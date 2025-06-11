The Most Anticipated Anime of 2025

(Photo by Science Saru, Crunchyroll, Netflix)

There is more new anime being made each year than ever before, and it can be quite overwhelming to even begin to narrow down what to watch during each new season. There are returning franchises with built-in fan bases, new adaptations of acclaimed manga, and plenty of original stories just waiting to shake the anime landscape. In addition, with the explosion in global popularity of the anime aesthetic, there are lots of studios outside of Japan who have been producing high-quality works heavily influenced by traditionally Japanese anime.

With all of that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of the most anticipated and noteworthy shows you should check out when they release in 2025. And this is where we’ll note that, for the sake of simplicity, we’ve limited our list to series that are produced in Japan, so while titles like Blood of Zeus, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Netflix’s upcoming Devil May Cry and Witcher: Sirens of the Deep are heavily anime-inspired, we’ve opted not to include them.

JANUARY

Solo Leveling: Season 2

Premiere Date: January 4, 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

In a world that basically functions like an MMORPG, people with special abilities work hunting monsters in inter-dimensional dungeons, then selling the loot they get. Sung Jinwoo is considered the world’s weakest hunter until he discovers he is the only person on the planet capable of literally leveling up like he’s a video game character, thanks to a mysterious supernatural “program.” After Jinwoo discovered a terrifying new power at the end of the first season, the new season promises even more action, as well as some answers to the big mystery behind Jinwoo’s powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Zenshu: Season 1

Premiere Date: January 5, 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

The isekai genre (where a person is reincarnated in a fantasy world) is as popular as it is overstuffed, which means any attempt at changing the formula is a welcome change of pace. From Studio MAPPA comes an original anime about the arduous and painful work that goes into creating an anime series, which suddenly takes a turn when an animator dies from overwork and wakes up in her favorite anime — knowing it changes tone and becomes a bleak and bloody tragedy halfway through. Will the animator be able to rewrite her reality? Or is she doomed to experience the same fate as her favorite hero?

My Happy Marriage: Season 2

Premiere Date: January 6, 2025

Platform: Netflix

My Happy Marriage is back for more twists on the Cinderella formula. The first season of this adaptation of Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s light novel series stood out by understanding the traumas of its heroine and taking inspiration from different takes on the fairy tale in order to make a unique and original story of love and magic. The first season earned rave reviews for its nuanced portrayal of a nascent relationship, and now the second season will focus on Miyo and Kiyoka as their relationship blossoms and enters a new challenge — meeting the parents.

Honey Lemon Soda: Season 1

Premiere Date: January 8, 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

We’re starting the romance season early with J.C. STAFF producing an adaptation of Mayu Murata’s acclaimed manga Honey Lemon Soda, which follows 15-year-old Uka Ishimori, whose middle school trauma left her unable to laugh, cry, or speak. It is after meeting a popular and carefree boy who accidentally drops lemon soda on her that she finds an avenue to slowly come out of her shell, and maybe even fall in love. The manga is very popular, and it received a live-action feature film adaptation in 2020, but this remains a highly awaited anime.

The Apothecary Diaries: Season 2

Premiere Date: January 9, 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

Everyone’s favorite medieval China-inspired Sherlock Holmes story starring a young apothecary addicted to trying out different poisons is back! The Apothecary Diaries made waves in its first season with its pseudo-historical, mystery-solving drama, which has just enough of a hint of romance to launch a lot of fan fiction and plenty of cartoonish comedy to balance the gruesome murders and crimes being investigated. Season 2 promises an even bigger mystery, new players in the Imperial Palace, and more shenanigans starring one of the best main characters in an anime.

Dr. Stone Science Future

Premiere Date: January 9, 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

The single best sci-fi comedy adventure about the smartest guy in the world trying to bring back humanity thousands of years after a cataclysmic event turned everyone to stone is back for the start of its final adventure. For three seasons, Dr. Stone has mixed thrilling adventures with a true love of humanity and science, making for a surprisingly educational show about the history and the making of some of the biggest discoveries and inventions in history, but always with a focus on how much fun science brings us. In its final season, Senku and his Kingdom of Science are determined to go to space to find a way to revive all of humanity, but before they can do that, the crew heads to the USA, where they’ll face their biggest challenge — an even more technologically advanced civilization who wants to take them out.

Sakamoto Days: Season 1

Premiere Date: January 11, 2025

Platform: Netflix

This is one of the most highly anticipated anime series of the entire year, an adaptation of one of the most popular current manga, and it’s easy to see why. What if John Wick didn’t just fall in love and get married, but had a kid and grew overweight? Skip the dead dog and you get Sakamoto Days, a hilarious, action-packed anime about a humble convenience store owner and great family man constantly plagued by hitmen trying to collect the huge bounty on his head.

April

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc, Part 2

Premiere Date: April 6, 2025

Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll

One Piece is rightfully one of the biggest anime of the moment, and after a six-month break, the show is finally back with new episodes, continuing the epic tale of the Egghead Island Arc. The first half of the season had some of the best visuals in the entire 25-year-old anime, and plenty of anticipated and thrilling fights, but the second half promises to up the stakes and bring about some of the most heartbreaking scenes in the story — if manga readers are to be believed. Luffy may not be King of the Pirates just yet, but this saga is approaching its final act.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Premiere Date: April 7, 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

As My Hero Academia comes to an end, it was recently announced that the show is getting a spin-off series with Vigilantes. This prequel series takes place five years before the start of the main series and follows a young man who — despite not having a Hero license — decides to use his Quirk to help others as a vigilante. Studio Bones is back to produce this anime, which has a distinct look, more comic book-inspired than the main series, with onomatopoeia effects showing on-screen during fight scenes. It’s sure to be a must-watch for fans of superhero anime and My Hero Academia in particular.

Fire Force: Season 3

Premiere Date: April 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

Fire Force is finally back for a third season, and it’s bringing the heat. The anime follows a young man with pyrokinetic abilities who joins the titular Fire Force, a group of people who fight fire-themed monsters that threaten to destroy Tokyo, the last remaining city in a world consumed by flames. Season 3 promises some answers about the truth of the world, great fight scenes, and perhaps even a connection between the show and Soul Eater, the popular anime from the same creator of Fire Force that is supposedly set in the same universe.

June

Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye [Movie]

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Platform: Theaters

Theatrical releases of anime TV premieres are all the rage lately, and it’s hard to blame fans for it. Who wouldn’t want to watch the premiere or the return of their favorite show on the biggest screen possible, surrounded by likeminded fans? Da Da Dan is the latest show to get that treatment, with the premiere of season 2 releasing in theaters worldwide this summer, kickstarting the “Evil Eye” arc of the manga with the first three episodes of the new season. In case you’ve missed this delightful tale of ghosts and aliens, and one of the weirdest anime in recent memory, you’d better catch up before season 2 arrives.

July

Leviathan: Season 1

Premiere Date: July 10, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Based on the eponymous 2009 American novel written by Scott Westerfeld and illustrated by Keith Thompson, this new series comes to us via Japanese studio Orange, who also gave us Trigun Stampede and Beastars, among others. Set in an alternate 1914 Europe, the story follows a fugitive prince and a girl in disguise as they meet aboard a bioengineered warship and attempt to change the course of history. Also worth noting is that the series will feature original music from Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi (Suzume) and original songs by legendary composer Joe Hisaishi, who scored several Studio Ghibli classics like Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away.

Kaiju No. 8: Season 2

Premiere Date: July 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 8 can feel like just another big action anime about the power of friendship and being an optimist who trains to be the very best. But what makes this a special and unique show is that its protagonist is not some spiky-haired wide-eyed high schooler, but a 32-year-old who is far from physically fit, and who had long given up on his dream of being an elite soldier in the fight against the kaiju that terrorize Japan.

Dan Da Dan: Season 2

Premiere Date: July 2025

Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Dan Da Dan managed to surpass its rather high expectations and deliver one of the finest anime series of 2024. Studio Science Saru elevated the source material with a sense of loose, kinetic animation that makes every scene feel maximalist, with vibrant and colorful action scenes that are as thrilling as they are hilariously weird. Indeed, this is the most bizarre and cuckoo bananas anime in years, one that’s about a boy and a girl embarking on a quest to battle aliens and demons in order to find the boy’s missing balls (really). A show where aliens are obsessed with ABBA songs, and fight scenes feel like something out of Ren & Stimpy. But it is also a very sentimental and poignant story, with a well told romance to boot. Season 2 promises even more hijinks and shenanigans.

My Dress-Up Darling: Season 2

Premiere Date: July 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

Anime is filled with shows that teach you about subcultures, whether it’s niche sports like shōgi and archery or specific traditional poetry. Then we have My Dress-Up Darling, one of the big hits of 2022, which follows the unlikely bond between a shy guy who loves crafting costumes for traditional hina dolls and a popular girl in his class who asks him to make cosplay costumes for her, based on her esoteric passions. Not only is this a sweet and hilarious romance that treats both its characters with equal care and nuance, but it also serves as a great introduction to the world of cosplay, the craft that goes into it, and the community around it. It also serves as a rather good guide on how to make your first cosplay!

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt

Premiere Date: July 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

We have seen plenty of American cartoons inspired by anime, so when we get a Japanese anime inspired by American cartoons, they are worth paying attention to. Such is the case of Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, which took inspiration from shows like Drawn Together to tell a crude, idiosyncratic story of obscene angels banished from heaven for being foul-mouthed sugar-addicts. Out of their home, Panty and Stocking spend their days hunting ghosts on Earth. It’s been 15 years since the original run of Panty & Stocking and we are now finally getting a new season, with Hiroyuki Imaishi returning as director over at studio TRIGGER. Expect plenty of foul language, crude humor, and stunning animation.

Nyaight of the Living Cat: Season 1

Premiere Date: July 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

Nyaight of the Living Cat sounds bonkers. This is an anime created by legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer) about a mysterious virus that causes people to turn into cats when they cuddle with them, and the struggles of one person trying to resist the urge to hug a cat in this bizarre zombie-like cat world.

September

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle [Movie]

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Platform: Theaters

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest anime in the world right now, and it is taking its epic finale to the big screen with not one movie, but an entire trilogy. The end of the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his quest to eradicate demons after his young sister Nezuko was turned into one has taken viewers to places of exciting action and plenty of heartbreak. For the Infinity Castle movie, the Demon Slayer Corps are finally taking the fight to the home of the demons after they are trapped in the stronghold of the demon leader, Muzan.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc [Movie]

Release Date: September 24, 2025

Platform: Theaters

The highly anticipated new story arc of Chainsaw Man is almost upon us, but just like Demon Slayer did in 2020, Chainsaw Man is skipping TV to instead tell its new story on the silver screen before (hopefully) returning with a season 3 in the near future. The story follows Denji, a boy with a heart of gold and the ability to turn himself into the manifestation of the Chainsaw Devil, as he works with a group of Devil Hunters who kill dangerous devils. It’s a heartwarming, funny, yet also horrifically gruesome TV show with some of the best direction in the industry. For the new movie, Denji will finally go on a date with his crush, Makima, and also meet new powerful and very dangerous devils.

Pokémon Concierge: Season 2

Premiere Date: September 2025

Platform: Netflix

Pokémon Concierge is one of the best things to happen to the iconic franchise in years, an entirely original, beautifully animated stop-motion show that shines a light on a different side of the Pokémon world than audiences have seen before. Set at a Pokémon Resort, the show follows Haru, who becomes a concierge and must learn to rely on her Pokémon and human co-workers as she learns the wonders of Pokémon. There are no fights here, but an immensely relaxing show featuring your favorite pocket monsters.

October

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise [Movie]

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Platform: Theaters

Zombie Land Saga is an anime that must be experienced to be believed, a story of a high school girl that is killed by a truck, then revived as a zombie by a mad doctor hoping to… create the greatest idol group comprised entirely by zombies from different eras of Japan’s history. It’s got big laughs, great characters, and of course, catchy songs. Though plot details about the movie are being kept secret, early trailers suggest an epic story, plenty of over-the-top situations for our girls to get involved in, and even more songs.

100 Meters [Movie]

Release Date: October 2025

Platform: Theaters

From the manga artist known as Uoto, creator of the acclaimed series Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, comes a film based on his manga 100 Meters. The movie follows a track star who befriends a fellow classmate on the joy of running, and the two meet again years later as rivals on the track. Uoto has an ability to create intricate stories with memorable and layered characters, so seeing him turn his eye toward sports and to have anime auteur Kenji Iwaisawa (the incredible On-Gaku: Our Sound) direct the movie adaptation should make this a highly anticipated release for every anime fan.

My Hero Academia: Season 8

Premiere Date: October 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

The popular superhero anime is coming to an end, as the final season drops in 2025. For eight seasons, My Hero Academia has explored the question of what makes a hero as it tells the story of Deku Midoriya, a young boy who enrolls in a school for superheroes as he chases his dream to become the number one hero in Japan. This is an earnest, bombastic, emotional, spectacular series that’s grown from being a sort of anime version of Sky High before eventually turning into an Avengers: Endgame-sized epic with hundreds of superpowered beings on both sides fighting it out across the country in the seventh season.

One Punch Man: Season 3

Premiere Date: October 2025

Platform: TBA

One Punch Man exploded (or more accurately, punched) its way into becoming a pop culture phenomenon when it first debuted in 2015, telling the story of Saitama, an amateur superhero who trained so hard he can defeat any opponent with a single punch. The show follows Saitama’s misadventures as he tries and fails to become a popular and economically successful hero, while bigger and stronger threats arrive to mess up his free days. It’s been years since we last saw Saitama, but season 3 promises to be a phenomenal season as it covers the Monster Association arc and some of the best chapters in the manga.

December

Scarlet [Movie]

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Platform: Theaters

Acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Belle) is back with a brand new film. Scarlet is a tale of revenge, following a princess who failed to avenge her father’s murder before waking up in the land of the dead, a place of madness, blood, and monsters. She must either vanquish her nemesis or be reduced to “Emptiness” and cease to exist. Hosoda was inspired by the many wars that broke out in the aftermath of the pandemic, deciding to tell a story of the cycle of vengeance and the never-ending chain of violence.

TBA

Witch Hat Atelier: Season 1

Premiere Date: 2025

Platform: Crunchyroll

This is one of the most highly anticipated new shows of 2025, part of a wave of popular new fantasy manga. Witch Hat Atelier promises to bring some Harry Potter whimsy but with a twist. The story follows a young girl who dreams of being a witch in a world that gatekeeps magic from ordinary people. The series explores the young witch’s journey of learning the arcane arts, as well as the repercussions of tapping into extraordinary power. The series is funny, full of adventure, and also has some fantastic world-building, and it promises to make for a stunning fantasy tale.

