All 14 X-Men Movies Ranked

The latest: X-Men, the movie that started the superhero era (well, if you don’t count Superman, or Batman, or Blade, or Spider-Man), celebrates its 25th anniversary!

In the world of superhero movies post–Batman & Robin implosion, Spider-Man showed they could still be fun, Batman Begins demonstrated gravitas, and Blade got its cut with R-rated gruesomeness. Meanwhile, the X-Men proved the ensemble superhero movie could work: Just take off the yellow spandex, add some millennium-era leather, and retain the franchise’s outsider allegories. Oh, and capture some lightning-in-a-bottle casting with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. A bit tall to play Wolvy, but he had the chops (and literally, the muttonchops).

The relentless X2: X-Men United brought true action to the series, before hitting the skids with The Last Stand and the writer’s strike-afflicted X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Since then, the X-Men franchise has spread out in myriad ways, with highlights including adapting the time-splitting classic Days of Future Past, the Western-inflected Logan (nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar!), and introducing the meta Merc With A Mouth Deadpool into the mix.

#6 Deadpool 2 (2018)

84% 85% #6 Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz Directed By: David Leitch

#7 X-Men (2000)

82% 83% #7 Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus. Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen Directed By: Bryan Singer