Vote for Your Most Anticipated Movie of November

As we enter November, we see that big splashy blockbusters and potential awards contenders are back in theaters in hopes of gobbling up those holiday earnings. Our list of candidates for the Most Anticipated Movies of November includes a pretty healthy sampling from both categories, plus everything in between and even a few noteworthy re-releases. Vote for your most anticipated film of the month and come back on Friday to see who cracked the top five!

Thumbnail images by Paramount Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Universal Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.