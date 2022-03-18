(Photo by Janus Films/Everett Collection)

Best Picture Oscar Nominees of 2022, Ranked by Tomatometer

For 2022, the Oscars are going for the full tilt 10 nominees in the Best Picture race, featuring Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (which leads with 12 overall nominations), Dune (projecting desert power with 10 noms), Belfast and West Side Story (which have seven each), Drive My Car (the first Japanese movie to be nominated for Best Picture), and Don’t Look Up (the first Rotten movies to be Best Picture nominated since Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close). See all the Best Picture nominees of 2022 ranked by Tomatometer below!

#2 CODA (2021) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 109611% Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More] Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant Directed By: Siân Heder

#7 Belfast (2021) 87% #7 Adjusted Score: 102661% Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft. Synopsis: BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a... BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a... [More] Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Kenneth Branagh