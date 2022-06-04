News

New on Netflix in June 2022

The return of The Umbrella Academy, Chris Hemsworth's sci-fi thriller Spiderhead, the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, and J.Lo's Halftime doc all launch in June.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy and the mind-bending thriller Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth lead Netflix’s June 2022 offerings.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 once again finds Vanya (Elliot Page), Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), and Diego (David Castañeda) hustling to save the world from another ominous threat. After the events of season 2, and the changes the gang made to the timeline, the siblings return to find the place their home has undergone an unexpected transformation. Say hello to “The Sparrow Academy.” Can the Umbrellas and Sparrows learn to get along, at least until they all figure out how to save the world yet again? That is the question.

If big-budget sci-fi features are your jam, check out the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Spiderhead, about a boundary-pushing scientist who uses mind-altering drugs at a secret high-security facility to rehabilitate its prisoners. Based on the 2010 New Yorker short story written by George Saunders, the movie also stars Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett and was directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski.

After an extended wait, Cillian Murphy makes his triumphant return as Tommy Shelby in the sixth and final season of the BBC’s celebrated series, Peaky Blinders.  On the sports drama tip, Hustle finds Adam Sandler playing a down-on-his-luck talent scout who finds a second wind when he discovers a basketball prodigy (played by Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez) that could go pro and re-ignite his career along the way. In the documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez turns the cameras on her life, giving audiences an unfettered and honest look at her life as a pop singer, movie star, and mom, culminating in her grand halftime show performance with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hustle (2022)

91%

Description: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Premiere Date: June 8

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (2022)

100%

Description: The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition’s end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.

Premiere Date: June 10

Halftime (2022)

- -

Description: Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

Premiere Date: June 14

Spiderhead (2022)

- -

Description: Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

Premiere Date: June 17

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (2022)

- -

Description: After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) —  now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Premiere Date: June 22

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

New Collection

“Shine with Pride ” – Launches May 31

Celebrate the diverse spectrum of LGBTQ+ stories, identities, and self-expression with these impactful documentaries, dramas, comedies, and more. View the collection beginning May 31 here

Coming Soon

Glamour Girls
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 6/1

66% Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)


28% Dear John (2010)


67% Dumb & Dumber (1994)


80% Edge of Seventeen (1998)


39% Eraser (1996)


42% The Golden Compass (2007)


67% Lean on Me (1989)

73% The Professional (1994)


29% Life as We Know It (2010)


66% Mission: Impossible (1996)


93% Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011)


57% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)


51% Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)


67% National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)


18% Soul Plane (2004)


70% Steel Magnolias (1989)


72% The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)


30% The Boy (2016)


90% The Departed (2006)


91% The Fighter (2010)


67% The Girl Next Door (2007)


97% The Hurt Locker (2008)


31% The Players Club (1998)


87% Titanic (1997)


54% Troy (2004)


13% Vegas Vacation (1997)


48% We Are Marshall (2006)

Available 6/2

Borgen – Power & Glory*

73% The DUFF (2015)


Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake*

Available 6/3

As the Crow Flies*

- - Floor Is Lava: Season 2 (2022) *


50% Interceptor (2022) *


Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?*
The Perfect Mother*
Surviving Summer*
Two Summers*

Available 6/5

93% Straight Up (2019)

Available 6/6

- - Action Pack: Season 2 (2022) *


Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill*

Available 6/7

That’s My Time with David Letterman*

Available 6/8

Baby Fever*
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis*

Available 6/9

Rhythm + Flow France* (New episodes weekly)
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration*

Available 6/10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness*

82% Closet Monster (2015)


Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute*

- - First Kill: Season 1 (2022) *


Intimacy*

70% Top Gear: Season 27 (2019)


- - Top Gear: Season 28 (2020)


- - Trees of Peace (2021) *


65% Vice (2018)

Available 6/11

- - Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (2022) *

Available 6/13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures*
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends*
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends*”

98% Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)

Available 6/14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live*

- - The Mole Seasons 3-4

Available 6/15

Centauro*

83% Front Cover (2015)


- - God's Favorite Idiot: Season 1 (2022) *


Heart Parade*

- - Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: Season 1 (2022) *


Maldivas*
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet*

- - The Wrath of God (2022) *

Available 6/16

Dead End: Paranormal Park*
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2*
Love & Anarchy: Season 2*
Rhythm + Flow France* (New episodes weekly)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta*
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special*

97% Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

Available 6/17

The Martha Mitchell Effect*
Rainbow High: Season 2*

- - She: Season 2 (2022) *


- - The War Next-Door: Season 1 (2021) *


- - You Don't Know Me: Season 1 (2021) *

Available 6/18

Alchemy of Souls*

- - Charmed: Season 4 (2022)


SPRIGGAN*

Available 6/19

Civil*

86% It (2017)

Available 6/20

Doom Of Love*

91% Philomena (2013)

Available 6/21

- - All That Seasons 2-3


The Future Of*
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual*

- - Kenan & Kel Seasons 1-2


- - Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1-2


- - Zoey 101 Seasons 1-2

Available 6/22

Bruna Louise: Demolition*
The Hidden Lives of Pets*
Love & Gelato*

72% The Mist (2007)


- - One Piece New Episodes


71% Sing 2 (2021)


Snowflake Mountain*

Available 6/23

First Class*
Queen*
Rhythm + Flow France* (New episodes weekly)

Available 6/24

- - Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2*


- - Legacies: Season 4 (2021)


- - The Man From Toronto (2022) *


Man Vs Bee*

- - Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 6/25

- - Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 (2021)

Available 6/26

Best of the Fest*

Available 6/27

Cafe Minamdang*
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday*

Available 6/28

Blasted*
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy*

Available 6/29

BEAUTY*
Extraordinary Attorney Woo*
Pirate Gold of Adak Island*

- - The Upshaws: Season 2 (2022) Part 1*

Available 6/30

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-*

62% Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)


- - Sharkdog Season 2*

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 6/2

94% Documentary Now! Seasons 1-3


99% Lady Bird (2017)

Leaving 6/6

- - The Night Shift Seasons 1-4


16% Vampire Academy (2014)

Leaving 6/13

- - Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Seasons 1-5

Leaving 6/17

92% Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving 6/23

86% Reign Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/29

- - Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12

Leaving 6/30

84% Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)


67% Desperado (1995)


- -


- - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019)


84% The Exorcist (1973)


83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)


76% Godzilla (2014)


61% Happy Gilmore (1996)


94% Her (2013)


99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)


83% Into the Wild (2007)


Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

19% Just Go With It (2011)


93% Looper (2012)


35% Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)


- - Midnight in Paris (2019)


94% My Fair Lady (1964)


84% The Originals Seasons 1-4


58% Shrek Forever After (2010)


91% Stand by Me (1986)

