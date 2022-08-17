TAGGED AS:

All Robert De Niro Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Robert De Niro began his seven-decade career in movies with a starring role in the Vietnam War-era comedy/drama Greetings. The 1968 film would be his opening joint effort with Brian De Palma (they followed up with The Wedding Party, dark satire Hi, Mom!, and gangland epic The Untouchables), and would be the first of many fruitful actor/director partnerships that would come to define De Niro’s image.

Martin Scorsese is the most obvious director he’s worked with in this way: Their legendary collaborative run began with 1973’s Mean Streets, continuing into Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, Casino, and The Irishman. De Niro’s performances in Taxi Driver and Raging Bull especially changed the acting game, executing a method-style of performance wherein the actor not only mentally inhabits their character, but transforms their physical shape entirely. De Niro won the Best Actor Oscar for becoming boxer Jake ‘The Raging Bull’ LaMotta in 1981, topping his Best Supporting Actor win in 1975 for The Godfather: Part II as young Vito Corleone, and nominations in ’77 and ’79 for Taxi Driver and The Deer Hunter, respectively.

Just as he did in the ’70s, De Niro appeared in some of the best movies of the decades that subsequently followed. In the ’80s, he worked with Terry Gilliam for Brazil and Sergio Leone for Once Upon a Time in America, and delivered enduring action-comedy Midnight Run. Inside the ’90s, aside from the aforementioned Scorsese collaborations, De Niro starred in Michael Mann’s Heat and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. Wag the Dog might belong on someone’s best-of-’90s list if you asked around a bit, but Barry Levinson is another director De Niro has frequently worked with; outside of Dog, they also put together What Just Happened?, Sleepers, and The Wizard of Lies.

Towards the end of the ’90s, De Niro began to satirize his on-screen tough-guy persona, returning to the comedy mode of his early career with films like 1999’s Analyze This, 2000’s Meet the Parents, and 2007’s Stardust. He would be nominated again for an Oscar for his role in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, kicking off another director partnership with David O. Russell. They would continue with the decidedly Scorsese-like American Hustle, Joy, and an upcoming historical drama. Another recent Scorsese-esque movie, Joker, echoed the bleak media dystopia presented in The King of Comedy and grossed $1 billion worldwide. But why settle: After starring in and being nominated for Best Picture as a producer on The Irishman, he’s back with Scorsese for the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

Now, we’re ranking all Robert De Niro movies by Tomatometer, Certified Fresh Films first! Alex Vo

#1

Brazil (1985)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101639%
Critics Consensus: Brazil, Terry Gilliam's visionary Orwellian fantasy, is an audacious dark comedy, filled with strange, imaginative visuals.
Synopsis: Low-level bureaucrat Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce) escapes the monotony of his day-to-day life through a recurring daydream of himself as... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 107831%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#3

Goodfellas (1990)
96%

#3
Adjusted Score: 103731%
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career.
Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#4

Taxi Driver (1976)
96%

#4
Adjusted Score: 104438%
Critics Consensus: A must-see film for movie lovers, this Martin Scorsese masterpiece is as hard-hitting as it is compelling, with Robert De Niro at his best.
Synopsis: Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#5

Mean Streets (1973)
96%

#5
Adjusted Score: 100901%
Critics Consensus: Mean Streets is a powerful tale of urban sin and guilt that marks Scorsese's arrival as an important cinematic voice and features electrifying performances from Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro.
Synopsis: A slice of street life in Little Italy among lower echelon Mafiosos, unbalanced punks, and petty criminals. A small-time hood... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Richard Romanus, Amy Robinson
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#6

The Irishman (2019)
95%

#6
Adjusted Score: 124336%
Critics Consensus: An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.
Synopsis: In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#7

Raging Bull (1980)
94%

#7
Adjusted Score: 100000%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero.
Synopsis: The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#8

Midnight Run (1988)
94%

#8
Adjusted Score: 97275%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by the antagonistic chemistry between Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, Midnight Run is an uncommonly entertaining odd couple comedy.
Synopsis: When Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) hires tight-lipped bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) to locate a mob accountant named... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton
Directed By: Martin Brest

#9

American Hustle (2013)
92%

#9
Adjusted Score: 103789%
Critics Consensus: Riotously funny and impeccably cast, American Hustle compensates for its flaws with unbridled energy and some of David O. Russell's most irrepressibly vibrant direction.
Synopsis: Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) dabbles in forgery and loan-sharking, but when he falls for fellow grifter Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams),... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams
Directed By: David O. Russell

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 102850%
Critics Consensus: Silver Linings Playbook walks a tricky thematic tightrope, but David O. Russell's sensitive direction and some sharp work from a talented cast gives it true balance.
Synopsis: After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver
Directed By: David O. Russell

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 94245%
Critics Consensus: Largely misunderstood upon its release, The King of Comedy today looks eerily prescient, and features a fine performance by Robert DeNiro as a strangely sympathetic psychopath.
Synopsis: Rupert Pupkin (Robert De Niro) is a failure in life but a celebrity in his own mind, hosting an imaginary... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, Sandra Bernhard, Diahnne Abbott
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#12

Heat (1995)
88%

#12
Adjusted Score: 92921%
Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre.
Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight
Directed By: Michael Mann

#13

The Deer Hunter (1978)
88%

#13
Adjusted Score: 96840%
Critics Consensus: Its greatness is blunted by its length and one-sided point of view, but the film's weaknesses are overpowered by Michael Cimino's sympathetic direction and a series of heartbreaking performances from Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Christopher Walken.
Synopsis: In 1968, Michael (Robert De Niro), Nick (Christopher Walken) and Steven (John Savage), lifelong friends from a working-class Pennsylvania steel... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Savage, John Cazale
Directed By: Michael Cimino

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 90567%
Critics Consensus: Sergio Leone's epic crime drama is visually stunning, stylistically bold, and emotionally haunting, and filled with great performances from the likes of Robert De Niro and James Woods.
Synopsis: In 1968, the elderly David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro) returns to New York, where he had a career in... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, Treat Williams
Directed By: Sergio Leone

#15

Jackie Brown (1997)
86%

#15
Adjusted Score: 91144%
Critics Consensus: Although somewhat lackadaisical in pace, Jackie Brown proves to be an effective star-vehicle for Pam Grier while offering the usual Tarantino wit and charm.
Synopsis: When flight attendant Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) is busted smuggling money for her arms dealer boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L.... [More]
Starring: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

#16

Wag the Dog (1997)
86%

#16
Adjusted Score: 89376%
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and uncomfortably prescient political satire from director Barry Levinson and and all-star cast.
Synopsis: Two weeks prior to reelection, the United States president lands in the middle of a sex scandal. In need of... [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Woody Harrelson
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#17

Meet the Parents (2000)
84%

#17
Adjusted Score: 89344%
Critics Consensus: Despite sometimes sitcom-like execution, Meet the Parents is a hilarious look at familial relationships that works mostly because the chemistry between its two leads is so effective.
Synopsis: Everything that can possibly go wrong for groom-to-be Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) does. The problems begin with Greg's disastrous first... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo
Directed By: Jay Roach

#18

Marvin's Room (1996)
84%

#18
Adjusted Score: 86523%
Critics Consensus: Marvin's Room rises above the pack of dysfunctional family dramas thanks to an impeccable cast that includes Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Synopsis: Bessie (Diane Keaton) and Lee (Meryl Streep) are sisters who have remained apart for nearly 20 years due to radically... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro
Directed By: Jerry Zaks

#19

The Untouchables (1987)
82%

#19
Adjusted Score: 86152%
Critics Consensus: Slick on the surface but loaded with artful touches, Brian DePalma's classical gangster thriller is a sharp look at period Chicago crime, featuring excellent performances from a top-notch cast.
Synopsis: After building an empire with bootleg alcohol, legendary crime boss Al Capone (Robert De Niro) rules Chicago with an iron... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#20

Casino (1995)
79%

#20
Adjusted Score: 82383%
Critics Consensus: Impressive ambition and bravura performances from an outstanding cast help Casino pay off in spite of a familiar narrative that may strike some viewers as a safe bet for director Martin Scorsese.
Synopsis: In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#21

Stardust (2007)
77%

#21
Adjusted Score: 84796%
Critics Consensus: A faithful interpretation that captures the spirit of whimsy, action, and off-kilter humor of Neil Gaiman, Stardust juggles multiple genres and tones to create a fantastical experience.
Synopsis: To win the heart of his beloved (Sienna Miller), a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm... [More]
Starring: Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#22

Cop Land (1997)
75%

#22
Adjusted Score: 78590%
Critics Consensus: Cop Land matches its star-studded cast with richly imagined characters while throttling the audience with carefully ratcheted suspense, although it lacks the moral complexity of classic crime thrillers.
Synopsis: When hotheaded Superboy (Michael Rapaport) accidentally gets involved in an ugly racially-motivated incident, his uncle Ray Donlan (Harvey Keitel), a... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro
Directed By: James Mangold

#23

Backdraft (1991)
75%

#23
Adjusted Score: 78060%
Critics Consensus: It's not particularly deep, but Backdraft is a strong action movie with exceptional special effects.
Synopsis: Chicago firefighting brothers Stephen (Kurt Russell) and Brian (William Baldwin) have been rivals since childhood. Brian, struggling to prove himself,... [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, William Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland
Directed By: Ron Howard

#24

Cape Fear (1991)
74%

#24
Adjusted Score: 77616%
Critics Consensus: Smart and stylish, Cape Fear is a gleefully mainstream shocker from Martin Scorsese, with a terrifying Robert De Niro peformance.
Synopsis: When attorney Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte) knowingly withholds evidence that would acquit violent sex offender Max Cady (Robert De Niro)... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#25

The Score (2001)
73%

#25
Adjusted Score: 77834%
Critics Consensus: Though the movie treads familiar ground in the heist/caper genre, Robert DeNiro, Edward Norton, and Marlon Brando make the movie worth watching.
Synopsis: Career thief Nick Wells (Robert De Niro) is about to mastermind a nearly impossible theft that will require his joining... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Angela Bassett, Marlon Brando
Directed By: Frank Oz

#26

Sleepers (1996)
73%

#26
Adjusted Score: 75946%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Four teenage friends from Hell's Kitchen end up being sent to reform school after almost killing a man. There they... [More]
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 76179%
Critics Consensus: The Wizard of Lies doesn't really shed much new light on its fact-based story, but thanks to solid direction and a talented cast, it still proves consistently watchable.
Synopsis: In 2008, stockbroker, investment adviser and financier Bernie Madoff made headlines around the world when he was arrested for perpetrating... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Alessandro Nivola, Nathan Darrow
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#28

Machete (2010)
71%

#28
Adjusted Score: 77687%
Critics Consensus: Machete is messy, violent, shallow, and tasteless -- and that's precisely the point of one of the summer's most cartoonishly enjoyable films.
Synopsis: After nearly being killed during a violent fight with a powerful drug lord, a former Mexican Federale known as Machete... [More]
Starring: Danny Trejo, Robert De Niro, Jessica Alba, Steven Seagal
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez, Ethan Maniquis

#29

A Bronx Tale (1993)
97%

#29
Adjusted Score: 96343%
Critics Consensus: A Bronx Tale sets itself apart from other coming-of-age dramas thanks to a solid script, a terrific cast, and director Robert De Niro's sensitive work behind the camera.
Synopsis: As he grows into a teenager on the streets of the Bronx in the socially turbulent 1960s, Calogero (Lillo Brancato)... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato, Francis Capra
Directed By: Robert De Niro

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 94977%
Critics Consensus: Bang the Drum Slowly is a touching melodrama that explores the inner workings of a baseball club and its players' personalities with remarkable depth.
Synopsis: When hotshot pitcher Henry Wiggen (Michael Moriarty) is signed to the New York Mammoths, his confident ways quickly win over... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Michael Moriarty, Vincent Gardenia, Phil Foster
Directed By: John D. Hancock

#31

Awakenings (1990)
89%

#31
Adjusted Score: 89893%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it.
Synopsis: The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Julie Kavner, Ruth Nelson
Directed By: Penny Marshall

#32

Greetings (1968)
88%

#32
Adjusted Score: 88161%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A draft dodger (Jonathan Warden), a filmmaker (Robert De Niro) and a Kennedy-assassination theorist (Gerrit Graham) do their things in... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Warden, Robert De Niro, Gerrit Graham, Richard Hamilton
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#33

Angel Heart (1987)
81%

#33
Adjusted Score: 82773%
Critics Consensus: Angel Heart lures viewers into its disturbing, brutal mystery with authentic noir flair and a palpably hypnotic mood.
Synopsis: Harry Angel (Mickey Rourke) is a private detective contracted by Louis Cyphre (Robert De Niro) to track down the iconic... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro, Lisa Bonet, Charlotte Rampling
Directed By: Alan Parker

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 77424%
Critics Consensus: Inspired casting and a prevailing sweetness make Mad Dog and Glory an oddball treat.
Synopsis: Wayne Dobie (Robert De Niro) is a shy cop whose low-key demeanor has earned him the affectionate nickname "Mad Dog."... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Bill Murray, Kathy Baker
Directed By: John McNaughton

#35

This Boy's Life (1993)
76%

#35
Adjusted Score: 75555%
Critics Consensus: A harrowing, moving drama about a young boy, his single mother, and his abusive stepfather, This Boy's Life benefits from its terrific cast, and features a breakout performance from a young Leonardo DiCaprio.
Synopsis: In the 1950s, Toby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his mom, Caroline (Ellen Barkin), move to the state of Washington. There they... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ellen Barkin, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Blechman
Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones

#36

Hi, Mom (1970)
73%

#36
Adjusted Score: 36299%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After serving in Vietnam, veteran Jon Rubin (Robert De Niro) arrives in New York City and approaches sleazy producer Joe... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Allen Garfield, Jennifer Salt, Charles Durnham
Directed By: Brian DePalma

#37

Mistress (1992)
72%

#37
Adjusted Score: 64952%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Struggling filmmaker Marvin Landisman (Robert Wuhl) gets a surprise phone call from Jack Roth (Martin Landau), an ex-Hollywood executive who... [More]
Starring: Robert Wuhl, Martin Landau, Robert De Niro, Danny Aiello
Directed By: Barry Primus

#38

Limitless (2011)
69%

#38
Adjusted Score: 77180%
Critics Consensus: Although its script is uneven, Neil Burger directs Limitless with plenty of visual panache, and Bradley Cooper makes for a charismatic star.
Synopsis: Facing unemployment and his girlfriend's rejection, writer Eddie Morra (Bradley Cooper) is sure that he has no future. That all... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish, Anna Friel
Directed By: Neil Burger

#39

Analyze This (1999)
69%

#39
Adjusted Score: 72312%
Critics Consensus: Analyze This is a satisfying comedy with great performances by De Niro and Crystal.
Synopsis: When doctors tell a mob boss (Robert De Niro) that he is suffering from anxiety attacks, he seeks the help... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Viterelli
Directed By: Harold Ramis

#40

Ronin (1998)
69%

#40
Adjusted Score: 71269%
Critics Consensus: Ronin earns comparisons to The French Connection with strong action, dynamic road chase scenes, and solid performances.
Synopsis: Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) puts together a team of experts that she tasks with stealing a valuable briefcase, the contents of... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Natascha McElhone, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: John Frankenheimer

#41

True Confessions (1981)
69%

#41
Adjusted Score: 54105%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1940s Los Angeles, Detective Tom Spellacy (Robert Duvall) probes into the savage murder of a woman found dumped in... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Charles Durning, Ed Flanders
Directed By: Ulu Grosbard

#42

Joker (2019)
68%

#42
Adjusted Score: 106261%
Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.
Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#43

The Mission (1986)
67%

#43
Adjusted Score: 67934%
Critics Consensus: The Mission is a well-meaning epic given delicate heft by its sumptuous visuals and a standout score by Ennio Morricone, but its staid presentation never stirs an emotional investment in its characters.
Synopsis: Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jeremy Irons, Ray McAnally, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Roland Joffé

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 66537%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When director David Merrill (Robert De Niro) returns to the United States from Paris, he is called before the House... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Annette Bening, George Wendt, Patricia Wettig
Directed By: Irwin Winkler

#45

Jacknife (1989)
64%

#45
Adjusted Score: 44557%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Vietnam-veteran car mechanic (Robert De Niro) awkwardly romances his troubled war buddy's (Ed Harris) shy sister (Kathy Baker).... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ed Harris, Kathy Baker, Charles Dutton
Directed By: David Jones

#46

Joy (2015)
60%

#46
Adjusted Score: 71571%
Critics Consensus: Joy is anchored by a strong performance from Jennifer Lawrence, although director David O. Russell's uncertain approach to its fascinating fact-based tale only sporadically sparks bursts of the titular emotion.
Synopsis: A story of a family across four generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman (Jennifer Lawrence) who founds... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Edgar Ramírez, Diane Ladd
Directed By: David O. Russell

#47

The Intern (2015)
59%

#47
Adjusted Score: 66325%
Critics Consensus: The Intern doesn't do enough with its timely premise, but benefits from the unorthodox chemistry of its talented leads.
Synopsis: Starting a new job can be a difficult challenge, especially if you're already retired. Looking to get back into the... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo, Anders Holm
Directed By: Nancy Meyers

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 60277%
Critics Consensus: Martin Scorsese's technical virtuosity and Liza Minelli's magnetic presence are on full display in New York, New York, although this ambitious musical's blend of swooning style and hard-bitten realism makes for a queasy mixture.
Synopsis: Jimmy Doyle (Robert De Niro), an aspiring saxophone player, meets established USO band singer Francine Evans (Liza Minnelli) during V-J... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Liza Minnelli, Lionel Stander, Barry Primus
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 57360%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Harry Fabian (Robert De Niro) is a crooked lawyer running cons all over New York City. After he fails at... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jessica Lange, Cliff Gorman, Alan King
Directed By: Irwin Winkler

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 62442%
Critics Consensus: Though ambitious and confidently directed by Robert De Niro, The Good Shepherd is ultimately a tedious drama that holds few surprises and succumbs to self-seriousness.
Synopsis: Discreet, idealistic and intensely loyal, Edward Wilson (Matt Damon) finds that service in the OSS and later as a founding... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, Alec Baldwin, Tammy Blanchard
Directed By: Robert De Niro

#51

Flawless (2007)
55%

#51
Adjusted Score: 58515%
Critics Consensus: Michael Caine's excellent performance makes Flawless something more than an average heist movie.
Synopsis: A janitor (Michael Caine) convinces a frustrated executive (Demi Moore) to help him steal gems from their employer, the London... [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Demi Moore, Lambert Wilson, Joss Ackland
Directed By: Michael Radford

#52

1900 (1976)
55%

#52
Adjusted Score: 56182%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This expansive period drama follows two childhood friends in northern Italy during the early 20th century. Alfredo Berlinghieri (Robert De... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Gérard Depardieu, Dominique Sanda, Donald Sutherland
Directed By: Bernardo Bertolucci

#53

Falling in Love (1984)
54%

#53
Adjusted Score: 34263%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Commuting to Manhattan on the same train, two married strangers (Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep) meet by accident and have... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Harvey Keitel, Jane Kaczmarek
Directed By: Ulu Grosbard

#54

Being Flynn (2012)
51%

#54
Adjusted Score: 54105%
Critics Consensus: Robert De Niro gives a sincere, gripping performance, but Being Flynn is an uneasy mix of drama and comedy that fails to emotionally resonate as a whole.
Synopsis: Nick Flynn (Paul Dano) is a young writer trying to define himself. He misses his mother, who recently died, but... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Paul Dano, Julianne Moore, Olivia Thirlby
Directed By: Paul Weitz

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 55683%
Critics Consensus: What Just Happened has some inspired comic moments, but this inside-baseball take on Hollywood lacks satirical bite.
Synopsis: During the course of an ordinary week in Hollywood, movie producer Ben (Robert De Niro) must navigate his way through... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Catherine Keener, Sean Penn, John Turturro
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#56

Stone (2010)
50%

#56
Adjusted Score: 52610%
Critics Consensus: Stone boasts a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, and Milla Jovovich, and it features strong dialogue, but it's ultimately undone by its heavy-handed symbolism and overabundant plot twists.
Synopsis: Parole officer Jack Mabry (Robert De Niro) is just days from retirement and busy wrapping up the last few cases,... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Milla Jovovich, Frances Conroy
Directed By: John Curran

#57

Everybody's Fine (2009)
48%

#57
Adjusted Score: 52782%
Critics Consensus: A calm, charismatic performance from Robert De Niro nearly saves the movie, but ultimately, Everybody's Fine has the look and feel of a stereotypical Christmas dramedy.
Synopsis: Eight months after the death of his wife, Frank Goode looks forward to a reunion with his four adult children.... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore, Kate Beckinsale, Sam Rockwell
Directed By: Kirk Jones

#58

City by the Sea (2002)
48%

#58
Adjusted Score: 52662%
Critics Consensus: Even though the movie is well acted, it sinks under an abundance of melodrama and cliches.
Synopsis: When a respected New York homicide detective (Robert De Niro) discovers the prime suspect in a murder case is his... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Frances McDormand, James Franco, Eliza Dushku
Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones

#59

We're No Angels (1989)
47%

#59
Adjusted Score: 41013%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ned (Robert De Niro) and Jim (Sean Penn) are convicts who get their shot at freedom when they unexpectedly escape... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Sean Penn, Demi Moore, Hoyt Axton
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#60

Last Vegas (2013)
46%

#60
Adjusted Score: 50823%
Critics Consensus: The cast of Last Vegas keep things amiably watchable, but the film is mostly a mellower Hangover retread for the older set.
Synopsis: Aging pals Billy (Michael Douglas), Paddy (Robert De Niro), Archie (Morgan Freeman) and Sam (Kevin Kline) have been best friends... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#61

Hands of Stone (2016)
44%

#61
Adjusted Score: 50583%
Critics Consensus: Hands of Stone's strong cast and fascinating real-life story aren't enough to compensate for a crowded narrative and formulaic script.
Synopsis: At age 72, legendary trainer Ray Arcel (Robert De Niro) comes out of retirement to coach world-class Panamanian boxer Roberto... [More]
Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Robert De Niro, Ana de Armas, Usher Raymond IV
Directed By: Jonathan Jakubowicz

#62
#62
Adjusted Score: 45327%
Critics Consensus: Though the film stays true to the nature of the original cartoon, the script is disappointing and not funny.
Synopsis: Popular cartoon characters Rocky and Bullwinkle make their big-screen debut in this adventure tale that combines animation with live action.... [More]
Starring: Rene Russo, Jason Alexander, Piper Perabo, Randy Quaid
Directed By: Des McAnuff

#63

Men of Honor (2000)
42%

#63
Adjusted Score: 44544%
Critics Consensus: De Niro and Goodings Jr. manage to turn in performances that make this by-the-numbers inspirational movie watchable.
Synopsis: Carl Brashear (Cuba Gooding Jr.) is an ambitious sharecropper who joins the U.S. Navy to become the world's first black... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr., Charlize Theron, Aunjanue Ellis
Directed By: George Tillman Jr.

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 43965%
Critics Consensus: Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is ambitious and visually striking, but the overwrought tone and lack of scares make for a tonally inconsistent experience.
Synopsis: As Viktor Frankenstein (Kenneth Branagh) is dying he shares a tale of gruesome terror with a sea captain. Viktor, using... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hulce, Helena Bonham Carter
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#65

The Last Tycoon (1976)
41%

#65
Adjusted Score: 41392%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's final, unfinished novel, Monroe Stahr (Robert De Niro) is a legendary hollywood producer... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Tony Curtis, Robert Mitchum, Jeanne Moreau
Directed By: Elia Kazan

#66

Meet the Fockers (2004)
38%

#66
Adjusted Score: 44471%
Critics Consensus: Talented cast is wasted as the movie is content with recycling jokes from its predecessor, Meet the Parents.
Synopsis: Now that Greg Focker is "in" with his soon-to-be in-laws, Jack and Dina Byrnes, it looks like smooth sailing for... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Barbra Streisand
Directed By: Jay Roach

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 38133%
Critics Consensus: Great Expectations is all surface tension: beautiful people shot in beautiful locations without any depth or emotion.
Synopsis: Loosely based on the Charles Dickens' classic novel, "Great Expectations" is a sensual tale of a young man's unforgettable passage... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hank Azaria, Chris Cooper
Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón

#68

The Fan (1996)
37%

#68
Adjusted Score: 37114%
Critics Consensus: Tony Scott's visceral flash proves to be an ill fit for The Fan, a queasy tale of obsession that succeeds at making audiences uncomfortable, but strikes out when it comes to delivering the thrills.
Synopsis: A troubled salesman who peddles knives, Gil Renard (Robert De Niro) has a volatile personality, which has resulted in divorce... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Wesley Snipes, Ellen Barkin, John Alberto Leguizamo
Directed By: Tony Scott

#69

Shark Tale (2004)
35%

#69
Adjusted Score: 42363%
Critics Consensus: Derivative and full of pop culture in-jokes.
Synopsis: Underachiever Oscar (Will Smith) is a pint-sized fish with grand aspirations. When mob-connected great white shark Frankie (Michael Imperioli) is... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Robert De Niro, Renée Zellweger, Jack Black
Directed By: Bibo Bergeron, Vicky Jenson, Rob Letterman

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 33594%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Indebted to the mob, two movie producers try to save themselves by setting up an aging actor for an insurance... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff
Directed By: George Gallo

#71

Stanley & Iris (1990)
33%

#71
Adjusted Score: 33205%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Iris (Jane Fonda) has a rough go of it after the death of her husband. Though still grieving, she needs... [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Swoosie Kurtz, Martha Plimpton
Directed By: Martin Ritt

#72

15 Minutes (2001)
32%

#72
Adjusted Score: 36741%
Critics Consensus: As critical as it is about sensationalism in the media, 15 Minutes itself indulges in lurid violence, and its satire is too heavy-handed to be effective.
Synopsis: At the center of "15 Minutes" is a New York City double murder that must be solved. But the fast-paced... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Edward Burns, Kelsey Grammer, Avery Brooks
Directed By: John Herzfeld

#73

Grudge Match (2013)
31%

#73
Adjusted Score: 35684%
Critics Consensus: Grudge Match is sporadically funny but meandering, and its strong cast largely mired in a plot that's overrun with clichés.
Synopsis: Pittsburgh boxers Billy "The Kid" McDonnen (Robert De Niro) and Henry "Razor" Sharp (Sylvester Stallone) shared a fierce rivalry back... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Kim Basinger
Directed By: Peter Segal

#74

Red Lights (2012)
30%

#74
Adjusted Score: 33544%
Critics Consensus: Wasting the talents of an impressive cast on a predictable mystery, Red Lights lacks the clairvoyance to know what audiences want.
Synopsis: Professional skeptics (Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver) try to prove that a famous psychic (Robert De Niro) is lying about his... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver, Robert De Niro, Toby Jones
Directed By: Rodrigo Cortés

#75
#75
Adjusted Score: 37111%
Critics Consensus: Fitfully funny but mostly misguided, The War with Grandpa will leave audiences with a handful of chuckles -- and a lot of questions about what this talented cast was thinking.
Synopsis: Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley
Directed By: Tim Hill

#76

Heist (2015)
29%

#76
Adjusted Score: 28280%
Critics Consensus: Heist stacks its deck with an all-star cast but this humorless action potboiler doesn't give them a good hand to play.
Synopsis: When their attempt to rob a gangster's (Robert De Niro) casino goes awry, a desperate man (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro, Kate Bosworth, Gina Carano
Directed By: Scott Mann

#77

The Family (2013)
28%

#77
Adjusted Score: 33452%
Critics Consensus: Luc Besson's The Family suffers from an overly familiar setup and a number of jarring tonal shifts.
Synopsis: After ratting out his Mafia cohorts, Giovanni Manzioni (Robert De Niro) and his family enter the Witness Protection Program and... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dianna Agron
Directed By: Luc Besson

#78

Killer Elite (2011)
28%

#78
Adjusted Score: 31772%
Critics Consensus: A rote, utterly disposable Jason Statham vehicle that just happens to have Clive Owen and Robert De Niro in it.
Synopsis: Danny Bryce (Jason Statham), one of the world's deadliest special-ops agents, returns from self-imposed exile after his mentor, Hunter (Robert... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Robert De Niro, Clive Owen, Yvonne Strahovski
Directed By: Gary McKendry

#79

Analyze That (2002)
27%

#79
Adjusted Score: 30944%
Critics Consensus: The one joke premise is stretched a bit thin in this messy sequel, but a few laughs can be had here and there.
Synopsis: Mob boss Paul Vitti (Robert De Niro) is nearing the end of his term in Sing Sing, and the FBI... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Viterelli
Directed By: Harold Ramis

#80

Showtime (2002)
25%

#80
Adjusted Score: 27835%
Critics Consensus: Showtime starts out as a promising satire of the buddy cop genre. Unfortunately, it ends up becoming the type of movies it is satirizing.
Synopsis: When a no-nonsense LAPD detective (Robert De Niro) is forced to star in a reality-based television show with a frustrated... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Rene Russo, Pedro Damián
Directed By: Tom Dey

#81

The Comedian (2016)
24%

#81
Adjusted Score: 31162%
Critics Consensus: The Comedian boasts an incredibly talented cast, but they're put to poor use in an aimless rom-com whose handful of memorable moments never add up to a compelling story.
Synopsis: Jackie Burke, an aging comic icon, has seen better days. Despite his efforts to reinvent himself and his comic genius,... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Edie Falco
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#82

Righteous Kill (2008)
18%

#82
Adjusted Score: 23961%
Critics Consensus: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro do their best to elevate this dowdy genre exercise, but even these two greats can't resuscitate the film's hackneyed script.
Synopsis: Detectives Thomas Cowan (Robert De Niro) and David Fisk (Al Pacino), 30-year veterans of the NYPD, investigate the murder of... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Curtis Jackson, Carla Gugino
Directed By: Jon Avnet

#83

Bloody Mama (1970)
14%

#83
Adjusted Score: 4871%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sexually abused as a young girl, Kate "Ma" Barker (Shelley Winters) grows into a violently powerful woman by the 1930s.... [More]
Starring: Shelley Winters, Pat Hingle, Don Stroud, Diane Varsi
Directed By: Roger Corman

#84

Hide and Seek (2005)
12%

#84
Adjusted Score: 18548%
Critics Consensus: Robert De Niro and especially Dakota Fanning have earned some praise for their work in Hide and Seek, but critics have called the rest of the film derivative, illogical and somewhat silly.
Synopsis: Following the suicide of his wife (Amy Irving), psychologist David Callaway (Robert De Niro) decides to take his daughter, Emily... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning, Famke Janssen, Elisabeth Shue
Directed By: John Polson

#85

The Bag Man (2014)
11%

#85
Adjusted Score: 11208%
Critics Consensus: Busy with attitude and light on intrigue, The Bag Man is a mystery box with nothing surprising inside.
Synopsis: A criminal waits in a seedy motel and waits for his boss after killing several men to steal a bag.... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, John Cusack, Dominic Purcell, Crispin Glover
Directed By: David Grovic

#86

Dirty Grandpa (2016)
10%

#86
Adjusted Score: 18359%
Critics Consensus: Like a Werther's Original dropped down a sewer drain, Dirty Grandpa represents the careless fumbling of a classic talent that once brought pleasure to millions.
Synopsis: Uptight lawyer Jason Kelly (Zac Efron) is one week away from marrying his boss's controlling daughter, putting him on the... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Aubrey Plaza, Zoey Deutch
Directed By: Dan Mazer

#87

Killing Season (2013)
10%

#87
Adjusted Score: 9286%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A U.S. veteran (Robert De Niro) and a former Serbian soldier (John Travolta) play cat-and-mouse games in the remote wilderness.... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, John Travolta, Milo Ventimiglia, Elizabeth Olin
Directed By: Mark Steven Johnson

#88

Little Fockers (2010)
9%

#88
Adjusted Score: 14713%
Critics Consensus: As star-studded as it is heartbreakingly lazy, Little Fockers takes the top-grossing trilogy to embarrassing new lows.
Synopsis: After 10 years of marriage and two children, it seems that Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) has finally earned a place... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Dustin Hoffman
Directed By: Paul Weitz

#89

New Year's Eve (2011)
7%

#89
Adjusted Score: 12453%
Critics Consensus: Shallow, sappy, and dull, New Year's Eve assembles a star-studded cast for no discernible purpose.
Synopsis: Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night.... [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin
Directed By: Garry Marshall

#90

The Big Wedding (2013)
7%

#90
Adjusted Score: 11199%
Critics Consensus: The Big Wedding's all-star cast is stranded in a contrived, strained plot that features broad stabs at humor but few laughs.
Synopsis: Don (Robert De Niro) and Ellie Griffin (Diane Keaton) are long-divorced, but when their adopted son's ultraconservative biological mother unexpectedly... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Katherine Heigl
Directed By: Justin Zackham

#91

Godsend (2004)
4%

#91
Adjusted Score: 8338%
Critics Consensus: A murky thriller with few chills, Godsend features ludicrous dialogue, by-the-numbers plotting, and an excess of cheap shocks.
Synopsis: After Paul Duncan (Greg Kinnear) and his wife, Jessie (Rebecca Romijn-Stamos), lose their young son, Adam (Cameron Bright), in an... [More]
Starring: Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Robert De Niro, Cameron Bright
Directed By: Nick Hamm

#92
#92
Adjusted Score: 4100%
Critics Consensus: Despite an all-star cast and some impressive visuals, The Bridge of San Luis Rey is a lifeless, slow-going adaptation of Thornton Wilder's classic novel.
Synopsis: During the Spanish Inquisition, Franciscan monk Brother Juniper (Gabriel Byrne) witnesses the collapse of a bridge in Lima, Peru, and... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham, Kathy Bates, Gabriel Byrne
Directed By: Mary McGuckian

