Berlin Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

The 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival is currently taking place, with Lupita Nyong’o overseeing the main competition as Jury President, and Martin Scorsese in attendance to pick up his Honorary Golden Bear.

With our Berlin 2024 movie scorecard, see every film that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer, including opening film Small Things like These (Irish drama, and Cillian Murphy‘s first post-Oppenheimer project), Suspended Time (from Olivier Assayas), Love Lies Bleeding (already picked up by A24 for a March 8th release), Seven Veils (from Atom Egoyan).

#2 Crossing (2024) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 65794% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Lia, a retired teacher, made a promise to find her long lost niece Tekla. The search takes her to Istanbul,... Lia, a retired teacher, made a promise to find her long lost niece Tekla. The search takes her to Istanbul,... [More] Starring: Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanli Directed By: Levan Akin