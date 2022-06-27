(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

All Tom Hanks Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

After making a literal Splash for his leading movie-star debut, nice guy Tom Hanks would become the king of yuppie ’80s slapstick, starring in classics like Big and fan favorites such as Joe Versus the Volcano, The ‘Burbs, and The Money Pit. Tuned-in audiences up to that point knew him primarily from the two-season ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies, and just as Hanks’ obvious talent couldn’t be contained to television, it was likewise apparent he wouldn’t always be stuck doing “just” comedies.

1992’s A League of Their Own established Hanks as an ally for women and sports, and set up a grand slam in 1993. Sleepless in Seattle fashioned Hanks and Meg Ryan as a rom-com dream team, while Philadelphia represented his first foray into drama, leading straight into a Best Actor Oscar win. More importantly, it gave a harrowing, human face to the AIDS epidemic that American society at large had struggled – or refused – to fully comprehend at that point; during his Oscar acceptance speech, he referenced mentors and peers who were gay and who had influenced his life.

The following year, Hanks picked up a consecutive Best Actor Oscar for boomer nostalgia blockbuster Forrest Gump, which would also take Best Picture. With his career in official sky’s-the-limit mode, Hanks went exactly there, blasting off into space for Apollo 13 in 1995. That same year, he voiced Woody in the groundbreaking Toy Story, a role he has returned to over the decades and into the present.

Saving Private Ryan in 1998 marked the first time Hanks would work with Steven Spielberg, a fruitful creative partnership that has produced an abundance of critically acclaimed films, including Catch Me If You Can, Bridge of Spies, and The Post. Also, The Terminal.

In recent years, much of Hanks’ acclaim and accolades has been directed at his biopics. Think Captain Phillips, Saving Mr. Banks, Sully, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. His latest film were Greyhound, a WWII naval thriller that he co-wrote, News of the World, and Elvis. See where they place on all Tom Hanks movies ranked!



#5 Big (1988) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: 102226% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly sweet and undeniably funny, Big is a showcase for Tom Hanks, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm and surprising poignancy. Synopsis: After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard Directed By: Penny Marshall

#9 Captain Phillips (2013) 93% #9 Adjusted Score: 104983% Critics Consensus: Smart, powerfully acted, and incredibly intense, Captain Phillips offers filmgoers a Hollywood biopic done right -- and offers Tom Hanks a showcase for yet another brilliant performance. Synopsis: In April 2009, the U.S. containership Maersk Alabama sails toward its destination on a day that seems like any other.... In April 2009, the U.S. containership Maersk Alabama sails toward its destination on a day that seems like any other.... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman Directed By: Paul Greengrass

#16 Sully (2016) 85% #16 Adjusted Score: 106829% Critics Consensus: As comfortingly workmanlike as its protagonist, Sully makes solid use of typically superlative work from its star and director to deliver a quietly stirring tribute to an everyday hero. Synopsis: On Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) tries to make an emergency landing in New York's Hudson... On Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) tries to make an emergency landing in New York's Hudson... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Valerie Mahaffey, Delphi Harrington Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#21 Elvis (2022) 78% #21 Adjusted Score: 93359% Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance. Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... [More] Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#23 Philadelphia (1993) 79% #23 Adjusted Score: 79249% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#24 Greyhound (2020) 78% #24 Adjusted Score: 94607% Critics Consensus: Greyhound's characters aren't as robust as its action sequences, but this fast-paced World War II thriller benefits from its efficiently economical approach. Synopsis: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His... U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan Directed By: Aaron Schneider