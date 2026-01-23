How to Watch the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics

For the first time ever, Milan will be hosting the Winter Olympics, which officially kicks off on February 6, and we’ve got all the details on how you can watch the games in theaters or at home. The Milano Cortina 2026 Games will run until February 22, with the opening ceremony kicking off at 8:00 PM CET (2:00 PM ET). And while most of us wish we could be there to see all the action in person, there are a few different ways to watch from wherever you are.

Watch in Theaters

Opening Ceremony – February 6

Experience the event on the world’s biggest screens with Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on NBC in theaters. Viewers will have the chance to watch NBC’s live coverage of the Winter Olympics as the world’s greatest athletes go for the gold in beautiful Northern Italy. Tickets go on sale January 22, so be sure to reserve yours on Fandango today.

Daily Watch Parties – February 6 through February 22

Beginning February 6, the day of the Opening Ceremony, moviegoers nationwide will be able to watch select daytime hours of NBC’s live local coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics featuring figure skating, skiing, snowboarding, hockey, speed skating, and more.

Watch Online

Peacock will stream every 2026 Winter Olympics event, including the opening ceremony, through February 22. Users can stay effortlessly on track with interactive schedules, real-time results, and medal standings. They can also follow their favorite sports, athletes, and storylines, with personalized features and exclusive viewing experiences tailored to their specific interests. Here’s all the information you need to watch the Olympics on Peacock.

Every day, NBC will broadcast daily coverage of the Games, featuring hours of coverage of the Winter Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of ice hockey, figure skating, skiing, snowboarding, curling, and more. Here’s the complete television schedule, including where you can watch each event.

For more on how to watch, head over to Fandango