All Dev Patel Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

After being alerted to Dev Patel’s existence by his Skins-watching daughter, director Danny Boyle cast the then 17-year-old actor in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. The film, which was originally dropped by Warner Independent after the studio doubted its commercial prospects, would go on to gross over $350 million worldwide, win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and make international stars out of leads Patel and Freida Pinto.

It would be hard to match that kind of explosive feature debut, and for the next several years, only the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel cinematic universe films would come close to that early critical and box office success. But Patel came roaring back with Lion, the true-story drama that would earn him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nom, with the film itself ultimately in the running for Best Picture. The Certified Fresh Hotel Mumbai and Personal History of David Copperfield followed, and now Patel is getting career-best review write-ups for A24’s Arthurian jam, The Green Knight.

Read on to see all Dev Patel movies, ranked by Tomatometer!



#1 Only Yesterday (1991) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 102961% Critics Consensus: Only Yesterday's long-delayed U.S. debut fills a frustrating gap for American Ghibli fans while offering further proof of the studio's incredibly consistent commitment to quality. Synopsis: A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... [More] Starring: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein, Alison Fernandez Directed By: Isao Takahata

#5 Lion (2016) 84% #5 Adjusted Score: 101368% Critics Consensus: Lion's undeniably uplifting story and talented cast make it a moving journey that transcends the typical cliches of its genre. Synopsis: Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... [More] Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman Directed By: Garth Davis

#11 The Wedding Guest (2018) 44% #11 Adjusted Score: 46827% Critics Consensus: The Wedding Guest makes a compelling argument for Dev Patel as an actor worthy of diverse leading roles, even if the movie's less than the sum of its action thriller parts. Synopsis: Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with... Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with... [More] Starring: Dev Patel, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh, Harish Khanna Directed By: Michael Winterbottom