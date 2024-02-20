Berlin Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

The 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival is currently taking place, with Lupita Nyong’o overseeing the main competition as Jury President, and Martin Scorsese in attendance to pick up his Honorary Golden Bear.

With our Berlin 2024 movie scorecard, see every film that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer, including opening film Small Things like These (Irish drama, and Cillian Murphy‘s first post-Oppenheimer project), Suspended Time (from Olivier Assayas), Love Lies Bleeding (already picked up by A24 for a March 8th release), Seven Veils (from Atom Egoyan).

#1

Reinas (2024)
100%

#1
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1992, during a tumultuous time in Lima, Peru, Lucia, Aurora, and their mom Elena decide to move to the... [More]
Starring: Abril Gjurinovic, Luana Vega, Jimena Lindo, Gonzalo Molina
Directed By: Klaudia Reynicke-Candeloro

#2

Crossing (2024)
100%

#2
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lia, a retired teacher, made a promise to find her long lost niece Tekla. The search takes her to Istanbul,... [More]
Starring: Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanli
Directed By: Levan Akin

#3

Dahomey (2024)
100%

#3
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: November, 2021. Twenty-six royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey are about to leave Paris to return to their country... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Mati Diop

#4

My Favourite Cake (2024)
100%

#4
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Mahin (70) lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea... [More]
Starring: Lili Farhadpour, Esmaeel Mehrabi
Directed By: Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeeha

#5
#5
Critics Consensus: Immeasurably elevated by the chemistry between Carol Kane and Jason Schwartzman, Between the Temples uses engrossing, character-driven dramedy to explore deeply relatable aspects of the human experience.
Synopsis: A cantor in a crisis of faith finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher reenters... [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Robert Smigel, Caroline Aaron
Directed By: Nathan Silver

#6
#6
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Feng Zu, Guo Ke-Yu, Xilun Sun, Muran Lin
Directed By: Jianjie Lin

#7
#7
Critics Consensus: Lust and violence collide to powerfully pulpy effect in Love Lies Bleeding, a well-acted addition to writer-director Rose Glass' growing body of exceptional work.
Synopsis: From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O'Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco
Directed By: Rose Glass

#8
#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a... [More]
Starring: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard
Directed By: Jane Schoenbrun

#9

La Cocina (2024)
90%

#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Raúl Briones, Rooney Mara, Anna Diaz, Motell Gyn Foster
Directed By: Alonso Ruizpalacios

#10
#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson
Directed By: Tim Mielants

#11

A Different Man (2024)
85%

#11
Critics Consensus: Surreal and unsettling, A Different Man overcomes an occasionally tenuous narrative grasp by virtue of its bold, provocative approach to serious themes.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
Directed By: Aaron Schimberg

#12

Seven Veils (2023)
83%

#12
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Earnest theatre director Jeanine (Amanda Seyfried) has been given the task of remounting her former mentor's most famous work, the... [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O'Brien
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#13

Janet Planet (2023)
81%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Sophie Okonedo
Directed By: Annie Baker

#14

The Outrun (2024)
79%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rona, fresh out of rehab, returns to the wild Orkney Islands after more than a decade away. As she reconnects... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane, Saskia Reeves
Directed By: Nora Fingscheidt

#15

Sasquatch Sunset (2024)
77%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches--possibly the last of their enigmatic kind--embark on an absurdist,... [More]
Starring: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, Christophe Zajac-Denek
Directed By: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

#16

The Empire (2024)
63%

#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Anamaria Vartolomei, Lyna Khoudri, Camille Cottin, Fabrice Luchini
Directed By: Bruno Dumont

#17

Suspended Time (2024)
62%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: April 2020 – Lockdown. Etienne, a film director, and his brother Paul, a music journalist, are confined together in their... [More]
Starring: Vincent Macaigne, Micha Lescot, Nine D'Urso, Nora Hamzawi
Directed By: Olivier Assayas

#18

Cuckoo (2024)
55%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in... [More]
Starring: Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csokas
Directed By: Tilman Singer

#19

Treasure (2024)
29%

#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Poland, 1990 -- American music journalist Ruth takes her father Edek, a Holocaust survivor, on a journey to his childhood... [More]
Starring: Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski
Directed By: Julia von Heinz

#20

Another End (2024)
20%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sal's empty eyes seem to have been living only on memories since he lost Zoe, the love of his life:... [More]
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Renate Reinsve, Bérénice Bejo, Olivia Williams
Directed By: Piero Messina

