(Photo by Paramount. Thumbnail image: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection; Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection.)

All Al Pacino Movies Ranked By Tomatomer

The golden age of Hollywood was put to rest in 1969 with the destruction of the Hays Code, which for three decades had been the final authority on morality and goodness within American cinema. The impact was immediate: New York City in the 1970s became the place to make your movie, which had taken on the shape of gritty stories borne from the streets of people on the edge. New York was the new Tinseltown, and Al Pacino was its king.

Pacino made his ’70s debut (and his second overall film appearance) with The Panic in Needle Park, a harrowing romantic drama of addicts in love in the Upper West Side. His third movie gig was just about the biggest step-up you can get: Michael Corleone in The Godfather, on an anti-hero’s journey from benevolent prince to syndicate villain, which got Pacino an Oscar acting nomination. He would repeat noms three more years in a row for Serpico, The Godfather Part II, and Dog Day Afternoon.

As with Martin Scorsese, Roger Deakins, and Leonardo DiCaprio for a while there, it was a running joke how often Pacino got nominated but never won, commensurate to his talent. He would finally win in 1993 (his eighth nomination overall) for Scent of a Woman, which finalized his gradual evolution as a soft, subtle actor in the ’70s to the big, grand performer he’s been known as ever since. This shift in Pacino’s style became first notable in 1983’s Scarface, as the gruff and maniacal Tony Montana.

Post-Scent, ’90s Pacino was still on top of the game with Michael Mann’s epic action classic Heat and investigative thriller The Insider, Certified Fresh gangster dramas Carlito’s Way and Donnie Brasco, The Devil’s Advocate with Keanu Reeves, and football fan-favorite Any Given Sunday.

2002’s Insomnia, directed by Christopher Nolan, would be his last live-action Certified Fresh movie until 2013’s Danny Collins. In-between were a few efforts recalling his heyday, but most were questionable choices like turkey bomb Gigli, the squandered Robert De Niro team-up Righteous Kill, and the bottom-barrel Adam Sandler comedy Jack and Jill. Though we suppose there is a depraved thrill in seeing Pacino sing and dance badly about espresso and foam milk.

And hey, he just had his best year with critics since 1992, when Scent of a Woman and Glengarry Glen Ross both released. 2019 was the year of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, the latter putting him back in Oscar acting nomination business. And now we look back on a culture-defining career with all Al Pacino movies ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#4 Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 96% 90% #4 Adjusted Score: 99479% Critics Consensus: Framed by great work from director Sidney Lumet and fueled by a gripping performance from Al Pacino, Dog Day Afternoon offers a finely detailed snapshot of people in crisis with tension-soaked drama shaded in black humor. Synopsis: When inexperienced criminal Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) leads a bank robbery in Brooklyn, things quickly go wrong, and a hostage... When inexperienced criminal Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) leads a bank robbery in Brooklyn, things quickly go wrong, and a hostage... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning, Chris Sarandon Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#6 Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 95% 88% #6 Adjusted Score: 98000% Critics Consensus: This adaptation of David Mamet's play is every bit as compelling and witty as its source material, thanks in large part to a clever script and a bevy of powerhouse actors. Synopsis: When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris Directed By: James Foley

#7 Insomnia (2002) 92% 77% #7 Adjusted Score: 98210% Critics Consensus: Driven by Al Pacino and Robin Williams' performances, Insomnia is a smart and riveting psychological drama. Synopsis: From acclaimed director Chris Nolan ("Memento") comes the story of a veteran police detective (Al Pacino) who is sent to... From acclaimed director Chris Nolan ("Memento") comes the story of a veteran police detective (Al Pacino) who is sent to... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Hilary Swank, Maura Tierney Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#8 Serpico (1973) 91% 88% #8 Adjusted Score: 93826% Critics Consensus: An engrossing, immediate depiction of early '70s New York, Serpico is elevated by Al Pacino's ferocious performance. Synopsis: Frank Serpico (Al Pacino) is an idealistic New York City cop who refuses to take bribes, unlike the rest of... Frank Serpico (Al Pacino) is an idealistic New York City cop who refuses to take bribes, unlike the rest of... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, John Randolph, Jack Kehoe, Biff McGuire Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#10 Heat (1995) 88% 94% #10 Adjusted Score: 92666% Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann

#11 Donnie Brasco (1997) 88% 89% #11 Adjusted Score: 90459% Critics Consensus: A stark, nuanced portrait of life in organized crime, bolstered by strong performances from Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. Synopsis: Joseph Pistone (Johnny Depp) is an FBI agent who has infiltrated one of the major New York Mafia families and... Joseph Pistone (Johnny Depp) is an FBI agent who has infiltrated one of the major New York Mafia families and... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby Directed By: Mike Newell

#15 Scarface (1983) 81% 93% #15 Adjusted Score: 85924% Critics Consensus: Director Brian De Palma and star Al Pacino take it to the limit in this stylized, ultra-violent and eminently quotable gangster epic that walks a thin white line between moral drama and celebratory excess. Synopsis: After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) stakes a claim... After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) stakes a claim... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Directed By: Brian De Palma

#17 Danny Collins (2015) 78% 73% #17 Adjusted Score: 82153% Critics Consensus: Thanks to Al Pacino's stirring central performance - and excellent work from an esteemed supporting cast -- Danny Collins manages to overcome its more predictable and heavy-handed moments to deliver a heartfelt tale of redemption. Synopsis: An aging rocker (Al Pacino) decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the... An aging rocker (Al Pacino) decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Annette Bening, Jennifer Garner, Bobby Cannavale Directed By: Dan Fogelman

#22 Scarecrow (1973) 76% 79% #22 Adjusted Score: 76274% Critics Consensus: If its dramatic dressings are a tad threadbare, Scarecrow survives on the strength of its lead performances and Vilmos Zsigmond's cinematography. Synopsis: Two drifters (Gene Hackman, Al Pacino) bum around, visit earthy women and discuss opening a car wash in Pittsburgh.... Two drifters (Gene Hackman, Al Pacino) bum around, visit earthy women and discuss opening a car wash in Pittsburgh.... [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Al Pacino, Dorothy Tristan, Ann Wedgeworth Directed By: Jerry Schatzberg

#25 Ocean's Thirteen (2007) 70% 75% #25 Adjusted Score: 78090% Critics Consensus: Ocean's Thirteen reverts to the formula of the first installment, and the result is another slick and entertaining heist film. Synopsis: Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hatch an ambitious plot for revenge after ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al... Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hatch an ambitious plot for revenge after ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al... [More] Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#26 Paterno (2018) 70% 48% #26 Adjusted Score: 71028% Critics Consensus: Paterno, elevated by deft direction from Barry Levinson and a strong Al Pacino performance, presents a hard-hitting dramatization of a gut-wrenching real-life story. Synopsis: Penn State football coach Joe Paterno becomes embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.... Penn State football coach Joe Paterno becomes embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Riley Keough, Tess Frazer, Annie Parisse Directed By: Barry Levinson

#31 Dick Tracy (1990) 63% 53% #31 Adjusted Score: 65722% Critics Consensus: Dick Tracy is stylish, unique, and an undeniable technical triumph, but it ultimately struggles to rise above its two-dimensional artificiality. Synopsis: Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice is the city's most... Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice is the city's most... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Madonna, Charlie Korsmo, Glenne Headly Directed By: Warren Beatty

#32 City Hall (1996) 56% 37% #32 Adjusted Score: 56509% Critics Consensus: City Hall explores political corruption with commendable intelligence, but this web of scandal struggles to coalesce into satisfying drama. Synopsis: Tragedy strikes when a child is caught in the crossfire between a cop and a mobster on the streets of... Tragedy strikes when a child is caught in the crossfire between a cop and a mobster on the streets of... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, John Cusack, Bridget Fonda, Danny Aiello Directed By: Harold Becker

#33 The Humbling (2014) 53% 28% #33 Adjusted Score: 54460% Critics Consensus: The Humbling is an inarguable highlight of Al Pacino's late-period filmography, but that's an admittedly low bar that it doesn't always clear by a very wide margin. Synopsis: Following a breakdown and suicide attempt, an aging actor (Al Pacino) becomes involved with a much younger woman but soon... Following a breakdown and suicide attempt, an aging actor (Al Pacino) becomes involved with a much younger woman but soon... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Greta Gerwig, Kyra Sedgwick, Charles Grodin Directed By: Barry Levinson

#36 Cruising (1980) 50% 48% #36 Adjusted Score: 53828% Critics Consensus: Cruising glides along confidently thanks to filmmaking craft and Al Pacino's committed performance, but this hot-button thriller struggles to engage its subject matter sensitively or justify its brutality. Synopsis: A psychopath is scouring New York City gay clubs and viciously slaying homosexuals. Detective Steve Burns (Al Pacino) is ordered... A psychopath is scouring New York City gay clubs and viciously slaying homosexuals. Detective Steve Burns (Al Pacino) is ordered... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Paul Sorvino, Karen Allen, Richard Cox Directed By: William Friedkin

#38 Manglehorn (2014) 49% 24% #38 Adjusted Score: 51268% Critics Consensus: Manglehorn boasts a nicely understated performance from Al Pacino, but that isn't enough to compensate for a slight story and uneven script. Synopsis: In small-town Texas, a reclusive and bitter locksmith (Al Pacino) spends his days pining for the woman he lost because... In small-town Texas, a reclusive and bitter locksmith (Al Pacino) spends his days pining for the woman he lost because... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Holly Hunter, Harmony Korine, Chris Messina Directed By: David Gordon Green

#47 Revolution (1985) 10% 31% #47 Adjusted Score: 10683% Critics Consensus: Unlikely to inspire any fervor with its miscast ensemble and ponderous script, Revolution is a star-spangled bummer. Synopsis: A trapper (Al Pacino) joins the fight against the British in 1776 after his teenage son is tortured by a... A trapper (Al Pacino) joins the fight against the British in 1776 after his teenage son is tortured by a... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Donald Sutherland, Nastassja Kinski, Joan Plowright Directed By: Hugh Hudson