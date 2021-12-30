(Photo by Marvel / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Anthony Hopkins Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Anthony Hopkins was such a fixture on the Oscars circuit during the ’90s that it was a shock to learn his nomination at this Academy Awards is his first in 20 years. After winning Best Actor for Silence of the Lambs in 1992, and getting nominated every two years after that for The Remains of the Day, Nixon, and then Amistad, the knighted actor would have to wait two decades before The Two Popes would put him officially back in the running for Oscar gold.

Of course, the awards are just one aspect of a legendary career that is now spanning into its seventh decade, one that started with a major role in 1968’s The Lion in Winter, starring Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn. A Bridge Too Far, Magic, and The Elephant Man would be among Hopkins’ highlights in the years that followed, opening into an epic run in the ’90s, beginning with immortalizing Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. Besides his Oscar-nominated hits, other films of the decade include Howards End, Legend of the Fall, The Mask of Zorro, and Meet Joe Black, guaranteeing Hopkins was inescapable no matter what movies you were into.

Hopkins returned to the Dr. Lecter for Hannibal and Red Dragon. And his most memorable roles in recent years play into his effortless gravitas, like a famed director in Hitchcock, Methuselah in Noah, Odin in the Thor trilogy, and one-half of The Two Popes, for which he was nominated for his latest acting Oscar. Lately, there was Elyse, and The Father, which drew some of the strongest reviews of his career. Now, we’re taking a look back and ranking Anthony Hopkins movies by Tomatometer!

#64

Bad Company (2002)
10%

#64
Adjusted Score: 14120%
Critics Consensus: Chris Rock and Anthony Hopkins fail to generate the sparks necessary to save the movie from a generic and utterly predictable script.
Synopsis: CIA operative Kevin Pope (Chris Rock) is suave, brilliant and right on the verge of completing a top secret mission... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh, Gabriel Macht
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#63
#63
Adjusted Score: 17569%
Critics Consensus: With a scenery-chewing performance from Sean Penn, an absence of political insight, and an overall lack of narrative cohesiveness, these Men give Oscar bait a bad name.
Synopsis: Charismatic Southern politician Willie Stark's (Sean Penn) idealism and good intentions give way to corruption after he becomes governor of... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, James Gandolfini
Directed By: Steven Zaillian

#62

August (1996)
14%

#62
Adjusted Score: 7026%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" relocated to Wales, Ieuan Davies (Anthony Hopkins) is the caretaker of a country... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Kate Burton, Leslie Phillips, Gawn Grainger
Directed By: Anthony Hopkins

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 34031%
Critics Consensus: Cacophonous, thinly plotted, and boasting state-of-the-art special effects, The Last Knight is pretty much what you'd expect from the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise.
Synopsis: Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: Michael Bay

#60

Alexander (2004)
16%

#60
Adjusted Score: 22554%
Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life.
Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#59

Freejack (1992)
18%

#59
Adjusted Score: 17647%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Early in the 21st century, technological advances have made it possible for aging, wealthy people to pay crooks like Vacendak... [More]
Starring: Emilio Estevez, Mick Jagger, Anthony Hopkins, Rene Russo
Directed By: Geoff Murphy

#58

The Virtuoso (2021)
19%

#58
Adjusted Score: 20173%
Critics Consensus: Don't let the title -- or the talented cast -- fool you: The Virtuoso falls far shy of even base level competency in its attempts to wring fresh excitement from a threadbare assassin thriller setup.
Synopsis: Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment... [More]
Starring: Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, Anthony Hopkins, Eddie Marsan
Directed By: Nick Stagliano

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 19866%
Critics Consensus: Dull and devoid of characterization, Kidnapping Mr. Heineken is a true crime thriller that rings false.
Synopsis: In 1983, five longtime friends successfully kidnap and ransom the heir (Anthony Hopkins) to the Heineken beer empire.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jim Sturgess, Sam Worthington, Ryan Kwanten
Directed By: Daniel Alfredson

#56

Go With Me (2015)
20%

#56
Adjusted Score: 6648%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A vengeful young woman (Julia Stiles) recruits two men (Anthony Hopkins, Alexander Ludwig) to help her track down a former... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julia Stiles, Alexander Ludwig, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Daniel Alfredson

#55

360 (2011)
20%

#55
Adjusted Score: 22528%
Critics Consensus: Spreading itself thin across a sprawling narrative without a unifying focus, 360 just keeps running in circles.
Synopsis: A man (Anthony Hopkins) searches for his missing daughter in one of several vignettes dealing with issues of love, loss... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ben Foster, Dinara Drukarova, Gabriela Marcinkova
Directed By: Fernando Meirelles

#54

The Rite (2011)
21%

#54
Adjusted Score: 27452%
Critics Consensus: Anthony Hopkins is as excellent as ever, but he's no match for The Rite's dawdling pace and lack of chills -- or Colin O'Donoghue's tentative performance in the leading role.
Synopsis: Though he is filled with doubt about the subject, seminary student Michael Kovak (Colin O'Donoghue) finds he must attend a... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Colin O'Donoghue, Alice Braga, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Mikael Hafstrom

#53

The Innocent (1993)
22%

#53
Adjusted Score: 15354%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An English engineer/spy (Campbell Scott) falls for a woman (Isabella Rossellini) who may jeopardize his top-secret mission in 1955 Berlin.... [More]
Starring: Isabella Rossellini, Anthony Hopkins, Campbell Scott, Hart Bochner
Directed By: John Schlesinger

#52

Collide (2016)
24%

#52
Adjusted Score: 26221%
Critics Consensus: Collide wastes a talented cast on a would-be thriller fatally undermined by eye-rolling dialogue, logical fallacies, and humdrum set pieces.
Synopsis: Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) agrees to hijack a shipment of cocaine for his old boss (Ben Kingsley) in return for... [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Eran Creevy

#51

Slipstream (2007)
25%

#51
Adjusted Score: 25792%
Critics Consensus: Slipstream is a failed experiment; confusing instead of coherent.
Synopsis: An aging man, Felix Bonhoeffer (Anthony Hopkins), finds that the characters in a murder mystery, which he is writing as... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Stella Arroyave, Christian Slater, Lisa Pepper
Directed By: Anthony Hopkins

#50

Solace (2015)
25%

#50
Adjusted Score: 28012%
Critics Consensus: Solace boasts a talented cast and a somewhat intriguing premise, but they're outweighed by a plodding story that teeters between tired clichés and ludicrous twists.
Synopsis: A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Abbie Cornish
Directed By: Afonso Poyart

#49

Instinct (1999)
27%

#49
Adjusted Score: 29390%
Critics Consensus: A convoluted and predictable plot overshadows the performances.
Synopsis: Years after he goes missing in the jungles of Africa, anthropologist Ethan Powell (Anthony Hopkins) resurfaces when it's discovered that... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland, Maura Tierney
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#48

The Trial (1993)
29%

#48
Adjusted Score: 18981%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Franz Kafka's Joseph K. (Kyle MacLachlan) is arrested and held by ominous police in prewar Europe, but he is never... [More]
Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Anthony Hopkins, Jason Robards, Jean Stapleton
Directed By: David Jones

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 31362%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: World-renowned painter Pablo Picasso (Anthony Hopkins) is notorious for his infidelity, but his French lover, Françoise Gilot (Natascha McElhone), manages... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Natascha McElhone, Julianne Moore, Joss Ackland
Directed By: James Ivory

#46

The Wolfman (2010)
34%

#46
Adjusted Score: 41425%
Critics Consensus: Suitably grand and special effects-laden, The Wolfman suffers from a suspense-deficient script and a surprising lack of genuine chills.
Synopsis: Though absent from his ancestral home of Blackmoor for many years, aristocrat Lawrence Talbot (Benicio Del Toro) returns to find... [More]
Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#45

Desperate Hours (1990)
36%

#45
Adjusted Score: 34432%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With the help of his defense lawyer (Kelly Lynch), who is madly in love with him, psychotic killer Michael Bosworth... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins, Mimi Rogers, Lindsay Crouse
Directed By: Michael Cimino

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 40375%
Critics Consensus: A stellar cast can't elevate this leaden adaptation that, while just as beautiful as anything director James Ivory's made before, comes off as dusty and dry.
Synopsis: An academic (Omar Metwally) goes to Uruguay to persuade the heirs of a deceased author to grant him permission to... [More]
Starring: Omar Metwally, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Linney, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Directed By: James Ivory

#43

Hannibal (2001)
40%

#43
Adjusted Score: 45667%
Critics Consensus: While superbly acted and stylishly filmed, Hannibal lacks the character interaction between the two leads which made the first movie so engrossing.
Synopsis: Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#42

The Human Stain (2003)
42%

#42
Adjusted Score: 46090%
Critics Consensus: Though the acting is fine, the leads are miscast, and the story is less powerful on screen than on the page.
Synopsis: Coleman Silk (Anthony Hopkins) is a worldly and admired professor who loses his job after unwittingly making a racial slur.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman, Ed Harris, Gary Sinise
Directed By: Robert Benton

#41

Elyse (2020)
43%

#41
Adjusted Score: 21784%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Elyse (Lisa Pepper) languidly meanders out of a cold, concrete, designer house mirroring a mausoleum, externalizing the spirit of her... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Lisa Pepper, Aaron Tucker, Tara Arroyave
Directed By: Stella Hopkins

#40

Red 2 (2013)
44%

#40
Adjusted Score: 49892%
Critics Consensus: While it's still hard to argue with its impeccable cast or the fun they often seem to be having, Red 2 replaces much of the goofy fun of its predecessor with empty, over-the-top bombast.
Synopsis: Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony Hopkins
Directed By: Dean Parisot

#39

Meet Joe Black (1998)
45%

#39
Adjusted Score: 46155%
Critics Consensus: Meet Joe Black is pretty to look at and benefits from an agreeable cast, but that isn't enough to offset this dawdling drama's punishing three-hour runtime.
Synopsis: Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins), businessman and devoted family man, is about to celebrate his 65th birthday. However, before he reaches... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani, Jake Weber
Directed By: Martin Brest

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 49902%
Critics Consensus: It's sporadically amusing, and typically well-cast, but You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger isn't one of Woody Allen's more inspired late-period efforts.
Synopsis: Two married couples find only trouble and heartache as their complicated lives unfold. After 40 years of marriage, Alfie leaves... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Josh Brolin, Anthony Hopkins, Gemma Jones
Directed By: Woody Allen

#37

Bobby (2006)
46%

#37
Adjusted Score: 53377%
Critics Consensus: Despite best intentions from director Emilio Estevez and his ensemble cast, they succumb to a script filled with pointless subplots and awkward moments working too hard to parallel contemporary times.
Synopsis: In 1968 the lives of a retired doorman (Anthony Hopkins), hotel manager (William H. Macy), lounge singer (Demi Moore), busboy... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Harry Belafonte, William H. Macy, Sharon Stone
Directed By: Emilio Estevez

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 53142%
Critics Consensus: Hearts in Atlantis is well-acted and beautiful to look at, but the movie is nothing more than a mood piece.
Synopsis: "Hearts In Atlantis" is a drama based on Stephen King's best seller of the same name. It is the story... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin, Hope Davis, Mika Boorem
Directed By: Scott Hicks

#35

Young Winston (1972)
50%

#35
Adjusted Score: 50245%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lavish rendering of Winston Churchill's early life, from his school days, through his adventures in Africa, to his first days... [More]
Starring: Simon Ward, Anne Bancroft, Robert Shaw, Peter Cellier
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#34

Audrey Rose (1977)
53%

#34
Adjusted Score: 52895%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Husband and wife Janice (Marsha Mason) and Bill Templeton (John Beck) lead a pleasant life, residing in New York and... [More]
Starring: Marsha Mason, Anthony Hopkins, John Beck, Susan Swift
Directed By: Robert Wise

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 60513%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a swoon-worthy star turn by Brad Pitt, Legends of the Fall's painterly photography and epic sweep often compensate for its lack of narrative momentum and glut of melodramatic twists.
Synopsis: In early 20th-century Montana, Col. William Ludlow (Anthony Hopkins) lives in the wilderness with his sons, Tristan (Brad Pitt), Alfred... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond
Directed By: Edward Zwick

#32

Chaplin (1992)
60%

#32
Adjusted Score: 63046%
Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films.
Synopsis: Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#31

Hitchcock (2012)
60%

#31
Adjusted Score: 68202%
Critics Consensus: Though it suffers from tonal inconsistency and a lack of truly insightful retrospection, Hitchcock is elevated by inspired performances from its two distinguished leads.
Synopsis: Following his great success with "North by Northwest," director Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) makes a daring choice for his next... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Toni Collette
Directed By: Sacha Gervasi

#30

A Bridge Too Far (1977)
62%

#30
Adjusted Score: 62899%
Critics Consensus: A Bridge Too Far is a war movie too long, although top-notch talent on both sides of the camera keeps the end result consistently watchable.
Synopsis: Late in 1944, the Allies seem to have the upper hand in the European land war. A combined British and... [More]
Starring: Dirk Bogarde, James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#29

Proof (2005)
62%

#29
Adjusted Score: 67478%
Critics Consensus: Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins give exceptional performances in a film that intelligently tackles the territory between madness and genius.
Synopsis: Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... [More]
Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hope Davis
Directed By: John Madden

#28

The Edge (1997)
64%

#28
Adjusted Score: 66741%
Critics Consensus: The Edge is an entertaining hybrid of brainy Mamet dialogue with brawny outdoors action -- albeit one that sadly lacks as much bite as its furry antagonist.
Synopsis: The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers,... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, Elle Macpherson, Harold Perrineau
Directed By: Lee Tamahori

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 77754%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the finest film to come from the Marvel Universe, but Thor: The Dark World still offers plenty of the humor and high-stakes action that fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: In ancient times, the gods of Asgard fought and won a war against an evil race known as the Dark... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: Alan Taylor

#26

Spotswood (1991)
67%

#26
Adjusted Score: 38366%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Straitlaced Errol Wallace (Anthony Hopkins) is tasked with traveling to the small Australian town of Spotswood to help the befuddled... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ben Mendelsohn, Alwyn Kurts, Bruno Lawrence
Directed By: Mark Joffe

#25

Titus (1999)
68%

#25
Adjusted Score: 70850%
Critics Consensus: The movie stretches too long to be entertaining despite a strong cast.
Synopsis: Returning from 40 years at war with the Goths, the Roman general Titus Andronicus (Anthony Hopkins) executes the eldest son... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Lange, Alan Cumming, Colm Feore
Directed By: Julie Taymor

#24

Red Dragon (2002)
68%

#24
Adjusted Score: 73206%
Critics Consensus: Competently made, but everything is a bit too familiar.
Synopsis: Ex-FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton) is an expert investigator who quit the Bureau after almost losing his life in... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton, Ralph Fiennes, Harvey Keitel
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#23

Fracture (2007)
71%

#23
Adjusted Score: 78324%
Critics Consensus: Though Fracture's plot is somewhat implausible, the onscreen face-off between Gosling and Hopkins overshadows any faults.
Synopsis: Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling), a hotshot prosecutor, is about to leave his post for a lucrative job at a private... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, David Strathairn, Rosamund Pike
Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

#22

Beowulf (2007)
71%

#22
Adjusted Score: 79424%
Critics Consensus: Featuring groundbreaking animation, stunning visuals, and a talented cast, Beowulf has in spades what more faithful book adaptations forget to bring: pure cinematic entertainment.
Synopsis: In the age of heroes, a mighty warrior named Beowulf (Ray Winstone) arrives at the court of King Hrothgar (Anthony... [More]
Starring: Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins, Angelina Jolie, Robin Wright Penn
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#21

The Bounty (1984)
74%

#21
Adjusted Score: 73808%
Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to its cast, and Anthony Hopkins in particular, The Bounty's retelling of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty is an intelligent, engaging adventure saga.
Synopsis: Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Edward Fox
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 79910%
Critics Consensus: Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations -- and features some terrific performances to boot.
Synopsis: Adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. Gary Oldman plays Dracula whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his... [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#19

Nixon (1995)
75%

#19
Adjusted Score: 77885%
Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure.
Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Joan Allen, Powers Boothe, Ed Harris
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#18

Noah (2014)
76%

#18
Adjusted Score: 86257%
Critics Consensus: With sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale, Darren Aronofsky's Noah brings the Bible epic into the 21st century.
Synopsis: When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#17

Amistad (1997)
77%

#17
Adjusted Score: 79863%
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt without resorting to preachiness, Amistad tells an important story with engaging sensitivity and absorbing skill.
Synopsis: In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads... [More]
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, Nigel Hawthorne
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#16

Thor (2011)
77%

#16
Adjusted Score: 87536%
Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment.
Synopsis: As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 86435%
Critics Consensus: Overcomes its formulaic storyline thanks to Anthony Hopkins' warm and endearing portrayal of an age-defying thrill seeker.
Synopsis: New Zealander Burt Munro spent years perfecting his classic Indian motorcycle. The year is 1967, and Burt takes his machine... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Bruce Greenwood, Diane Ladd, Paul Rodriguez
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 85849%
Critics Consensus: Banderas returns as an aging Zorro in this surprisingly nimble, entertaining swashbuckler.
Synopsis: After being imprisoned for 20 years, Zorro -- Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) -- receives word that his... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stuart Wilson
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#13

Magic (1978)
85%

#13
Adjusted Score: 86317%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Corky (Anthony Hopkins), a failed magician, adopts a new ventriloquist act with an abrasive dummy named Fats, and suddenly finds... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess Meredith, Ed Lauter
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 48888%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: New York City bibliophile Helene Hanff (Anne Bancroft) writes to the London bookshop Marks & Co in search of some... [More]
Starring: Anne Bancroft, Anthony Hopkins, Judi Dench, Jean De Baer
Directed By: David Jones

#11

The Two Popes (2019)
89%

#11
Adjusted Score: 102700%
Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding performances from its well-matched leads, The Two Popes draws absorbing drama from a pivotal moment in modern organized religion.
Synopsis: Behind the Vatican walls, Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Gervasio Minujín, Sidney Cole
Directed By: Fernando Meirelles

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 94420%
Critics Consensus: Sharper and wittier than your average period piece, The Lion in Winter is a tale of palace intrigue bolstered by fantastic performances from Peter O'Toole, Katharine Hepburn, and Anthony Hopkins in his big-screen debut.
Synopsis: It's Christmas 1183, and King Henry II (Peter O'Toole) is planning to announce his successor to the throne. The jockeying... [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole, Katharine Hepburn, Jane Merrow, John Castle
Directed By: Anthony Harvey

#9

King Lear (2018)
91%

#9
Adjusted Score: 90413%
Critics Consensus: Led by dual mesmerizing performances from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson and rounded out by a solidly stocked ensemble, this King Lear is a highly watchable adaptation.
Synopsis: King Lear divides his kingdom among his three daughters -- Goneril, Regan and Cordelia. The kingdom and family soon collapse... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh
Directed By: Richard Eyre

#8

The Elephant Man (1980)
93%

#8
Adjusted Score: 96773%
Critics Consensus: David Lynch's relatively straight second feature finds an admirable synthesis of compassion and restraint in treating its subject, and features outstanding performances by John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins.
Synopsis: Dr. Frederic Treves (Anthony Hopkins) discovers Joseph (John) Merrick (John Hurt) in a sideshow. Born with a congenital disorder, Merrick... [More]
Starring: John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Bancroft, John Gielgud
Directed By: David Lynch

#7

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
93%

#7
Adjusted Score: 126454%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#6

Howards End (1992)
94%

#6
Adjusted Score: 99491%
Critics Consensus: A superbly-mounted adaptation of E.M. Forster's tale of British class tension, with exceptional performances all round, Howard's End ranks among the best of Merchant-Ivory's work.
Synopsis: Helen Schlegel falls for Paul Wilcox, but is rebuffed. Her sister Margaret becomes friends with his mother, who promises her... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: James Ivory

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 98164%
Critics Consensus: Smart, elegant, and blessed with impeccable performances from Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, The Remains of the Day is a Merchant-Ivory classic.
Synopsis: During the 1930s, James Stevens (Anthony Hopkins) serves as a proper English butler to the doltish Lord Darlington (James Fox).... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve
Directed By: James Ivory

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 104320%
Critics Consensus: Director Jonathan Demme's smart, taut thriller teeters on the edge between psychological study and all-out horror, and benefits greatly from stellar performances by Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.
Synopsis: Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy. Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) wants Clarice... [More]
Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine
Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#3

Shadowlands (1993)
97%

#3
Adjusted Score: 97905%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to brilliant performances from Debra Winger and especially Anthony Hopkins, Shadowlands is a deeply moving portrait of British scholar C.S. Lewis's romance with American poet Joy Gresham.
Synopsis: C. S. Lewis (Anthony Hopkins), the renowned author of "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, is a bachelor and Oxford University... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Debra Winger, Edward Hardwicke, Michael Denison
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#2

The Father (2020)
98%

#2
Adjusted Score: 112817%
Critics Consensus: Led by stellar performances and artfully helmed by writer-director Florian Zeller, The Father presents a devastatingly empathetic portrayal of dementia.
Synopsis: Anthony (Academy Award Winner, Anthony Hopkins) is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots
Directed By: Florian Zeller

#1

The Dresser (2015)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 93075%
Critics Consensus: The Dresser brilliantly showcases two of the most gifted actors of their generation within a thoughtful, well-executed production offering intelligent commentary on the human condition.
Synopsis: In a touring Shakespearean theatre company, backstage hand Norman is devoted to the brilliant but tyrannical head of the company,... [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby, Emily Watson
Directed By: Richard Eyre

