12 years of bucolic bliss, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) breaks a promise to his wife (Meryl Streep) and raids... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 100887%
Critics Consensus: Though the latter part of the film may not appeal to all, An Education is a charming coming-of-age tale powered by the strength of relative newcomer Carey Mulligan's standout performance.
Synopsis:
Despite her sheltered upbringing, Jenny (Carey Mulligan) is a teen with a bright future; she's smart, pretty, and has aspirations... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 95349%
Critics Consensus: Catalina Saavedra's devastating performance would be reason enough to see The Maid, but Sebastian Silva's empathetic direction and finely tuned script only add to the movie's pleasing heft.
Synopsis:
Raquel (Catalina Saavedra) has been the live-in maid for the Valdes family for over two decades, coming to regard them... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 95171%
Critics Consensus: It'll be too disturbing -- and meandering -- for some, but Dogtooth is as disturbing and startlingly original as modern filmmaking gets.
Synopsis:
A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 103103%
Critics Consensus: Sam Raimi returns to top form with Drag Me to Hell, a frightening, hilarious, delightfully campy thrill ride.
Synopsis:
Christine Brown (Alison Lohman) has a loving boyfriend (Justin Long) and a great job at a Los Angeles bank. But... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 101808%
Critics Consensus: Precious is a grim yet ultimately triumphant film about abuse and inner-city life, largely bolstered by exceptional performances from its cast.
Synopsis:
Pregnant by her own father for the second time, 16-year-old Claireece "Precious" Jones (Gabourey Sidibe) can neither read nor write... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 97208%
Critics Consensus: Better than your average football pic, Damned United is carried by another star turn from Michael Sheen as Brian Clough.
Synopsis:
The story of Brian Clough's 44 day stint as manager of Leeds United Football Club takes place in 1974 England.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 93367%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The stories of a conflicted Japanese soldier (Hideo Nakaizumi) and a Chinese officer (Ye Liu) draw attention to the atrocities... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 93297%
Critics Consensus: While the web of corruption in this Italian political thriller can be hard for a non-native to follow, the visuals and the intrigue are compelling and thrilling in equal measure.
Synopsis:
Writer-director Paolo Sorrentino received the Cannes Jury Prize for his biopic of the fabled Italian politician Giulio Andreotti (Toni Servillo).... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 93144%
Critics Consensus: Like a perfect summer at the beach, Alamar bathes you in natural warmth as it explores the blossoming bond of a five-year-old and his dad.
Synopsis:
A man and his son embark on an epic sea journey.... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 96789%
Critics Consensus: Cannes Jury Prize-winner Fish Tank is gritty British realism at its very best, with flawless performances from newcomer Kate Jarvis, and Michael Fassbender.
Synopsis:
Mia (Katie Jarvis) is a rebellious teenager on the verge of being kicked out of school. Her hard-partying mother, Joanne... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 94153%
Critics Consensus: Part political treatise, part melodrama, Marco Bellocchio's Mussolini biopic forsakes historical details in favor of absorbing emotion -- and provides a showcase for a stunning performance from Giovanna Mezzogiorno.
Synopsis:
Inspired by the life of Benito Mussolini's first wife, Ida Dalser (Giovanna Mezzogiorno), the film tells the story of tragic... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 92055%
Critics Consensus: Riveting and bone-chillingly creepy, Cropsey manages to be one of the best documentaries and one of the best horror movies of the year.
Synopsis:
Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 91965%
Critics Consensus: As bewitchingly ambiguous as it is beautifully shot, Lourdes explores profound themes with subtlety and a deft comic touch -- and a marvelous performance from its star, Sylvie Testud.
Synopsis:
Afflicted with multiple sclerosis, Christine makes a pilgrimage to the holy site of Lourdes in hopes of a miracle. Among... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 103025%
Critics Consensus: Technically brilliant and emotionally wrenching, District 9 has action, imagination, and all the elements of a thoroughly entertaining science-fiction classic.
Synopsis:
Thirty years ago, aliens arrive on Earth -- not to conquer or give aid, but -- to find refuge from... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 101863%
Critics Consensus: Led by charismatic performances by its three leads, director Jason Reitman delivers a smart blend of humor and emotion with just enough edge for mainstream audiences.
Synopsis:
An idea from a young, new co-worker (Anna Kendrick) would put an end to the constant travel of corporate downsizer... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 98558%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story.
Synopsis:
With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 97754%
Critics Consensus: Boosted by Sam Rockwell's intense performance, Moon is a compelling work of science-fiction, and a promising debut from director Duncan Jones.
Synopsis:
Astronaut Sam Bell's (Sam Rockwell) three-year shift at a lunar mine is finally coming to an end, and he's looking... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 96236%
Critics Consensus: A dark but timely subject is handled deftly by writer/directer Owen Moverman and superbly acted by Woody Harrleson and Ben Foster.
Synopsis:
After being injured in Iraq, soldier Will Montgomery (Ben Foster) returns home to finish the rest of his tour of... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 93958%
Critics Consensus: A powerful and personal account of war on the front line, writer-director Samuel Maoz takes the viewer inside an Israeli tank to deliver an exhausting, original film.
Synopsis:
This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 92752%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully drawn and refreshingly calm, The Secret of Kells hearkens back to animation's golden age with an enchanting tale inspired by Irish mythology.
Synopsis:
In the remote Irish woods, Cellach (Brendan Gleeson) prepares a fortress for an impending attack by a Viking war party.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 91769%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't quite answer all of the questions it raises, Winnebago Man is nevertheless a fascinating, hilarious, and surprisingly poignant look at a geniunely colorful internet celebrity.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Ben Steinbauer interviews Jack Rebney, whose profanity-strewn outtakes from a 1988 industrial film about a line of recreational vehicles... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 91635%
Critics Consensus: A tragedy gracefully lifted by tender empathy and moments of joy, Father of My Children is a quiet triumph for writer-director Mia Hansen-Love.
Synopsis:
Grégoire (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing) is torn between the demands of his family and his obsession with his career. He runs... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 103050%
Critics Consensus: A classic Tarantino genre-blending thrill ride, Inglourious Basterds is violent, unrestrained, and thoroughly entertaining.
Synopsis:
It is the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 99523%
Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead.
Synopsis:
After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 97960%
Critics Consensus: Blending dark humor with profoundly personal themes, the Coen brothers deliver what might be their most mature -- if not their best -- film to date.
Synopsis:
Larry Gopnik (Michael Stuhlbarg) is a physics professor at a 1960s university, but his life is coming apart at the... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 94252%
Critics Consensus: Unpredictable and rich with symbolism, this Argentinian murder mystery lives up to its Oscar with an engrossing plot, Juan Jose Campanella's assured direction, and mesmerizing performances from its cast.
Synopsis:
Hoping to put to rest years of unease concerning a past case, retired criminal investigator Benjamín Espósito (Ricardo Darín) begins... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 96692%
Critics Consensus: Full of humor and nostalgia, Adventureland is a sweet, insightful coming-of-age comedy that will resonate with teens and adults alike.
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1987, and recent college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) can't wait to begin his long-anticipated dream... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 92355%
Critics Consensus: Part harrowing immigration tale, part gangster story, this debut by writer/director Cary Fukunaga is sensitive, insightful and deeply authentic.
Synopsis:
Sayra (Paulina Gaitán), a Honduran teen, hungers for a better life. Her chance for one comes when she is reunited... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 90233%
Critics Consensus: Aimed at adults and animated with zest, Chico & Rita is a romantic delight packed with cultural detail and flavor.
Synopsis:
A Cuban pianist becomes smitten with a sultry singer, leading to a passionate but star-crossed romance that reaches across six... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 90216%
Critics Consensus: A dramedy that's got a taste for the tragic as well as the poignantly comic, Amreeka adds a new sweetness to the hope and distress of the immigrant experience.
Synopsis:
A vivacious Palestinian woman (Nisreen Faour) and her teenage son (Melkar Muallem) cope with culture clash and more as they... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 88876%
Critics Consensus: Alle Anderen (Everyone Else) taps into the unpredictable energy between two couples to throw finely detailed - and richly rewarding - sparks of emotional truth.
Synopsis:
A Mediterranean vacation reveals cracks in a couple's relationship.... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 89171%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While planning her suicide, a precocious 11-year-old (Garance Le Guillermic) befriends a new neighbor (Togo Igawa) and a prickly recluse... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 93844%
Critics Consensus: Though the costumes are beautiful and the art direction impeccable, what stands out most from this debut by fashion designer Tom Ford is the leading performance by Colin Firth.
Synopsis:
George (Colin Firth) is a college professor who recently lost his lover, Jim, in a car accident. Terribly grief-stricken, George... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 93531%
Critics Consensus: While made from overly familiar ingredients, Drew Barrymore's directorial debut has enough charm, energy, and good-natured humor to transcend its many cliches.
Synopsis:
Bliss Cavendar lives in small-town Texas and yearns to break free of her mother's world of beauty pageants and conformity.... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 91968%
Critics Consensus: Befitting its unorthodox origins, this Bad Lieutenant benefits from Werner Herzog's typically fearless direction and a delightfully unhinged Nicolas Cage in the title role.
Synopsis:
Terence McDonagh (Nicolas Cage) isn't doing so well. He has a nasty painkiller addiction, courtesy of an injury he sustained... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 89243%
Critics Consensus: Isabelle Huppert is an immoveable object surrounded by unstoppable forces in White Material, an incendiary character study and political thriller that showcases director Claire Denis' expertise in ratcheting tension.
Synopsis:
As the owner of a coffee plantation in Africa, Maria (Isabelle Huppert) wants only to see her business through the... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 88481%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Russian intelligence operative (Emir Kusturica) passes classified documents to a French engineer (Guillaume Canet).... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 87184%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The creation of the state of Israel in 1948 through to the present day.... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 94407%
Critics Consensus: A clever, offbeat romantic comedy, 500 Days of Summer is refreshingly honest and utterly charming.
Synopsis:
Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic, is caught completely off-guard when his girlfriend, Summer (Zooey Deschanel), suddenly dumps... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 93022%
Critics Consensus: The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.
Synopsis:
Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 92604%
Critics Consensus: Its graphic violence and sprawling length will prove too much for some viewers to take, but Noomi Rapace's gripping performance makes The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo an unforgettable viewing experience.
Synopsis:
Wealthy Swedish recluse Henrik Vanger (Sven-Bertil Taube) needs closure. Forty years ago, his beloved niece disappeared, never to be seen... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 90654%
Critics Consensus: The White Ribbon effectively utilizes tension and a bleak atmosphere to deliver a thought-provoking examination of nascent fascism.
Synopsis:
Using their social status and harsh punishments, a baron (Ulrich Tukur), a doctor (Rainer Bock) and a pastor (Burghart Klaussner)... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 90386%
Critics Consensus: Quirky humor, plucky characters and solid slapstick make this family comedy a frenetically tasty time at the movies.
Synopsis:
When hard times hit Swallow Falls, its townspeople can only afford to eat sardines. Flint Lockwood, a failed inventor, thinks... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 88511%
Critics Consensus: Though its underlying themes are familiar, House of the Devil effectively sheds the loud and gory cliches of contemporary horror to deliver a tense, slowly building throwback to the fright flicks of decades past.
Synopsis:
Desperate to make some money so she can move into a new apartment, college student Samantha Hughes (Jocelin Donahue) takes... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 87975%
Critics Consensus: Featuring Patton Oswalt's sympathetic portrayal, Big Fan humorously and effectively captures the dark and lonely world of a sports fanatic.
Synopsis:
Paul Aufiero (Patton Oswalt), a parking-garage employee, is a huge fan of the New York Giants. He lives at home... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 86764%
Critics Consensus: Deeply esoteric and unapologetically one-sided, The Art of the Steal proves a documentary doesn't have to make an objective argument as long as it argues well.
Synopsis:
This film looks at the controversy surrounding the art collection of Dr. Albert C. Barnes, a millionaire who amassed a... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 95550%
Critics Consensus: Dark, thrilling, and occasionally quite funny, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is also visually stunning and emotionally satisfying.
Synopsis:
As Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, Hogwarts is no longer a safe haven for students.... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 92647%
Critics Consensus: A taut, well-acted political thriller, State of Play overcomes some unsubtle plot twists with an intelligent script and swift direction.
Synopsis:
Congressman Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck) is a rising star in Washington; handsome, unflappable and seemingly honorable, he's seen as his... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 89520%
Critics Consensus: Subtle to a fault, this perfectly cast ensemble drama is lifted by typically sharp performances from Robert Duvall and Bill Murray.
Synopsis:
When much-feared hermit Felix Bush (Robert Duvall) comes to town with a wad of cash and announces his intention to... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 87511%
Critics Consensus: Ken Loach's latest is an uplifting, entertaining and amusing socio-drama featuring a match-winning performance from Eric Cantona.
Synopsis:
Ever since his wife (Stephanie Bishop) left him, Eric Bishop's (Steve Evets) life has fallen apart. His two teen sons... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 91246%
Critics Consensus: I Love You, Man makes the most of its simple premise due to the heartfelt and hilarious performances of Paul Rudd and Jason Segel.
Synopsis:
As his wedding day approaches, Peter Klaven (Paul Rudd) realizes he has no one to act as his best man.... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 89994%
Critics Consensus: Jane Campion's direction is as refined as her screenplay, and she gets the most out of her cast -- especially Abbie Cornish -- in this understated period drama.
Synopsis:
In 1818, high-spirited young Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish) finds herself increasingly intrigued by the handsome but aloof poet John Keats... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 87087%
Critics Consensus: This doc about the making of Vogue's biggest issue and its frosty editor-in-chief is fascinating eye candy and light-on-its-feet fun.
Synopsis:
Each August, fashion mavens look forward to getting their hands on a copy of Vogue magazine's autumn issue. Filmmaker R.J.... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 86690%
Critics Consensus: Raymond De Felitta combines warmth, humanity, and a natural sense of humor, and is abetted by Andy Garcia and an excellent ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
Prison guard Vince Rizzo (Andy Garcia) wants to quit his job to become an actor, but he also needs to... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 84859%
Critics Consensus: A loving and meticulous send-up of 1970s blaxsploitation movies, Black Dynamite is funny enough for the frat house and clever enough for film buffs.
Synopsis:
After "The Man" kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter (Michael Jai White)... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 83872%
Critics Consensus: Collapse can't prove its subject's theories, but it poses too many terrifyingly sobering questions to turn away from or ignore.
Synopsis:
Independent American reporter Michael Ruppert is the subject of this documentary, which looks at how the ex-police officer managed to... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 88011%
Critics Consensus: Pedro Almodovar's fourth film with Penélope Cruz isn't his finest work, but he brings his signature visual brilliance to this noirish tale, and the cast turns in some first-class performances.
Synopsis:
The death of Ernesto Martel (José Luis Gómez) sets off a chain of events that forces one man to come... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 83993%
Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and cunningly told, The Double Hour is a pleasurable puzzle that will keep audiences guessing throughout.
Synopsis:
Sonia (Ksenia Rappoport) and ex-cop Guido (Filippo Timi) experience a whirlwind romance after a speed-dating event. While in the countryside,... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 83452%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A happily married man volunteers at his son's school and begins to fall in love with a teacher.... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 95097%
Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking.
Synopsis:
James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 88261%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be the definitive concert film (or the insightful backstage look) some will hope for, Michael Jackson's This Is It packs more than enough entertainment value to live up to its ambitious title.
Synopsis:
Prior to his untimely death, Jackson was in the midst of preparing for a series of sold-out concerts that were... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 86118%
Critics Consensus: It stumbles into melodrama, but I Am Love backs up its flamboyance with tremendous visual style and a marvelous central performance from Tilda Swinton.
Synopsis:
At a dinner -- during which her husband, Tancredi (Pippo Delbono), learns that he and his son Edoardo Recchi Jr.... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 85315%
Critics Consensus: The stylish Thirst packs plenty of bloody thrills to satisfy fans of both vampire films and director Chan Wook Park.
Synopsis:
Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 84466%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Alice Creed (Gemma Arterton), the daughter of a wealthy family, is kidnapped for ransom by two masked men, one of... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 83573%
Critics Consensus: Oceans adds another visually stunning chapter to the Disney Nature library.
Synopsis:
Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 83305%
Critics Consensus: A Town Called Panic is a raucous, endlessly creative animated romp with a quirky, adult sense of humor.
Synopsis:
In this animated film, Cowboy (Stéphane Aubier) and Indian (Bruce Ellison) plan to construct a barbecue pit for the birthday... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 89273%
Critics Consensus: A charismatic turn by star Matt Damon and a consistently ironic tone boost this quietly funny satire about a corporate whistle-blower.
Synopsis:
Though a rising star in the ranks of Archer Daniels Midland, Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon) suddenly exposes a price-fixing conspiracy... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 85655%
Critics Consensus: Don't expect any musical insights, but this look at John Lennon's early life benefits from its restrained, low-key approach and some fine acting from Aaron Johnson.
Synopsis:
A rebellious teenager, future Beatle John Lennon (Aaron Johnson) lives with his Aunt Mimi (Kristin Scott Thomas) in working-class Liverpool,... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 82617%
Critics Consensus: Though potentially too slowly paced for some, Cairo Time lingers long after the closing credits, largely due to a wonderful performance by Patricia Clarkson.
Synopsis:
With some time off from her job as a magazine editor, New Yorker Juliette (Patricia Clarkson) decides to share a... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 88764%
Critics Consensus: With a clever script and hilarious interplay among the cast, The Hangover nails just the right tone of raunchy humor, and the non-stop laughs overshadow any flaw.
Synopsis:
Two days before his wedding, Doug (Justin Bartha) and three friends (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis) drive to Las... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 84119%
Critics Consensus: Observant and insightful, this indie comedy takes a different tack on the "bromance" but still makes a point without sermonizing.
Synopsis:
Two college buddies reunite after a decade apart. Ben (Mark Duplass) is married and planning to start a family; Andrew... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 83851%
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally veers into unnecessary melodrama, Mother and Child benefits from a stellar cast and writer-director Rodrigo Garcia's finely detailed, bravely unsentimental script.
Synopsis:
The lives of three women have a commonality: adoption. Karen (Annette Bening) is a physical therapist who regrets that, as... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 79697%
Critics Consensus: Triangle sails into some strange waters, but this intelligent, well-acted horror outing anchors its idiosyncrasies in a satisfyingly scary story.
Synopsis:
Yacht passengers encounter mysterious weather conditions that force them to jump onto another ship, only to have the odd havoc... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 81466%
Critics Consensus: Built around a singularly unpleasant main character, Solitary Man needed a flawless central performance to succeed -- and Michael Douglas delivers.
Synopsis:
A series of bad decisions upends car dealer Ben Kalmen's (Michael Douglas) business, his wandering eye costs him his marriage... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 78831%
Critics Consensus: Claudia Llosa's deliberate pace and abstract storytelling may frustrate some viewers, but there's no denying the visual pleasures soaking in The Milk of Sorrow.
Synopsis:
A woman suffers from a rare disease.... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 86093%
Critics Consensus: Boosted by Meryl Streep's charismatic performance as Julia Child, Julie and Julia is a light, but fairly entertaining culinary comedy.
Synopsis:
Frustrated with a soul-killing job, New Yorker Julie Powell (Amy Adams) embarks on a daring project: she vows to prepare... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 77742%
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and unsettling, Heartless marks a mostly satisfying return to genre thrills for writer-director Philip Ridley.
Synopsis:
Jamie Morgan, who was born with a heart-shaped birthmark on his face, discovers demons on the streets of East London.... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 85942%
Critics Consensus: Delivered with typically stately precision by director Clint Eastwood, Invictus may not be rousing enough for some viewers, but Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman inhabit their real-life characters with admirable conviction.
Synopsis:
Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 82057%
Critics Consensus: Emily Blunt shines as Victoria in this romantic but plodding royal portrait.
Synopsis:
As the only legitimate heir of England's King William, teenage Victoria (Emily Blunt) gets caught up in the political machinations... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 78752%
Critics Consensus: An intriguingly unusual ghost story, Conor McPherson's Eclipse blends supernatural suspense with romance to create a satisfying, character-driven whole.
Synopsis:
Michael Farr (Ciarán Hinds), a widowed teacher living in an Irish seaside town, believes he has been seeing ghosts. Shaken... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 77010%
Critics Consensus: Oliver Hirschbiegel's dramatic take on "The Troubles" is an actor's showcase -- and Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt are more than up to the challenge.
Synopsis:
In 1970s Northern Ireland, young Joe Griffin watches in horror as the teenage leader of a UVF cell shoots Joe's... [More]