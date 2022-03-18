(Photo by Janus Films/Everett Collection)

Best Picture Oscar Nominees of 2022, Ranked by Tomatometer

For 2022, the Oscars are going for the full tilt 10 nominees in the Best Picture race, featuring Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (which leads with 12 overall nominations), Dune (projecting desert power with 10 noms), Belfast and West Side Story (which have seven each), Drive My Car (the first Japanese movie to be nominated for Best Picture), and Don’t Look Up (the first Rotten movies to be Best Picture nominated since Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close). See all the Best Picture nominees of 2022 ranked by Tomatometer below!

#1

Drive My Car (2021)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 108088%
Critics Consensus: Drive My Car's imposing runtime holds a rich, patiently engrossing drama that reckons with self-acceptance and regret.
Synopsis: Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer... [More]
Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Yoo-rim Park
Directed By: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

#2

CODA (2021)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: 109611%
Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life.
Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant
Directed By: Siân Heder

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 111429%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis: Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Directed By: Jane Campion

#4

West Side Story (2021)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 111593%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More]
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#5

Licorice Pizza (2021)
91%

#5
Adjusted Score: 106549%
Critics Consensus: Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.
Synopsis: Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the... [More]
Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#6

King Richard (2021)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 105021%
Critics Consensus: King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling -- and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.
Synopsis: Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

#7

Belfast (2021)
87%

#7
Adjusted Score: 102661%
Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft.
Synopsis: BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a... [More]
Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#8

Dune (2021)
84%

#8
Adjusted Score: 109808%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#9

Nightmare Alley (2021)
80%

#9
Adjusted Score: 97008%
Critics Consensus: While it may not hit quite as hard as the original, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley is a modern noir thriller with a pleasantly pulpy spin.
Synopsis: When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#10

Don't Look Up (2021)
55%

#10
Adjusted Score: 70896%
Critics Consensus: Don't Look Up aims too high for its scattershot barbs to consistently land, but Adam McKay's star-studded satire hits its target of collective denial square on.
Synopsis: Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan
Directed By: Adam McKay

