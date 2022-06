(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

All Tom Hanks Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

After making a literal Splash for his leading movie-star debut, nice guy Tom Hanks would become the king of yuppie ’80s slapstick, starring in classics like Big and fan favorites such as Joe Versus the Volcano, The ‘Burbs, and The Money Pit. Tuned-in audiences up to that point knew him primarily from the two-season ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies, and just as Hanks’ obvious talent couldn’t be contained to television, it was likewise apparent he wouldn’t always be stuck doing “just” comedies.

1992’s A League of Their Own established Hanks as an ally for women and sports, and set up a grand slam in 1993. Sleepless in Seattle fashioned Hanks and Meg Ryan as a rom-com dream team, while Philadelphia represented his first foray into drama, leading straight into a Best Actor Oscar win. More importantly, it gave a harrowing, human face to the AIDS epidemic that American society at large had struggled – or refused – to fully comprehend at that point; during his Oscar acceptance speech, he referenced mentors and peers who were gay and who had influenced his life.

The following year, Hanks picked up a consecutive Best Actor Oscar for boomer nostalgia blockbuster Forrest Gump, which would also take Best Picture. With his career in official sky’s-the-limit mode, Hanks went exactly there, blasting off into space for Apollo 13 in 1995. That same year, he voiced Woody in the groundbreaking Toy Story, a role he has returned to over the decades and into the present.

Saving Private Ryan in 1998 marked the first time Hanks would work with Steven Spielberg, a fruitful creative partnership that has produced an abundance of critically acclaimed films, including Catch Me If You Can, Bridge of Spies, and The Post. Also, The Terminal.

In recent years, much of Hanks’ acclaim and accolades has been directed at his biopics. Think Captain Phillips, Saving Mr. Banks, Sully, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. His latest film were Greyhound, a WWII naval thriller that he co-wrote, News of the World, and Elvis. See where they place on all Tom Hanks movies ranked!



#5 Big (1988) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: 102226% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly sweet and undeniably funny, Big is a showcase for Tom Hanks, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm and surprising poignancy. Synopsis: After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard Directed By: Penny Marshall

#7 Apollo 13 (1995) 96% #7 Adjusted Score: 101260% Critics Consensus: In recreating the troubled space mission, Apollo 13 pulls no punches: it's a masterfully told drama from director Ron Howard, bolstered by an ensemble of solid performances. Synopsis: This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred... This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise Directed By: Ron Howard

#9 Captain Phillips (2013) 93% #9 Adjusted Score: 104983% Critics Consensus: Smart, powerfully acted, and incredibly intense, Captain Phillips offers filmgoers a Hollywood biopic done right -- and offers Tom Hanks a showcase for yet another brilliant performance. Synopsis: In April 2009, the U.S. containership Maersk Alabama sails toward its destination on a day that seems like any other.... In April 2009, the U.S. containership Maersk Alabama sails toward its destination on a day that seems like any other.... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman Directed By: Paul Greengrass

#13 Cast Away (2000) 89% #13 Adjusted Score: 93724% Critics Consensus: Flawed but fascinating, Cast Away offers an intelligent script, some of Robert Zemeckis' most mature directing, and a showcase performance from Tom Hanks. Synopsis: Obsessively punctual FedEx executive Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) is en route to an assignment in Malaysia when his plane crashes... Obsessively punctual FedEx executive Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) is en route to an assignment in Malaysia when his plane crashes... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Nick Searcy, Lari White Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#14 The Post (2017) 88% #14 Adjusted Score: 113583% Critics Consensus: The Post's period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast. Synopsis: Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#16 Sully (2016) 85% #16 Adjusted Score: 106829% Critics Consensus: As comfortingly workmanlike as its protagonist, Sully makes solid use of typically superlative work from its star and director to deliver a quietly stirring tribute to an everyday hero. Synopsis: On Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) tries to make an emergency landing in New York's Hudson... On Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) tries to make an emergency landing in New York's Hudson... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Valerie Mahaffey, Delphi Harrington Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#21 Elvis (2022) 78% #21 Adjusted Score: 93359% Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance. Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... [More] Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#23 Philadelphia (1993) 79% #23 Adjusted Score: 79249% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#24 Greyhound (2020) 78% #24 Adjusted Score: 94607% Critics Consensus: Greyhound's characters aren't as robust as its action sequences, but this fast-paced World War II thriller benefits from its efficiently economical approach. Synopsis: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His... U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan Directed By: Aaron Schneider

#28 Forrest Gump (1994) 70% #28 Adjusted Score: 76847% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#32 The Terminal (2004) 61% #32 Adjusted Score: 68514% Critics Consensus: The Terminal transcends its flaws through the sheer virtue of its crowd-pleasing message and a typically solid star turn from Tom Hanks. Synopsis: When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#39 The 'Burbs (1989) 53% #39 Adjusted Score: 52595% Critics Consensus: The 'Burbs has an engaging premise, likable cast, and Joe Dante at the helm -- so the mixed-up genre exercise they produce can't help but feel like a disappointment. Synopsis: Settling in for some time off in his suburban home, Ray Peterson's (Tom Hanks) vacation becomes a horror when the... Settling in for some time off in his suburban home, Ray Peterson's (Tom Hanks) vacation becomes a horror when the... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher, Rick Ducommun Directed By: Joe Dante

#40 Dragnet (1987) 50% #40 Adjusted Score: 50759% Critics Consensus: While it's sporadically funny and certainly well-cast, Dragnet is too clumsy and inconsistent to honor its classic source material. Synopsis: No-nonsense Los Angeles detective Sgt. Joe Friday (Dan Aykroyd) is partnered with the wisecracking Pep Streebeck (Tom Hanks), a hip... No-nonsense Los Angeles detective Sgt. Joe Friday (Dan Aykroyd) is partnered with the wisecracking Pep Streebeck (Tom Hanks), a hip... [More] Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks, Christopher Plummer, Harry Morgan Directed By: Tom Mankiewicz

#45 Angels & Demons (2009) 37% #45 Adjusted Score: 47344% Critics Consensus: Angels and Demons is a fast-paced thrill ride, and an improvement on the last Dan Brown adaptation, but the storyline too often wavers between implausible and ridiculous, and does not translate effectively to the big screen. Synopsis: When Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon discovers the resurgence of an ancient brotherhood known as the Illuminati, he flies to Rome... When Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon discovers the resurgence of an ancient brotherhood known as the Illuminati, he flies to Rome... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer, Armin Mueller-Stahl Directed By: Ron Howard

#48 Inferno (2016) 23% #48 Adjusted Score: 38342% Critics Consensus: Senselessly frantic and altogether shallow, Inferno sends the Robert Langdon trilogy spiraling to a convoluted new low. Synopsis: Famous symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) follows a trail of clues tied to Dante, the great medieval poet. When Langdon... Famous symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) follows a trail of clues tied to Dante, the great medieval poet. When Langdon... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Omar Sy, Irrfan Khan Directed By: Ron Howard