The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cast on Reuniting with Tim Burton

Soon, the juice will be loose again! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is coming to theaters September 6, so Fandango’s Erik Davis sat down with the cast to discuss the movie, what it was like to reunite with Tim Burton, and Jenna Ortega’s experience with meeting Beetlejuice for the first time.

Erik Davis for Fandango: Can you pinpoint a moment when you were making this film where you felt like you had fully unlocked the [Beetlejuice] character? His rhythm, his voice his, movements — where you were like, “I got him. The juice is loose.”

Micheal Keaton: It came out of nowhere, really, this thing Tim and I did. So I thought, “well I’ll just go do that again, and I thought, “oh no, I have to go back and think about what made me even think this was a good idea in the first place. So, it was really just getting in the energy of it. And then once you start to hear your voice and your rhythm, you go, “oh yeah, I remember that.”

Watch the video for the full interview with Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) releases in theaters Friday, September 6.

