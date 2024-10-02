The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3 Exclusive Clip

Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina premieres this Thursday on Prime Video, and we’ve got an exclusive clip for viewers who are eagerly awaiting to see what the series has in store. Fans should gear up for more intensity and just as much humor, as critics are praising the new season as “rollicking, surprisingly romantic, and an outstanding slice of animated fantasy.” Soon, we’ll see if audiences agree.

The season will consist of 12 episodes, with Prime Video releasing three every week, and Sam Riegel (Scanlan), Travis Willingham (Grog), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), and Liam O’Brien (Vax) will all be returning. Check out the full exclusive clip above and tune in to watch season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video.

100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3 (2024) premieres on Prime Video on October 3, 2024.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.