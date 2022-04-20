(Photo by Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)
All Andy Serkis Movies Ranked
Emperor. Hobbit. Ape. Andy.
The one man Serkis has been enthralling and frightening audiences worldwide for decades, often without us ever seeing him. Covered in performance-capturing technology and then draped in CGI, Andy Serkis has given physicality and life to the snarling Emperor Snoke in the new Star Wars movies, intelligence and empathy to chimp Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboots, and shown destitution and malfeasance with his legendary Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. When Serkis is performing au naturale, so to speak, it’s often as psychos in tough street dramas and thrillers filmed in his native England. He also notably mucks up superhero plans as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers and Black Panther films.
Most recently, he directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage and played Alfred in The Batman. Read on to see every Andy Serkis movie with a Tomatometer ranked!
#1
Adjusted Score: 129341%
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis:
After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 104069%
Critics Consensus: The Two Towers balances spectacular action with emotional storytelling, leaving audiences both wholly satisfied and eager for the final chapter.
Synopsis:
The sequel to the Golden Globe-nominated and AFI Award-winning "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "The... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 121156%
Critics Consensus: War for the Planet of the Apes combines breathtaking special effects and a powerful, poignant narrative to conclude this rebooted trilogy on a powerful -- and truly blockbuster -- note.
Synopsis:
Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 111435%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis:
Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 103512%
Critics Consensus: Visually breathtaking and emotionally powerful, The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King is a moving and satisfying conclusion to a great trilogy.
Synopsis:
The culmination of nearly 10 years' work and conclusion to Peter Jackson's epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 98684%
Critics Consensus: Aardman Animations broadens their humor a bit for Arthur Christmas, a clever and earnest holiday film with surprising emotional strength.
Synopsis:
Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 127952%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis:
Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100780%
Critics Consensus: Full of eye-popping special effects, and featuring a pitch-perfect cast, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring brings J.R.R. Tolkien's classic to vivid life.
Synopsis:
The future of civilization rests in the fate of the One Ring, which has been lost for centuries. Powerful forces... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 104102%
Critics Consensus: With intelligence and emotional resonance to match its stunning special effects, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes expands on its predecessor with an exciting and ambitious burst of sci-fi achievement.
Synopsis:
Ten years after simian flu wiped out much of the world's homosapiens, genetically enhanced chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 92318%
Critics Consensus: Dressed to the nines in exquisite production value and buoyed by Mike Leigh's sardonic wit, Topsy-Turvy is rich entertainment that is as brainy as it is handsome.
Synopsis:
The lives of the Victorian Era operatic composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Takes place during the original composition of the 1884... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 88949%
Critics Consensus: The colorful, chaotic 24 Hour Party People nimbly captures the spirit of the Manchester music scene.
Synopsis:
Manchester, 1976. Tony Wilson (Steve Coogan) is an ambitious but frustrated local TV news reporter looking for a way to... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 112143%
Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings.
Synopsis:
Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 94834%
Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original.
Synopsis:
Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 92332%
Critics Consensus: Led by Rupert Wyatt's stylish direction, some impressive special effects, and a mesmerizing performance by Andy Serkis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes breathes unlikely new life into a long-running franchise.
Synopsis:
Will Rodman (James Franco), a scientist in San Francisco, is experimenting with a drug that he hopes will cure his... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 100038%
Critics Consensus: A sharp and deceptively layered comedy that's further fueled by the odd couple chemistry of its leads, this Long Shot largely hits its marks.
Synopsis:
Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 91228%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis:
When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 83868%
Critics Consensus: Full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience.
Synopsis:
An illusion gone horribly wrong pits two 19th-century magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), against each... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 83687%
Critics Consensus: Drawing deep from the classic Raiders of the Lost Ark playbook, Steven Spielberg has crafted another spirited, thrilling adventure in the form of Tintin.
Synopsis:
While shopping at an outdoor market, young reporter Tintin (Jamie Bell), accompanied by his faithful dog, Snowy, buys a model... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 78742%
Critics Consensus: Clever and appealing for both children and adults, Flushed Away marks a successful entry into digital animated features for Aardman Animations.
Synopsis:
After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent (Hugh Jackman) enlists the help of a sewer scavenger (Kate Winslet)... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 73274%
Critics Consensus: Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll pays appropriately uninhibited tribute to a pioneering artist -- and proves Andy Serkis can be every bit as compelling in a non-motion-capture role.
Synopsis:
Stricken with polio as a child, Ian Dury (Andy Serkis) finds success as a British punk rocker in the 1970s.... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 100252%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After serving a prison sentence, Bill connects with his oldest son, Jimmy, who soon gets in trouble with his old... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 34821%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A British earl, Frank Pakenham (Jim Broadbent), advocates the rehabilitation of imprisoned child murderer Myra Hindley (Samantha Morton).... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 45917%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A youth (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) copes with his impending demise by drawing cartoons and gains strength through his relationships with a... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 88768%
Critics Consensus: Outwardly modest but carried along by Mike Leigh's deft direction, Career Girls gradually accumulates power as a study of shared history.
Synopsis:
Annie (Lynda Steadman) is meeting up with her old college pal Hannah (Katrin Cartlidge) for the first time since they... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 61034%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A botched kidnapping gets even worse when the four perpetrators come across a psychotic man.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 72283%
Critics Consensus: Although the plot leaves a lot to be desired, 13 Going on 30 will tug at your inner teenager's heartstrings thanks in large part to a dazzling performance from Jennifer Garner.
Synopsis:
A girl who's sick of the social strictures of junior high is transformed into a grownup overnight. In this feel-good... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 77924%
Critics Consensus: Peter Jackson's return to Middle-earth is an earnest, visually resplendent trip, but the film's deliberate pace robs the material of some of its majesty.
Synopsis:
Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) lives a simple life with his fellow hobbits in the shire, until the wizard Gandalf (Ian... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 60216%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A female hitchhiker (Rachel Griffiths) moves in with an older married Briton (Pete Postlethwaite) and his unattached young roommate (James... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 70753%
Critics Consensus: Though somewhat overwhelmed by its own spectacle, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies ends Peter Jackson's second Middle-earth trilogy on a reasonably satisfying note.
Synopsis:
Having reclaimed Erebor and vast treasure from the dragon Smaug, Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) sacrifices friendship and honor in seeking... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 57224%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The friendly collaboration of poets Samuel Taylor Coleridge (Linus Roache) and William Wordsworth (John Hannah) ultimately turns to betrayal during... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 34908%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On Christmas Eve, a Victorian family settles in to watch the story of "A Christmas Carol" inside a children's paper... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 57959%
Critics Consensus: Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle brings impressive special effects to bear on the darker side of its classic source material, but loses track of the story's heart along the way.
Synopsis:
Human child Mowgli is raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often harsh... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 52234%
Critics Consensus: Whether it's called SAS: Red Notice or SAS: Rise of the Black Swan, this is a thoroughly mediocre action thriller.
Synopsis:
Tom Buckingham (SAM HEUGHAN), a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 54366%
Critics Consensus: Brighton Rock is a lean noir boasting an appealing trio of stars, but its old-fashioned presentation only reinforces how little it distinguishes itself from the superior original.
Synopsis:
A violent teenage hoodlum (Sam Riley) murders a rival gangster's lackey, then seduces a naive waitress (Andrea Riseborough) who can... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 23612%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Michael Caine stars as Billy "Shiner" Simpson, a small time boxing promoter with big ideas. In a crucial match which... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 43893%
Critics Consensus: Heavy on cliches and light on charm, this kid-lit fantasy-adventure doesn't quite get off the ground.
Synopsis:
Mo (Brendan Fraser) and his daughter, Meggie, have the ability to bring storybook characters to life just by reading aloud.... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 36371%
Critics Consensus: Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker is strictly children's fare, as it lacks originality, excitement, and believabiltity.
Synopsis:
Alex Rider (Alex Pettyfer) is a British teenager, whom MI6 recruits into its ranks, for his skills as a linguist,... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 33682%
Critics Consensus: Marked by timid scares and flat-footed humor, Burke and Hare is a missed opportunity for its talented cast and a disappointing return for director John Landis.
Synopsis:
Two 19th-century opportunists (Simon Pegg, Andy Serkis) become serial killers so that they can maintain their profitable business supplying cadavers... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 23435%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A middle-class man tries to buy a gun from a crackhead to kill his wife's lover. When he runs into... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 9787%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A diverse group of displaced animals tries to sabotage an African resort that hinders the water supply.... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 9204%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1917 a malevolent force slowly drives nine soldiers mad while they are trapped in the enemy's corpse-strewn trenches.... [More]