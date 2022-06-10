140 Favorite ’80s Movies

Welcome to our big list of everyone’s Favorite 1980s movies, showcasing 140 of the decade’s best and most iconic movies. That’s right, we recommend some Rotten additions for your ’80s movie playlists, because this is one decade only fully experienced with the good, the bad, and the feathered neon.

Any ’80s movie with a Tomatometer was considered for our Favorites guide, and after including the truly timeless material (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Raging Bull), we focused on works that represented the cinematic trends and social themes of the era. Some of those include the fantasy epic (NeverEnding Story, Princess Bride), teen movies (Breakfast Club, Weird Science), the new corporate overlord (Wall Street, Trading Places), women making strides in the workplace (Baby Boom, Working Girl), and rising hip-hop culture (Krush Groove, Do the Right Thing).

Fire up the flux capicator and cue the workout montage because it’s time for Rotten Tomatoes’ 140 Essential ’80s Movies! (And if you’re hankering for more nostalgia, check out our Favorites list of ’70s movies, ’90s Movies, and 2000s movies!)



#139 Flashdance (1983) 36% #139 Adjusted Score: 39700% Critics Consensus: All style and very little substance, Flashdance boasts eye-catching dance sequences -- and benefits from an appealing performance from Jennifer Beals -- but its narrative is flat-footed. Synopsis: Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals) is a beautiful young woman who works a day job in a steel mill and dances... Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals) is a beautiful young woman who works a day job in a steel mill and dances... [More] Starring: Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri, Cynthia Rhodes, Lilia Skala Directed By: Adrian Lyne

#137 Footloose (1984) 52% #137 Adjusted Score: 54797% Critics Consensus: There's not much dancing, but what's there is great. The rest of the time, Footloose is a nice hunk of trashy teenage cheese. Synopsis: Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he... Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he... [More] Starring: Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest Directed By: Herbert Ross

#134 Short Circuit (1986) 61% #134 Adjusted Score: 63130% Critics Consensus: Amiable and good-natured but also shallow and predictable, Short Circuit is hardly as deep or emotionally resonant as E.T. -- though Johnny Five makes for a charming robot protagonist. Synopsis: After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home... After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home... [More] Starring: Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg, Fisher Stevens, Austin Pendleton Directed By: John Badham

#127 Purple Rain (1984) 70% #127 Adjusted Score: 72833% Critics Consensus: Purple Rain makes for undeniably uneven cinema, but it's held together by its star's singular charisma -- not to mention a slew of classic songs. Synopsis: A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the... A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the... [More] Starring: Prince, Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, Jerome Benton Directed By: Albert Magnoli

#125 Spaceballs (1987) 56% #125 Adjusted Score: 58009% Critics Consensus: There's fine spoofery and amusing characters in Spaceballs, though it's a far cry from Mel Brooks' peak era. Synopsis: In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... [More] Starring: Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman Directed By: Mel Brooks

#123 Willow (1988) 51% #123 Adjusted Score: 53616% Critics Consensus: State-of-the-art special effects and an appealing performance from Warwick Davis can't quite save Willow from its slow pace and generic story. Synopsis: Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic,... Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic,... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Warwick Davis, Jean Marsh Directed By: Ron Howard

#120 Top Gun (1986) 57% #120 Adjusted Score: 63042% Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aereial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air. Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#104 Tron (1982) 71% #104 Adjusted Score: 76303% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#102 Beetlejuice (1988) 85% #102 Adjusted Score: 89021% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#85 Tootsie (1982) 90% #85 Adjusted Score: 93860% Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters. Synopsis: New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#78 WarGames (1983) 93% #78 Adjusted Score: 96400% Critics Consensus: Part delightfully tense techno-thriller, part refreshingly unpatronizing teen drama, WarGames is one of the more inventive -- and genuinely suspenseful -- Cold War movies of the 1980s. Synopsis: High school student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for new video games. After... High school student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for new video games. After... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, Ally Sheedy, John Wood Directed By: John Badham

#77 Dragonslayer (1981) 82% #77 Adjusted Score: 84103% Critics Consensus: An atypically dark Disney adventure, Dragonslayer puts a realistic spin -- and some impressive special effects -- on a familiar tale. Synopsis: A terrible dragon is terrorizing the medieval land of Urland in the 6th century. Representatives from the kingdom seek the... A terrible dragon is terrorizing the medieval land of Urland in the 6th century. Representatives from the kingdom seek the... [More] Starring: Peter MacNicol, Caitlin Clarke, Ralph Richardson, John Hallam Directed By: Matthew Robbins

#76 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #76 Adjusted Score: 98969% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#68 Big (1988) 97% #68 Adjusted Score: 102237% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly sweet and undeniably funny, Big is a showcase for Tom Hanks, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm and surprising poignancy. Synopsis: After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard Directed By: Penny Marshall

#64 Ran (1985) 96% #64 Adjusted Score: 102103% Critics Consensus: Akira Kurosawa's sprawling, epic take on King Lear should be required viewing for fans of westerns, war movies, or period films in general. Synopsis: At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to... At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to... [More] Starring: Tatsuya Nakadai, Mieko Harada, Akira Terao, Jinpachi Nezu Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#60 Blue Velvet (1986) 94% #60 Adjusted Score: 100694% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch

#43 Platoon (1986) 87% #43 Adjusted Score: 93607% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone