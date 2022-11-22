News

Willow Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek: Bone Reavers Hunt the Heroes

Warwick Davis reprises his film role as Willow Ufgood, who is chased by a group of marauders known as the Bone Reavers in this action-packed scene.

by | November 22, 2022 | Comments

TAGGED AS: , ,

In a scene from the premiere of Disney+ fantasy series Willow, Willow Ufgood, along with a team of unlikely young heroes, are chased by a group of marauders known as the Bone Reavers as they embark on a perilous journey beyond the Shattered Sea. Willow stars Warwick Davis, reprising his film role as the titular sorcerer, as well as newcomers Ellie Bamber, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and Tony Revolori.

Season 1 of Willow premieres on Disney+ on November 20, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News