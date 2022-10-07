The Tár Cast on the Commanding Presence of Cate Blanchett

Writer-director Todd Field doesn’t bring us a new film very often – his last one was 2006’s Little Children – but when he does, they are outstanding. His latest triumph, Tár, sees him tapping the incredible talents of Cate Blanchett to play a world-renowned composer and orchestra conductor at the top of her game whose life begins to spiral out of her control. Ahead of the film’s release, RT editor Jacqueline Coley spoke with Field, Blanchett, and co-stars Sophie Kauer and Nina Hoss about working on the film, finding the balance between authentic realism and fantasy, and learning the intricacies of conducting an orchestra. Blanchett talks about the profound experience of communing with an orchestra during a performance, while Field explains how and why he wrote the role specifically for her, and Hoss and Kauer gush over working with the film’s luminous star.

Tár opens in limited release on October 7, 2022 before expanding wide on October 28, 2022.

