The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of September

The last couple of weeks of August were a little rough, box office-wise, with Zach Cregger’s Weapons emerging as the month’s champion overall and a little surprise sing-along of a Netflix animated film (KPop Demon Hunters) stirring things up. But September brings with it the promise of creepy goodness leading into the spooky season of October, and no fewer than three of the month’s top films (four, if you count a certain anime film with Demon in its title) are evidence of that. Read on for the most anticipated movies of September, as decided by you in our social polls.

No. 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Infinity Castle- (2025)

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Ever since the fourth season of the popular manga adaptation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended last year, fans have been waiting for the story to continue. When it was then announced that the “Infinity Castle” story arc would take the form of a trilogy of feature films, as opposed to another season of the anime series, the first film shot up to the top of several most anticipated lists. Taking into consideration that the film has already released in Japan and become not only the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan but the third-highest grossing film in the country’s history, it shouldn’t be surprising to see it at the top of this month’s list, regardless of the competition.

No. 2

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

Release Date: September 5, 2025

The Conjuring film series has been a horror juggernaut since the first film released back in 2013, spawning an entire universe of spin-offs in addition to its three previous installments. Now, we get a final installment of the series that seeks to deliver more chills as it ties up loose ends from earlier films. The third film, The Devil Made Me Do It, was something of a disappointment, but fans are clearly ready to return to the haunted world of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) for one last thrill ride.

No. 3

The Long Walk (2025)

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Continuing with the horror theme, we have the latest Stephen King adaptation (and the first of two movies this year based on books he wrote under his pseudonym Richard Bachman), The Long Walk. Reviews for the film have just dropped, and let’s just say they are overwhelmingly positive. The story itself is simple — a group of young men enter a contest in which they must walk until only one man is standing — but critics say it’s thoughtful, moving, and harrowing.

No. 4

One Battle After Another (2025)

Release Date: September 26, 2025

A new Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio? Do we really need to say any more? That’s an automatic top five anticipated movie in any month, really. Add in the fact that this is Anderson’s first action-thriller and the cast includes folks like Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor, and it’s not hard to imagine why audiences might be looking forward to it.

No. 5

HIM (2025)

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Returning to spooky season treats, we’ve got the rare horror-tinged sports thriller in HIM. Marlon Wayans takes on a rare dramatic role here as a legendary quarterback who takes on a young protégé (Tyriq Withers) at his training compound and gives him a taste of what his future may hold. Wayans earned praise for a similarly chilling performance in Requiem for a Dream, and the film is produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, so expectations are high.

Thumbnail image by Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

