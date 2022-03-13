Weekend Box Office Results: The Batman Wins Big Against No Competition

Last week, 82% of the ticket sales in the top ten went to The Batman. This week, about 71% of the money on the list went to Matt Reeves’ film, but that is about the only place where the numbers are going down for it. Yes, it certainly made less money this week than last, but just a roughly 51% drop from an opening that large is a notable accomplishment. Among the top 50 openers of all-time – of which The Batman is now a member at #33 – only 16 of them had a second-week drop of less than 55%. Make that 17. And the numbers continue to get even more impressive from there for the second highest-grossing film from 2020 on.

King of the Crop: The Batman Faces No Competition and Scores Big

(Photo by Jonathan Olley/©Warner Bros.)

Last week we analyzed The Batman’s chances at reaching $400 million domestically. History gave the film an 85% chance to reach it if it grossed over $60 million this weekend and only a 55% chance if it was between $50-60 million. After this weekend’s $66 million haul, it might seem pretty definitive. Maybe not if you looked at the nine films that have grossed between $228-248 million after ten days, only two of which (Toy Story 4 and The Hunger Games) made it to that milestone. But none of those films had a second weekend as high as The Batman. Not even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which had a $65.2 million second weekend and finished with $389.8 million. Now carrying the 24th best second weekend ever behind Captain Marvel, its odds go up slightly next week as long as it grosses over $30 million (66%) or, even better, $35 million (85.7%). Nothing is going to challenge its dominance next week, and with $238 million domestic and over $463 million worldwide, it’s only going to see five or six films the rest of the year attempt to best its final number, whether its north or just south of $400 million.

The Top 10 and Beyond: KPOP Sensations BTS Enter Top 3 with Concert Event Film

(Photo by ABC/Getty Images)

Sony’s Uncharted saw its total rise to $113 million this weekend, which puts it between the 17-day grosses of Divergent and Ready Player One, though with a third weekend about $2-3 million less than those at $9.3 million, so a final gross between $130-140 million still appears likely. The big surprise was that a concert film, namely BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing, grabbed hold of the KPOP superstars’ massive fanbase to net a third-place finish this weekend with a whopping $8,500+ per-theater average en route to a $6.84 million haul. The show was a limited one-day event and managed to gross $32.6 million worldwide at the specialty box office.

Meanwhile, the film that opened against Uncharted three weeks ago is still one of the most hope-inspiring releases of the year, as Dog is showing that word-of-mouth may be back in play for films not attached to any universe. The Channing Tatum film is now over $47 million and is very much on pace to surpass $60 million, moving past even Jackass Forever, which upped its total to over $56 million.

As milestones go, no film is approaching anything close to where Spider-Man: No Way Home is headed. On weekend 13, the film grossed another $4.1 million, down from just $4.5 million last week, and is now just $8 million away from becoming the third film ever to reach $800 million domestic. Avengers: Endgame made only $1.5 million on weekend 13 and grossed less than $4 million after that. It was also out of the top 10 again after a brief resurgence in weeks 10 and 11, while No Way Home is still in the top five and is unlikely to leave the top 10 any earlier than the second week of April.

The Indian historical drama, Radhe Shyam, was the only new feature film to break into the top 10 this week. $1.9 million in 800 theaters only amounted to a $2,375 per-theater average, but it was enough to garner attention. Finally, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile did manage to get itself over $40 million before it is made available on HBO MAX and Hulu on March 29.

On the Vine: X and The Outfit Look to Capitalize on Slow Week

(Photo by A24)

Getting their shot to place higher in the top 10 than they normally would, a pair of releases may only need to crack $3 million to pierce the top five next week. Ti West’s horror film, X, which premieres tonight in Austin at SXSW and centers on a group of porn filmmakers facing terror at a farmhouse, gets a wide release from A24. There is also The Outfit, a 1950s thriller from Focus featuring Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutsch, and Dylan O’Brien about a tailor (sorry, a cutter) trying to outsmart the mob on a fateful night in his shop.

Full List of Box Office Results: February 18-21, 2022



85% The Batman (2022)

$66 million ($238.5 million total)

40% Uncharted (2022)

$9.25 million ($113.4 million total)

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing (2022)

$6.84 million ($6.84 million total)

76% Dog (2022)

$5.35 million ($47.8 million total)

93% Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

$4.08 million ($792.3 million total)

63% Death on the Nile (2022)

$2.5 million ($40.8 million total)

- - Radhe Shyam (2021)

$1.86 million ($1.86 million total)

71% Sing 2 (2021)

$1.58 million ($155.8 million total)

86% Jackass Forever (2022)

$1.1 million ($56.3 million total)

76% Scream (2022)

$445,000 ($80.91 million total)

