(Photo by Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Andy Serkis Movies Ranked

Emperor. Hobbit. Ape. Andy.

The one man Serkis has been enthralling and frightening audiences worldwide for decades, often without us ever seeing him. Covered in performance-capturing technology and then draped in CGI, Andy Serkis has given physicality and life to the snarling Emperor Snoke in the new Star Wars movies, intelligence and empathy to chimp Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboots, and shown destitution and malfeasance with his legendary Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. When Serkis is performing au naturale, so to speak, it’s often as psychos in tough street dramas and thrillers filmed in his native England. He also notably mucks up superhero plans as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers and Black Panther films.

Most recently, he directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage and played Alfred in The Batman. Read on to see every Andy Serkis movie with a Tomatometer ranked!

#10 Topsy-Turvy (1999) 90% #10 Adjusted Score: 92318% Critics Consensus: Dressed to the nines in exquisite production value and buoyed by Mike Leigh's sardonic wit, Topsy-Turvy is rich entertainment that is as brainy as it is handsome. Synopsis: The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... [More] Starring: Jim Broadbent, Allan Corduner, Lesley Manville, Eleanor David Directed By: Mike Leigh