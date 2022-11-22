Willow Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek: Bone Reavers Hunt the Heroes

In a scene from the premiere of Disney+ fantasy series Willow, Willow Ufgood, along with a team of unlikely young heroes, are chased by a group of marauders known as the Bone Reavers as they embark on a perilous journey beyond the Shattered Sea. Willow stars Warwick Davis, reprising his film role as the titular sorcerer, as well as newcomers Ellie Bamber, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and Tony Revolori.

Season 1 of Willow premieres on Disney+ on November 20, 2022.

