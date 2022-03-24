Video Interviews

Pachinko Cast and Producers on Creating Family Intimacy in the Multigenerational Drama

Stars Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, and more join series executive producers Soo Hugh, Justin Chon, Kogonada, and others to preview the Apple TV+ drama.

by | March 25, 2022 | Comments

Apple TV+ series Pachinko explores the intimate connections between family members and lovers in a multigenerational drama. To learn more about how those threads were woven together to make the acclaimed series, Rotten Tomatoes host Naz Perez sat down with cast members Yuh-Jung Youn (“Older Sunja”), Minha Kim (“Teen Sunja”), Jin Ha (“Solomon Baek”), Lee Minho (“Hansu”), and Anna Sawai (“Naomi”), and writer, creator, showrunner, and executive producer Soo Hugh, executive producers Theresa Kang-Lowe and Michael Ellenberg, and director and executive producers Justin Chon and Kogonada. Pachinko is based on the bestselling book by Korean American author Min Jin Lee.

97% Pachinko: Season 1 (2022) premieres on Friday, March 25 on Apple TV+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

