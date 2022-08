All Robert De Niro Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Robert De Niro began his seven-decade career in movies with a starring role in the Vietnam War-era comedy/drama Greetings. The 1968 film would be his opening joint effort with Brian De Palma (they followed up with The Wedding Party, dark satire Hi, Mom!, and gangland epic The Untouchables), and would be the first of many fruitful actor/director partnerships that would come to define De Niro’s image.

Martin Scorsese is the most obvious director he’s worked with in this way: Their legendary collaborative run began with 1973’s Mean Streets, continuing into Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, Casino, and The Irishman. De Niro’s performances in Taxi Driver and Raging Bull especially changed the acting game, executing a method-style of performance wherein the actor not only mentally inhabits their character, but transforms their physical shape entirely. De Niro won the Best Actor Oscar for becoming boxer Jake ‘The Raging Bull’ LaMotta in 1981, topping his Best Supporting Actor win in 1975 for The Godfather: Part II as young Vito Corleone, and nominations in ’77 and ’79 for Taxi Driver and The Deer Hunter, respectively.

Just as he did in the ’70s, De Niro appeared in some of the best movies of the decades that subsequently followed. In the ’80s, he worked with Terry Gilliam for Brazil and Sergio Leone for Once Upon a Time in America, and delivered enduring action-comedy Midnight Run. Inside the ’90s, aside from the aforementioned Scorsese collaborations, De Niro starred in Michael Mann’s Heat and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. Wag the Dog might belong on someone’s best-of-’90s list if you asked around a bit, but Barry Levinson is another director De Niro has frequently worked with; outside of Dog, they also put together What Just Happened?, Sleepers, and The Wizard of Lies.

Towards the end of the ’90s, De Niro began to satirize his on-screen tough-guy persona, returning to the comedy mode of his early career with films like 1999’s Analyze This, 2000’s Meet the Parents, and 2007’s Stardust. He would be nominated again for an Oscar for his role in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, kicking off another director partnership with David O. Russell. They would continue with the decidedly Scorsese-like American Hustle, Joy, and an upcoming historical drama. Another recent Scorsese-esque movie, Joker, echoed the bleak media dystopia presented in The King of Comedy and grossed $1 billion worldwide. But why settle: After starring in and being nominated for Best Picture as a producer on The Irishman, he’s back with Scorsese for the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

Now, we’re ranking all Robert De Niro movies by Tomatometer, Certified Fresh Films first! —Alex Vo



#3 Goodfellas (1990) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 103731% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career. Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#5 Mean Streets (1973) 96% #5 Adjusted Score: 100901% Critics Consensus: Mean Streets is a powerful tale of urban sin and guilt that marks Scorsese's arrival as an important cinematic voice and features electrifying performances from Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. Synopsis: A slice of street life in Little Italy among lower echelon Mafiosos, unbalanced punks, and petty criminals. A small-time hood... A slice of street life in Little Italy among lower echelon Mafiosos, unbalanced punks, and petty criminals. A small-time hood... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Richard Romanus, Amy Robinson Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#7 Raging Bull (1980) 94% #7 Adjusted Score: 100000% Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero. Synopsis: The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#12 Heat (1995) 88% #12 Adjusted Score: 92921% Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann

#20 Casino (1995) 79% #20 Adjusted Score: 82383% Critics Consensus: Impressive ambition and bravura performances from an outstanding cast help Casino pay off in spite of a familiar narrative that may strike some viewers as a safe bet for director Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#21 Stardust (2007) 77% #21 Adjusted Score: 84796% Critics Consensus: A faithful interpretation that captures the spirit of whimsy, action, and off-kilter humor of Neil Gaiman, Stardust juggles multiple genres and tones to create a fantastical experience. Synopsis: To win the heart of his beloved (Sienna Miller), a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm... To win the heart of his beloved (Sienna Miller), a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm... [More] Starring: Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#31 Awakenings (1990) 89% #31 Adjusted Score: 89893% Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it. Synopsis: The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in... The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Julie Kavner, Ruth Nelson Directed By: Penny Marshall

#42 Joker (2019) 68% #42 Adjusted Score: 106261% Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema. Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy Directed By: Todd Phillips

#43 The Mission (1986) 67% #43 Adjusted Score: 67934% Critics Consensus: The Mission is a well-meaning epic given delicate heft by its sumptuous visuals and a standout score by Ennio Morricone, but its staid presentation never stirs an emotional investment in its characters. Synopsis: Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Jeremy Irons, Ray McAnally, Liam Neeson Directed By: Roland Joffé

#56 Stone (2010) 50% #56 Adjusted Score: 52610% Critics Consensus: Stone boasts a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, and Milla Jovovich, and it features strong dialogue, but it's ultimately undone by its heavy-handed symbolism and overabundant plot twists. Synopsis: Parole officer Jack Mabry (Robert De Niro) is just days from retirement and busy wrapping up the last few cases,... Parole officer Jack Mabry (Robert De Niro) is just days from retirement and busy wrapping up the last few cases,... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Milla Jovovich, Frances Conroy Directed By: John Curran

#80 Showtime (2002) 25% #80 Adjusted Score: 27835% Critics Consensus: Showtime starts out as a promising satire of the buddy cop genre. Unfortunately, it ends up becoming the type of movies it is satirizing. Synopsis: When a no-nonsense LAPD detective (Robert De Niro) is forced to star in a reality-based television show with a frustrated... When a no-nonsense LAPD detective (Robert De Niro) is forced to star in a reality-based television show with a frustrated... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Rene Russo, Pedro Damián Directed By: Tom Dey