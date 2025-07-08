The I Know What You Did Last Summer Cast Talks Horror Icons and ’90s Throwbacks

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson sit down with RT correspondent Natasha Martinez to talk about their upcoming film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In the reimagining of the 1997 slasher classic, a group of five friends is bound by a deadly secret after a tragic accident on a stormy summer night. Choosing silence over confession, they make a pact to bury the truth. But a year later, their sins resurface when a mysterious figure begins hunting them down, one by one. As paranoia builds, the group uncovers a terrifying connection to the original Southport Massacre. With nowhere left to turn, they seek help from the only people who’ve survived this nightmare before, the infamous survivors of 1997, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

In the interview, the cast opened up about revisiting the original film, the thrill of working alongside horror icons Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. and mastering the art of the perfect scream. They also teased a few hidden Easter eggs for longtime fans and reflected on how the horror genre has evolved since the ’90s.

Natasha Martinez for Rotten Tomatoes: So we are back to seeing Julie James on our screen and absolutely loving it. For you, thinking back to the first film, how has it felt for you to see how the franchise has grown from when it first started?

Jennifer Love Hewitt: I mean, it’s been extraordinary. It’s a very special thing to witness and to be back for. I think that horror movies are special and the horror audience is special in the way that they just allow you to grow with and to come back over and over again. And I love seeing Jamie Lee [Curtis] and Neve [Campbell], and all these iconic final girls being able to have their moment and to come back this way. It’s just been really really special.

I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives in theaters July 18.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.