All Andy Serkis Movies Ranked

Emperor. Hobbit. Ape. Andy.

The one man Serkis has been enthralling and frightening audiences worldwide for decades, often without us ever seeing him. Covered in performance-capturing technology and then draped in CGI, Andy Serkis has given physicality and life to the snarling Emperor Snoke in the new Star Wars movies, intelligence and empathy to chimp Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboots, and shown destitution and malfeasance with his legendary Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. When Serkis is performing au naturale, so to speak, it’s often as psychos in tough street dramas and thrillers filmed in his native England. He also notably mucks up superhero plans as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers and Black Panther films.

Most recently, he directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage and played Alfred in The Batman. Read on to see every Andy Serkis movie with a Tomatometer ranked!

#1 Black Panther (2018) 96% #1 Adjusted Score: 129341% Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters. Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#10 Topsy-Turvy (1999) 90% #10 Adjusted Score: 92318% Critics Consensus: Dressed to the nines in exquisite production value and buoyed by Mike Leigh's sardonic wit, Topsy-Turvy is rich entertainment that is as brainy as it is handsome. Synopsis: The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... [More] Starring: Jim Broadbent, Allan Corduner, Lesley Manville, Eleanor David Directed By: Mike Leigh

#13 King Kong (2005) 84% #13 Adjusted Score: 94834% Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original. Synopsis: Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Andy Serkis Directed By: Peter Jackson

#34 Brighton Rock (2010) 51% #34 Adjusted Score: 54366% Critics Consensus: Brighton Rock is a lean noir boasting an appealing trio of stars, but its old-fashioned presentation only reinforces how little it distinguishes itself from the superior original. Synopsis: A violent teenage hoodlum (Sam Riley) murders a rival gangster's lackey, then seduces a naive waitress (Andrea Riseborough) who can... A violent teenage hoodlum (Sam Riley) murders a rival gangster's lackey, then seduces a naive waitress (Andrea Riseborough) who can... [More] Starring: Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough, Helen Mirren, John Hurt Directed By: Rowan Joffe