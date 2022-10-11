Amitabh Bachchan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

Discover the films of legendary and prolific Indian icon Amitabh Bachchan! We’re featuring his films by Tomatometer, including 1975’s blockbuster Sholay, which became India’s highest-grossing film at the time, his crossover appearance in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby (portraying Meyer Wolfsheim), beloved 2004 romantic epic Veer-Zaara, and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva from this year, which, with its Disney-backed distribution in North America, became the widest global release for an Indian film.

#1

Pink (2016)
100%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A lawyer with wild mood swings helps three women sue the men who attacked them.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Piyush Mishra, Kirti Kulhari
Directed By: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

#2
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), the adoptive son of business magnate Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), feels eternal gratitude to his father... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan
Directed By: Karan Johar

#3

Khakee (2004)
100%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lawmen (Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar) must escort a dreaded terrorist and a crucial informant across India.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai
Directed By: Rajkumar Santoshi

#4

Veer-Zaara (2004)
93%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a pilot in the Indian air force, rescues the stranded Zaara, a woman from Pakistan,... [More]
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta, Kiron Kher
Directed By: Yash Chopra

#5

Sholay (1975)
92%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the village of Ramgarh, retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit... [More]
Starring: Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan
Directed By: Ramesh Sippy

#6

Piku (2015)
89%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A cab driver (Irrfan Khan) is caught between a dysfunctional father (Amitabh Bachchan) and daughter (Deepika Padukone) as he drives... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Jisshu Sengupta
Directed By: Shoojit Sircar

#7

Kyon Ho Gaya Na (2004)
83%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young woman (Aishwarya Rai) and her new beau (Vivek Oberoi) have opposing views on love and marriage.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, Om Puri
Directed By: Samir Karnik

#8

Kaante (2002)
83%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gathered in a warehouse after a bank robbery, six criminals (Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty) start to turn against... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Kumar Gaurav
Directed By: Sanjay Gupta

#9

Bunty Aur Bubli (2005)
83%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When two ambitious dreamers and schemers from a pair of dead-end towns meet up, girl and boy team Bunty and... [More]
Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiran Joneja Sippy
Directed By: Shaad Ali

#10

Yagna (2007)
75%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The people of an unnamed kingdom are suffering, thanks to the greed and madness of King Jaywardhan (Boman Irani). Meanwhile,... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan
Directed By: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

#11

Gulabo Sitabo (2020)
73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two scheming men get caught up in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala
Directed By: Shoojit Sircar

#12

TE3N (2016)
67%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A man (Amitabh Bachchan) searches for clues related to the abduction and murder of his granddaughter, while a cop (Vidya... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vidya Balan, Sabyasachi Chakraborty
Directed By: Ribhu Dasgupta

#13

Badla (2019)
63%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young married entrepreneur finds herself in a locked hotel room next to the body of her dead lover. Hoping... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu, Antonio Aakeel, Tony Luke
Directed By: Sujoy Ghosh

#14

Bhoothnath (2008)
60%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Banku and his parents move into their new home, the Nath Villa. Here, Banku meets the unfriendly ghost of the... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Shahrukh Khan, Satish Shah
Directed By: Vivek Sharma

#15

Aarakshan (2011)
57%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dr Anand, a legendary principal, along with his disciples fights against the odds to abide by the Supreme Court's decision... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee
Directed By: Prakash Jha

#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy starts a rebellion against the British East India Company.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi
Directed By: Surrender Reddy

#17

Paheli (2005)
57%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kishanlal marries the beautiful Lachchi, but the day after the wedding, he leaves on business for five years. When Kishanlal... [More]
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Anupam Kher, Dilip Prabhavalkar
Directed By: Amol Palekar

#18

Wazir (2016)
56%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A brave ATS officer (Farhan Akhtar) and a disabled grandmaster (Amitabh Bachchan) face a mysterious and dangerous opponent (Neil Nitin... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh
Directed By: Bejoy Nambiar

#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukherjee) are married, but not to each other. A chance encounter brings Dev... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta
Directed By: Karan Johar

#20

Shamitabh (2015)
54%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two people come together, but their differences force them apart.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush, Akshara, Pete Meads
Directed By: R. Balki

#21

102 Not Out (2018)
50%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dattatraya Vakharia is a 102-year-old man who wants to break the record of oldest living male. There's just one problem... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi, Dharmendra Gohil
Directed By: Umesh Shukla

#22

Runway 34 (2022)
50%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Runway 34 tells the turbulent tale of Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn), a pilot prodigy whose flight takes a stirring... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani
Directed By: Ajay Devgn

#23

Paa (2009)
50%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A politician's 13-year-old son has a rare disorder that makes him appear to be a grown man.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal
Directed By: R. Balakrishnan

#24

The Great Gatsby (2013)
48%

Critics Consensus: While certainly ambitious -- and every bit as visually dazzling as one might expect -- Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby emphasizes visual splendor at the expense of its source material's vibrant heart.
Synopsis: Midwest native Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) arrives in 1922 New York in search of the American dream. Nick, a would-be... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: BRAHMĀSTRA - the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe -- the Astraverse.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy
Directed By: Ayan Mukherjee

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two London couples experience the joys and perils of falling in love.... [More]
Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta
Directed By: Shaad Ali

#27

Sarkar Raj (2008)
43%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Shankar tries to drum up support for a power plant.... [More]
Starring: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Victor Banerjee
Directed By: Ram Gopal Varma

#28

Helicopter Eela (2018)
27%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An overprotective mother joins her son at college.... [More]
Starring: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia
Directed By: Pradeep Sarkar

#29

Goodbye (2022)
33%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A heart-warming story about life, family, and relationships.... [More]
Starring: Abhishekh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna
Directed By: Vikas Bahl

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: East Indian freedom fighters unite to battle British soldiers in 1795.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Directed By: Vijay Krishna Acharya

#31

Ki & Ka (2016)
11%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A woman (Kareena Kapoor) focuses on her career, while her husband (Arjun Kapoor) looks to build a home.... [More]
Starring: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Swaroop Sampat
Directed By: R. Balki

#32

Sarkar 3 (2017)
11%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A woman seeks revenge for her father's death.... [More]
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh
Directed By: Ram Gopal Varma

