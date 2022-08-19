(Photo by Disney/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Amy Adams Movies Ranked

Debuting in a late-’90s black comedy cult classic (Drop Dead Gorgeous). Performing opposite Leonardo DiCaprio (Catch Me If You Can). Starring in a movie with the words “cruel” and “intentions” in the title. And this is before Amy Adams big break: 2005’s Junebug, where Adams co-starred as a lightly ditzy pregnant charmer with depths of empathy and wisdom, one of her prime characteristics as a performer. Well, minus the pregnant part. Adams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for that role, opening the floodgates for five more acting Oscar nods and, thus far, no wins: for Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, and Vice.

Those movies represent an impressive spread of performances, ranging from straight, hard drama to prestige-style comedies, representing how fluidly Adams moves between polarities. Her other not-nominated-but-beloved performances include those in Enchanted, starring as a Disney princess come to literal life); Arrival, the arresting sci-fi mindbender; and The Muppets, which helped revitalize the dear franchise for modern times.

Her latest movies include Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, and, yes, the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Now, we’re ranking all Amy Adams movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Arrival (2016) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 122815% Critics Consensus: Arrival delivers a must-see experience for fans of thinking person's sci-fi that anchors its heady themes with genuinely affecting emotion and a terrific performance from Amy Adams. Synopsis: Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations... Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#4 Her (2013) 94% #4 Adjusted Score: 106725% Critics Consensus: Sweet, soulful, and smart, Spike Jonze's Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships. Synopsis: A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara Directed By: Spike Jonze

#5 Enchanted (2007) 93% #5 Adjusted Score: 100597% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#8 Junebug (2005) 86% #8 Adjusted Score: 90530% Critics Consensus: Aided and abetted by a wonderful cast, director Phil Morrison transforms familiar material into an understated and resonant comedy. Synopsis: On the way to meet with an independent artist in the South, newlywed art dealer Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz) is convinced... On the way to meet with an independent artist in the South, newlywed art dealer Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz) is convinced... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Embeth Davidtz, Ben McKenzie, Alessandro Nivola Directed By: Phil Morrison

#20 Vice (2018) 65% #20 Adjusted Score: 86917% Critics Consensus: Vice takes scattershot aim at its targets, but writer-director Adam McKay hits some satisfying bullseyes -- and Christian Bale's transformation is a sight to behold. Synopsis: Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate... Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell Directed By: Adam McKay