All Illumination Movies Ranked

It’s not easy to break into the major American animation scene when it’s already dominated by the likes of Pixar, DreamWorks, Blue Sky, Laika, and more — but Illumination found a way. Founded just over a decade ago in 2007, the studio stole hearts from the get-go with Despicable Me, which has spawned an entertainment empire including two movie sequels and a Minions spin-off for its ubiquitous endearing/annoying yellow boys. Meanwhile, films like The Grinch and Sing have solidified Illumination’s game plan of making upper mid-budget films with global appeal, which means the studio has yet to have a commercial dud. Meanwhile, they’ve got a Mario movie in the works for 2022. With that, we’re ranking every Illumination movie by Tomatometer!

#11

Hop (2011)
24%

Adjusted Score: 28993%
Critics Consensus: It's impressively animated, but Hop's script is so uninspired that not even James Marsden's frantic mugging can give it any bounce.
Synopsis: Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures the world's Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass... [More]
Starring: James Marsden, Russell Brand, Kaley Cuoco, Hank Azaria
Directed By: Tim Hill

#10
Adjusted Score: 59390%
Critics Consensus: Dr. Seuss' The Lorax is cute and funny enough but the moral simplicity of the book gets lost with the zany Hollywood production values.
Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) lives in a place virtually devoid of nature; no flowers or trees grow in the town... [More]
Starring: Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#9
Adjusted Score: 69760%
Critics Consensus: The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't teach its animated stars any new narrative tricks -- but for fans of the original, this funny, energetic sequel should still satisfy.
Synopsis: Explore the emotional lives of pets and the deep bond between them and the families that love them as Max,... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#8

Minions (2015)
55%

Adjusted Score: 62941%
Critics Consensus: The Minions' brightly colored brand of gibberish-fueled insanity stretches to feature length in their self-titled Despicable Me spinoff, with uneven but often hilarious results.
Synopsis: Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney
Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

#7

Despicable Me 3 (2017)
59%

Adjusted Score: 70178%
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 3 should keep fans of the franchise consistently entertained with another round of colorful animation and zany -- albeit somewhat scattershot -- humor.
Synopsis: The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove
Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

#6
Adjusted Score: 70407%
Critics Consensus: The Grinch gives the classic Seuss source material a brightly animated update that's solidly suitable for younger viewers without adding substantially to the story's legacy.
Synopsis: The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones, Pharrell Williams
Directed By: Scott Mosier, Yarrow Cheney

#5

Sing 2 (2021)
70%

Adjusted Score: 75215%
Critics Consensus: Second verse, same as the first: For audiences that enjoyed the first installment, Sing 2 should prove another endearing diversion.
Synopsis: This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton
Directed By: Garth Jennings

#4

Sing (2016)
71%

Adjusted Score: 82511%
Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title.
Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Garth Jennings

#3
Adjusted Score: 86707%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and blessed with a talented voice cast, The Secret Life of Pets offers a beautifully animated, cheerfully undemanding family-friendly diversion.
Synopsis: Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner... [More]
Starring: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#2

Despicable Me 2 (2013)
75%

Adjusted Score: 82324%
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 2 offers plenty of eye-popping visual inventiveness and a number of big laughs.
Synopsis: Now that Gru (Steve Carell) has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove
Directed By: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

#1

Despicable Me (2010)
81%

Adjusted Score: 87512%
Critics Consensus: Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, Despicable Me is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own.
Synopsis: A man who delights in all things wicked, supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews
Directed By: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

