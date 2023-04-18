Top 40 Disney Channel Shows

We're celebrating 40 years of the Disney Channel with a look back at some of its most celebrated series.

Four decades ago, when Disney streamed – err, broadcasted – their shows, families and friends gathered around the television to share what can’t be called anything other than magic.

With the turn of a dial, the room would instantly fill with music, dance, and laughter. Not a word was uttered until commercial break. The threat of missing precious un-rewindable moments kept everyone in check. When the MMC’s “M.I.C.K.E.Y. M.O.U.S.E.” song came, it was time to say “goodbye.” Or, rather, “see you later.” One could count on Disney to be there waiting after school or in the morning on any given weekend.

Today, there’s no waiting. Savvy children can find Disney+ on their devices and tune in to their favorite shows with a scroll and a tap. But what joy it is that they still gather to marvel at the magic coming out of the screens, inviting them to dance, sing, laugh, and gasp along with beloved characters that have grown to become friends.

The Disney Channel turns 40 this month, and we’re looking back on some of its most celebrated series. From classics like Kim Possible and Even Stevens to shows that could be featured in a “Where Were They Then” special featuring still-shining stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Zendaya (Shake It Up), Jenna Ortega (Stuck in the Middle), and Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), as well as the animated favorite Phineas and Ferb and more recent additions like Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The best part? The magic is still intact.

Darkwing Duck (1991)
#1
Synopsis: Drake Mallard dons a mask to fight crime.... [More]
Starring: Christine Cavanaugh, Jim Cummings, Katie Leigh, Terence McGovern
Directed By: Alan Zaslove, Tad Stones

Smart Guy (1997)
#2
Synopsis: Supersmart 10-year-old T.J. Henderson is wise beyond his years. An intellectual genius living in the complicated world of adults, T.J.... [More]
Starring: Tahj Mowry, Jason Weaver, Essence Atkins, John Marshall Jones
Directed By: Bob Young, Danny Kallis, Suzanne De Passe

Recess (1997)
#3
Synopsis: Six brave fourth-graders at Third Street School make it their mission to protect the other kids on the playground. Despite... [More]
Starring: Andrew Lawrence, Jason Davis, Rickey D'Shon Collins, Ashley Johnson

Bug Juice (1998)
#4
Synopsis: Chronicles the real-life camp adventures of boys and girls.... [More]
Starring:

So Weird (1999)
#5
Synopsis: Fourteen-year old computer geek Fiona "Fi" Phillips), who is on the road with her rock-star mom, is seriously into paranormal... [More]
Starring: Cara DeLizia, Mackenzie Phillips, Patrick Levis, Erik von Detten
Directed By: Tom J. Astle

Even Stevens (2000)
#6
Synopsis: A seventh-grade misfit, played by pre-"Transformers" Shia LaBeouf, struggles to find his niche both in school and in his seemingly... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Christy Carlson Romano, Nick Spano, Donna Pescow

Lizzie McGuire (2001)
90%

#7
Synopsis: Enter the world of Lizzie McGuire at your own risk, a world where the 13-year-old and her best friends Miranda... [More]
Starring: Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Lalaine
Directed By: Stan Rogow, Susan Estelle Jansen

The Proud Family (2001)
#8
Synopsis: Fourteen-year-old Penny Proud is growing up! She's trying to gain her independence and faces typical teenage experiences in junior high.... [More]
Starring: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton
Directed By: Kurt Albrecht, Willard Carroll, Ralph Farquhar, Bruce W. Smith

Kim Possible (2002)
#9
Synopsis: Kim Possible looks like an average high-school cheerleader, but in her spare time, she saves the world from supervillains. Her... [More]
Starring: Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Gary Cole, Jean Smart
Directed By: Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, Chris Bailey, Chris Bailey

That's So Raven (2003)
#10
Synopsis: No ordinary teenager; Raven Baxter can see glimpses of the future! Watch her schemes and misadventures as she enlists the... [More]
Starring: Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey, Anneliese van der Pol

Phil of the Future (2004)
#11
Synopsis: The Diffy family left on vacation from the year 2121 but their rented time machine malfunctioned and they were thrown... [More]
Starring: Ricky Ullman, Alyson Michalka, Amy Bruckner, Craig Anton
Directed By: Douglas Tuber, Tim Maile, Tim O'Donnell, Hayma "Screech" Washington

Brandy & Mr. Whiskers (2004)
#12
Synopsis: Brandy and Mr. Whiskers are both stranded in the Amazon rain forest full of noisy creatures. Twin toucans Cheryl and... [More]
Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Charlie Adler, Alanna Ubach, Tom Kenny
Directed By: Russell Marcus, Bill Motz, Bob Roth, Timothy Björkland

American Dragon: Jake Long (2004)
#13
Synopsis: Jake is keeping a secret from his teachers and classmates -- he's a descendant of dragons! Still facing all the... [More]
Starring: Dante Basco, Amy Bruckner, Mae Whitman, Keone Young

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)
#14
Synopsis: Life is sweet -- or at least suite -- for identical teenage twins Zack and Cody Martin after their mom,... [More]
Starring: Ashley Tisdale, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Phill Lewis

Hannah Montana (2006)
#15
Synopsis: Although she appears to be just a typical teenager to most of her classmates and teachers, Miley Stewart lives a... [More]
Starring: Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles
Directed By: Michael Poryes, Steve Peterman

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
#16
Synopsis: Alex Russo and her brothers Justin and Max come from a long line of wizards and now must master their... [More]
Starring: Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise
Directed By: Todd J. Greenwald, Peter Murrieta

Cory in the House (2007)
#17
Synopsis: Since his dad, Victor, was named head chef to President Martinez, Cory Baxter now lives in Washington, D.C. Cory shares... [More]
Starring: Kyle Massey, Rondell Sheridan, Jason Dolley, Madison Pettis
Directed By: Dennis Rinsler, Marc Warren

Phineas and Ferb (2007)
#18
Synopsis: Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, are determined to make every day of their summer vacation fun. They try... [More]
Starring: Vincent Martella, Thomas Sangster, Ashley Tisdale, Caroline Rhea
Directed By: Dan Povenmire, Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Dan Povenmire, Zac Moncrief

Sonny With a Chance (2009)
#19
Synopsis: Sonny Monroe, a teenager from Green Bay, Wis., moves with her mom to Los Angeles when she is chosen to... [More]
Starring: Demi Lovato, Tiffany Thornton, Sterling Knight, Brandon Mychal Smith

Jonas (2009)
89%

#20
Synopsis: Musicians the Jonas Brothers star in a single-camera sitcom as -- surprise! -- rock star brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick... [More]
Starring: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Ducey
Directed By: Roger S.H. Schulman, Michael Curtis

Shake It Up! (2010)
#21
Synopsis: Best pals CeCe and Rocky dream of dancing stardom. And they seem on the verge of realizing that goal when... [More]
Starring: Bella Thorne, Zendaya Coleman, Kenton Duty, Roshon Fegan
Directed By: Frank Pace, Chris Thompson

Good Luck Charlie (2010)
#22
Synopsis: Teens PJ and Teddy and tween brother Gabe are typical kids -- that is, until their mother has another baby.... [More]
Starring: Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Eric Allan Kramer
Directed By: Phil Baker, Drew Vaupen, Dan Staley

Jessie (2011)
#23
Synopsis: "Jessie" is your typical fish-out-of-water story. Jessie is a small-town teen who leaves her Texas roots to take a job... [More]
Starring: Debby Ryan, Kevin Chamberlin, Peyton List, Karan Brar
Directed By: Pamela Eells O'Connell

Austin & Ally (2011)
#24
Synopsis: "Austin & Ally" follows the exploits of the title characters, polar opposites who combine their talents to try to create... [More]
Starring: Ross Lynch, Laura Marano, Raini Rodriguez, Calum Worthy
Directed By: Kevin Kopelow, Heath Seifert

A.N.T. Farm (2011)
#25
Synopsis: Some might describe "A.N.T. Farm" as "Glee" for the Disney crowd. It features young music prodigy Chyna Parks, who attends... [More]
Starring: China Anne McClain, Sierra McCormick, Jake Short, Stefanie Scott
Directed By: Dan Signer, Stephen Engel

Gravity Falls (2012)
100%

#26
Synopsis: Twins Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle, Grunkle Stan, in the mysterious town... [More]
Starring: Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Alex Hirsch, Linda Cardellini
Directed By: Alex Hirsch

Liv and Maddie (2013)
#27
Synopsis: Liv and Maddie Rooney are identical twins who have been leading different lives for the last few years. Maddie is... [More]
Starring: Dove Cameron, Kali Rocha, Benjamin King, Joey Bragg
Directed By: John D. Beck, Ron Hart, Andy Fickman, John Peaslee

Girl Meets World (2014)
#28
Synopsis: From 1993 to 2000, viewers followed the relationship of Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence-Matthews on "Boy Meets World." More than... [More]
Starring: Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rowan Blanchard, August Maturo
Directed By: Michael Jacobs

Bunk'd (2015)
#29
Synopsis: The Ross kids head to summer camp in this spinoff of "Jessie." Emma, Ravi and Zuri spend the summer at... [More]
Starring: Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr.
Directed By: Pamela Eells O'Connell

K.C. Undercover (2015)
#30
Synopsis: High-school student K.C. Cooper is a math whiz with a black belt in karate. A normal teen otherwise, her life... [More]
Starring: Zendaya, Kadeem Hardison, Tammy Townsend, Kamil McFadden
Directed By: Rob Lotterstein

Stuck in the Middle (2016)
#31
Synopsis: Being a middle child isn't easy, as tween Harley Diaz can tell you. The inventive girl feels the need to... [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Ronni Hawk, Kayla Maisonet, Isaak Presley
Directed By: Linda Videtti Figueiredo

Bizaardvark (2016)
#32
Synopsis: Best friends Paige and Frankie put their talents to use while making video blogs for their online comedy channel. Upon... [More]
Starring: Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu, DeVore Ledridge, Ethan Wacker
Directed By: David Kendall, Robbie Countryman, Sean Mulcahy

DuckTales (2017)
#33
Synopsis: Scrooge McDuck is back in this reboot of the late-'80s animated series. He gains guardianship of grandnephews Huey, Dewey and... [More]
Starring: David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan
Directed By: Matt Youngberg

Andi Mack (2017)
#34
Synopsis: Life goes from routine to a roller-coaster ride overnight for artistic teenager Andi Mack. It all happens on the eve... [More]
Starring: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Joshua Rush
Directed By: Terri Minsky, Michelle Manning

Raven's Home (2017)
#35
Synopsis: Now a divorced mother of two, Raven Baxter still catches glimpses of the future. She uses her power to help... [More]
Starring: Raven-Symoné, Issac Ryan Brown, Rondell Sheridan, Mykal-Michelle Harris
Directed By: Eric Dean Seaton, Robbie Countryman

Big City Greens (2018)
#36
Synopsis: Cricket Green, a mischievous but optimistic country boy, moves to the big city with his family.... [More]
Starring: Chris Houghton, Artemis Pebdani, Marieve Herington, Bob Joles
Directed By: Chris Houghton, Shane Houghton, Rob Renzetti

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
83%

#37
Synopsis: Set at East High School, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" introduces members of the drama club and their... [More]
Starring: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie
Directed By: Tim Federle, Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden, Barry Rosenbush

Sydney to the Max (2019)
#38
Synopsis: Three generations are under one roof as outgoing middle school student Sydney Reynolds lives with her single dad, Max, and... [More]
Starring: Ruth Righi, Ian Reed Kesler, Jackson Dollinger, Caroline Rhea
Directed By: Mark Reisman

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022)
100%

#39
Synopsis: Penny Proud spends time with her madcap family and her crew; based on "The Proud Family" series.... [More]
Starring: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton
Directed By: Bruce W. Smith, Ralph Farquhar

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2023)
100%

#40
Synopsis: After 13-year-old supergenius Lunella accidentally brings 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex,... [More]
Starring: Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata
Directed By: Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, Steve Loter

Did we miss any of your favorites? Comment below.

