Tim Key Talks Carey Mulligan and The Ballad of Wallis Island

Almost two decades ago, the short film Ballad of Wallis Island was created. Now, Tim Key and Tom Basden’s project is a feature film in theaters across the country. Key recently sat down with RT’s Jacqueline Coley to talk about the new movie and how it all began. Check out the video above for the full interview!

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: I loved reading how this [film] started as a short. It’s kind of incredible, so I’d love for you to talk a little bit about the journey that you both have been on with this.

Tim Key: Well we were living together about 17 years ago. I mean it is quite a mad journey. We would come up with the idea and then cut it in half and went into our separate rooms and then came back. [It] probably took about two days to write it. We were really proud of what we made and then got nominated for a BAFTA. Didn’t win. And then how do you turn it into a feature? And [we] sat with that for 17 years.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is now in theaters.

