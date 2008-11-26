All Dev Patel Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

After being alerted to Dev Patel’s existence by his Skins-watching daughter, director Danny Boyle cast the then 17-year-old actor in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. The film, which was originally dropped by Warner Independent after the studio doubted its commercial prospects, would go on to gross over $350 million worldwide, win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and make international stars out of leads Patel and Freida Pinto.

It would be hard to match that kind of explosive feature debut, and for the next several years, only the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel cinematic universe films would come close to that early critical and box office success. But Patel came roaring back with Lion, the true-story drama that would earn him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nom, with the film itself ultimately in the running for Best Picture. The Certified Fresh Hotel Mumbai and Personal History of David Copperfield followed, and now Patel is getting career-best review write-ups for A24’s Arthurian jam, The Green Knight.

Read on to see all Dev Patel movies, ranked by Tomatometer!



#5 Lion (2016) 84% #5 Adjusted Score: 101368% Critics Consensus: Lion's undeniably uplifting story and talented cast make it a moving journey that transcends the typical cliches of its genre. Synopsis: Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... [More] Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman Directed By: Garth Davis