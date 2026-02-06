Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley on Their "Ruthless" Relationship in Wonder Man

With a Certified Fresh score of 90% on the Tomatometer and an 88% on the Popcornmeter, Disney’s new Marvel series Wonder Man is winning over critics and audiences alike. The show, which premiered on January 26, is being praised as “a different kind of Marvel epic” that’s “funny, smart, and carried by excellent performances.” One critic writes that the series is “the ultimate proof that Marvel can do something different.”

Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley recently sat down with us to talk about their complex relationship between both their characters, as well as their chemistry on set. See the full interview above.

Wonder Man is now available to stream on Disney+.

