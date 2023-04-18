Top 40 Disney Channel Shows

Four decades ago, when Disney streamed – err, broadcasted – their shows, families and friends gathered around the television to share what can’t be called anything other than magic.

With the turn of a dial, the room would instantly fill with music, dance, and laughter. Not a word was uttered until commercial break. The threat of missing precious un-rewindable moments kept everyone in check. When the MMC’s “M.I.C.K.E.Y. M.O.U.S.E.” song came, it was time to say “goodbye.” Or, rather, “see you later.” One could count on Disney to be there waiting after school or in the morning on any given weekend.

Today, there’s no waiting. Savvy children can find Disney+ on their devices and tune in to their favorite shows with a scroll and a tap. But what joy it is that they still gather to marvel at the magic coming out of the screens, inviting them to dance, sing, laugh, and gasp along with beloved characters that have grown to become friends.

The Disney Channel turns 40 this month, and we’re looking back on some of its most celebrated series. From classics like Kim Possible and Even Stevens to shows that could be featured in a “Where Were They Then” special featuring still-shining stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Zendaya (Shake It Up), Jenna Ortega (Stuck in the Middle), and Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), as well as the animated favorite Phineas and Ferb and more recent additions like Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The best part? The magic is still intact.

Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

Bug Juice (1998) -- #4 Synopsis: Chronicles the real-life camp adventures of boys and girls.... Chronicles the real-life camp adventures of boys and girls.... [More] Starring:

Watch on Disney+ & Disney Channel, stream on YouTube, or rent or purchase some of these titles on Vudu. Did we miss any of your favorites? Comment below.