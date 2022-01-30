Lily James and Sebastian Stan on Their Extraordinary Pam & Tommy Transformations

The almost unrecognizable stars of Hulu drama Pam & Tommy reveal their reactions when they first saw each other’s shocking onscreen transformation. Lily James and Sebastian Stan talk about becoming ’90s superstar couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Plus, Taylor Schilling, who portrays adult entertainment actress Erica Gauthier in the series, tells Rotten Tomatoes host Jacqueline Coley where she was when the infamous Pam and Tommy tape surfaced in pop culture.

86% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) premieres Wednesday, February 2 on Hulu

