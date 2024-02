Berlin Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

Adjusted Score: 98500%

Critics Consensus: Immeasurably elevated by the chemistry between Carol Kane and Jason Schwartzman, Between the Temples uses engrossing, character-driven dramedy to explore deeply relatable aspects of the human experience.

Synopsis: A cantor in a crisis of faith finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher reenters... A cantor in a crisis of faith finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher reenters... [More]