The Argylle Cast on Channeling Their Inner Spies

Writer-director Matthew Vaughn is known for his propulsive action flicks — see Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and Kingsman: The Secret Service — which often run on the cheeky side, but he’s arguably never done anything quite as cheeky as Argylle. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, and Bryan Cranston, the film follows a spy novelist (Howard) who finds herself wrapped up in international intrigue when she learns her fictional novels about an agent named Argylle (portrayed by Cavill) all too closely mirror the activities of a real-life spy organization.

Ahead of the film’s release, Vaughn, Howard, Rockwell, Cavill, Cranston and their co-stars John Cena, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson (what a cast) sat down with RT correspondent Nikki Novak to talk about how they channeled their inner spies, what it takes to play a good villain, and what it means to be Dua Lipa’s “emotional support actor.”

Nikki Novak for Rotten Tomatoes: Tom Cruise has been running in films since 1981; I think you’ve been dancing in films since 1981.

Sam Rockwell: Let’s keep it that way.

RT: I’m wondering, was this your magnum opus in terms of dancing in film?

Rockwell: No, we’re gonna keep pushing it and pushing it.

Henry Cavill: Pushing that envelope. He’ll be dancing in space next.

RT: Was that written? Did Matthew write the dancing in for you?

Rockwell: We sort of found it along the way. We had an amazing dance team, Ash and Jenny, who helped Henry and I. There was stuff that we did that actually didn’t end up in the movie, tap dancing and stuff.

Cavill: Yeah, the tap dance was fun, but really, really hard. It really gives you some respect for Gene Kelly.

Rockwell: It’s no joke.

Argylle (2024) opens in theaters on February 2, 2024.

