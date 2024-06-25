News

Poll: Vote for Your Most Anticipated TV or Streaming Show of July

This month's choices include fan favorites, intriguing new shoes, and a few final seaons.

June 25, 2024

June was a big month for TV, what with The BoysHouse of the DragonThe Bear, and all that, so it’s probably not a surprise that July’s lineup is a little less spectacular. That said, there are a few returning fan favorites and a handful of intriguing new shows — as well as a few that are wrapping up with their final seasons — so this could be a closer battle than it might first appear. Vote for your most anticipated TV or streaming show of July before polls close on Sunday, June 30 at 10pm PT, and check back to see if your pick made the cut!

Thumbnail images by Curtis Bnds Baker/Netflix, Reiner Bajo/Peacock, Apple TV+
