Amitabh Bachchan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)
Discover the films of legendary and prolific Indian icon Amitabh Bachchan! We’re featuring his films by Tomatometer, including 1975’s blockbuster Sholay, which became India’s highest-grossing film at the time, his crossover appearance in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby (portraying Meyer Wolfsheim), beloved 2004 romantic epic Veer-Zaara, and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva from this year, which, with its Disney-backed distribution in North America, became the widest global release for an Indian film.