Zoë Kravitz Speculates Returning to X-Men and that Epic Golden Globes Episode on The Studio - The Awards Tour Podcast

This week on the Awards Tour podcast, we talk with Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and producer Zoë Kravitz. Fresh off her Certified Fresh directorial debut, Blink Twice, Kravitz plays a version of herself on Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Apple TV+ series The Studio, earning her first Emmy nomination. The Studio skewers Hollywood while also offering a sharp, accurate look at the state of the studio system in the modern era. In her episode, Kravitz’s character is on the verge of accepting her first major award for a film.

Listen in for the rest of our chat, in which Kravitz shares how she was first approached to join the project, how she navigated playing herself, and why she believes the show resonates so strongly with both audiences and industry veterans. Check out all episodes of The Studio available now on AppleTV+, and we’ll see you on the next stop on the Awards Tour.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Congrats on your Emmy! So, tell me how Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg reached out to pitch you for this?

Zoe Kravitz: I got a call from my agent, actually. He said Seth and Evan wanted to meet with me, and honestly, as soon as I heard that, I was just so excited, and I didn’t need to be pitched anything. It was kind of like whatever they want, because I’m such a fan and I’ve grown up watching them, and I think they’re amazing. I was excited to receive that phone call, but I knew nothing about it. I didn’t know what I was walking into.

And then I went to meet with them and they pitched the concept of the show, which I thought was so great, fresh, smart, and inspired. And then they pitched me the Golden Globes episode, which was originally the only episode I was meant to do. So, they pitched the concept, which was great, funny, and inspired, and a fun thing to explore within our industry. And then, yeah, we had a great time doing it. And while we were shooting, they asked if I wanted to come back and do the last two episodes.

The Studio is now streaming on Apple TV+.

