All Illumination Movies Ranked

It’s not easy to break into the major American animation scene when it’s already dominated by the likes of Pixar, DreamWorks, Blue Sky, Laika, and more — but Illumination found a way. Founded just over a decade ago in 2007, the studio stole hearts from the get-go with Despicable Me, which has spawned an entertainment empire including two movie sequels and a Minions spin-off for its ubiquitous endearing/annoying yellow boys. Meanwhile, films like The Grinch and Sing have solidified Illumination’s game plan of making upper mid-budget films with global appeal, which means the studio has yet to have a commercial dud. Meanwhile, they’ve got a Mario movie in the works for 2022. With that, we’re ranking every Illumination movie by Tomatometer!

#11 Hop (2011) 24% #11 Adjusted Score: 28993% Critics Consensus: It's impressively animated, but Hop's script is so uninspired that not even James Marsden's frantic mugging can give it any bounce. Synopsis: Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures the world's Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass... Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures the world's Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass... [More] Starring: James Marsden, Russell Brand, Kaley Cuoco, Hank Azaria Directed By: Tim Hill