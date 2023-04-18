Top 40 Disney Channel Shows

VIDEO
Four decades ago, when Disney streamed – err, broadcasted – their shows, families and friends gathered around the television to share what can’t be called anything other than magic.
With the turn of a dial, the room would instantly fill with music, dance, and laughter. Not a word was uttered until commercial break. The threat of missing precious un-rewindable moments kept everyone in check. When the MMC’s “M.I.C.K.E.Y. M.O.U.S.E.” song came, it was time to say “goodbye.” Or, rather, “see you later.” One could count on Disney to be there waiting after school or in the morning on any given weekend.
Today, there’s no waiting. Savvy children can find Disney+ on their devices and tune in to their favorite shows with a scroll and a tap. But what joy it is that they still gather to marvel at the magic coming out of the screens, inviting them to dance, sing, laugh, and gasp along with beloved characters that have grown to become friends.
The
The Disney Channel turns 40 this month, and we're looking back on some of its most celebrated series. From classics like Darkwing Duck and The Smart Guy to shows that could be featured in a "Where Were They Then" special featuring still-shining stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Zendaya (Shake It Up), Jenna Ortega (Stuck in the Middle), and Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), as well as the animated favorite Phineas and Ferb and more recent additions like Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The best part? The magic is still intact.
Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.
Synopsis:
Drake Mallard dons a mask to fight crime....
Synopsis:
Supersmart 10-year-old T.J. Henderson is wise beyond his years. An intellectual genius living in the complicated world of adults, T.J....
Synopsis:
Six brave fourth-graders at Third Street School make it their mission to protect the other kids on the playground. Despite...
Synopsis:
Chronicles the real-life camp adventures of boys and girls....
Starring:
Synopsis:
Fourteen-year old computer geek Fiona "Fi" Phillips), who is on the road with her rock-star mom, is seriously into paranormal...
Synopsis:
A seventh-grade misfit, played by pre-"Transformers" Shia LaBeouf, struggles to find his niche both in school and in his seemingly...
Synopsis:
Enter the world of Lizzie McGuire at your own risk, a world where the 13-year-old and her best friends Miranda...
Synopsis:
Fourteen-year-old Penny Proud is growing up! She's trying to gain her independence and faces typical teenage experiences in junior high....
Synopsis:
Kim Possible looks like an average high-school cheerleader, but in her spare time, she saves the world from supervillains. Her...
Synopsis:
No ordinary teenager; Raven Baxter can see glimpses of the future! Watch her schemes and misadventures as she enlists the...
Synopsis:
The Diffy family left on vacation from the year 2121 but their rented time machine malfunctioned and they were thrown...
Synopsis:
Brandy and Mr. Whiskers are both stranded in the Amazon rain forest full of noisy creatures. Twin toucans Cheryl and...
Synopsis:
Jake is keeping a secret from his teachers and classmates -- he's a descendant of dragons! Still facing all the...
Synopsis:
Life is sweet -- or at least suite -- for identical teenage twins Zack and Cody Martin after their mom,...
Synopsis:
Although she appears to be just a typical teenager to most of her classmates and teachers, Miley Stewart lives a...
Synopsis:
Alex Russo and her brothers Justin and Max come from a long line of wizards and now must master their...
Synopsis:
Since his dad, Victor, was named head chef to President Martinez, Cory Baxter now lives in Washington, D.C. Cory shares...
Synopsis:
Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, are determined to make every day of their summer vacation fun. They try...
Synopsis:
Sonny Monroe, a teenager from Green Bay, Wis., moves with her mom to Los Angeles when she is chosen to...
Synopsis:
Musicians the Jonas Brothers star in a single-camera sitcom as -- surprise! -- rock star brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick...
Synopsis:
Best pals CeCe and Rocky dream of dancing stardom. And they seem on the verge of realizing that goal when...
Synopsis:
Teens PJ and Teddy and tween brother Gabe are typical kids -- that is, until their mother has another baby....
Synopsis:
"Jessie" is your typical fish-out-of-water story. Jessie is a small-town teen who leaves her Texas roots to take a job...
Synopsis:
"Austin & Ally" follows the exploits of the title characters, polar opposites who combine their talents to try to create...
Synopsis:
Some might describe "A.N.T. Farm" as "Glee" for the Disney crowd. It features young music prodigy Chyna Parks, who attends...
Synopsis:
Twins Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle, Grunkle Stan, in the mysterious town...
Synopsis:
Liv and Maddie Rooney are identical twins who have been leading different lives for the last few years. Maddie is...
Synopsis:
From 1993 to 2000, viewers followed the relationship of Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence-Matthews on "Boy Meets World." More than...
Synopsis:
The Ross kids head to summer camp in this spinoff of "Jessie." Emma, Ravi and Zuri spend the summer at...
Synopsis:
High-school student K.C. Cooper is a math whiz with a black belt in karate. A normal teen otherwise, her life...
Synopsis:
Being a middle child isn't easy, as tween Harley Diaz can tell you. The inventive girl feels the need to...
Synopsis:
Best friends Paige and Frankie put their talents to use while making video blogs for their online comedy channel. Upon...
Synopsis:
Scrooge McDuck is back in this reboot of the late-'80s animated series. He gains guardianship of grandnephews Huey, Dewey and...
Synopsis:
Life goes from routine to a roller-coaster ride overnight for artistic teenager Andi Mack. It all happens on the eve...
Synopsis:
Now a divorced mother of two, Raven Baxter still catches glimpses of the future. She uses her power to help...
Synopsis:
Cricket Green, a mischievous but optimistic country boy, moves to the big city with his family....
Synopsis:
Set at East High School, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" introduces members of the drama club and their...
Synopsis:
Three generations are under one roof as outgoing middle school student Sydney Reynolds lives with her single dad, Max, and...
Synopsis:
Penny Proud spends time with her madcap family and her crew; based on "The Proud Family" series....
Synopsis:
After 13-year-old supergenius Lunella accidentally brings 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex,...
Watch on
Watch on Disney+ & Disney Channel, stream on YouTube, or rent or purchase some of these titles on Vudu.