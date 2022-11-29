(Photo by Dreamworks courtesy Everett Collection)

All Don Cheadle Movies Ranked

After 20 years of steady character work, Don Cheadle become a near-household name with his dynamic portrayal of everyman-turned-hero Paul Rusesabagina in 2005’s Hotel Rwanda, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nom, and shed new light on genocide the world over. Before that, Cheadle appeared in everything from Vietnam War drama Hamburger Hill to hard-boiled Devil in a Blue Dress to appearances in films by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Out of Sight) and P.T. Anderson (Boogie Nights).

In 2010, starting with Iron Man 2, Cheadle joined the MCU, taking over the James Rhodes role (a.k.a. War Machine). Though he has the coolest superhero name, Rhodes is the least flashy among all the Avengers, perfectly in tune with Cheadle’s unassuming yet commanding acting style and presence. Now we’re ranking all of Don Cheadle’s movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#5 Traffic (2000) 92% 85% #5 Adjusted Score: 97227% Critics Consensus: Soderbergh successfully pulls off the highly ambitious Traffic, a movie with three different stories and a very large cast. The issues of ethics are gray rather than black-and-white, with no clear-cut good guys. Terrific acting all around. Synopsis: A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the... A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Luis Guzmán Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#8 Hotel Rwanda (2004) 91% 94% #8 Adjusted Score: 98187% Critics Consensus: A sobering and heartfelt tale about massacre that took place in Rwanda while most of the world looked away. Synopsis: Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... [More] Starring: Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo, Joaquin Phoenix, Nick Nolte Directed By: Terry George

#15 Flight (2012) 77% 75% #15 Adjusted Score: 86176% Critics Consensus: Robert Zemeckis makes a triumphant return to live-action cinema with Flight, a thoughtful and provocative character study propelled by a compelling performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to... Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#17 Bulworth (1998) 76% 68% #17 Adjusted Score: 78731% Critics Consensus: Star and director Beatty's ambitious take on race and politics in 20th-century America isn't perfect, but manages to provide more than its share of thought-provoking laughs. Synopsis: Jay Bulworth (Warren Beatty), a financially ruined senator, is now disillusioned with politics. The forlorn statesman orders a contract killing... Jay Bulworth (Warren Beatty), a financially ruined senator, is now disillusioned with politics. The forlorn statesman orders a contract killing... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Oliver Platt Directed By: Warren Beatty

#18 Crash (2004) 74% 88% #18 Adjusted Score: 83572% Critics Consensus: A raw and unsettling morality piece on modern angst and urban disconnect, Crash examines the dangers of bigotry and xenophobia in the lives of interconnected Angelenos. Synopsis: Writer-director Paul Haggis interweaves several connected stories about race, class, family and gender in Los Angeles in the aftermath of... Writer-director Paul Haggis interweaves several connected stories about race, class, family and gender in Los Angeles in the aftermath of... [More] Starring: Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Jennifer Esposito Directed By: Paul Haggis