Amitabh Bachchan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Discover the films of legendary and prolific Indian icon Amitabh Bachchan! We’re featuring his films by Tomatometer, including 1975’s blockbuster Sholay, which became India’s highest-grossing film at the time, his crossover appearance in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby (portraying Meyer Wolfsheim), beloved 2004 romantic epic Veer-Zaara, and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva from this year, which, with its Disney-backed distribution in North America, became the widest global release for an Indian film.

