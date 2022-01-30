Video Interviews

Lily James and Sebastian Stan on Their Extraordinary Pam & Tommy Transformations

The stars of Hulu's drama along with costar Taylor Schilling reveal their youthful impressions of the Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee tape scandal — how wrong we all were — and what they know now.

by | January 31, 2022 | Comments

The almost unrecognizable stars of Hulu drama Pam & Tommy reveal their reactions when they first saw each other’s shocking onscreen transformation. Lily James and Sebastian Stan talk about becoming ’90s superstar couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Plus, Taylor Schilling, who portrays adult entertainment actress Erica Gauthier in the series, tells Rotten Tomatoes host Jacqueline Coley where she was when the infamous Pam and Tommy tape surfaced in pop culture.

86% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) premieres Wednesday, February 2 on Hulu

