Berlin Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard
The 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival is currently taking place, with Lupita Nyong’o overseeing the main competition as Jury President, and Martin Scorsese in attendance to pick up his Honorary Golden Bear.
With our Berlin 2024 movie scorecard, see every film that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer, including opening film Small Things like These (Irish drama, and Cillian Murphy‘s first post-Oppenheimer project), Suspended Time (from Olivier Assayas), Love Lies Bleeding (already picked up by A24 for a March 8th release), Seven Veils (from Atom Egoyan).
#1
Adjusted Score: 98674%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1992, during a tumultuous time in Lima, Peru, Lucia, Aurora, and their mom Elena decide to move to the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 65794%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Lia, a retired teacher, made a promise to find her long lost niece Tekla. The search takes her to Istanbul,... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 67403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
November, 2021. Twenty-six royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey are about to leave Paris to return to their country... [More]
Starring:
#4
Adjusted Score: 50543%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mahin (70) lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 98500%
Critics Consensus: Immeasurably elevated by the chemistry between Carol Kane and Jason Schwartzman, Between the Temples uses engrossing, character-driven dramedy to explore deeply relatable aspects of the human experience.
Synopsis:
A cantor in a crisis of faith finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher reenters... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 94303%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#7
Adjusted Score: 93793%
Critics Consensus: Lust and violence collide to powerfully pulpy effect in Love Lies Bleeding, a well-acted addition to writer-director Rose Glass' growing body of exceptional work.
Synopsis:
From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 92634%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 75571%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#10
Adjusted Score: 88340%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#11
Adjusted Score: 86775%
Critics Consensus: Surreal and unsettling, A Different Man overcomes an occasionally tenuous narrative grasp by virtue of its bold, provocative approach to serious themes.
#12
Adjusted Score: 58972%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Earnest theatre director Jeanine (Amanda Seyfried) has been given the task of remounting her former mentor's most famous work, the... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 81244%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#14
Adjusted Score: 80010%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rona, fresh out of rehab, returns to the wild Orkney Islands after more than a decade away. As she reconnects... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 78171%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches--possibly the last of their enigmatic kind--embark on an absurdist,... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 42127%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#17
Adjusted Score: 62090%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
April 2020 – Lockdown. Etienne, a film director, and his brother Paul, a music journalist, are confined together in their... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 50622%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 16991%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Poland, 1990 -- American music journalist Ruth takes her father Edek, a Holocaust survivor, on a journey to his childhood... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 16743%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sal's empty eyes seem to have been living only on memories since he lost Zoe, the love of his life:... [More]