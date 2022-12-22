(Photo by Paramount. Thumbnail image: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection; Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection.)
All Al Pacino Movies Ranked By Tomatomer
The golden age of Hollywood was put to rest in 1969 with the destruction of the Hays Code, which for three decades had been the final authority on morality and goodness within American cinema. The impact was immediate: New York City in the 1970s became the place to make your movie, which had taken on the shape of gritty stories borne from the streets of people on the edge. New York was the new Tinseltown, and Al Pacino was its king.
Pacino made his ’70s debut (and his second overall film appearance) with The Panic in Needle Park, a harrowing romantic drama of addicts in love in the Upper West Side. His third movie gig was just about the biggest step-up you can get: Michael Corleone in The Godfather, on an anti-hero’s journey from benevolent prince to syndicate villain, which got Pacino an Oscar acting nomination. He would repeat noms three more years in a row for Serpico, The Godfather Part II, and Dog Day Afternoon.
As with Martin Scorsese, Roger Deakins, and Leonardo DiCaprio for a while there, it was a running joke how often Pacino got nominated but never won, commensurate to his talent. He would finally win in 1993 (his eighth nomination overall) for Scent of a Woman, which finalized his gradual evolution as a soft, subtle actor in the ’70s to the big, grand performer he’s been known as ever since. This shift in Pacino’s style became first notable in 1983’s Scarface, as the gruff and maniacal Tony Montana.
Post-Scent, ’90s Pacino was still on top of the game with Michael Mann’s epic action classic Heat and investigative thriller The Insider, Certified Fresh gangster dramas Carlito’s Way and Donnie Brasco, The Devil’s Advocate with Keanu Reeves, and football fan-favorite Any Given Sunday.
2002’s Insomnia, directed by Christopher Nolan, would be his last live-action Certified Fresh movie until 2013’s Danny Collins. In-between were a few efforts recalling his heyday, but most were questionable choices like turkey bomb Gigli, the squandered Robert De Niro team-up Righteous Kill, and the bottom-barrel Adam Sandler comedy Jack and Jill. Though we suppose there is a depraved thrill in seeing Pacino sing and dance badly about espresso and foam milk.
And hey, he just had his best year with critics since 1992, when Scent of a Woman and Glengarry Glen Ross both released. 2019 was the year of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, the latter putting him back in Oscar acting nomination business. And now we look back on a culture-defining career with all Al Pacino movies ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 110720%
Critics Consensus: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.
Synopsis:
Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101093%
Critics Consensus: Intelligent, compelling, and packed with strong performances, The Insider is a potent corporate thriller.
Synopsis:
After seeking the expertise of former "Big Tobacco" executive Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe), seasoned TV producer Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino)... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 106032%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis:
The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 99479%
Critics Consensus: Framed by great work from director Sidney Lumet and fueled by a gripping performance from Al Pacino, Dog Day Afternoon offers a finely detailed snapshot of people in crisis with tension-soaked drama shaded in black humor.
Synopsis:
When inexperienced criminal Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) leads a bank robbery in Brooklyn, things quickly go wrong, and a hostage... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 120107%
Critics Consensus: An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.
Synopsis:
In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 98000%
Critics Consensus: This adaptation of David Mamet's play is every bit as compelling and witty as its source material, thanks in large part to a clever script and a bevy of powerhouse actors.
Synopsis:
When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 98210%
Critics Consensus: Driven by Al Pacino and Robin Williams' performances, Insomnia is a smart and riveting psychological drama.
Synopsis:
From acclaimed director Chris Nolan ("Memento") comes the story of a veteran police detective (Al Pacino) who is sent to... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 93826%
Critics Consensus: An engrossing, immediate depiction of early '70s New York, Serpico is elevated by Al Pacino's ferocious performance.
Synopsis:
Frank Serpico (Al Pacino) is an idealistic New York City cop who refuses to take bribes, unlike the rest of... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 91286%
Critics Consensus: It might soar on Al Pacino's performance more than the drama itself, but what a performance it is -- big, bold, occasionally over-the-top, and finally giving the Academy pause to award the star his first Oscar.
Synopsis:
Frank is a retired Lt. Col. in the US army. He's blind and impossible to get along with. Charlie is... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 92666%
Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre.
Synopsis:
Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 90459%
Critics Consensus: A stark, nuanced portrait of life in organized crime, bolstered by strong performances from Al Pacino and Johnny Depp.
Synopsis:
Joseph Pistone (Johnny Depp) is an FBI agent who has infiltrated one of the major New York Mafia families and... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 116437%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis:
Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 82034%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong direction from Barry Levinson and outstanding work from Al Pacino, You Don't Know Jack makes compelling viewing out of real-life drama.
Synopsis:
Controversy and legal problems follow Dr. Jack Kevorkian (Al Pacino) as he advocates assisted suicide.... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 83957%
Critics Consensus: Looking for Richard is a smart, fascinating behind-the-scenes look at adapting Shakespeare.
Synopsis:
Al Pacino's directorial debut explores William Shakespeare's lasting impact in pop culture, particularly the playwright's highly regarded "Richard III." The... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 85924%
Critics Consensus: Director Brian De Palma and star Al Pacino take it to the limit in this stylized, ultra-violent and eminently quotable gangster epic that walks a thin white line between moral drama and celebratory excess.
Synopsis:
After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) stakes a claim... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 83378%
Critics Consensus: Carlito's Way reunites De Palma and Pacino for a more wistful take on the crime epic, delivering a stylish thriller with a beating heart beneath its pyrotechnic performances and set pieces.
Synopsis:
A free man after years in prison, Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) intends to give up his criminal ways, but it's... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 82153%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to Al Pacino's stirring central performance - and excellent work from an esteemed supporting cast -- Danny Collins manages to overcome its more predictable and heavy-handed moments to deliver a heartfelt tale of redemption.
Synopsis:
An aging rocker (Al Pacino) decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 81591%
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 2 offers plenty of eye-popping visual inventiveness and a number of big laughs.
Synopsis:
Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 83630%
Critics Consensus: A volcanic Al Pacino holds court in this histrionic legal drama, the star grounding a tonally imbalanced script with the conviction of his impassioned performance.
Synopsis:
Satirical drama in which an idealistic lawyer who tries to win cases for clients trapped in a hypocritical and corrupt... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 48194%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Al Pacino takes viewers on a journey as he unravels Oscar Wilde's once banned and most controversial work "Salomé."... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 80501%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bobby (Al Pacino) is a heroin addict who lives in "Needle Park," the nickname for an area on the Upper... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 76274%
Critics Consensus: If its dramatic dressings are a tad threadbare, Scarecrow survives on the strength of its lead performances and Vilmos Zsigmond's cinematography.
Synopsis:
Two drifters (Gene Hackman, Al Pacino) bum around, visit earthy women and discuss opening a car wash in Pittsburgh.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 74402%
Critics Consensus: Moody and steadily alluring, Sea of Love benefits immeasurably from the window-fogging chemistry between Ellen Barkin and Al Pacino.
Synopsis:
Troubled New York City detective Frank Keller (Al Pacino) investigates a serial killer who finds victims using personal ads in... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 76411%
Critics Consensus: A respectable if uneven take on the Bard's The Merchant of Venice.
Synopsis:
In 16th-century Venice, Bassanio (Joseph Fiennes) hopes to wed Portia (Lynn Collins). But to have a chance at winning her... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 78090%
Critics Consensus: Ocean's Thirteen reverts to the formula of the first installment, and the result is another slick and entertaining heist film.
Synopsis:
Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hatch an ambitious plot for revenge after ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 71028%
Critics Consensus: Paterno, elevated by deft direction from Barry Levinson and a strong Al Pacino performance, presents a hard-hitting dramatization of a gut-wrenching real-life story.
Synopsis:
Penn State football coach Joe Paterno becomes embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 69392%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Johnny (Al Pacino) is released from prison following a forgery charge, he quickly lands a job as a short-order... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 70453%
Critics Consensus: The final installment of The Godfather saga recalls its predecessors' power when it's strictly business, but underwhelming performances and confused tonality brings less closure to the Corleone story.
Synopsis:
As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) ages, he finds that being the head of the Corleone crime family isn't getting any... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 67520%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 2008, rookie Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur's impulsive plan to embed himself among the pirates of Somalia provides the first... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 65459%
Critics Consensus: Though it is ultimately somewhat undone by its own lofty ambitions, The Devil's Advocate is a mostly effective blend of supernatural thrills and character exploration.
Synopsis:
Aspiring Florida defense lawyer Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) accepts a high-powered position at a New York law firm headed by... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 65722%
Critics Consensus: Dick Tracy is stylish, unique, and an undeniable technical triumph, but it ultimately struggles to rise above its two-dimensional artificiality.
Synopsis:
Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice is the city's most... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 56509%
Critics Consensus: City Hall explores political corruption with commendable intelligence, but this web of scandal struggles to coalesce into satisfying drama.
Synopsis:
Tragedy strikes when a child is caught in the crossfire between a cop and a mobster on the streets of... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 54460%
Critics Consensus: The Humbling is an inarguable highlight of Al Pacino's late-period filmography, but that's an admittedly low bar that it doesn't always clear by a very wide margin.
Synopsis:
Following a breakdown and suicide attempt, an aging actor (Al Pacino) becomes involved with a much younger woman but soon... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 56653%
Critics Consensus: Sometimes entertaining, but overall Any Given Sunday is a disappointment coming from Oliver Stone.
Synopsis:
Four years ago, DAmato's (Al Pacino) Miami Sharks were at the top. Now, his team is struggling with three consecutive... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 55740%
Critics Consensus: The satire in S1m0ne lacks bite, and the plot isn't believable enough to feel relevant.
Synopsis:
A contemporary satire on Hollywood, "Simone" is the story of disillusioned producer Viktor Taransky (Al Pacino), who creates the first... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 53828%
Critics Consensus: Cruising glides along confidently thanks to filmmaking craft and Al Pacino's committed performance, but this hot-button thriller struggles to engage its subject matter sensitively or justify its brutality.
Synopsis:
A psychopath is scouring New York City gay clubs and viciously slaying homosexuals. Detective Steve Burns (Al Pacino) is ordered... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 50607%
Critics Consensus: Its top-shelf script and terrific cast ensure that it's always watchable, but Phil Spector fails to provide truly compelling drama.
Synopsis:
Lawyer Linda Kenney Baden (Helen Mirren) defends music producer Phil Spector (Al Pacino), on trial for the murder of actress... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 51268%
Critics Consensus: Manglehorn boasts a nicely understated performance from Al Pacino, but that isn't enough to compensate for a slight story and uneven script.
Synopsis:
In small-town Texas, a reclusive and bitter locksmith (Al Pacino) spends his days pining for the woman he lost because... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 45202%
Critics Consensus: The derivative plot fails to cohere or draw the viewer in.
Synopsis:
Burnt-out publicist Eli Wurman (Al Pacino) hopes to restore his reputation with a big benefit event. His client, Cary Launer... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 48409%
Critics Consensus: This polished thriller is engaging until it takes one twist too many into the predictable.
Synopsis:
In an era when the country's first line of defense - human intelligence - is more important than ever, comes... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 14370%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A 12-year-old schemes (Jerry Barone) to get into a new movie house while fulfilling an ailing grandfather's (Al Pacino) wish... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 39337%
Critics Consensus: Stand Up Guys largely wastes its talented cast in a resolutely mediocre comedy hampered by messy direction and a perfunctory script.
Synopsis:
After serving 28 years in prison for accidentally killing the son of a crime boss, newly paroled gangster Val (Al... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 17219%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
American race car driver Bobby Deerfield (Al Pacino) has become a success on the European Formula One circuit. He is... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 25803%
Critics Consensus: Despite its sportsmanlike swagger, Two for the Money's aimless plot isn't worth betting on.
Synopsis:
A former college athlete (Matthew McConaughey) joins forces with a sports consultant (Al Pacino) to handicap football games for high-rolling... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 23277%
Critics Consensus: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro do their best to elevate this dowdy genre exercise, but even these two greats can't resuscitate the film's hackneyed script.
Synopsis:
Detectives Thomas Cowan (Robert De Niro) and David Fisk (Al Pacino), 30-year veterans of the NYPD, investigate the murder of... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 15640%
Critics Consensus: Needless stylistic flourishes and wholly illogical storytelling make The Son of No One a grisly, repugnant journey.
Synopsis:
When he was a youth in the Queensborough projects, Jonathan White (Channing Tatum) -- then known as Milk -- killed... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 10683%
Critics Consensus: Unlikely to inspire any fervor with its miscast ensemble and ponderous script, Revolution is a star-spangled bummer.
Synopsis:
A trapper (Al Pacino) joins the fight against the British in 1776 after his teenage son is tortured by a... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 7763%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An ambitious lawyer (Josh Duhamel) lands in hot water when he takes on a case against the corrupt executive (Anthony... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 12220%
Critics Consensus: Bizarre and clumsily plotted, Gigli is a mess. As for its stars, Affleck and Lopez lack chemistry.
Synopsis:
Gigli (Ben Affleck) is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. When plans go... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 9259%
Critics Consensus: 88 Minutes is a shockingly inept psychological thriller that expertly squanders the talent at hand.
Synopsis:
Famed forensic psychiatrist Dr. Jack Gramm (Al Pacino) enjoys a reputation as one of the most sought-after profilers around. His... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 4166%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A detective and a criminal profiler pursue a serial killer whose crimes are inspired by a children's game called hangman.... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 6727%
Critics Consensus: Although it features an inexplicably committed performance from Al Pacino, Jack and Jill is impossible to recommend on any level whatsoever.
Synopsis:
Thanksgiving is usually a happy time, but ad executive Jack (Adam Sandler) dreads the holiday because his twin sister, Jill... [More]