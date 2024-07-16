(Photo by Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Stanley Kubrick Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Eyes Wide Shut celebrates its 25th anniversary!

Stanley Kubrick is one of the most influential directors in movie history, working across a remarkable number of genres. He began with noirs like The Killing and Fear and Desire, before moving to big blockbuster filmmaking in Spartacus. Paths of Glory and Dr. Strangelove take very different viewpoints on war. And the end-of-the-’60s’ 2001: A Space Odyssey remains his opus, and still casts a looming shadow over movies today. Meanwhile, adaptations of A Clockwork Orange and The Shining are dark masterpieces. And now we celebrate a legend of film as we rank all Stanley Kubrick movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo