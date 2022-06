140 Favorite ’80s Movies

Welcome to our big list of everyone’s Favorite 1980s movies, showcasing 140 of the decade’s best and most iconic movies. That’s right, we recommend some Rotten additions for your ’80s movie playlists, because this is one decade only fully experienced with the good, the bad, and the feathered neon.

Any ’80s movie with a Tomatometer was considered for our Favorites guide, and after including the truly timeless material (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Raging Bull), we focused on works that represented the cinematic trends and social themes of the era. Some of those include the fantasy epic (NeverEnding Story, Princess Bride), teen movies (Breakfast Club, Weird Science), the new corporate overlord (Wall Street, Trading Places), women making strides in the workplace (Baby Boom, Working Girl), and rising hip-hop culture (Krush Groove, Do the Right Thing).

Fire up the flux capicator and cue the workout montage because it’s time for Rotten Tomatoes’ 140 Essential ’80s Movies! (And if you’re hankering for more nostalgia, check out our Favorites list of ’70s movies, ’90s Movies, and 2000s movies!)



#139 Flashdance (1983) 36% #139 Adjusted Score: 39700% Critics Consensus: All style and very little substance, Flashdance boasts eye-catching dance sequences -- and benefits from an appealing performance from Jennifer Beals -- but its narrative is flat-footed. Synopsis: Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals) is a beautiful young woman who works a day job in a steel mill and dances... Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals) is a beautiful young woman who works a day job in a steel mill and dances... [More] Starring: Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri, Cynthia Rhodes, Lilia Skala Directed By: Adrian Lyne

#137 Footloose (1984) 52% #137 Adjusted Score: 54797% Critics Consensus: There's not much dancing, but what's there is great. The rest of the time, Footloose is a nice hunk of trashy teenage cheese. Synopsis: Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he... Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he... [More] Starring: Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest Directed By: Herbert Ross

#135 Return to Oz (1985) 54% #135 Adjusted Score: 56185% Critics Consensus: Return to Oz taps into the darker side of L. Frank Baum's book series with an intermittently dazzling adventure that never quite recaptures the magic of its classic predecessor. Synopsis: Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile... Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile... [More] Starring: Fairuza Balk, Nicol Williamson, Jean Marsh, Piper Laurie Directed By: Walter Murch

#134 Short Circuit (1986) 61% #134 Adjusted Score: 63130% Critics Consensus: Amiable and good-natured but also shallow and predictable, Short Circuit is hardly as deep or emotionally resonant as E.T. -- though Johnny Five makes for a charming robot protagonist. Synopsis: After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home... After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home... [More] Starring: Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg, Fisher Stevens, Austin Pendleton Directed By: John Badham

#133 Ladyhawke (1985) 68% #133 Adjusted Score: 69275% Critics Consensus: There's pacing problems, but Ladyhawke has an undeniable romantic sweep that's stronger than most fantasy epics of its ilk. Synopsis: Upon breaking out of a dungeon, youthful thief Phillipe Gaston (Matthew Broderick) befriends Capt. Navarre (Rutger Hauer), a man with... Upon breaking out of a dungeon, youthful thief Phillipe Gaston (Matthew Broderick) befriends Capt. Navarre (Rutger Hauer), a man with... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leo McKern Directed By: Richard Donner

#129 Highlander (1986) 70% #129 Adjusted Score: 73021% Critics Consensus: People hate Highlander because it's cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons. Synopsis: When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking... When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking... [More] Starring: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#127 Purple Rain (1984) 70% #127 Adjusted Score: 72833% Critics Consensus: Purple Rain makes for undeniably uneven cinema, but it's held together by its star's singular charisma -- not to mention a slew of classic songs. Synopsis: A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the... A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the... [More] Starring: Prince, Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, Jerome Benton Directed By: Albert Magnoli

#125 Spaceballs (1987) 56% #125 Adjusted Score: 58009% Critics Consensus: There's fine spoofery and amusing characters in Spaceballs, though it's a far cry from Mel Brooks' peak era. Synopsis: In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... [More] Starring: Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman Directed By: Mel Brooks

#123 Willow (1988) 51% #123 Adjusted Score: 53616% Critics Consensus: State-of-the-art special effects and an appealing performance from Warwick Davis can't quite save Willow from its slow pace and generic story. Synopsis: Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic,... Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic,... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Warwick Davis, Jean Marsh Directed By: Ron Howard

#120 Top Gun (1986) 57% #120 Adjusted Score: 63042% Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aereial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air. Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#118 Dirty Dancing (1987) 69% #118 Adjusted Score: 74416% Critics Consensus: Like its winsome characters, Dirty Dancing uses impressive choreography and the power of song to surmount a series of formidable obstacles. Synopsis: Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts,... Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts,... [More] Starring: Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes Directed By: Emile Ardolino

#112 Caddyshack (1980) 73% #112 Adjusted Score: 76987% Critics Consensus: Though unabashedly crude and juvenile, Caddyshack nevertheless scores with its classic slapstick, unforgettable characters, and endlessly quotable dialogue. Synopsis: Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), a teen down on his luck, works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club... Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), a teen down on his luck, works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club... [More] Starring: Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, Ted Knight Directed By: Harold Ramis

#108 Scanners (1981) 70% #108 Adjusted Score: 72377% Critics Consensus: Scanners is a dark sci-fi story with special effects that'll make your head explode. Synopsis: Scanners are men and women born with incredible telepathic and telekinetic powers. There are many who exercise the benefits of... Scanners are men and women born with incredible telepathic and telekinetic powers. There are many who exercise the benefits of... [More] Starring: Stephen Lack, Jennifer O'Neill, Patrick McGoohan, Lawrence Dane Directed By: David Cronenberg

#107 Valley Girl (1983) 83% #107 Adjusted Score: 83900% Critics Consensus: With engaging performances from its two leads, Valley Girl is a goofy yet amiable film that both subverts and celebrates the cheerful superficiality of teen comedies. Synopsis: Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Frederic Forrest, Elizabeth Daily Directed By: Martha Coolidge

#105 Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) 84% #105 Adjusted Score: 83328% Critics Consensus: Desperately Seeking Susan works with its fairy tale depiction of New York and the fun, frothy chemistry generated by its two leads. Synopsis: New Jersey housewife Roberta Glass (Rosanna Arquette) spices up her boring life by reading personal ads, especially a series of... New Jersey housewife Roberta Glass (Rosanna Arquette) spices up her boring life by reading personal ads, especially a series of... [More] Starring: Rosanna Arquette, Madonna, Aidan Quinn, Mark Blum Directed By: Susan Seidelman

#104 Tron (1982) 71% #104 Adjusted Score: 76303% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#103 The Color Purple (1985) 81% #103 Adjusted Score: 81822% Critics Consensus: It might have been better served by a filmmaker with a deeper connection to the source material, but The Color Purple remains a worthy, well-acted adaptation of Alice Walker's classic novel. Synopsis: An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African-American woman living in the South... An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African-American woman living in the South... [More] Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#102 Beetlejuice (1988) 85% #102 Adjusted Score: 89021% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#98 Wall Street (1987) 79% #98 Adjusted Score: 81989% Critics Consensus: With Wall Street, Oliver Stone delivers a blunt but effective -- and thoroughly well-acted -- jeremiad against its era's veneration of greed as a means to its own end. Synopsis: On the Wall Street of the 1980s, Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen) is a stockbroker full of ambition, doing whatever he... On the Wall Street of the 1980s, Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen) is a stockbroker full of ambition, doing whatever he... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen, Terence Stamp Directed By: Oliver Stone

#95 Stripes (1981) 88% #95 Adjusted Score: 89742% Critics Consensus: A raucous military comedy that features Bill Murray and his merry cohorts approaching the peak of their talents. Synopsis: Hard-luck cabbie John Winger (Bill Murray) -- directionless after being fired from his job and dumped by his girlfriend --... Hard-luck cabbie John Winger (Bill Murray) -- directionless after being fired from his job and dumped by his girlfriend --... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Warren Oates, P.J. Soles Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#93 Labyrinth (1986) 75% #93 Adjusted Score: 78543% Critics Consensus: While it's arguably more interesting on a visual level, Labyrinth provides further proof of director Jim Henson's boundless imagination. Synopsis: Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... [More] Starring: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson Directed By: Jim Henson

#85 Tootsie (1982) 90% #85 Adjusted Score: 93860% Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters. Synopsis: New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#82 Time Bandits (1981) 90% #82 Adjusted Score: 92472% Critics Consensus: Time Bandits is a remarkable time-travel fantasy from Terry Gilliam, who utilizes fantastic set design and homemade special effects to create a vivid, original universe. Synopsis: Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former... Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former... [More] Starring: John Cleese, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, Katherine Helmond Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#78 WarGames (1983) 93% #78 Adjusted Score: 96400% Critics Consensus: Part delightfully tense techno-thriller, part refreshingly unpatronizing teen drama, WarGames is one of the more inventive -- and genuinely suspenseful -- Cold War movies of the 1980s. Synopsis: High school student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for new video games. After... High school student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for new video games. After... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, Ally Sheedy, John Wood Directed By: John Badham

#77 Dragonslayer (1981) 82% #77 Adjusted Score: 84103% Critics Consensus: An atypically dark Disney adventure, Dragonslayer puts a realistic spin -- and some impressive special effects -- on a familiar tale. Synopsis: A terrible dragon is terrorizing the medieval land of Urland in the 6th century. Representatives from the kingdom seek the... A terrible dragon is terrorizing the medieval land of Urland in the 6th century. Representatives from the kingdom seek the... [More] Starring: Peter MacNicol, Caitlin Clarke, Ralph Richardson, John Hallam Directed By: Matthew Robbins

#76 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #76 Adjusted Score: 98969% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#73 The Boat (1981) 98% #73 Adjusted Score: 102019% Critics Consensus: Taut, breathtakingly thrilling, and devastatingly intelligent, Das Boot is one of the greatest war films ever made. Synopsis: A German submarine patrols the Atlantic Ocean during World War II, manned by a crew that must contend with tense... A German submarine patrols the Atlantic Ocean during World War II, manned by a crew that must contend with tense... [More] Starring: Jürgen Prochnow, Herbert Grönemeyer, Klaus Wennemann, Hubertus Bengsch Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#70 Re-Animator (1985) 94% #70 Adjusted Score: 97642% Critics Consensus: Perfectly mixing humor and horror, the only thing more effective than Re-Animator's gory scares are its dry, deadpan jokes. Synopsis: A medical student (Jeffrey Combs) brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum.... A medical student (Jeffrey Combs) brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum.... [More] Starring: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton, David Gale Directed By: Stuart Gordon

#68 Big (1988) 97% #68 Adjusted Score: 102237% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly sweet and undeniably funny, Big is a showcase for Tom Hanks, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm and surprising poignancy. Synopsis: After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard Directed By: Penny Marshall

#64 Ran (1985) 96% #64 Adjusted Score: 102103% Critics Consensus: Akira Kurosawa's sprawling, epic take on King Lear should be required viewing for fans of westerns, war movies, or period films in general. Synopsis: At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to... At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to... [More] Starring: Tatsuya Nakadai, Mieko Harada, Akira Terao, Jinpachi Nezu Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#62 Body Heat (1981) 98% #62 Adjusted Score: 100107% Critics Consensus: Made from classic noir ingredients and flavored with a heaping helping of steamy modern spice, Body Heat more than lives up to its evocative title. Synopsis: Shyster lawyer Ned Racine (William Hurt) begins a passionate affair with Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner), wife of a wealthy Florida... Shyster lawyer Ned Racine (William Hurt) begins a passionate affair with Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner), wife of a wealthy Florida... [More] Starring: William Hurt, Kathleen Turner, Richard Crenna, Ted Danson Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#60 Blue Velvet (1986) 94% #60 Adjusted Score: 100694% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch

#53 Sid & Nancy (1986) 88% #53 Adjusted Score: 94482% Critics Consensus: Visceral, energetic, and often very sad, Sid and Nancy is also a surprisingly touching love story, and Gary Oldman is outstanding as the late punk rock icon Sid Vicious. Synopsis: Following their breakout success in England, flagship punk rock band the Sex Pistols venture out on their first U.S. tour.... Following their breakout success in England, flagship punk rock band the Sex Pistols venture out on their first U.S. tour.... [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Chloe Webb, David Hayman, Andrew Schofield Directed By: Alex Cox

#49 Scarface (1983) 81% #49 Adjusted Score: 86900% Critics Consensus: Director Brian De Palma and star Al Pacino take it to the limit in this stylized, ultra-violent and eminently quotable gangster epic that walks a thin white line between moral drama and celebratory excess. Synopsis: After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) stakes a claim... After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) stakes a claim... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Directed By: Brian De Palma

#43 Platoon (1986) 87% #43 Adjusted Score: 93607% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone