(Photo by Marvel / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Anthony Hopkins Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Anthony Hopkins was such a fixture on the Oscars circuit during the ’90s that it was a shock to learn his nomination at this Academy Awards is his first in 20 years. After winning Best Actor for Silence of the Lambs in 1992, and getting nominated every two years after that for The Remains of the Day, Nixon, and then Amistad, the knighted actor would have to wait two decades before The Two Popes would put him officially back in the running for Oscar gold.

Of course, the awards are just one aspect of a legendary career that is now spanning into its seventh decade, one that started with a major role in 1968’s The Lion in Winter, starring Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn. A Bridge Too Far, Magic, and The Elephant Man would be among Hopkins’ highlights in the years that followed, opening into an epic run in the ’90s, beginning with immortalizing Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. Besides his Oscar-nominated hits, other films of the decade include Howards End, Legend of the Fall, The Mask of Zorro, and Meet Joe Black, guaranteeing Hopkins was inescapable no matter what movies you were into.

Hopkins returned to the Dr. Lecter for Hannibal and Red Dragon. And his most memorable roles in recent years play into his effortless gravitas, like a famed director in Hitchcock, Methuselah in Noah, Odin in the Thor trilogy, and one-half of The Two Popes, for which he was nominated for his latest acting Oscar. Lately, there was Elyse, and The Father, which drew some of the strongest reviews of his career. Now, we’re taking a look back and ranking Anthony Hopkins movies by Tomatometer!

#60 Alexander (2004) 16% #60 Adjusted Score: 22554% Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life. Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer Directed By: Oliver Stone

#58 The Virtuoso (2021) 19% #58 Adjusted Score: 20173% Critics Consensus: Don't let the title -- or the talented cast -- fool you: The Virtuoso falls far shy of even base level competency in its attempts to wring fresh excitement from a threadbare assassin thriller setup. Synopsis: Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment... Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment... [More] Starring: Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, Anthony Hopkins, Eddie Marsan Directed By: Nick Stagliano

#55 360 (2011) 20% #55 Adjusted Score: 22528% Critics Consensus: Spreading itself thin across a sprawling narrative without a unifying focus, 360 just keeps running in circles. Synopsis: A man (Anthony Hopkins) searches for his missing daughter in one of several vignettes dealing with issues of love, loss... A man (Anthony Hopkins) searches for his missing daughter in one of several vignettes dealing with issues of love, loss... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ben Foster, Dinara Drukarova, Gabriela Marcinkova Directed By: Fernando Meirelles

#43 Hannibal (2001) 40% #43 Adjusted Score: 45667% Critics Consensus: While superbly acted and stylishly filmed, Hannibal lacks the character interaction between the two leads which made the first movie so engrossing. Synopsis: Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta Directed By: Ridley Scott

#32 Chaplin (1992) 60% #32 Adjusted Score: 63046% Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films. Synopsis: Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#31 Hitchcock (2012) 60% #31 Adjusted Score: 68202% Critics Consensus: Though it suffers from tonal inconsistency and a lack of truly insightful retrospection, Hitchcock is elevated by inspired performances from its two distinguished leads. Synopsis: Following his great success with "North by Northwest," director Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) makes a daring choice for his next... Following his great success with "North by Northwest," director Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) makes a daring choice for his next... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Toni Collette Directed By: Sacha Gervasi

#29 Proof (2005) 62% #29 Adjusted Score: 67478% Critics Consensus: Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins give exceptional performances in a film that intelligently tackles the territory between madness and genius. Synopsis: Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hope Davis Directed By: John Madden

#28 The Edge (1997) 64% #28 Adjusted Score: 66741% Critics Consensus: The Edge is an entertaining hybrid of brainy Mamet dialogue with brawny outdoors action -- albeit one that sadly lacks as much bite as its furry antagonist. Synopsis: The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers,... The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers,... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, Elle Macpherson, Harold Perrineau Directed By: Lee Tamahori

#21 The Bounty (1984) 74% #21 Adjusted Score: 73808% Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to its cast, and Anthony Hopkins in particular, The Bounty's retelling of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty is an intelligent, engaging adventure saga. Synopsis: Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Edward Fox Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#19 Nixon (1995) 75% #19 Adjusted Score: 77885% Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure. Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Joan Allen, Powers Boothe, Ed Harris Directed By: Oliver Stone

#18 Noah (2014) 76% #18 Adjusted Score: 86257% Critics Consensus: With sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale, Darren Aronofsky's Noah brings the Bible epic into the 21st century. Synopsis: When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#9 King Lear (2018) 91% #9 Adjusted Score: 90413% Critics Consensus: Led by dual mesmerizing performances from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson and rounded out by a solidly stocked ensemble, this King Lear is a highly watchable adaptation. Synopsis: King Lear divides his kingdom among his three daughters -- Goneril, Regan and Cordelia. The kingdom and family soon collapse... King Lear divides his kingdom among his three daughters -- Goneril, Regan and Cordelia. The kingdom and family soon collapse... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh Directed By: Richard Eyre

#7 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 93% #7 Adjusted Score: 126454% Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba Directed By: Taika Waititi

#3 Shadowlands (1993) 97% #3 Adjusted Score: 97905% Critics Consensus: Thanks to brilliant performances from Debra Winger and especially Anthony Hopkins, Shadowlands is a deeply moving portrait of British scholar C.S. Lewis's romance with American poet Joy Gresham. Synopsis: C. S. Lewis (Anthony Hopkins), the renowned author of "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, is a bachelor and Oxford University... C. S. Lewis (Anthony Hopkins), the renowned author of "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, is a bachelor and Oxford University... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Debra Winger, Edward Hardwicke, Michael Denison Directed By: Richard Attenborough