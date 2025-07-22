The Fantastic Four: First Steps First Reviews: This is Marvel "Firing on All Cylinders"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe delivers one of its best movies in years, according to the first reviews of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The superhero spectacular, which opens this weekend, is completely separate from the rest of the MCU’s 36 films and 28 TV shows, and that’s a big plus for a lot of viewers. The reviews highlight the distinct retro-futuristic aesthetic and family-focused themes of The Fantastic Four. However, there are plenty of complaints about the script and with the ways it handles its villains.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

Has Marvel finally made a great Fantastic Four movie?

After years of false starts and forgettable reboots, Marvel has finally delivered a Fantastic Four that lives up to its name.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally gives them the movie they deserve.

— Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

Marvel’s back-to-the-drawing-board The Fantastic Four: First Steps succeeds where earlier attempts have faltered.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

Calling First Steps the best Fantastic Four movie yet is accurate and also easy.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

It’s not saying much, but this is by far the best-directed Fantastic Four film to date.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Some would argue, myself included, that The Incredibles remains the best Fantastic Four movie we’ve ever gotten, and that doesn’t change with the release of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

— Kristen Lopez, The Film Maven

How does it compare to other MCU movies?

First Steps [is] one of the more technically polished MCU entries in recent years.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

The Fantastic Four: First Steps feels polished in a way that not all MCU projects have… [It] feels like it comes from a Marvel Studios firing on all cylinders.

— Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

Matt Shakman has done something Marvel Studios doesn’t do very well anymore. He’s made a superhero movie that embraces the “super” part. And the “hero” part. And the “movie” part.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

It’s the best Marvel movie in years, at least since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3… [This] mostly shows how low the bar has been set.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

On the whole, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the best Marvel movie of the year… but considering what preceded it, that’s damning with faint praise.

— Spencer Perry, ComicBook.com

It’s another cog in the Marvel machine, albeit a handsome one, running on nostalgia fumes and the hope that “better than Fan4stic” is still enough.

— Jon Negroni, InBetweenDrafts

Is it another rare must-see in an oversaturated superhero genre?

True to its subtitle, the film feels like a fresh start… that could be just what it takes to win back audiences suffering from superhero exhaustion.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

Their universe… sparks a renewed interest in Marvel again.

— Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

[It’s] one of the world’s greatest comic book movies… Superman soared earlier this summer, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the superhero event of the summer.

— Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

What makes it stand out?

What truly sets this film apart is its emotional core… Director Matt Shakman, bringing his WandaVision sensibilities and his background in emotional ensemble drama, was the perfect choice for this material.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

There’s a fresh willingness to prioritize character over the usual barrage of interchangeable CG action sequences that often overwhelm them, instead giving us relatable folks to invest in.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Just on its own merits, it’s a solid comic book adventure that’s not embarrassed by being a comic book adventure — in fact, it finds real power in its love for its roots.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Does it help that this is a relatively standalone MCU movie?

As it takes place in an alternate universe, it’s refreshing to have a film stand on its own and not require dozens of hours of past films and series to understand what’s happening.

— Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

There’s relief to be had from a Marvel movie in which you needn’t have carefully studied multiple other movies to make sense of what’s happening.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

Important is the decision to make this a legitimate standalone requiring no homework.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

This film is self-contained enough that any audience member, familiar or not with this team’s history, could enjoy it and be perfectly satisfied with it as a self-contained, standalone film.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Yet once again, Marvel fumbles the delivery in their haste to get ready for the other Next Big Thing… because of it, this film never gets to be its own thing, and if it were cut down to a 30-minute opening act of Doomsday, I doubt anyone would notice a thing.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

Will it remind us of anything else?

Truth be told, First Steps can feel like a live-action The Jetsons at times.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

The period vibe here more directly recalls X-Men: First Class.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

There’s a very Incredibles vibe to everything, from Kasra Farahani’s gorgeous production design to Incredibles composer Michael Giacchino’s equally earworm-y score.

— Kristen Lopez, The Film Maven

How is the cast?

The actors are so terrific and their chemistry so palpable that the hangout scenes in their fabulous Baxter Building penthouse are some of the movie’s most appealing interludes.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

The core Fantastic Four are amazing and deserve multiple movies together.

— Kristen Lopez, The Film Maven

All around, casting is solid.

— Jeffrey Peterson, Geek Vibes Nation

It’s a cast stretched beyond its material.

— Jon Negroni, InBetweenDrafts

Are there any MVPs in the ensemble?

Each cast member shines, but Vanessa Kirby is the standout. She commands every scene with intelligence, warmth, and power.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

Academy Award-nominee Vanessa Kirby gives the strongest performance among the leads, anchoring Sue’s emotional journey through motherhood with conviction.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

This movie belongs to Vanessa Kirby… establishing Sue not only as perhaps the MCU’s best female hero, but one of its most compelling heroes, period.

— Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

It’s Vanessa Kirby who elevates everyone. Kirby brings a similar vibe as Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff in that she’s extremely intelligent, empathetic, and extremely powerful.

— Kristen Lopez, The Film Maven

Joseph Quinn steals the movie with a performance that’s all combustible charm and chaotic heart.

— Jon Negroni, InBetweenDrafts

If we’re talking non-human cast, though, then the adorable HERBIE is the real stand-out.

— Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

Does the movie avoid the typical villain problem?

The villains in the film are fleshed out just enough… Their characterization, particularly their innate and allied determination and drive, is a nice touch as opposed to the cliche doppelgänger threat comic adaptations usually rely on.

— Jeffrey Peterson, Geek Vibes Nation

Galactus is visually stunning and utterly terrifying… Ralph Ineson’s voice performance as Galactus is otherworldly—deep, booming, and drenched in menace. You feel every word shake the cosmos.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

Ralph Ineson joins the long line of MCU villains whose memorable voice cannot compensate for a generic, underwhelming threat that we’ve seen countless times before.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

The film loses a bit of steam in its third act as Galactus finally reaches Earth… He isn’t as big as I would have liked him to be.

— Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

And Julia Garner is relegated to the “hurt people hurt people” narrative we’ve seen Marvel churn out countless times. She’s very reminiscent of Zawe Ashton’s bland villain in The Marvels or Emma Corrin’s character in Deadpool & Wolverine.

— Kristen Lopez, The Film Maven

The main villains, Silver Surfer and Galactus, feel like monsters of the week, who only serve as fodder for the next big adventure.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

How are the VFX?

The CG work is slick as expected but it’s the seamless integration of digital elements with practical set builds that makes First Steps seem so fully inhabited.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

A combination of practical sets and beautiful visual effects combine to create a rich, vibrant world in Earth-828.

— Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

The commitment to practical effects throughout the film helps here.

— Jeffrey Peterson, Geek Vibes Nation

As visual effects go, it’s hard to top Pascal, who gives the elastic Mr. Fantastic a gravitas missing in previous ensembles.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

If it wasn’t for the sometimes-unconvincing CG on The Thing, whose face lacks definition and often does a disservice to Moss-Bachrach’s cuddly performance, it’d be a top-to-bottom visual spectacle.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

There’s some CGI on screen that feels a bit undercooked.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

How does it look overall?

Visually, Fantastic Four: First Steps is a retro-futuristic feast, dripping with 1960s-inspired style — think Mad Men meets Tomorrowland with a Marvel twist… Every frame feels like a stylish panel from a Silver Age comic.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

Midcentury modern enthusiasts will go nuts for the stunning design elements.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Remember those old school infomercials that showcased the home of the future that looked like something out of The Jetsons? First Steps is that reality, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

— Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

Cinematographer Jess Hall’s work varies in quality, sometimes brilliantly supporting the retro world-building, yet at other moments assembling shots that feel jarringly disconnected from the aesthetic the film wants to emulate.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

How is the action?

Rather than allowing the action to define the story… the clashes are fueled by the deep love of the four principal characters for each other and their corresponding urge to keep the people of their world safe.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Don’t worry, there are some great action scenes too.

— Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

There’s a VFX-heavy final battle, but it’s also packed with heart and emotion, and it turns out that makes all the difference.

— Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

We’ve never seen the Fantastic Four fight like this on-screen before. Each battle is choreographed to show off not just abilities, but how they complement each other.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t quite action-packed.

— Jeffrey Peterson, Geek Vibes Nation

What about the score?

Michael Giacchino, no stranger to this world, delivers an enthralling score that’s as catchy and exciting as any anthem from this franchise.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Michael Giacchino’s epic score (with that choral sting of “Fantastic Fourrrrrr!”) is perhaps some of the composer’s greatest work to date.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

This might just be his finest work yet… every bit as rousing as the Avengers theme and likely destined to be forever associated with this team.

— Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

Michael Giacchino’s score hits like a meteor in the best way possible. It’s epic, emotional, and elevated—reminding you instantly that this isn’t just another superhero flick.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

It’s a theme that feels instantly iconic and perfectly suited for Marvel’s First Family.

— Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

The sweeping orchestral score by Michael Giacchino… strains to convince us something profound is happening on the actual screen.

— Jon Negroni, InBetweenDrafts

Are there any major problems?

While Matt Shakman’s direction is solid, the screenplay morphs his creative vision into another typical Marvel project that feels rushed and underdeveloped in a multitude of ways.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Most of the issues with the film stem from a chaotic and unfocused script that feels like four movies hastily patched together.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

We don’t actually get treated to that much of the Fantastic Four in action… In attempting a leaner story, it leaves the movie with not much story at all.

— Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

The character interactions end up feeling like a checklist, making sure there’s a scene where the individual pairs of the group get the chance to interact.

— Spencer Perry, ComicBook.com

Ultimately, the real issues come down to a lackluster script that comes off like a soulless math equation done by studio note. “Fantastic Four Brand” + “60s vibe” + “Reddit fan-cast” = money.

— Jon Negroni, InBetweenDrafts

Will it leave us wanting more of this Fantastic Four?

A tag reveals: “The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” But here’s hoping this disarming family unit will get to run their own show again.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

I want to see more of these characters and their story.

— Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

That they’ll be back for more is merely a wonderful bonus.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.

