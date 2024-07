(Photo by Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Stanley Kubrick Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Eyes Wide Shut celebrates its 25th anniversary!

Stanley Kubrick is one of the most influential directors in movie history, working across a remarkable number of genres. He began with noirs like The Killing and Fear and Desire, before moving to big blockbuster filmmaking in Spartacus. Paths of Glory and Dr. Strangelove take very different viewpoints on war. And the end-of-the-’60s’ 2001: A Space Odyssey remains his opus, and still casts a looming shadow over movies today. Meanwhile, adaptations of A Clockwork Orange and The Shining are dark masterpieces. And now we celebrate a legend of film as we rank all Stanley Kubrick movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#4 Spartacus (1960) 94% #4 Adjusted Score: 101895% Critics Consensus: Featuring terrific performances and epic action, Kubrick's restored swords-and-sandals epic is a true classic. Synopsis: The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... [More] Starring: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#6 Lolita (1962) 91% #6 Adjusted Score: 95981% Critics Consensus: Kubrick's Lolita adapts its seemingly unadaptable source material with a sly comedic touch and a sterling performance by James Mason that transforms the controversial novel into something refreshingly new without sacrificing its essential edge. Synopsis: With a screenplay penned by the author himself, Stanley Kubrick brings Vladimir Nabokov's controversial tale of forbidden love to the... With a screenplay penned by the author himself, Stanley Kubrick brings Vladimir Nabokov's controversial tale of forbidden love to the... [More] Starring: James Mason, Shelley Winters, Sue Lyon, Peter Sellers Directed By: Stanley Kubrick